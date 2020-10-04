Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’ve enjoyed a week of beautiful Carolina blue skies and crisp fall weather
with mornings in the 40s and highs in the low 70s. . . sign me up for more!
The Autumn Blaze Maple is showing the first signs of fall color.
Fall is my favorite time of year and I hope it’s here to stay!
There has been a fair amount of activity on the lake for October thanks to Mother Nature. . .
Taking advantage of the sunshine and warm fall days.
Lola and Sophie say it’s perfect weather for a boat ride . . .
And think it’s perfect napping weather too. 🐾🐾
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather where you are.
♥ Happy Sunday ♥
Happy Sunday, what wonderful Photos…. the Pups sure love their boat trips.
I hope fall is here to stay too. It has been so very nice.
The activities around Lake Norman look very enjoyable.
Have a great week, Mary. I am in Texas enjoying my son and family. The weather here is also very nice.
Love seeing the beginning of autumn colors in the trees. The water scenes are beautiful. We took a ferry ride across the James River yesterday afternoon – calm on the water and in our hearts, along with the beginning of a lovely sunset. I made the Apple – Brie Galette this past week and it was delicious. Keep those recipes coming!
Mary, isn’t fall glorious? I hope it is here to stay. The water views are beautiful, I think Lola and Sophie would agree!
How lovely and peaceful! ;-)
As my daughter said the other day: “here in N.C. these are the days we dream of during the hot humid days of August!” Just love it.
I agree with you. Fall is the reward for such hot and humid summers in Mississippi. You can actually breathe again and feel energized to go outside and enjoy nature.
Your boat rides are so inviting! Fall is just wonderful, it’s as if we all have new life.
I love the smell of the fallen leaves in fall, my favorite time of year as well! A lovely day today high of 61 in Vermont, and I like it much better than the 90s we had this summer. We’re not used to it in the north country!
I love fall too, here in Minnesota had 34 degrees this morning, makes me think of winter. Lola and Sophie are just so cute.
Looks like heaven, your temps feel like a cool breeze in my hair! I think we broke records for longest days over 90, well into 100s, for like 115 days, there is a chance of rain next Saturday, I am so EXCITED. I yearn for fall, douse the fires, cleanse the air, soothe the soul…
We have been enjoying the same kind of weather Mary, and it is truly a glorious gift! How cold is the lake right now? Thank you for the boat ride, so beautiful and of course Sophie and Lola steal the show 🐾🐾
Jenna
Thanks, Mary, for sharing the beauty of North Carolina in the fall! Linda E,
Thank you for sharing your happy times. I love the Lake Norman pics and especially when your beautiful girls are with you. Happy Sunday!
Mary, Fall is wonderful. It lifts the spirit and the changing colors are glorious. I know your girls love the cooler weather. Our elder kitty cat sticks her nose up to get a better whiff of the cooler air when on the screen porch. A boat ride this time of year would be perfect for leaf peeping. Thanks for taking us along. Clara ❤️🍁
Boy, Fall fell all at once…it is chilly out…we didn’t get acclimated!! This week…should hit 70’s! I’m ready for the “leaf excursion in the Shenandoahs! franki
THank you for a touch of fall! Please send some leaf pictures as well…as this southern girl does not get many…Those puppies are the cutest things ever. Thanks for all you do and my daily dose of happiness…It means more than you will ever know.
Always fun to see the pups on the boat, and you can’t decorate ALL the time, LOL. Enjoy your fine weather, Sandi
Beautiful!!! Love seeing the fall colors peeking through and the sweet pups 💕
Lola and Sophie are such lucky passengers to enjoy the ride on Lake Norman. Enjoy Fall, Mary! I know, I am! 🍁 🌾 🍁
Wonderful pictures!! Happy Sunday!! Happy Fall!!! Lola and Sophie are so precious:)
I wish we could have such beautiful weather year-round. The pups are adorable, as always. Thanks for the post.
~Mary~
Pretty lake pictures ! Fall is finally here , yay !! But it getting to cold to fast here in northern Indiana brrrr, we may have a few warmer days ahead hopefully. A trip up east is definitely on my bucket list hopefully in the near future!
Enjoy your week !
Paula
IN
The lake is smooth as glass!! Yes, we are having some nice fall weather..need rain and received some today…looks like the pups enjoyed their ride and the hum of the engines put them to sleep!! Falling leaves 🍁 are coming!! 🍁🍂🌻🍎