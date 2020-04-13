In the Potting Shed: Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit
I’m hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit and
in the Potting Shed for some tabletop gardening fun!
I’m a big fan of Beatrix Potter and her charmed world of Peter Rabbit,
Jemima Puddle-Duck, Tom Kitten and Benjamin Bunny!
I found Peter Rabbit Garden Salad Plates and napkins on clearance
with free shipping at Pottery Barn. . .
As irresistible to me as Mr. McGregor’s garden is to Peter Rabbit. 🥕🥬🐰
Beatrix Potter is one of the world’s best-loved children’s authors with more than two million books sold every year.
The story of Peter Rabbit in Mr. McGregor’s garden first appeared in a picture letter Beatrix Potter wrote to the young son of her former governess in 1893. Encouraged by her success after having some greetings cards published, Beatrix Potter expanded into a little picture book with black and white illustrations seven years later.
Initially rejected by several publishers, Beatrix Potter had it printed herself to give to family and friends. Frederick Warne agreed to publish the tale if she supplied color photos for the book, which became an instant success in 1903.
Beatrix Potter was a late bloomer, gardening-wise. By the time she saw the first growing season progress through her garden at Hill Top she would be forty years old. In spite of a somewhat late start, the seeds of Potter’s gardening interests were planted early on.
(Beatrix Potter at a garden gate about 1871)
If you’re a reader of my blog, you know I have a *slight* watering can addiction. . .
A Peter Rabbit watering can hopped into my cart at HomeGoods a couple of years ago. . .
It’s filled with snowball viburnum blooms, resembling white bunny cottontails . . .
Floral garden tools and seed packet illustrations were added for some tabletop gardening . . .
And garden gloves hold flatware that’s buzzing with bees in anticipation of spring blooms.
Details:
Peter Rabbit Salad Plates and Napkins / Pottery Barn
Cabbage leaf and bunny salad plates / Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning, several years ago
Peter Rabbit watering can / HomeGoods, couple of years ago
Garden gloves and tools / Target, several years ago
La Rochere Bee Glasses/ World Market, several years ago
Flatware / Napoleon Bee, Wallace
Before you go, help yourself to everybunny’s favorite, Carrot Zucchini Muffins. . .
Deliciously moist muffins that sneak in some veggies, with the addition of apple and coconut!
Hop over for the recipe HERE.
Tried the muffins, and they were great! Next time I’ll frost them with cream cheese frosting and make them as cupcakes.
Love your Beatrix Potter collection. You are so inspiring. Needed some inspiration on Monday. Have a great day and keep the ideas rolling!
Hi Mary, we have a common interest in Beatrix Potter. I checked out her diary from our library several years ago. She wrote it in code as she was not supposed to become an artist, as a young Victorian girl. It was just fascinating. She stayed mostly in the Nursery at the top of their house. She’d send her brother out to bring back a fresh road kill that wasn’t mangled. So she could study and draw the bird or creature. Downstairs, her father frequently entertained a great artist of the era, Derwent. Beatrix cleverly rose above this stifling childhood to live the life she chose. Claudia
I didn’t know that! Fascinating and so glad she was a strong woman. Thanks!
Lovely post! Check out the Susan Wittig Albert Cottage Tales books, based on Potter’s life. They are heavily researched and delightful!
Sweet deal on the plates, and even sweeter presentation. I was like Beatrice Potter – a late bloomer insofar as gardening was concerned (I don’t count my indoor plants of the 70s and 80s as gardening). Here’s hoping for a nice week ahead.
*Beatrix
1903 and the beauty of her works are still being enjoyed. Flowered gloves to house the cutleries? Now I have to find some flowered gloves ♥ In my garden for Easter I have decorated eggs and they are hung on branches stuck in the ground. I have the neighborhood kids hang the eggs. This year I had to adjust it a bit.
I love love love the detail on your Peter Rabbit table. I must look at the table for a good amount of time to see everything. My niece is going to love this post as she collects anything with rabbits on it. Now that shopping in stores has come to a scritching halt I’m afraid going on line as become too easy. Thanks for taking my mind off the virus for a little bit.
What a darling table! I love Beatrix Potter and your table is such fun to see during these difficult times,
It IS such a charming “tail” and adorable tablescape! franki
Thank you for this trip inside a fairy tale, Mary, the Beatrix Potter plate and napkins are too cute for words! Such a happy cheerful post, I shall from now on think of bunnies when I see the fluffy white snowball blooms 🐇
Jenna
I did not know that history behind Beatrix Potter’s illustrations. That makes them even more precious. Thank you!
Love this! Beatrix Potter was the theme of my son’s nursery when I had my first child nearly 30 years ago. I’ve always been a big fan. I can’t wait to try the muffins. They sound delicious.
Thank you for keeping your posts cheery and pretty
Your potting shed is well decorated this morning Mary! Your Beatrice Potter watering can, salad plates, wheelbarrows & napkins are darling. A cheerful post indeed! Stay well and safe! Clara ♥️
Have always loved Beatrix Potter & the plates you have are so adorable. Thanks so much as I always look forward to your potting table! So much fun! We have rain again today but maybe May will bring lots of things. Enjoy your day!!
Oh those plates, Mary, are so cute!! Thank you for all the history on Beatrix Potter, and for your pitting shed tablescape. I hope you had a wonderful Easter!
Oops…meant to write potting shed!!
Good Morning. Your snowball bush is exquisite.
Mine has been in the ground 2 years and has 1 bloom. So disappointing, but I’m hopeful for the years to come.
These plates are precious! I tried to order them but they’re not shipping to my area 😔. Your displays are beautiful as always!
What a great slice of HAPPY! I love your attention to details and passion for research to make ideas complete. LOVE IT! You bring the world joy. Thank you!
Mary, this Peter Rabbit loving girl is in garden heaven here! I’m going to be pinning and pinning this post! I need to set a Peter Rabbit table! Thanks, Mary, for constantly inspiring me. You are truly an amazing stylist!
What a charming table setting with your Beatrix Potter dishes and napkins!! That snowball viburnum is amazing!! Thanks for your beautiful inspiration on a regular basis. I’m a very fortunate recipient.
Very nice “Happy Monday” Blog. We truly need all the “happy” we can get in these sad and serious times.
Thank you, Mary for your uplifting post!
Everyone stay healthy and safe……
Wonderful post! I also love BeatrixPotter. Recently bought the salad plates on sale also. Just love them. Am going back now to buy the napkins. Love all your blogs but this one is just so close to my heart!! Thank you
Your display is beautiful. I too collect Beatrix Potter items but your display is way better than mine! On my bucket list is to visit her home in the Lake District of England.
I have enjoyed your display of the Beatrix Potter items, guess I have never known about them. I collect cardinals, part of my dinning room is for cardinals, even have cardinal curtains.
Wonderful post we all need happy!
Thank You.
Very cute, like our old novel baker days! I too needed a little Easter garden therapy yesterday and pulled out some bunny fun. We finally have a warm week and the garden is starting to show her feathers, best therapy on earth!
Absolutely amazing!
What a charming post. I really don’t know much about Beatrix Potter so reading this is enlightening! Those are cute plates and napkins. The viburnum blooms are wonderful! You are way ahead of our part of the country!
~Mary~
Ohhh, how I love Peter Rabbit !! When I return to England someday (2years is the goal) we are planning on visiting Beatrix Potter homecalled” Hill Top” !!
The water can is adorable !
Ribbit ! xoxo
Paula
IN
Your tablescapes always takes me on an enchanting journey. Hope you and your family had a wonderful Easter and are safe and well🌷🐇🐣🌷
Medicine for the soul! Absolutely darling! Love every bit of it! Five stars or should I say five rabbits! Lol 🐇🐇🐇🐇🐇
Beatrix Potter’s books are a favorite that have been handed down through the generations of my family. They were read to my siblings and I by my Gram, then by me to my Children and now to my Grandson, Benjamin. I call him Benjamin Bunny and need I say who is his favorite character?! He has vintage and newer stuffed toys of his beloved bunny. Did you know that Susan Branch also adores Beatrix Potter and has visited Hill Top? How I would love to visit there too. The Potting Shed is perfectly beautiful, I love the salad plates and napkins. The Carrot Zucchini Muffins are a must make for sure! Thank-you!
Hi there, just visited to wish you good luck. God Bless you and your family
Mary, Ella Mae and I are very big fans of Beatrix Potter. This post makes me smile and it is quite charming. I bought the plates also on clearance and free shipping. They were too adorable to pass up. I would love to get my hands on a Beatrix Potter watering can, it is adorable and perfect for your table. Thanks for spreading such fun in your potting shed.