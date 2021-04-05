DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases + Monday Morning Blooms

Add a little nature to your décor with Tree Bark Flower Vases. An affordable and easy craft project you can do in under an hour.
I hope you had a Happy Easter and are enjoying some beautiful spring weather this week! We had a cold snap over the weekend with the mercury dipping down to below freezing but we’re on a warming trend with temperatures in 70 and 80 degree range this week.
We had a tree fall recently in a wooded area on our property after a week of heavy rain and storms.
When my hubby went out with his chain saw to cut up the tree, I was admiring the texture of the lichen and mossy bits and wondered it I could salvage some, so I removed some of the lose pieces of bark that I was able to peel off the trunk.
When life hands you fallen trees, make Tree Bark Flower Vases.:)
I headed to the recycling bin for some empty metal cans to make the vases.
I had enough bark to cover several cans and an empty 21-ounce protein powder container to make an assortment of flower vases with the tree bark and lichen pieces.
To attach the bark, I used a hot glue gun using Gorilla Glue Sticks (affiliate link).
Gorilla Glue Sticks are ideal for high temperature bonding of wood, metal, plastic and glass. They can also be used in low melt applications with floral material, foam and fabrics. They provide extra working time and are weather resistant.
I added the bark and lichen pieces fitting them together to cover the surface of the cans, letting the size and shape of the bark pieces dictate where I put them. I tried to keep the large pieces in tact whenever possible, cutting and breaking only when necessary to fit the containers. I decided to let the bark edges extend beyond the top of cans for a natural and organic feel.
I also gathered some pieces of River Birch bark that peel off in pieces from our tree.
I decided it might be easier to cover the surface of the can with birch bark first to conceal the printing on the can, then added the larger bark and lichen pieces on top.
This is a very forgiving and easy process, fitting the pieces together like a puzzle and filling in gaps with lichen bits. If you lose a small piece of bark or lichen, it can be reglued without being obvious.
I plan on giving the finished bark vases a couple of coats of clear matte spray sealer to protect the texture of the lichen and bark.
Loropetalum, also known as Chinese fringe-flower, has been blooming for a couple of weeks now.
The vibrant pink blooms are shockingly bright for winter-weary eyes!
I cut the last of the daffodils, some Lenten roses and fern fronds and went foraging for some blooming branches to mix with some tulips and ranunculus from the grocery store to fill my tree bark vases.
A note about Daffodils in flower arrangements:
Daffodils secrete a milky sap when cut that shortens the vase life of other flowers. To use them in a mixed bouquet, cut them and put them in a vase by themselves overnight. After sitting overnight they will have secreted their sap and they’re ready to add to other flowers as long as you don’t cut the stems again.
Lenton roses have almost finished blooming. . .
The nodding, cup-shaped flowers make a soft white bouquet paired with fern fronds, variegated ivy, green viburnum blooms and some blooming plum tree branches.
I moved the vases to the porch to enjoy and where you could see them a little better without all the shadows. . .
This is an easy and fun craft project if you have access to tree bark using recycled containers for vases. Wouldn’t they make pretty, affordable vases for an outdoor wedding or event?
