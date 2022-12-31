Wishing You Peace, Love and Licks in The New Year 🐾

Sophie and Lola are stopping by with wishes for a Happy New Year. . .

Saying ‘goodbye’ to 2022 and ‘hello’ to 2023!

They’re wearing their sparkly sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie,

along with party headbands in celebration . . .

And enjoying some welcome (and brief!) sunshine on the porch

after a very dreary and wet December.

Sophie says this is her happy face. ;)

Wishing You Peace, Love, Licks (and Sunshine) in the New Year!

🐾🐾

Thank you for your visit!