Happy Fourth of July from Lola and Sophie!

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Fourth!
We were a little distracted yesterday while having our photo session. . .
There was a lot activity next door and on the lake that required our attention!
However you celebrate Independence Day, spend a few moments to remember and give thanks
for our military men and women and their families,
whose service and sacrifice allow us to live in freedom.
America is the Land of the Free Because of the Brave.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you for your visit!
Happy 4th of July
Happy 4th! Thanks for sharing. Always love to hear from Lola and Sophie.
Happy 4th of July to you and your darling girls! 🇺🇸
Happy 4th 🇺🇸 A special thanks to Lola and Sophie for the smiles!
Happy Fourth of July to you, your family and Lola and Sophie!
Happy holiday, I’m sure you all will have a refreshingly wet day!
Happy 4th Lola, Sophie and Mary and family! I hope Elsa doesn’t impact your week too much!
Jenna
My favorite blog!
Thank you for posting pictures of the girls. Happy Independence Day!
Happy 4th! Hopefully you’re enjoying a wonderful boat ride with the girls. Also, hope you’re having a respite from the heat. Enjoy your holiday! 🇺🇸Clara❤️