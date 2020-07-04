Dogs, July 4th, Lake Life, Water

Happy Fourth from Lola and Sophie 🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Fourth!

Sporting star-spangled headbands from the dollar store. . .

And enjoying a few treats. . .

Quick and Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka Copycat Frosty Paws Recipe | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easy #dogtreats #bichonfrise

Quick and Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka Copycat Frosty Paws Recipe

Easy dog treats for summer you can make in your blender!

These frozen treats are dog gone easy to make and healthy too. Only 2 ingredients and a blender required for these treats and your pup will beg for more! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogtreats #easy #recipes

Star-Spangled Frozen Berry Dog Treats

Healthy and easy frozen dog treats!

Stars and Stripes swooper flags lake | ©homieswheretheboatis.net #flags #lake #4thofjuly

However you celebrate, remember to give thanks for our military

men and women who protect and serve us.

May never forget that freedome isn't free | ©homieswheretheboatis.net #flags #lake #4thofjuly

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

Happy Independence Day!🐾🐾

🇺🇸❤️💙

Thank you for your visit!

  24 comments for “Happy Fourth from Lola and Sophie 🐾🐾

  1. Ann Woleben
    July 4, 2020 at 6:09 am

    Happy 4th of July!

  2. Leah
    July 4, 2020 at 6:28 am

    Happy 4th of July!

  3. Vicki
    July 4, 2020 at 7:23 am

    The girls are so very cute & patriotic in their red, white & blue scarves and headbands. The treats look humanly delicious ~ I bet they are saying “Paws off”! Happy Freedom 4th to you and family as well, Mary!

  4. Bobbi Jo
    July 4, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Happy 4th to you, your family, Lola, and Sophie! Where did you buy their scarves? I absolutely love them and want them for my two labradors, Jake and Maggie! Bobbi Jo

    • Mary
      July 4, 2020 at 8:20 am

      Hi Bobbi Jo, they’re actually napkins that are folded. :) Happy 4th to Jake and Maggie 🐾🐾🇺🇸

  5. Nancy
    July 4, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Happy 4th… to you all! And Lola and Sophie are still the most adorable in BlogLand!
    🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇺🇸

  6. Babs
    July 4, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Good morning, Happy fourth of July, what lucky pups with their special frozen

  7. K.L. Hale
    July 4, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Happy 4th to you and your cuties!

  8. Sue
    July 4, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Two very cute little “Firecrackers.” Happy Fourth of July!

    • Clara
      July 4, 2020 at 10:09 am

      Happy 4th! Clara♥️🇺🇸

  9. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    July 4, 2020 at 8:56 am

    Hi Sophie and Lola! Thank you for helping us to celebrate this great and grateful day of our freedoms. Yes, freedom is not free. So many of our brave men and women of our armed services and law enforcement have paid the ultimate price so that we may live in freedom and protect our American way of life. Happy Independence Day!!! You two are too cute and hope you enjoy more of your treats!!

  10. Virginia
    July 4, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Mary, Happy Fourth to you, your husband and those little cutie pies. 🎆🇺🇸🎉

  11. Janet Robinson
    July 4, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Happy 4TH Mary!!! The girls look so cute!! Have a safe holiday on the water! Thank you as always for sharing such beautiful pictures!!

  12. Betsy
    July 4, 2020 at 11:37 am

    It is so fitting that those cute dogs are wearing tiaras, adorable! Wishing you a wonderful boating weekend this 4th of July!

  13. Chloe
    July 4, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Happy Independence Day! It will be a different celebration than normal without parades, community picnics or fireworks. Thanks for the pictures of the pups in their patriotic finery.

  14. Janine
    July 4, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Happy Birthday to the United States of America, where Freedom, Liberty and the Pursuit to Happiness exist. And thank you very much to the men and women of our great military. Mary – I always look forward to reading your blog, you have great decorating ideas and recipes. Love your dogs, they always bring a smile to my world. This year, it will be different without the picnics, fireworks displays, parades and back yard gatherings. God Bless America, the greatest nation on earth.

  15. Sarah
    July 4, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Happy 4th of July weekend to these two sweethearts and their “mom”! I wish Sadie would cooperate like these girls! I tried yesterday to get a photo of her in one of my 4th party hats. She wanted nothing to do with it!!! Will try again! 😊 All the best, Mary! Stay safe and stay healthy!

  16. A quiet life
    July 4, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    Hope your having a wonderful day, so nice to live where you can recreate despite the pandemic! Lucky pups, such a good mama!

  17. Debbee
    July 4, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Happy 4th Mary. It’s just hubby and I are watch Hamilton on TV tonight. Loved seeing the musical. I thought I’d have heard about one or two litters of Scottie puppies by now. Still waiting for the stork.

  18. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    July 4, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Had to chuckle at the first pic, it’s kind of like her head is hanging in shame because she pulled the headband off:@) Super cute, I didn’t see those headbands up north, might have picked one up for myself! Happy 4th of July Mary, I hope you have a nice weekend!

  19. Kitty
    July 4, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Happy 4th of July! ❤️🇺🇸💙❤️🇺🇸💙

  20. Rita C.
    July 4, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Happy 4th to you and your girls!

  21. Nancy Brantley
    July 4, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    HAPPY 4th Lola and Sopia. You two cuties! You have a great mommy….YES LET’S NEVER FORGET FREEDOM IS NOT FREE GOD BLESS AMERICA

  22. Donna C.
    July 4, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Happy 4th of July! Thank you for sharing photos of Lola and Sophie. They are absolutely adorable! 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙

