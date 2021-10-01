Hello {Miss} October!

Happy October!

My favorite month has arrived and I couldn’t be more ready!

The arrival of October brings cooler temperatures and the hallmarks of the season. . .

corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hay rides, apple orchards, hot cider and harvest feasts!

October is my Potting Shed’s favorite month too!

My Potting Shed is a calendar girl, aka, Miss October,

featured in She Shed Living’s 2021 Calendar by Turner Licensing.

She had a bonus feature for October 2020, also included in the calendar.

The window box is liner-free for fall, with a harvest of pumpkins and gourds.

And I’m Chalking it Up to Fall and Garden Blooms

Tricolor mums provide a transition from summer to fall, blending the colors of summer and fall,

when annuals are still blooming with our warm 70 – 80 degree days.

A ‘Hello Autumn’ wreath hangs on the Potting Shed door in welcome. . .

With a bittersweet wreath from the farmers market framing a plate. . .

And bittersweet vine winding along a bird-topped trellis,

replacing the clematis, no longer in bloom.

A Merry Halloween is only 31 days away. . .

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

It’s not too late to fly over HERE and put your name in the cauldron to enter

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 8th Annual Halloween Giveaway!

Giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight October 1st.

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

—L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

hank you to Erika Kotite and Sabrina Contreras of Shed Shed Living for including my Potting Shed in the calendar.

