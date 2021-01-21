Around the Potting Shed: Year in Review

Thank you for all your visits, comments, shares and Pins in 2020! I’m still surprised and humbled you find the time to visit my little blog and Potting Shed.
My Potting Shed turned 8 years old in September. We built it in 2012 before I’d ever heard of the concept or term, ‘She Shed’.
You see that first post, HERE.
While I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed, it’s a place where my creativity blooms.
I’m sharing some flower therapy on a cold January day and look back at 2020, where I played, planted and puttered around the Potting Shed. Click on the links below if you’d like to see the complete post for more details and / or sources.
All Abuzz: Bees and Blooms in the Potting Shed
Bees are buzzing in the Potting Shed in anticipation of spring with an assortment of green and white blooms.
Spring Bulbs and Blooms in the Potting Shed
Thinking Spring table and DIY blooming centerpiece with bulbs, moss, eggs and birds for some nesting details
DIY Spring Wreath with Blooming Wellies
A favorite pair of floral wellies serve as vases to hang on the wreath, filled with azaleas, daffodils and blooming garden tools
Garden Smiles and Spring Blooms
Viburnum, Bridal Wreath Spirea, Lady Banks Rose and Eastern Bluebirds
Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit
Hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit. Snowball viburnum blooms resembling white bunny cottontails fill a watering can and mason jars.
White Garden Blooms and Ball Jar Bouquets
Blue and white transferware and jars of white garden blooms
Nesting in the Potting Shed + Bird Chirping Weather
A favorite quote chalks up the door in celebration of ‘bird chirping’ weather and a pair of Eastern bluebirds inspire tabletop nesting
Fresh Flower Market + Peonies in the Potting Shed
Johnson Brother Garden Bouquet and a celebration of Peony season
DIY Patriotic Wreath using a Garden Hose
A salute to both the Red, White and Blue and gardening, in a wreath for the Potting Shed door
Gardening Tidbits: Bunny Battles and Squirrel Wars
Warring with squirrels and trying to keep Peter Rabbit and friends out of the flower patch
Flower Market Buckets + Blooms Around the Potting Shed
Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Flower Market Buckets of Blooms and Window Boxes
Bee Kind: National Pollinator Week
Celebrating National Pollinator Week with ‘bee’ favorites and tabletop fun
Hydrangeas and Bunnies
Bunny Gardeners, bunny majolica plates and hydrangeas
How To Add Curb Appeal & Vintage Charm To A Birdhouse
Birdhouse rehab and repair, adding a few thingamajigs and whatchamacallits for vintage charm ;)
Bee in My Bonnet: Potting Shed Back Door
A back door welcome buzzing with bees, a bonnet and apron door decor
Garden Bouquet and Posies in the Potting Shed
Late summer garden bouquet of Hydrangeas, Verbena Lollipop, Crape Myrtle, Lespedeza and Posies in the Potting Shed
Attracting Hummingbirds and How to Revive a Tired Feeder
Revive a tired feeder with a refresh and tips for attracting hummingbirds, along with an easy nectar recipe to slow down spoilage and the best way to clean your feeders.
Late Summer Garden: Good News, Bad News and Flutterbies
Late summer garden update and butterflies
Calendar Girl: Meet Miss October
Turning the calendar page to 2021 and Miss October
Fall Nesting with Transferware
Celebrating my favorite season with fall nesting and brown transferware
Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed
*Bee*ing Thankful and tabletop fun
Christmas Around the Potting Shed
Sprucing up the window boxes with evergreens, refreshing a wreath and tartan touches
Thank you for your visit!
Sharing with:
Wow
What a great way to start this day! Later today there are several entries I want to revisit in depth; thank you so much, Mary.!
Thank you Pat, Happy Thursday! ♥
Without a visit to your Potting Shed my day is just not complete. Thankyou so much for all your beautiful photos,great ideas, gardentips and recipes and sharing your life with us your readers and friends. As we live in the same state I feel like we are neighbors and can commiserate or celebrate N.C. changeable weather. Today is kinda cloudy and overcast here but as always the day is brighter after I read your blog. Happy 2021 and may it bring you well deserved happiness
Thank you for your generous comments Kathy, I so appreciate your visits! Yesterday was almost 60 degrees and sunny, I bet your spring bulbs are coming up like ours are! ♥
Mary, what a stunning potting shed review. Your creativity always amazes me and these photos are so inspirational on a cold and rainy day!
Thank you Pam! I’m looking for some Valentine’s Day inspiration and you had just what I needed this morning. ♥
Mary, your ideas and photography are absolutely wonderful. Have you ever considered writing a book to include a “calendar” of ideas and photos for each month? I would buy it! {or win it in a “giveaway”}
Aww, thank you for your sweet comment Ann. A book sounds like a lot of work :) I appreciate your comments and visits ♥
Good Morning Mary, I love the potting shed compilation! Your creativity is amazing and produces beautiful posts! I thank you for inspiring us as I know it’s a lot of work. You always make it look so effortless. The narrative is filled with wonderful information and encouragement. Your window boxes are always decorated so pretty. If my petunias would thrive like yours I would be thrilled ;). The inside of the potting shed is always so inviting and beautifully adorned. Your yard is absolutely awesome. You definitely have a green thumb too! Have a wonderful day sweet friend! Clara ❤️
Thank you for your generous and sweet comment Clara {blush}. The petunias look good for two months (if the squirrels don’t dig them up :) and then it’s down hill from there! I so appreciate your visits, Happy Thursday ♥
Has it been a year? Your blogs helped us get through 2920 with Grace and beauty.
Thanks so much Barbara, Happy Thursday ♥
Your potting shed will always hold a special place in my gardener heart. As you know, I had dreams of replacing my hot tub with one on the prior property. And even though I don’t really miss the chores of gardening, I absolutely sink myself deep into all your creativity in your shed. Your use of the shed is exactly how I would want to use one – having the garden surrounding, but playing mostly with vintage items inside. The purple/yellow of spring and the hydrangea blues of summer really draw my eye on yet another gray day here in winter!
Thanks so much Rita. I was wondering if you were missing your garden, chores notwithstanding :) Happy Thursday ♥
I look so forward to your email…it’s as if a friend is writing. I don’t have a potting shed ( I left a small but loved greenhouse when I moved from South Carolina to Virginia a few years ago) but I just might have to reconsider a shed as I so love seeing yours. As a fairly new reader I have years worth of blogs to catch up on and today the Beatrix Potter one caught my eye. I so love her work and the book Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life is a gardening favorite of mine. So I got double the fun in reading today. Thank you!
Thank you Cindi, I bet it was hard to leave your greenhouse behind! If you have room on your property for a shed I know you’d enjoy it. Thank you for your visits and comments ♥
When I was a little girl, we’d visit Grandma and stay for lunch. The minute you walked into her home, it smelled amazing from her baking whether it was a chocolate cake, fresh cookies from the oven or a yummy blueberry pie (my favorite). Of course, we weren’t allowed to eat dessert until after lunch so my brothers and I ate the quickest lunches you ever saw! Your blog is just like visiting Grandma as it’s a sweet treat that I look forward to each week. Thank you for always showing us the beautiful side of life, Mary xo
Thank you so much for your sweet comment Karen! Happy Thursday ♥
Your posts are always so inspiring! I enjoyed the 2020 lookback. Viewing your post was a great way to brighten a grey morning here in NJ. Thank you for the pick-me-up!
Thanks so much Lauren! Wishing you blue skies soon ♥
You are such an inspiration!