Happy Thanksgiving Wishes from Our Two Turkeys 🐾 🐾

by  • 8 Comments

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to

wish you Happy Thanksgiving!

Lola and Sophie wearing turkey headbands for Thanksgiving #dogs #thanksgiving #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

🐾 🦃 🐾 🦃

Lola and Sophie turkey headbands for Thanksgiving #dogs #thanksgiving #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola with turkey dog toy #dogs #thanksgiving #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie says she’s thankful she only has to

wear this turkey headband once a year. . .

Sophie says she's thankful she only has to wear this turkey headband once a year . . . #dog #thanksgiving #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola says she needs a hair cut so she can see. ;)

Lola wearing turkey headband for Thanksgiving #dogs #thanksgiving #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola and Sophie turkey headbands for Thanksgiving #dogs #thanksgiving #bichonfrise ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Turkey dog toy on pumpkin | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #thanksgiving #bichonfrise

May your day be filled with an extra slice

of Thanksgiving as well as pie!

Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with Pecan Piecrust #pumpkin #pie #thanksgiving #pecan #dessert #recipe

Gather Together.

Give Thanks.

Eat Pie.

🦃 🥧 🦃 🥧 🦃

Gather together. Give thanks. Eat pie. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving Wishes from our Two Turkeys. 🐾🐾

Happy Thanksgiving from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #thanksgiving #bichonfrise

Thankful for your visit. ♥

  8 comments for "Happy Thanksgiving Wishes from Our Two Turkeys 🐾 🐾

  1. Rita C.
    November 23, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Happy Thanksgiving, Mary!

  2. JULIA GEORGE
    November 23, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Wishing you a pie & happiness filled Thanksgiving!

  3. Pam
    November 23, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Happy Thanksgiving, Mary! The girls are so photogenic!

  4. the Painted Apron
    November 23, 2023 at 8:15 am

    I adore your little turkeys! Happy Thanksgiving Mary!
    💕❤️🐾🐾 Jenna

  5. Christie
    November 23, 2023 at 11:58 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours and those cute little puff balls.

  6. Marlene
    November 23, 2023 at 12:20 pm

    Lola and Sophie are t he cutest turkeys! Happy Thanksgiving!

  7. Pam Schrantz
    November 23, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving! Grateful for you and all the work you put into your blog. Always a source of enjoyment and inspiration.

  8. Pamela
    November 23, 2023 at 8:59 pm

    Lola and Sophie are so cute! Happy Thanksgiving!🦃

