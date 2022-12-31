Dogs, New Years

Wishing You Peace, Love and Licks in The New Year 🐾

by  • 22 Comments

Happy New Year from Sophie and Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

Sophie and Lola are stopping by with wishes for a Happy New Year. . .

Happy New Year from Sophie and Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

Saying ‘goodbye’ to 2022 and ‘hello’ to 2023!

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

They’re wearing their sparkly sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie,

along with party headbands in celebration  . . .

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

And enjoying some welcome (and brief!) sunshine on the porch

after a very dreary and wet December.

Happy New Year from Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

Happy New Year: This is my happy face | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

Sophie says this is her happy face. ;)

Happy New Year from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

Wishing You Peace, Love, Licks (and Sunshine) in the New Year!

🐾🐾

Wishing You Peace, Love and Licks in the New Year | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #newyear

Thank you for your visit!

  22 comments for “Wishing You Peace, Love and Licks in The New Year 🐾

  1. Yvonne Shafer
    December 31, 2022 at 6:36 am

    Mary, thank you for another year of creative ideas, fun, and great pictures of your babies! I look forward to your future posts! Happy New Year!

    Reply
  2. Gail
    December 31, 2022 at 6:37 am

    Happy healthy 2023 wishes
    Thanks for a year full of loveliness and pretty ideas

    Reply
  3. Peggy Ott
    December 31, 2022 at 6:56 am

    Yes Mary, ditto to what Yvonne said. Thanks for bringing more coziness and calm to my morning coffee. May this be a blessed year for all! Happy New Year!!

    Reply
    • Margaret
      December 31, 2022 at 8:39 am

      Thank you for a year of wonderful posts. I can only echo what everyone else has said. Happy new year from across the pond.

      Reply
      • Leslie
        December 31, 2022 at 9:21 am

        Mary, I appreciate you so much. You work hard to share beautiful ideas and your sweet dogs. Thank you from my heart. Also, I just made your Cheddar/Broccoli cornbread from your last post. Absolutely delish! We are celebrating with Hoppin’ John over rice and cornbread. Thank you for helping me make tonight’s dinner the best. You are loved. Best to you and your family in 2023.

  4. betsysillers
    December 31, 2022 at 6:59 am

    Happy New Year! Enjoy all your beautiful posts and looking forward to more in 2023.

    Reply
  5. ChrisOtt68@me.com
    December 31, 2022 at 7:18 am

    Happy New Year make it a good one and a Healthyone love your cute

    Reply
  6. Susan H Whetstine
    December 31, 2022 at 7:27 am

    Thank you for allowing us into your home and for sharing Lola and Sophie with us! Prayers for a wonderful New Year for you and your family!!

    Reply
  7. Clara
    December 31, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Happy New Year to you and your family. Wishing you a happy, healthy 2023. The girls are adorable! You find the cutest headbands and sweaters. The girls always make me smile. December has indeed been so wet and cold. We’re having a damp New Years here but it’s so much warmer which is wonderful and I’m so thankful for it! I’m still enjoying my LCF centerpiece. It gets spritzed daily. Happy 2023! Clara❤️

    Reply
  8. Patti
    December 31, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Thank you, Mary, for your posts. I enjoy them all. Lola and Sophie are adorable. I am looking forward to your 2023 posts, especially your garden and lake view posts. Have a blessed and happy new year!

    Reply
  9. Ellen
    December 31, 2022 at 9:05 am

    HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU, SOPHIE & LOLA! PEACE LOVE AND FAITH IN 2023!!! 🎉🎈🍾🥂

    Reply
  10. franki Parde
    December 31, 2022 at 9:12 am

    You must start each day with a smile…those little girls!!! This is the year to be…HAPPY…2023!!! franki

    Reply
  11. Shannon
    December 31, 2022 at 9:32 am

    They are so so cute! Thank you for beautiful positivity! Wishing us all a Wonderful and Peaceful New Year!

    Reply
  12. Sarah
    December 31, 2022 at 9:49 am

    You three brighten my day, ALWAYS!
    Sadie is sitting here beside me wondering where her cozy silver sweater and New Year’s crown are.
    She did get new tartan pjs to match her mom’s. I find mine warm and cozy. Sadie isn’t as impressed with her pjs.
    Happy New Year, girls!

    Reply
    • Rebecca
      December 31, 2022 at 11:24 am

      Happy New Year

      Reply
  13. Barbara
    December 31, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Peace, health and prosperity in the 2023 to you and your family

    Reply
  14. chloe
    December 31, 2022 at 11:06 am

    Happy New Year! May 2023 bring you joy as you bring so much joy to others. I know I can count on your recipes to work (just like my other favorite, Ina) and you spark new ideas with your creative projects. Add to that, the fun of seeing the lake in all seasons and the girls in all their Pawlidays finery, always starts my day with a smile. Thank you.

    Reply
  15. Janet Robinson
    December 31, 2022 at 11:26 am

    The girls are beautiful Mary!! Happy New Year!! And a healthy 2023 to us all!! Thank you for all of your recipes, useful information, and all you do!

    Reply
  16. Bonnie
    December 31, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    I so enjoy all your posts and as others have said, your positivity. The way the news focuses today, you are such a breath of fresh air. I used to live on Lake Erie and then on a smaller lake so the lake views are really appreciated. I miss the water. Lola and Sophie are a delight. I’m so impressed at how well they behave for the photo shoots (and treats). Lol
    May your 2023 be healthy, happy and prosperous.

    Reply
  17. Ann Woleben
    December 31, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    You have provided us with a year of inspiring photos, ideas, recipes, table scapes, and gardening joy. Thank you! Lola and Sophie have quite a wardrobe! Wishing. you and your family a happy new year!

    Reply
  18. Everyday Living
    December 31, 2022 at 1:50 pm

    Happy New Year 🎉 The girls are always dressed in high fashion and so adorable!

    Reply
  19. Dorinda Selke
    December 31, 2022 at 2:25 pm

    Mary ~ wishing you a New Year full of good health and happiness! Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: