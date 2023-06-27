Around The Potting Shed: Window Boxes and Summer Garden Blooms

Happy Tuesday!
I’m sharing a June garden update with the window boxes in bloom
and summer garden flowers around The Potting Shed!
Photo heavy post ahead, we’re in the 90s this week so
Mrs. Powers says to grab yourself something
cold to drink and a hat to keep the sun off your face. :)
Last week was a very wet one, with 4 inches of rain,
saving me from having to do any watering,
but requiring lots of weeding this week!
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
Verbena Lollipop is growing like a weed!
It’s hardy in USDA zones 6 – 10, prefers full sun in well-drained soil,
and is a pollinator favorite, attracting bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
It makes me happy that it self sows but it’s not for gardeners who like things ‘tidy’.
It can pop up everywhere, which may or may not be a good thing,
depending on your gardening style and landscape.
I fall in the ‘not so tidy’ category of gardening, so don’t worry about it sprouting up.
Verbena Lollipop grows 24 – 36 inches tall at maturity and tolerates the heat which is critical
in the hot and humid South and blooms through fall.
This is the second year with Charles Darwin, a David Austin Rose.
I thought it was yellow when I ordered it, so I
looked it up to see if I remembered the color correctly
when it first bloomed last year.
I read that it has a reputation for being inconsistent in color, emerging as yellow, apricot,
or cream with a blush of pink, depending on the weather.
The first year blooms were a pale cream with a hint of apricot
and then deeper apricot, but a far cry from yellow.
The window boxes were planted with an assortment of sun-loving annuals after our frost date in mid April.
They’re filled with petunias, Blackie sweet potato vine and coleus,
for colorful foliage that will be showy long after the petunias fade.
I’ve had several readers ask about the fertilizer I use for my window boxes.
Miracle-Gro Bloom Booster is my ‘go-to’ fertilizer for summer annuals and containers.
I apply it every two weeks to my containers and window boxes starting in the spring,
upping the frequency to every 7 days during the heat of summer when I’m
watering more frequently, to help ‘boost the bloom’!
Endless Summer Hydrangeas have been blooming for a couple of weeks now.
Endless Summer Hydrangeas are a re-blooming bigleaf variety of hydrangea
(Hydrangea macrophylla) that can be blue or pink depending on your soil’s pH level,
turning blue in acidic soil and pink in alkaline soil.
I highly recommend planting an Endless Summer Hydrangea if you have room in your landscape.
They mature to 3 – 5 feet in height and width and are hardy in USDA zones 4 – 9.
Note: For new gardeners, a USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location. You can look up your hardiness zone by zipcode, here.
We have a couple of BloomStruck Hydrangeas planted by the Potting Shed.
BloomStruck is a newer addition to the Endless Summer collection of reblooming hydrangeas.
BloomStruck has red-purple stems and like other Endless Summer Hydrangeas,
blooms on old wood from last year’s growth and the new growth of summer.
Hydrangeas need sun to bloom, preferring morning sun with afternoon shade,
especially in the hot and humid South. . .just like me. ;)
You can amend your soil to become more acidic by adding composted oak leaves,
pine needles and coffee grounds, or for quicker results,
use a soil acidifier product with Aluminum Sulphate,
following the directions on the package to produce blue flowers.
Garden lime will increase soil alkalinity and keep hydrangeas pink in color.
I’m often asked what fertilizer I use on our hydrangeas.
I’ve had great success with Pennington UltraGreen Azalea, Camellia & Rhododendron Plant Food,
formulated for acid-loving plants.
In our zone 7b garden, I apply the fertilizer to the hydrangeas mid-March
and give them a second dose in July.
To promote a second flush of blooms, snip off faded flowers, pruning to the first set of leaves.
Mid-June is peak daylily season!
You can’t beat daylilies for their reliability,
hardiness and big, colorful blooms in the garden!
The daylily’s botanical name, Hemerocallis, means “beauty for a day”
as each bloom only remains open for a single day.
Depending on the variety, the bloom season can last
30 to 40 days, or sometimes longer.
Blooming starts in late spring and can continue into early fall.
Flowers appear on stalks called ‘scapes’, with multiple flowers
blooming on a single scape. Each daylily plant has numerous scapes and
can produce hundreds of flowers in a season.
To keep the plants looking their best, snap off the spent flowers,
taking care not to break off nearby buds.
For best results, plant daylilies where they’ll get six hours or more of direct sunlight each day.
Daylilies will grow in partial shade, but produce fewer flowers.
Daylilies are easy to transplant, quick to multiply and relatively free from pests.
They can be enjoyed as a pop of color in a garden bed among other perennials
or massed together and planted in drifts.
In hot climates, dark-colored varieties of daylilies will benefit from some
afternoon shade, to help them retain their flower color.
Daylilies will grow for many years with little attention,
but will produce more flowers if they are divided about every 5 years.
Divide daylilies after the plants have finished blooming
in late summer or early fall.
To divide, dig up the entire plant and cut or pull the clump apart.
You can keep the divisions larger or you can divide the plant into individual fans.
The fans can then be planted close together to fill in areas of your garden.
Before replanting, trim the foliage back to a height of about 6 inches
and cover with 1 to 2 inches of mulch.
Daylilies also attract pollinators, including butterflies, bees
and even hummingbirds.
This Eastern Black Swallowtail is enjoying a favorite daylily variety. . .
‘Lake Norman Sunset’ Daylily
I’ll leave you with another Lake Norman Sunset. :)
What’s blooming in your garden?
Thanks for buzzing by!
🐝 🐝 🐝
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Your flowers are beautiful! I have four endless summer hydrangeas planted around my fire pit in the wooded area of our yard and they flower but not nearly as much as your beautiful ones. Planted day lilies for the first time in the front of our house and my deer friends said “thank you for a delightful treat” 😀. Isn’t gardening so much fun and looking at your beautiful pictures just brings a smile to my face and joy to my heart ( and just a little garden envy but that’s ok!). Peace.
So lush and gorgeous, Mary! I lost count of your daylily varieties, and it’s hard to remember the slight distinctions, but that Lake Norman sunset is a real beauty. Those stems on the newer hydrangea are remarkable, wow, and seeing your Endless Summers do have me reminiscent of mine in my former landscape. I love both tidy and messy gardens, it just requires enough space to enjoy both. Bloom boost is also my go-to, and suspect I’ll be doing like you this week as our temps climb too. Your window boxes are overachiever- fantastic color and growth! Thanks for the virtual stroll this morning as I drink my coffee in the AC. Happy weeding.
Your garden is lovely and your lilies amazing. Thank you for sharing. May you have a fantastic Summer.
Love your beautiful flowers! Where did you find Mrs Powers? I would love one! Happy Summer!
Mary, your blooms are gorgeous! The window boxes are lush and colorful. It is nice to get a break from watering, but the weeds that the rain produces are a nuisance. The daylilies are exquisite and it seems mine have been more prolific than years before. Thanks for all of your gardening tips and for all the flower therapy this morning. I have yet to find a Lollipop verbena. We have highs this week hovering at 100!! Happy gardening and stay cool!
Good morning, Mary! This post has been a feast for the eyes with all of your pretty blooms. You have so many beautiful varieties of day lilies. I love all the pink colored ones. Your hydrangeas are breathtaking! I am a little envious. We had a terrible cold snap in the fall so mine aren’t blooming as well this year. Thanks for all the wonderful gardening tips. Wishing you a wonderful day!
Ooooh Mary, I’m in awe at the prolific bounty of beauty in your garden! The Charles Darwin rose is such a pretty color and those hydrangeas and your window box….oh my! The daylily varieties have me wishing I could grow some as each and everyone are so beautiful. Thank you for sharing the beauty and how you feed your shrubs and flowers. Blessings to you and keep cool. We are sweltering here in Texas! 🌞❤️
Mary, such gorgeous eye candy to take in while I drink my morning coffee. Amazing variety of day lilies. Your window boxes are overflowing with lush flowers. I am envious of your rain. In California, I hate when things turn brown. If we had ditch water, I would expand my gardens. We are limited because we use a well for water. Wonderful flower therapy this morning and I am always thankful for your tips.
So beautiful Mary, your garden is happily blooming everywhere! Your close up photos are gorgeous! I am going to go back and pin several for future paintings 🎨 Thank you for sharing your knowledge, tips and tricks too~ Happy weeding :)
Love your garden post and tricks of the trade as always. I think the David Austin rose (Charles Darwin) is a beautiful peach color and looks lovely with the purple verbena lollipop. I love the fact that it changes and you don’t really know what color it will be each year – how fun. This year I planted 12 dahlias from Floret that I grew from seed. I didn’t even know you could grow dahlias from seed! You don’t know what you’re going to get and they’re all unique to each grower because they’re cross pollinated. I love seeing each one bloom and the surprise of what color each of those beautiful blossoms will be. They do form tubers so if you like the color you can dig the tubers in the fall and keep them going. One morning I was strolling through my cutting/sunflower garden and there was my first large bloom – absolutely gorgeous! It is a deep rich burgundy with a yellow center that just glows in the garden. I can even see it from my house which is a ways away – standing out like a jewel in the garden…saying look at me, look at me!
What would I do without my Home is Where the Boat Is posts…I love all that you share…thank you Mary!
So beautiful, thanks for sharing. I’ve never seen such pretty daylilies!
I enjoyed seeing all your blooms. Each and every lily is a treat to my eyes! Your gardening tips are so very helpful! I just planted lollipop verbena. It’s new to me so I hope it takes off in our garden.
Your window boxes are gorgeous!
Thanks so much for the flower therapy!
Happy 4th of July weekend to you!
Hi Mary. Thank you for sharing your beautiful garden. What a feast for the eyes!