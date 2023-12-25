Christmas, Dogs

May Your Days Be Furry and Bright 🐾🎄

May Your Days Be Furry and Bright 🐾🎄 #dogs #christmas #reindeer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you

a Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays!

Lola and Sophie with reindeer Christmas sweaters #dogs #christmas #reindeer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

They’re wearing reindeer Christmas sweaters and antler headbands. . .

Reindeer antler headbands #dogs #christmas #reindeer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola and Sophie with reindeer Christmas sweaters and antler headbands #dogs #christmas #reindeer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie with reindeer antlers and Christmas sweater #dogs #christmas #reindeer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sophie’s eyes say it all about she feels about wearing her antlers . . . 🦌

Lola with reindeer antlers and Christmas sweater #dogs #christmas #reindeer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola will pose all day long with the promise of a treat!

Lola and Sophie with reindeer Christmas sweaters #dogs #christmas #reindeer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

May your days be furry and bright and

wishing you a cozy and cuddly holiday season!

🐾🐾 🎄

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays from Lola and Sophie #dogs #christmas #reindeer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Merry Christmas and Happy Pawlidays 🐾🐾 🎄

Thank you for your visit!

  18 comments for “May Your Days Be Furry and Bright 🐾🎄

  1. Rita C.
    December 25, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Merry Christmas, Sophie and Lola! I hope Santa Paws was good to.you!

    Reply
  2. Clara
    December 25, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Merry Christmas! Lola and Sophie are the sweetest pups. They’re adorable! Clara❤️🎄

    Reply
  3. Nancy Brantley
    December 25, 2023 at 8:32 am

    MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    Reply
  4. Sarah
    December 25, 2023 at 8:33 am

    These two make my heart sing! Merry Christmas to each of you!

    Reply
  5. Gale Crudup
    December 25, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy, Healthy New Year!
    Thank you for sending us such joy through the year!

    Reply
  6. Maria Smith
    December 25, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Great Christmas 🎄 present getting to view photos of your adorable Bichons!
    As a former owner of two precious Bichons, your photos of “the girls” remind me
    of my favorite Bichon sisters (litter mates). Thanks so much for sharing!
    Strokes to your Bichons…
    Christmas Blessings to you and your family!

    Reply
  7. Pat
    December 25, 2023 at 9:01 am

    As always they (and you) bring a smile to my face! Who wouldn’t do their hardest for a treat? Merry Christmas to you and yours!

    Reply
  8. Barbara Zuleski
    December 25, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Merry Christmas

    Reply
  9. Denise
    December 25, 2023 at 9:45 am

    Merry Christmas to you all too!

    Reply
  10. Debbie
    December 25, 2023 at 10:01 am

    Merry Christmas 🎄.

    Reply
  11. Jo
    December 25, 2023 at 10:13 am

    Merry Christmas & happy healthy new year 2024.
    Jo

    Reply
  12. Deborah Johnson
    December 25, 2023 at 10:48 am

    Have a dog-gone great Christmas and may your paw stockings be filled with good treat.

    Reply
  13. Chloe
    December 25, 2023 at 11:05 am

    Merry Christmas to you and your family. Thanks for brightening my Christmas with pictures of the adorable pups.

    Reply
  14. terribetz
    December 25, 2023 at 11:10 am

    Merry Christmas my friend 😊⛄

    Reply
  15. Dorinda Selke
    December 25, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    Merry Merry to all 🦴🦴❤️💚 hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  16. jaye
    December 25, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    Merry Christmas Mary, and family! Your girls are so adorable!

    Reply
  17. A quiet life
    December 25, 2023 at 2:10 pm

    Merriest of Christmas from Katie and Rosie 🐾😍❤

    Reply
  18. heritage hall
    December 25, 2023 at 3:07 pm

    Simply adorable… what personalities and holiday attire…just a
    joy to view. A very blessed Christmastide to you and yours,
    Mary, filled with love, joy and fulfilling peace.

    Reply

