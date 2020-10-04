Boats, Dogs, Lake Life, Water

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman

24 Comments

 

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman Maple tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman Maple tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We’ve enjoyed a week of beautiful Carolina blue skies and crisp fall weather

with mornings in the 40s and highs in the low 70s. . . sign me up for more!

Maple tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The Autumn Blaze Maple is showing the first signs of fall color.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #LKN

Fall is my favorite time of year and I hope it’s here to stay!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #LKN

There has been a fair amount of activity on the lake for October thanks to Mother Nature. . .

Kayaks Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #LKN

Taking advantage of the sunshine and warm fall days.

Boating Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #LKN

Sailboat Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #LKN

Sailboat Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #LKN

Lola and Sophie say it’s perfect weather for a boat ride . . .

Lola and Sophie ready for pontoon ride | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #dogs #bichonfrise #LKN

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #dogs #bichonfrise #LKN

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #dogs #bichonfrise #LKN

And think it’s perfect napping weather too. 🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #dogs #bichonfrise #LKN

Lola and Sophie napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #dogs #bichonfrise #LKN

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather where you are.

♥ Happy Sunday ♥

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #boating #dogs #bichonfrise #LKN

  24 comments for “Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman

  1. Barbara Zuleski
    October 4, 2020 at 7:04 am

    Happy Sunday, what wonderful Photos…. the Pups sure love their boat trips.

    Reply
  2. Bonnie Morgan
    October 4, 2020 at 7:12 am

    I hope fall is here to stay too. It has been so very nice.
    The activities around Lake Norman look very enjoyable.
    Have a great week, Mary. I am in Texas enjoying my son and family. The weather here is also very nice.

    Reply
  3. Ann Woleben
    October 4, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Love seeing the beginning of autumn colors in the trees. The water scenes are beautiful. We took a ferry ride across the James River yesterday afternoon – calm on the water and in our hearts, along with the beginning of a lovely sunset. I made the Apple – Brie Galette this past week and it was delicious. Keep those recipes coming!

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    October 4, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Mary, isn’t fall glorious? I hope it is here to stay. The water views are beautiful, I think Lola and Sophie would agree!

    Reply
  5. Jane Teague
    October 4, 2020 at 7:20 am

    How lovely and peaceful! ;-)

    Reply
  6. Kathy Menold
    October 4, 2020 at 7:31 am

    As my daughter said the other day: “here in N.C. these are the days we dream of during the hot humid days of August!” Just love it.

    Reply
    • Becky Thornton
      October 4, 2020 at 8:35 am

      I agree with you. Fall is the reward for such hot and humid summers in Mississippi. You can actually breathe again and feel energized to go outside and enjoy nature.

      Reply
  7. Rita C.
    October 4, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Your boat rides are so inviting! Fall is just wonderful, it’s as if we all have new life.

    Reply
  8. melody reed
    October 4, 2020 at 8:58 am

    I love the smell of the fallen leaves in fall, my favorite time of year as well! A lovely day today high of 61 in Vermont, and I like it much better than the 90s we had this summer. We’re not used to it in the north country!

    Reply
  9. Ann Rue
    October 4, 2020 at 9:18 am

    I love fall too, here in Minnesota had 34 degrees this morning, makes me think of winter. Lola and Sophie are just so cute.

    Reply
  10. Aquietlife
    October 4, 2020 at 9:19 am

    Looks like heaven, your temps feel like a cool breeze in my hair! I think we broke records for longest days over 90, well into 100s, for like 115 days, there is a chance of rain next Saturday, I am so EXCITED. I yearn for fall, douse the fires, cleanse the air, soothe the soul…

    Reply
  11. the Painted Apron
    October 4, 2020 at 9:40 am

    We have been enjoying the same kind of weather Mary, and it is truly a glorious gift! How cold is the lake right now? Thank you for the boat ride, so beautiful and of course Sophie and Lola steal the show 🐾🐾
    Jenna

    Reply
  12. Linda Erickson
    October 4, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Thanks, Mary, for sharing the beauty of North Carolina in the fall! Linda E,

    Reply
  13. Cathy Higgins
    October 4, 2020 at 10:56 am

    Thank you for sharing your happy times. I love the Lake Norman pics and especially when your beautiful girls are with you. Happy Sunday!

    Reply
  14. Clara
    October 4, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Mary, Fall is wonderful. It lifts the spirit and the changing colors are glorious. I know your girls love the cooler weather. Our elder kitty cat sticks her nose up to get a better whiff of the cooler air when on the screen porch. A boat ride this time of year would be perfect for leaf peeping. Thanks for taking us along. Clara ❤️🍁

    Reply
  15. franki parde
    October 4, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Boy, Fall fell all at once…it is chilly out…we didn’t get acclimated!! This week…should hit 70’s! I’m ready for the “leaf excursion in the Shenandoahs! franki

    Reply
  16. Mary Anne McWhirter
    October 4, 2020 at 11:48 am

    THank you for a touch of fall! Please send some leaf pictures as well…as this southern girl does not get many…Those puppies are the cutest things ever. Thanks for all you do and my daily dose of happiness…It means more than you will ever know.

    Reply
  17. Sandra Magle
    October 4, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Always fun to see the pups on the boat, and you can’t decorate ALL the time, LOL. Enjoy your fine weather, Sandi

    Reply
  18. Court Wilson
    October 4, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Beautiful!!! Love seeing the fall colors peeking through and the sweet pups 💕

    Reply
  19. Kitty
    October 4, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Lola and Sophie are such lucky passengers to enjoy the ride on Lake Norman. Enjoy Fall, Mary! I know, I am! 🍁 🌾 🍁

    Reply
  20. Janet Robinson
    October 4, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    Wonderful pictures!! Happy Sunday!! Happy Fall!!! Lola and Sophie are so precious:)

    Reply
  21. Chloe
    October 4, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    I wish we could have such beautiful weather year-round. The pups are adorable, as always. Thanks for the post.

    Reply
  22. Paula
    October 4, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    ~Mary~
    Pretty lake pictures ! Fall is finally here , yay !! But it getting to cold to fast here in northern Indiana brrrr, we may have a few warmer days ahead hopefully. A trip up east is definitely on my bucket list hopefully in the near future!
    Enjoy your week !
    Paula
    IN

    Reply
  23. Ellen
    October 4, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    The lake is smooth as glass!! Yes, we are having some nice fall weather..need rain and received some today…looks like the pups enjoyed their ride and the hum of the engines put them to sleep!! Falling leaves 🍁 are coming!! 🍁🍂🌻🍎

    Reply

Leave a Reply

