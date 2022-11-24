Happy Turkey Day from Sophie & Lola 🐾🐾

Sophie and Loa are stopping by to wish you a Happy Turkey Day!

Sweet Potatoes are part of their Thanksgiving day (and everyday) menu!

Sophie says she’s thankful she only has to wear a turkey headband once a year :)

Lola says she’ll pose all day long and wear anything for a sweet potato treat!

Wishing you a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

