Fall, Potting Shed

Hello {Miss} October!

by  • 31 Comments

 

A fall harvest by the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins #mums

Happy October!

My favorite month has arrived and I couldn’t be more ready!

Apple Orchard, Hot Cider, Harvest Feast, Hay Rides, Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze Sign | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed

The arrival of October brings cooler temperatures and the hallmarks of the season. . .

corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hay rides, apple orchards, hot cider and harvest feasts!

A fall harvest by the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins #mums

October is my Potting Shed’s favorite month too!

Potting Shed in She Shed Living 2021 Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed

My Potting Shed is a calendar girl, aka, Miss October,

featured in She Shed Living’s 2021 Calendar by Turner Licensing.

Hello Autumn Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins #mums

Hello Autumn Wreath and a Wheelbarrow of Pumpkins

Wheelbarrow of Pumpkins and Hello Autumn Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins

She had a bonus feature for October 2020, also included in the calendar.

otting Shed in She Shed Living 2021 Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed

A fall harvest by the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins #mums

A Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed

Hello Autumn Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins #mums

Potting Shed in She Shed Living Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed

The window box is liner-free for fall, with a harvest of pumpkins and gourds.

Pumpkins and gourds in window box Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins

Chalking it up to Fall Chalkboard Door Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #mums #pumpkins

And I’m Chalking it Up to Fall and Garden Blooms

Hello Autumn Wreath Potting Shed Door | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #mums

Tricolor mums provide a transition from summer to fall, blending the colors of summer and fall,

when annuals are still blooming with our warm 70 – 80 degree days.

Tricolor mums for fall planter box Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #mums

Harvest of pumpkins and mum for Fall Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins #mums

A ‘Hello Autumn’ wreath hangs on the Potting Shed door in welcome. . .

Hello Autumn Wreath Potting Shed Door | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #mums

With a bittersweet wreath from the farmers market framing a plate. . .

Trellis with bird and bittersweet vine for fall Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #mums

And bittersweet vine winding along a bird-topped trellis,

 replacing the clematis, no longer in bloom.

Potting Shed Fall Harvest | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins #mums

Potting Shed porch with pumpkins, cornstalks and Indian corn | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins

A Merry Halloween is only 31 days away. . .

Merry Halloween countdown with pumpkin on Potting Shed porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch

It’s not too late to fly over HERE and put your name in the cauldron to enter

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 8th Annual Halloween Giveaway!

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 8th Annual Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight October 1st.

Merry Halloween countdown with pumpkin on Potting Shed porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” —L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

—L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

Potting Shed in She Shed Living 2021 Calendar Turner Licensing | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed

hank you to Erika Kotite and Sabrina Contreras of Shed Shed Living for including my Potting Shed in the calendar.

Hello Miss October and fall harvest by the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed #pumpkins #mums

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  31 comments for “Hello {Miss} October!

  1. Gail
    October 1, 2021 at 5:35 am

    Lovely and lush. Thanks for sharing

    Reply
  2. Jane
    October 1, 2021 at 6:09 am

    I’m with you and Anne Shirley! You are all set for the countdown!. Thanks for sharing the beauty!

    Reply
  3. meg bush
    October 1, 2021 at 6:43 am

    How fun! Such nice work. You are correct about this time of year. only wished it lasted longer!

    Reply
    • Clara
      October 1, 2021 at 10:25 am

      Mary, Congrats on your beautiful calendar spread. Your potting shed is definitely magazine worthy. Your styling is always spot on and your hard work always rewards us with marvelous ideas. I look forward to each and every post. October is my favorite month too! Happy Friday! Enjoy your weekend. Clara ❤️

      Reply
  4. Dorothy Walsh-Calabro
    October 1, 2021 at 7:36 am

    I flipped my calendar today and saw your beautiful shed. It made me smile. Thank you for sharing your vision, recipes, table scapes and crafts.

    Reply
  5. SUSAN
    October 1, 2021 at 8:17 am

    Always love looking at your shed!! It’s hard to picture this in same area as the lake. Where is it in proportion to the lake? Would love to see a whole view.

    Reply
  6. Cindi
    October 1, 2021 at 8:32 am

    Oh Mary I want to live in your potting shed and be the neighborhood witch enjoying the garden! Seriously, your pictures help start my day with a smile and I have such a case of potting shed envy. Enjoy the season.

    Peace

    Reply
  7. Victoria Nuckols
    October 1, 2021 at 8:37 am

    I could live happily in your beautiful shed all Fall long.You always have the most creative ideas no matter the season, so actually I could live there year round,🥰🎃🧡💛🤎🖤Happy fall y’all!!!🧡🧡

    Reply
  8. Kitty
    October 1, 2021 at 8:42 am

    It’s so nice to see that my favorite potting shed is featured in the calendar and your favorite time of the year!! Your shed looks so festive in all it’s autumn glory!

    Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    October 1, 2021 at 8:47 am

    Happy October Mary! How perfect that your She Shed is Miss October in the She Shed Calendar 2021! Your shed is always decked out for every season, and looks especially grand with pumpkins and all things Fall! I know you are dancing an Irish jig today as your heart is full of this month’s Halloween fun!
    Jenna

    Reply
  10. Kathleen
    October 1, 2021 at 9:08 am

    So excited for October and you have certainly done it justice. Lovely

    Reply
  11. Aquietlife
    October 1, 2021 at 9:18 am

    So cute, I’m a fall fan with you and can feel all the love that went into the potting shed this month! congrats on another feature 😍!

    Reply
  12. Hetty
    October 1, 2021 at 9:19 am

    BEAUTIFUL and inspiring!

    Reply
  13. Sharon Lane
    October 1, 2021 at 9:33 am

    Always love your Halloween posts. Its my favorite time of year too! I love an old fashioned pumpkin roll.

    Reply
  14. Liz
    October 1, 2021 at 9:41 am

    Your shed is a destination point! How exciting that your shed made it into that calendar. Those are some nice corn stalks you found. Love the wagon full of pumpkins!

    Reply
  15. Linda Primmer
    October 1, 2021 at 9:47 am

    Congrats Mary on you shed feature. Happy October. Your shed and surroundings are so lovely. I love the pumpkin stacks and the way you decorated your shed.

    Reply
  16. Janet Robinson
    October 1, 2021 at 10:18 am

    MY Favorite Color is October!!! Thank you for your pictures! Our colorsin Maine are glorious and it’s pumpkin everything!!!

    Reply
  17. Ann Woleben
    October 1, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Your “she shed” and autumn decor are a gardener’s dream (my dream!). Congratulations on your inclusion in the calendar!

    Reply
  18. Everyday Living
    October 1, 2021 at 10:37 am

    The most beautiful potting shed dressed in autumnal splendor. Happy October, our favorite month 🧡🍂🎃

    Reply
  19. Sheryl R
    October 1, 2021 at 10:59 am

    Miss October is a wonderful site to behold, Mary! Love it all!! I especially love the door wreath and all the various kinds of pumpkins. I can certainly see why your always adorable Potting Shed was featured twice in the She Shed Calendar!!! Thanks for sharing your talents!

    Reply
  20. Betsy
    October 1, 2021 at 11:16 am

    Hi Mary,
    Can you tell me where you sourced the Halloween count down calendar with the black cat in the pumpkin? One can never have too many Halloween decorations and I am always so happy to add a unique piece to my collection.

    Congratulations on the publishing (again!) of your shed, she’ll obviously be “she-shed of the year”!

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 1, 2021 at 12:29 pm

      Thank you Betsy, I found it a World Market about 5 years ago. I Googled and don’t see one like it available anywhere. ♥

      Reply
  21. Harris, Colleen
    October 1, 2021 at 11:19 am

    Mary, I have been following your blog for several months now!! I live the imagination and joy you bring to everything you do! You are an inspiration!! Halloween is also my favorite time of year and I amso lucky as it’s my husband’s favorite as well! You ha e inspired me to have a witches dinner party this year and I am so excited!! Your giveaway is so sweet !

    Reply
  22. Harris, Colleen
    October 1, 2021 at 11:22 am

    I saved the photos of teacups to my “tea party” board for further inspiration!! I look forward to your posts on Mondays and Fridays!! I am baking pumpkin beer bread this weekend! Thanks so much for all of the wonderful ideas !

    Reply
  23. Julie
    October 1, 2021 at 11:32 am

    My favorite time of the year…OCTOBER! Lovely pictures and creativity.

    Reply
  24. Brenda
    October 1, 2021 at 11:47 am

    I just love all of your Halloween and fall decorations! It gets me inspired to do something myself. Thanks!

    Reply
  25. Andree Dampier
    October 1, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Your potting shed is beyond stunning. Love it all, but must admit most enamored with your wheelbarrow and numerous galvanized watering cans. Wholeheartedly agree that October is wonderful. Your posts so make my day. Thanks for your sharing them.

    Reply
  26. Darlene
    October 1, 2021 at 3:05 pm

    Ms. Potting Shed couldn’t be happier!
    As tradition goes she is all decked out in warm inviting colors of
    Fall with pumpkins galore brought together by your very gifted
    Hands Mary.
    🍁Thank you for time and hard work, it is so appreciated.

    Reply
  27. Sarah
    October 1, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    Hello, October and your famous Calendar Girl! Well deserved attention! October is my favorite month as well. I have a few pumpkins and fall annuals out, but waiting for the garden center to get in some favorites. I sure have fun scrolling these photos, Mary! You continue to inspire post after post. Thank you, dear friend!

    Reply
  28. Nancy
    October 1, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    I am so happy to be a proud owner of this calendar! I won it from you!
    Your Miss October is shining brightly!
    Each picture is better then the last. Absolutely breathtaking captures.
    Happy Weekend to you!

    Reply
  29. Ellen
    October 1, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    Hello Miss October is right!! I love October too!! Cooler and less gardening…make for some rest!! So, hello Miss October…when you’re gone, we will definitely MISS YOU!! 😄😄😄😄 couldn’t resist!! 🎃🧙🏻🍁🍂🌻

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: