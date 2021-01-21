Around the Potting Shed: Year in Review

Thank you for all your visits, comments, shares and Pins in 2020! I’m still surprised and humbled you find the time to visit my little blog and Potting Shed.

My Potting Shed turned 8 years old in September. We built it in 2012 before I’d ever heard of the concept or term, ‘She Shed’.

You see that first post, HERE.

While I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed, it’s a place where my creativity blooms.

I’m sharing some flower therapy on a cold January day and look back at 2020, where I played, planted and puttered around the Potting Shed. Click on the links below if you’d like to see the complete post for more details and / or sources.

All Abuzz: Bees and Blooms in the Potting Shed

Bees are buzzing in the Potting Shed in anticipation of spring with an assortment of green and white blooms.

Spring Bulbs and Blooms in the Potting Shed

Thinking Spring table and DIY blooming centerpiece with bulbs, moss, eggs and birds for some nesting details

DIY Spring Wreath with Blooming Wellies

A favorite pair of floral wellies serve as vases to hang on the wreath, filled with azaleas, daffodils and blooming garden tools

Garden Smiles and Spring Blooms

Viburnum, Bridal Wreath Spirea, Lady Banks Rose and Eastern Bluebirds

Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit

Hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit. Snowball viburnum blooms resembling white bunny cottontails fill a watering can and mason jars.

White Garden Blooms and Ball Jar Bouquets

Blue and white transferware and jars of white garden blooms

Nesting in the Potting Shed + Bird Chirping Weather

A favorite quote chalks up the door in celebration of ‘bird chirping’ weather and a pair of Eastern bluebirds inspire tabletop nesting

Fresh Flower Market + Peonies in the Potting Shed

Johnson Brother Garden Bouquet and a celebration of Peony season

DIY Patriotic Wreath using a Garden Hose

A salute to both the Red, White and Blue and gardening, in a wreath for the Potting Shed door

Gardening Tidbits: Bunny Battles and Squirrel Wars

Warring with squirrels and trying to keep Peter Rabbit and friends out of the flower patch

Flower Market Buckets + Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Flower Market Buckets of Blooms and Window Boxes

Bee Kind: National Pollinator Week

Celebrating National Pollinator Week with ‘bee’ favorites and tabletop fun

Bunny Gardeners, bunny majolica plates and hydrangeas

How To Add Curb Appeal & Vintage Charm To A Birdhouse

Birdhouse rehab and repair, adding a few thingamajigs and whatchamacallits for vintage charm ;)

Bee in My Bonnet: Potting Shed Back Door

A back door welcome buzzing with bees, a bonnet and apron door decor

Garden Bouquet and Posies in the Potting Shed

Late summer garden bouquet of Hydrangeas, Verbena Lollipop, Crape Myrtle, Lespedeza and Posies in the Potting Shed

Attracting Hummingbirds and How to Revive a Tired Feeder

Revive a tired feeder with a refresh and tips for attracting hummingbirds, along with an easy nectar recipe to slow down spoilage and the best way to clean your feeders.

Late Summer Garden: Good News, Bad News and Flutterbies

Late summer garden update and butterflies

Calendar Girl: Meet Miss October

Turning the calendar page to 2021 and Miss October

Fall Nesting with Transferware

Celebrating my favorite season with fall nesting and brown transferware

*Bee*ing Thankful and tabletop fun

Christmas Around the Potting Shed

Sprucing up the window boxes with evergreens, refreshing a wreath and tartan touches

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with: