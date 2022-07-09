Weekend Waterview: Desperately Seeking Shade

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We enjoyed some boating time over the week of the Fourth.

It’s been oppressively humid here with the heat index in the triple digits.

We’re in the “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” stage of summer. . .

when you walk outside and are instantly wet.

We like to boat in the morning or evening to avoid the heat of the day.

The humidity bumped up the temperature by ten degrees

making the ‘real feel’ 90 degrees by 9:30 in the morning.

The angle of sun slipping underneath the pontoon’s

Bimini top made it a challenge to find some shade.

It was hot in the sun, even with the breeze

generated by a little speed while boating.

Lola and Sophie kept moving around . . .

trying to find any shade to be had. 🐾🐾

There are 96 islands on the Lake Norman, providing habitat for a wide variety of wildlife

as well as recreational destinations for boaters,

some of which can be considered a form of wildlife. ;)

Most of the islands are owned by Duke Energy and are open to the public.

Lake Norman is the largest of Duke Energy’s lakes, spanning four counties with 520 miles of shoreline.

The lake’s 96 islands cover nearly 300 acres of land with almost 30 miles of shoreline.

A few cover more than 20 acres, while some are no more than piles of rock or shoals. . .

This island has a nice sandy beach. . .we were

surprised to find it vacant, an unusual sight.

We always enjoy checking on the Osprey nesting on the lake.

There are two juvenile Osprey in this nest, identifiable

by the whitish mottling on their feathers.

It was a stormy week with the heat and unsettled air.

This line of storms was heading right for us, indicated in the blue dot on the radar,

ready to pack a wallop!

We were fortunate not to have any wind damage from

the storm that blew through on Tuesday evening.

After the storm, the light was strangely eerie,

bathing everything in shades of orange and purple.

We were left with a rainbow as a parting gift.

We’re cooling down tomorrow and looking forward

to a brief reprieve from the heat!

Lola and Sophie want to know if you’re desperately seeking shade?

Happy Weekend ♥

Thank you for your visit!