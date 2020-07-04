Happy Fourth from Lola and Sophie 🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Fourth!
Sporting star-spangled headbands from the dollar store. . .
And enjoying a few treats. . .
Quick and Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka Copycat Frosty Paws Recipe
Easy dog treats for summer you can make in your blender!
Star-Spangled Frozen Berry Dog Treats
Healthy and easy frozen dog treats!
However you celebrate, remember to give thanks for our military
men and women who protect and serve us.
May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.
Happy 4th of July!
Happy 4th of July!
The girls are so very cute & patriotic in their red, white & blue scarves and headbands. The treats look humanly delicious ~ I bet they are saying “Paws off”! Happy Freedom 4th to you and family as well, Mary!
Happy 4th to you, your family, Lola, and Sophie! Where did you buy their scarves? I absolutely love them and want them for my two labradors, Jake and Maggie! Bobbi Jo
Hi Bobbi Jo, they’re actually napkins that are folded. :) Happy 4th to Jake and Maggie 🐾🐾🇺🇸
Happy 4th… to you all! And Lola and Sophie are still the most adorable in BlogLand!
🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇺🇸
Good morning, Happy fourth of July, what lucky pups with their special frozen
Happy 4th to you and your cuties!
Two very cute little “Firecrackers.” Happy Fourth of July!
Happy 4th! Clara♥️🇺🇸
Hi Sophie and Lola! Thank you for helping us to celebrate this great and grateful day of our freedoms. Yes, freedom is not free. So many of our brave men and women of our armed services and law enforcement have paid the ultimate price so that we may live in freedom and protect our American way of life. Happy Independence Day!!! You two are too cute and hope you enjoy more of your treats!!
Mary, Happy Fourth to you, your husband and those little cutie pies. 🎆🇺🇸🎉
Happy 4TH Mary!!! The girls look so cute!! Have a safe holiday on the water! Thank you as always for sharing such beautiful pictures!!
It is so fitting that those cute dogs are wearing tiaras, adorable! Wishing you a wonderful boating weekend this 4th of July!
Happy Independence Day! It will be a different celebration than normal without parades, community picnics or fireworks. Thanks for the pictures of the pups in their patriotic finery.
Happy Birthday to the United States of America, where Freedom, Liberty and the Pursuit to Happiness exist. And thank you very much to the men and women of our great military. Mary – I always look forward to reading your blog, you have great decorating ideas and recipes. Love your dogs, they always bring a smile to my world. This year, it will be different without the picnics, fireworks displays, parades and back yard gatherings. God Bless America, the greatest nation on earth.
Happy 4th of July weekend to these two sweethearts and their “mom”! I wish Sadie would cooperate like these girls! I tried yesterday to get a photo of her in one of my 4th party hats. She wanted nothing to do with it!!! Will try again! 😊 All the best, Mary! Stay safe and stay healthy!
Hope your having a wonderful day, so nice to live where you can recreate despite the pandemic! Lucky pups, such a good mama!
Happy 4th Mary. It’s just hubby and I are watch Hamilton on TV tonight. Loved seeing the musical. I thought I’d have heard about one or two litters of Scottie puppies by now. Still waiting for the stork.
Had to chuckle at the first pic, it’s kind of like her head is hanging in shame because she pulled the headband off:@) Super cute, I didn’t see those headbands up north, might have picked one up for myself! Happy 4th of July Mary, I hope you have a nice weekend!
Happy 4th of July! ❤️🇺🇸💙❤️🇺🇸💙
Happy 4th to you and your girls!
HAPPY 4th Lola and Sopia. You two cuties! You have a great mommy….YES LET’S NEVER FORGET FREEDOM IS NOT FREE GOD BLESS AMERICA
Happy 4th of July! Thank you for sharing photos of Lola and Sophie. They are absolutely adorable! 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙