Wishing You Peace, Love and Licks in The New Year 🐾

Sophie and Lola are stopping by with wishes for a Happy New Year. . .
Saying ‘goodbye’ to 2022 and ‘hello’ to 2023!
They’re wearing their sparkly sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie,
along with party headbands in celebration . . .
And enjoying some welcome (and brief!) sunshine on the porch
after a very dreary and wet December.
Sophie says this is her happy face. ;)
Wishing You Peace, Love, Licks (and Sunshine) in the New Year!
🐾🐾
Thank you for your visit!
Mary, thank you for another year of creative ideas, fun, and great pictures of your babies! I look forward to your future posts! Happy New Year!
Happy healthy 2023 wishes
Thanks for a year full of loveliness and pretty ideas
Yes Mary, ditto to what Yvonne said. Thanks for bringing more coziness and calm to my morning coffee. May this be a blessed year for all! Happy New Year!!
Thank you for a year of wonderful posts. I can only echo what everyone else has said. Happy new year from across the pond.
Mary, I appreciate you so much. You work hard to share beautiful ideas and your sweet dogs. Thank you from my heart. Also, I just made your Cheddar/Broccoli cornbread from your last post. Absolutely delish! We are celebrating with Hoppin’ John over rice and cornbread. Thank you for helping me make tonight’s dinner the best. You are loved. Best to you and your family in 2023.
Happy New Year! Enjoy all your beautiful posts and looking forward to more in 2023.
Happy New Year make it a good one and a Healthyone love your cute
Thank you for allowing us into your home and for sharing Lola and Sophie with us! Prayers for a wonderful New Year for you and your family!!
Happy New Year to you and your family. Wishing you a happy, healthy 2023. The girls are adorable! You find the cutest headbands and sweaters. The girls always make me smile. December has indeed been so wet and cold. We’re having a damp New Years here but it’s so much warmer which is wonderful and I’m so thankful for it! I’m still enjoying my LCF centerpiece. It gets spritzed daily. Happy 2023! Clara❤️
Thank you, Mary, for your posts. I enjoy them all. Lola and Sophie are adorable. I am looking forward to your 2023 posts, especially your garden and lake view posts. Have a blessed and happy new year!
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU, SOPHIE & LOLA! PEACE LOVE AND FAITH IN 2023!!! 🎉🎈🍾🥂
You must start each day with a smile…those little girls!!! This is the year to be…HAPPY…2023!!! franki
They are so so cute! Thank you for beautiful positivity! Wishing us all a Wonderful and Peaceful New Year!
You three brighten my day, ALWAYS!
Sadie is sitting here beside me wondering where her cozy silver sweater and New Year’s crown are.
She did get new tartan pjs to match her mom’s. I find mine warm and cozy. Sadie isn’t as impressed with her pjs.
Happy New Year, girls!
Happy New Year
Peace, health and prosperity in the 2023 to you and your family
Happy New Year! May 2023 bring you joy as you bring so much joy to others. I know I can count on your recipes to work (just like my other favorite, Ina) and you spark new ideas with your creative projects. Add to that, the fun of seeing the lake in all seasons and the girls in all their Pawlidays finery, always starts my day with a smile. Thank you.
The girls are beautiful Mary!! Happy New Year!! And a healthy 2023 to us all!! Thank you for all of your recipes, useful information, and all you do!
I so enjoy all your posts and as others have said, your positivity. The way the news focuses today, you are such a breath of fresh air. I used to live on Lake Erie and then on a smaller lake so the lake views are really appreciated. I miss the water. Lola and Sophie are a delight. I’m so impressed at how well they behave for the photo shoots (and treats). Lol
May your 2023 be healthy, happy and prosperous.
You have provided us with a year of inspiring photos, ideas, recipes, table scapes, and gardening joy. Thank you! Lola and Sophie have quite a wardrobe! Wishing. you and your family a happy new year!
Happy New Year 🎉 The girls are always dressed in high fashion and so adorable!
Mary ~ wishing you a New Year full of good health and happiness! Hugs, Dorinda