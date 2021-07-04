Dogs, July 4th

Happy Fourth of July from Lola and Sophie!

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Fourth!

We were a little distracted yesterday while having our photo session. . .

There was a lot activity next door and on the lake that required our attention!

However you celebrate Independence Day, spend a few moments to remember and give thanks

for our military men and women and their families,

whose service and sacrifice allow us to live in freedom.

 America is the Land of the Free Because of the Brave.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  10 comments for “Happy Fourth of July from Lola and Sophie!

  1. Barbara Zuleski
    July 4, 2021 at 7:10 am

    Happy 4th of July

    Reply
  2. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    July 4, 2021 at 8:05 am

    Happy 4th! Thanks for sharing. Always love to hear from Lola and Sophie.

    Reply
  3. Tracy
    July 4, 2021 at 8:30 am

    Happy 4th of July to you and your darling girls! 🇺🇸

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    July 4, 2021 at 8:45 am

    Happy 4th 🇺🇸 A special thanks to Lola and Sophie for the smiles!

    Reply
  5. Karenann S.
    July 4, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Happy Fourth of July to you, your family and Lola and Sophie!

    Reply
    • Aquietlife
      July 4, 2021 at 8:54 am

      Happy holiday, I’m sure you all will have a refreshingly wet day!

      Reply
  6. the Painted Apron
    July 4, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Happy 4th Lola, Sophie and Mary and family! I hope Elsa doesn’t impact your week too much!
    Jenna

    Reply
  7. Clairmarie Kelly
    July 4, 2021 at 9:41 am

    My favorite blog!

    Reply
  8. Chloe
    July 4, 2021 at 10:15 am

    Thank you for posting pictures of the girls. Happy Independence Day!

    Reply
  9. Clara
    July 4, 2021 at 10:59 am

    Happy 4th! Hopefully you’re enjoying a wonderful boat ride with the girls. Also, hope you’re having a respite from the heat. Enjoy your holiday! 🇺🇸Clara❤️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

