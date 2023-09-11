The Potting Shed’s 11 Year Journey: Inspiration and DIYs for Shed Lovers

See how Potting Shed has grown, with inspiration, DIYs and projects for shed lovers. You’ll find a host of shed decorating inspiration inside and out, designed and built with a blend of new and salvage materials, galvanized sheet metal counters and windows dressed with landscaping burlap.
Happy Monday!
My Potting Shed turned 11 years old this month. . .how time flies!
Funny aside, I was all ready to title my post, “The Potting Shed Turns 10”
and then I did the math. :)
Apparently I missed her 10th milestone anniversary!
I’m sharing a look back to see how she’s grown over the years with some highlights,
shed inspiration and DIYs.
Warning: Photo heavy post ahead so grab a drink and get comfy!
If you’d like to see more of a specific post, click on the links included below
the photo to find more details.
We built my Potting Shed in 2012 before I’d ever heard of the concept or term, ‘She Shed’.
She’s 10 x 16 and not nearly big enough. :)
Readers have asked if she has A/C . . that would be, no. . .🥵
She’s a true shed, with no electricity,
so I don’t spend a lot of time inside during the heat of the summer
or dead of winter.
Long time readers know I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed,
but it’s my happy place and where my creativity blooms.
{ Blue and White Transferware and Monday Morning Blooms in the Potting Shed }
{ Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed }
She’s a blend of new and salvage materials, which were chosen to save money
and to add some vintage charm. . .
Doors, $12 each
Posts for Front Porch, $15 each
Rusted Metal for Roof of the Porch, $3 a panel, Tetanus shot not included :)
The glass panel of the back door was broken when we purchased it.
Instead of replacing the glass, we added a board that I painted it with chalkboard paint.
We also hung the door to open out onto the back porch, rather than inside, to save space.
{ A Garden Metaphor for Life and Chalkboard Inspiration }
{ Earth Laughs in Flowers and Flowers in a Seed Box }
{ Chalking it Up to Fall }
A pair of leaded glass windows were also a salvage find and a bit of splurge. . .
one is hung horizontally on the front porch,
and the other is hung vertically over the porch roof.
{ A Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed }
A shelf and window ledge provide an area for a seasonal display
of Ball Jar Bouquets and blooming dishes. . .
{ Ball Jar Bouquets and Transferware in the Potting Shed }
{ Celebrate the Red, White and Blue }
{ Pretty in Pink Peonies and Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed }
Counters were built and placed under a pair of sash windows.
We found a sheet metal shop that does HVAC duct work to cover the plywood counters
and to fabricate a backsplash.
The total for (2) four-foot, medium gauge galvanized counter tops
with soldered edges was a bargain price of $75.
We used construction adhesive to secure the counter tops in place.
The underneath storage areas were skirted with curtains to hide stuff and junk. :)
Landscape burlap from the garden center was draped and swagged
over drapery rods, aka, branches, provided by Mother Nature.
{ Tabletop Gardening and Garden Bouquets in the Potting Shed }
The counter tops provide space for dish gardening. . .
{ Garden Bouquet and Posies in the Potting Shed }
Or celebrating the seasons . . .
{ The Softer Notes of Fall }
{ Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! }
{ Bee Thankful }
{ Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas }
{ Dressing up the Potting Shed with Vintage Garden Tools }
A pair of vintage cast iron metal heat grates / floor registers were repurposed as a gable vent,
with the gable area on the back of the shed dressed with
vintage garden tools and old metal sign letters.
{ Anyone Can Be A Gardener: DIY Garden Hose Wreath }
A quick and easy project for your shed door, fence, gate,
or nook on the porch where you want to plant some garden charm!
{ DIY Board and Batten Shutters }
Adding decorative shutters was on my to-do list for several years.
The challenge was finding the size and width I needed, as well as three shutters,
hanging one in the middle between the windows to frame the window boxes.
Building the shutters was an affordable and easy project that you can tackle in a weekend,
with painting most time-consuming part.
{ Around The Potting Shed: Window Boxes and Summer Garden Blooms }
Window boxes were added 8 years ago.
I found the window boxes at windowbox.com (no affliation).
I chose a vinyl / polyethylene material that was fade resistant and
can tolerate the UV rays without splitting and cracking.
{ Flower Market Buckets + Blooms Around the Potting Shed }
The window boxes have a double wall design with water reservoir
so they’re *somewhat* self-watering
with the exception of July and August’s extreme heat.
I couldn’t be more pleased at how they’ve held up, if you don’t count squirrel damage!
The window boxes are filled with foraged greenery
for December and the winter months. . .
{ How to Spruce Up Window Boxes with Foraged Greenery }
And occasionally with tartan ribbon and rusty bells
jingling their way through the greenery.
The front porch has a window box of cast aluminum with scrolls and swirls
in the style of Charleston or New Orleans.
I ordered it with a metal liner that I painted red, to blend with the front door.
It’s planted with caladiums in the spring on the shady front porch.
(It also came from windowbox.com)
{ A Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed }
In the fall, the window box is liner-free,
filled with a harvest of pumpkins and gourds . . .
And filled with evergreens and a birdhouse
for December/Christmas nesting!
{ Christmas Around the Potting Shed }
{ Christmas Greenery Around the Potting Shed }
{ Potting Shed Winter Porch and DIY Grapevine Wreath Garden Girl }
The back door of the Potting Shed gets some winter love
with a DIY Grapevine Wreath Garden Girl.
She’s holding some vintage garden tools while dreaming of an early spring!
{ Fall Around the Potting Shed Part 2 and A Nod to Halloween }
Regular readers know that fall is my favorite season and I’m ready for Mother Nature
to get the memo that it’s time to roll out the pumpkins!
{ Hello Autumn Wreath and a Wheelbarrow of Pumpkins }
Reader favorite post:
Slinky Garden Hack and Trellis for a Favorite Flowering Vine
Whew! If you’re still here, I thank you and am impressed! :)
If you’d like to see more Potting Shed posts, you can find them via the ‘categories’ drop down box
on the home page by clicking ‘Potting Shed’. . . there’s 11 years’ worth. :)
{ Planting, Puttering and Potting Shed Sign }
{ Potting Shed Featured in She Sheds: A Room of Your Own }
I can not believe it has been 11 years, since i stumbled across your blog site and feel In love with a stunning potting shed. What creative fun you have shared with all of us. Thank you
Ditto..from me.
Thanks for sharing 11 years of joyous beauty.
Oh my! I think I stumbled on you about 7 years ago. I really enjoy your talent for decorating and displays. I know that Rod and Rowenta do as well.:} When I see all of the different items you have for each season, my first thought is “what in the world does her storage place look like?” Just wondering how large it is and how you manage to sort everything so you can find it again. I would love to see that. I never care about your heavy pic posts. I love them all. It isn’t hard staying to the end.
Wow it is so beautiful
I eagerly await each and every one of your posts. Your talent and creativity provide so much inspiration. Congratulations on your 11th anniversary…and wishing you all the best for many years to come!!
Doesn’t time fly, Thank you for all the years of inspiration, I’ve enjoyed your blogs so much and they’ve encouraged me to think ‘outdude the box’. Thank you.
Happy She Shedaversary Mary! It was great fun looking back through the years and watching your potting shed come to life! Whew, you have created so many different beautiful looks throughout the years, incredible tablescapes, vignettes and seasonal decor! Your She Shed has brought many of us so much joy through the years, we all love seeing what you create here and can’t wait to see what’s next! The pumpkins are beginning to show up at the stores, but I know it’s too early to buy them, still much too hot!
Your potting shed has me green with envy. I so enjoy seeing all of your posts and enjoy each one no matter the amount of pictures…I always walk away with ideas to try, crafts to make or recipes to cook. Thank you so much for an enjoyable time each week. Peace.
Happy 11th Anniversary to my favorite potting shed! I’ve enjoyed viewing her throughout the years, Mary, but it was so nice to see how she was built and continues to be embellished. You planned her so perfectly for inspiring your creativity for us to admire. Thank you for the experience! ❤️
I remember all of those moments! I got a lot of great ideas from your posts! Loved seeing your creations for all holidays and days of remembrance! And, the giveaways, OH WOW! And, those pups! I was saddened at each loss! Haven’t been able to read your posts very much lately…husband is ill and he’s the #1 priority right now. Therefore, my tablet time is limited! Happy Anniversary and many many more to come! ENJOY!! 🎂❤️🌺🌸🌷🌹🌻🍄🌾🍾🥂
Love it all. The window boxes, the shutters, the gorgeous windows. . . .none of it is too much. More is more in the lovely category. My fav is the peony photo and the beautiful transferware. Your choice of china is the best. Keep it up, it is lovely.
Happy Birthday to the She Shed! Wow, this post alone would make a great photo book, Mary, with full size photos. Your creativity is boundless, and all the salvaged details that make up the shed are impressively frugal. I wasn’t aware of a lot of them, and really love the tabletop galvanized metal and backsplashes – so easy to clean up. I just love each and every look. And I remember that slinky post, a really good one. From plants to dishes and all the stuff and junk in between, I love your style.
What a lovely lookback, Mary! I enjoy seeing your potting shed in every season. You always have such clever ideas!