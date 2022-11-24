Dogs, Thanksgiving

Happy Turkey Day from Sophie & Lola 🐾🐾

Sophie and Lola

Sophie and Loa are stopping by to wish you a Happy Turkey Day!

Sophie and Lola with turkey headbands for Thanksgiving

Sweet Potatoes are part of their Thanksgiving day (and everyday) menu!

Sophie and Lola with turkey headbands for Thanksgiving

Sophie and Lola with turkey headbands for Thanksgiving

Sophie and Lola with turkey headbands for Thanksgiving

Sophie says she’s thankful she only has to wear a turkey headband once a year :)

Sophie wearing turkey headband for Thanksgiving

Lola says she’ll pose all day long and wear anything for a sweet potato treat!

Lola with turkey headband for Thanksgiving

Lola

Lola and Sophie

Wishing you a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

Sophie and Lola with turkey headbands for Thanksgiving

  26 comments for “Happy Turkey Day from Sophie & Lola 🐾🐾

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    November 24, 2022 at 6:04 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to you as well. Just love seeing Sophie and Lola!

  2. Cheryl
    November 24, 2022 at 6:19 am

    Oh, my! They are SO cute! I don’t know how you tell them apart! This brightened my morning. :)
    God bless you all with a wonderful Thanksgiving!

  3. Gale
    November 24, 2022 at 6:25 am

    Mary,
    We are so thankful for you!
    Gale

  4. Rita C.
    November 24, 2022 at 6:35 am

    Happy Thanksgiving, Mary. Sophie and Lola are the cutest little turkeys.

  5. Dorinda Selke
    November 24, 2022 at 6:44 am

    Hi Mary ~ wishing you and your sweethearts, furry ones too) a very Happy and delicious Thanksgiving Day! Hugs, Dorinda

  6. Susan Martin
    November 24, 2022 at 6:50 am

    Thank you for all you do with your beautiful posts and your wonderful puppies. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours

  7. Ellen Bryant
    November 24, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Hi Mary, Happy Thanksgiving! Years ago a friend had found your Blog, saw your recipe for the mini pumpkin pies, she shared the recipe. I only make the mini pumpkin pies now. So cute!! I even found the leaf pie crust cutters. I also subscribed to your blog. It’s Fabulous!! Happy Turkey Day!

  8. Karen
    November 24, 2022 at 7:29 am

    Your fur babies are just like kids with their individual personalities! Thank you for sharing them with us today!

  9. Michelle wing
    November 24, 2022 at 7:44 am

    Love the pictures of Sophie and Lola. Happy thanksgiving! Love your posts🦃❤️

  10. Lauren S
    November 24, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Happy Thanksgiving, Mary! Wishing you and yours a day filled with blessings, and turkey!

  11. Jen
    November 24, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Happy Thanksgiving Mary! I love your blog😊

  12. Aquietlife
    November 24, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Happy holidays to the girls, have a wonderful double Thanksgiving 😊

  13. Ann Woleben
    November 24, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Blessings to all~

  14. Clara
    November 24, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours Mary. The girls are the cutest little turkeys! Enjoy your day and weekend. Clara ❤️

  15. judy shinn
    November 24, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to you, Sophie, and Lola! Love those puppies and their costjmes.

  16. Shirley
    November 24, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Thank you for all you do for us. Those babies are adorable. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours

  17. Kitty
    November 24, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to you, Sophie and Lola! I’m grateful for the joy, beauty and inspiration that you bring! 🍁🦃🍁

  18. Janet Robinson
    November 24, 2022 at 9:41 am

    Happy Thanksgiving Mary!! Thank you for such sweet pictures of Sophie and Lola!!

  19. Barbara
    November 24, 2022 at 10:07 am

    Happy thanksgiving

  20. Pat
    November 24, 2022 at 10:43 am

    Your girls and their family are the best! Happy Thanksgiving to you!

  21. Linda Primmer
    November 24, 2022 at 11:01 am

    Happy Thanksgiving Mary, Sophie and Lol. Such cute little turkeys.

  22. chloe
    November 24, 2022 at 11:05 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. Thank you for sharing pictures all year long and for great recipes and decorative tips. All are appreciated.

  23. Betsy
    November 24, 2022 at 11:39 am

    Wishing you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!

  24. Debbie
    November 24, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving to you and your sweet girls.

  25. Patti McMains
    November 24, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    Adorable! Happy, happy Thanksgiving!

  26. Nancy
    November 24, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    A D O R A B L E! I enjoy seeing the girls! Happy Thanksgiving to all!

