Weekend Waterview: Desperately Seeking Shade

Happy Saturday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We enjoyed some boating time over the week of the Fourth.
It’s been oppressively humid here with the heat index in the triple digits.
We’re in the “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” stage of summer. . .
when you walk outside and are instantly wet.
We like to boat in the morning or evening to avoid the heat of the day.
The humidity bumped up the temperature by ten degrees
making the ‘real feel’ 90 degrees by 9:30 in the morning.
The angle of sun slipping underneath the pontoon’s
Bimini top made it a challenge to find some shade.
It was hot in the sun, even with the breeze
generated by a little speed while boating.
Lola and Sophie kept moving around . . .
trying to find any shade to be had. 🐾🐾
There are 96 islands on the Lake Norman, providing habitat for a wide variety of wildlife
as well as recreational destinations for boaters,
some of which can be considered a form of wildlife. ;)
Most of the islands are owned by Duke Energy and are open to the public.
Lake Norman is the largest of Duke Energy’s lakes, spanning four counties with 520 miles of shoreline.
The lake’s 96 islands cover nearly 300 acres of land with almost 30 miles of shoreline.
A few cover more than 20 acres, while some are no more than piles of rock or shoals. . .
This island has a nice sandy beach. . .we were
surprised to find it vacant, an unusual sight.
We always enjoy checking on the Osprey nesting on the lake.
There are two juvenile Osprey in this nest, identifiable
by the whitish mottling on their feathers.
It was a stormy week with the heat and unsettled air.
This line of storms was heading right for us, indicated in the blue dot on the radar,
ready to pack a wallop!
We were fortunate not to have any wind damage from
the storm that blew through on Tuesday evening.
After the storm, the light was strangely eerie,
bathing everything in shades of orange and purple.
We were left with a rainbow as a parting gift.
We’re cooling down tomorrow and looking forward
to a brief reprieve from the heat!
Lola and Sophie want to know if you’re desperately seeking shade?
Happy Weekend ♥
Thank you for your visit!
Good Morning Mary, We have been miserably hot this week too. We are in the midst of a much needed small thunderstorm at the moment and thankful for it. The sky after the storm in your pics is indeed an eerie color but oh so beautiful. I always love seeing the ospreys and the sweet girls. I would imagine you aren’t having quite as much boating activity from the neighbors due to the oppressive humidity. It’s just not a very pleasant time right now. I think the older I get, the more I dread it. We’re praying for a few cooler days as the extreme heat warnings are now totalling around 12 days now. Thanks for sharing your boat ride with us. Happy Saturday! Clara❤️
Beautiful pictures of the lake and skyline and adorable shots of your girls. It’s already 75 degrees here in central VA and it isn’t quite 6:30…although today is going to be cool ( high of 81) with thunderstorms. I love to watch the rain so looking forward to a lazy day on the porch reading. Peace to all.
We are desperately seeking shade and rain. Our ground is rock hard. I’ve been watering almost every morning. Your photos of Lake Norman are glorious. I can see that the girls enjoy their boat rides.
Beautirul pictures and thanks for the info about Lake Norman. We live near Lake Houston (Northeast side of Houston). It’s been hot but I can’t say that the humidity is that bad. I remember days when you could open the door in the morning and it would just hit you in the face! They say we are in triple digits but for the little time that I spend outside, it has been bearable. We are in stage 1 water conservation, however.
So beautiful! Thank you for sharing ❣️
They are so adorable! I love seeing pictures of Lola and Sophie. All of your pictures are great Mary!! Love your new flags flying in the breeze. And the after storm pictures are amazing. Thank you so much for making my morning bright
That “Sunset” photo is beyond breathtaking…I gasped!!! Oppressive…what’s even more than that…”that’s” what it’s like here @ Lake Anna…good nite,Irene…trying to ” lay mulch”.. gaaa…franki
The orange/purple pics are really neat Mary! It’s been sticky in Philly too… Stay cool:@)
Mary, thank you for the beautiful pictures. Our weather is so lovely now in Maine. We are warmer than years ago. We are 70’s and delightful May through October now. I love seeing your girls. Our Bichon Chester died April 6th. We miss him terribly and love seeing Lola and Sophie!!
Oh Janet, I’m so sorry to hear about your Chester, we feel your pain. You live in such a beautiful part of the country! We had a chance to visit Maine several years ago and your weather is so wonderful. It will be late November here before we enjoy 70 degree days again. Happy Weekend. ♥ 🐾🐾
As always, your photographs are a treat to view. I just spent two weeks in the 105-ish degree heat of central Texas. I’m happy to be back home on the California coast and cooler temperatures. Our heat waves are coming, though, as August and September are generally our hottest months.