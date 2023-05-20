Lola and Sophie Celebrate Happy Birthdays 🐾🐾

Lola, Sophie and I all had birthdays recently. . .
Sophie turned 4 . . .
Lola turned 5. . .
And I turned 45 for the 17th year in a row. ,-)
It seems like it was just yesterday when Lola turned 1 and was too pooped to party.
How time flies!
I miss those sweet cuddly puppy days . . .
But not those sharp puppy teeth that
are constantly chewing and nipping!
We brought Sophie home a year after Lola arrived . . .
Lola was used to living with Gracie who was 14,
and Sophie’s puppy energy and exuberance
took some getting used to. . .
But Lola quickly got used to having a partner in crime.
Lola and Sophie are celebrating their birthdays with treats and birthday party crowns.
Their expressions say ‘enough with the picture taking, let’s get this party started’ !
🐾 🎂 🎉 🐾
Bocce’s Bakery Birthday Cake Dog Treats
are baked in USA with all natural ingredients. . .
. . . Peanut Butter, Oat Flour, Carob, Vanilla and Molasses.
Sophie and Lola both give them 2 paws up!
🐾 🐾
Make easy and healthy dog treats to keep in your freezer for the summer months using
with Silicone Dog Paw and Bone Shaped Molds. . .
*Fetch* the recipe for frozen dog treats, HERE.
Or try a batch of
Quick and Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka, Copycat Frosty Paws
Only four ingredients and a blender required and your pup will lap them up!
Happy Birthdays to Lola, Sophie and you!! Those pups are just adorable, so cute together. Tell me, was it dishes or plants that were your gifts of choice?! Maybe both!
Happy Birthday to everyone
Happy Birthday to all! Love the sweet pictures of the girls~
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO Y’ALL!!! Mary, I’ll have to try that 45 for 17 years…except mine would have to be 45 for 33 years! I too have just had a birthday this month of May! Didn’t know they made all those wonderful things for our doggies! Wish our CoCo could eat all those wonderful treats! Thanks for sharing and take good care of those girls!!!
I adore the pictures of your girls but the one where Sophie (?) is licking her lips is just to to cute! Happy Birthday to you and the sweet puppies! Peace.
Thanks for sharing your precious pups with us!
Happy birthday all!
Happy Birthday everyone!!! It seems like just yesterday that the girls came to live with you.
Happy birthday to all! The girls are so precious and cute. They were such cute pups and now adorable ladies. Hope all of you had great birthdays and fun celebrations. Love the garland and crowns! Enjoy your weekend. Clara❤️
Happy recent Birthday Mary, Sophie and Lola! I too am a Bichon person and I always love seeing your girls. Now I have to make some of those frozen treats. It is SO hot here in South TX I know my Jane will love them.
Happy Birthday! SO ADORABLE!!
Happy Birthday Mary, Sophie and Lola. The pink crowns are just too cute. Darling birthday celebration for your fur babies. I hope your birthday was special.
Mary, Lola and Sophie are so beautiful! Thank you for sharing. Such wonderful birthday pictures. Our Bichon died a year ago and we have looked high and low for a reputable breeder. They are so hard to find. Do you have a website we could visit for information that may help us? thank you so much. I hope it was ok to ask. I have followed you for a very long time through all of your beautiful Bichons.
Thank you Janet! I’ll send you an email. 🐾🐾
Happy Birthday Mary, Lola and Sophie! It seemed like just yesterday you introduced them for the first time! Love their birthday crowns and how lucky they are to have homemade dog treats!
Happy birthday girls! Wishing you many more