Lola and Sophie Celebrate Happy Birthdays 🐾🐾

by  •

Bocce's Bakery Birthday Cake Dog Treats and Birthday Party Crowns #dogs #birthday #party #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola, Sophie and I all had birthdays recently.  . .

Sophie 4 years old #birthday #party #dog #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie turned 4 . . .

Lola 5 years old #birthday #party #dog #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola turned 5. . .

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And I turned 45 for the 17th year in a row. ,-)

Lola turns 1 #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It seems like it was just yesterday when Lola turned 1 and was too pooped to party.

How time flies!

Lola Bichon Frise puppy at 13 weeks #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola

Sophie Bichon Frise puppy at 12 weeks #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie

Lola, Bichon Frise puppy #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I miss those sweet cuddly puppy days . . .

Lola, Bichon Frise puppy #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

But not those sharp puppy teeth that

are constantly chewing and nipping!

Lola and Sophie in chair on dock #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We brought Sophie home a year after Lola arrived . . .

Lola and Sophie celebrate the Dog Days of Summer #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola was used to living with Gracie who was 14,

and Sophie’s puppy energy and exuberance

took some getting used to. . .

Lola and Sophie celebrate the Dog Days of Summer #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

But Lola quickly got used to having a partner in crime.

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola and Sophie are celebrating their birthdays with treats and birthday party crowns.

Their expressions say ‘enough with the picture taking, let’s get this party started’ !

🐾 🎂 🎉 🐾

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with party crowns and treats #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Bocce’s Bakery Birthday Cake Dog Treats

are baked in USA with all natural ingredients. . .

. . . Peanut Butter, Oat Flour, Carob, Vanilla and Molasses.

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with party crowns and treats #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie and Lola both give them 2 paws up!

🐾 🐾

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with party crowns and treats #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with party crowns and treats #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Make easy and healthy dog treats to keep in your freezer for the summer months using

with Silicone Dog Paw and Bone Shaped Molds. . .

Frozen Berry Dog Treat Recipe #easy #dogs #treats #recipe #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

*Fetch* the recipe for frozen dog treats, HERE.

Frozen Berry Dog Treat Recipe #easy #dogs #treats #recipe #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Or try a batch of

Quick and Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka, Copycat Frosty Paws

Quick and Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka Copycat Frosty Paws #easy #frozen #dogtreats #copycat #frostypaws #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Only four ingredients and a blender required and your pup will lap them up!

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with party crowns and treats #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with party crowns and treats #birthday #party #dogs #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

