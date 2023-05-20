Lola and Sophie Celebrate Happy Birthdays 🐾🐾

Lola, Sophie and I all had birthdays recently. . .

Sophie turned 4 . . .

Lola turned 5. . .

And I turned 45 for the 17th year in a row. ,-)

It seems like it was just yesterday when Lola turned 1 and was too pooped to party.

How time flies!

Lola

Sophie

I miss those sweet cuddly puppy days . . .

But not those sharp puppy teeth that

are constantly chewing and nipping!

We brought Sophie home a year after Lola arrived . . .

Lola was used to living with Gracie who was 14,

and Sophie’s puppy energy and exuberance

took some getting used to. . .

But Lola quickly got used to having a partner in crime.

Lola and Sophie are celebrating their birthdays with treats and birthday party crowns.

Their expressions say ‘enough with the picture taking, let’s get this party started’ !

🐾 🎂 🎉 🐾

Bocce’s Bakery Birthday Cake Dog Treats

are baked in USA with all natural ingredients. . .

. . . Peanut Butter, Oat Flour, Carob, Vanilla and Molasses.

Sophie and Lola both give them 2 paws up!

🐾 🐾

Make easy and healthy dog treats to keep in your freezer for the summer months using

with Silicone Dog Paw and Bone Shaped Molds. . .

