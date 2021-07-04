Happy Fourth of July from Lola and Sophie!

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Fourth!

We were a little distracted yesterday while having our photo session. . .

There was a lot activity next door and on the lake that required our attention!

However you celebrate Independence Day, spend a few moments to remember and give thanks

for our military men and women and their families,

whose service and sacrifice allow us to live in freedom.

America is the Land of the Free Because of the Brave.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

