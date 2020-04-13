Books, Dishes, Flowers, Food, Potting Shed, Spring, Tablescape

In the Potting Shed: Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit

by  • 38 Comments

Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

I’m hopping down the bunny trail with Peter Rabbit and

 in the Potting Shed for some tabletop gardening fun!

Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

I’m a big fan of Beatrix Potter and her charmed world of Peter Rabbit,

Jemima Puddle-Duck, Tom Kitten and Benjamin Bunny!

Map of Beatrix Potter's World

 I found Peter Rabbit Garden Salad Plates and napkins on clearance

with free shipping at Pottery Barn. . .

Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

As irresistible to me as Mr. McGregor’s garden is to Peter Rabbit. 🥕🥬🐰

Peter Rabbit

Beatrix Potter is one of the world’s best-loved children’s authors with more than two million books sold every year.

Peter Rabbit table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

The story of Peter Rabbit in Mr. McGregor’s garden first appeared in a picture letter Beatrix Potter wrote to the young son of her former governess in 1893. Encouraged by her success after having some greetings cards published, Beatrix Potter expanded into a little picture book with black and white illustrations seven years later.

Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Initially rejected by several publishers, Beatrix Potter had it printed herself to give to family and friends. Frederick Warne agreed to publish the tale if she supplied color photos for the book, which became an instant success in 1903.

Peter Rabbit table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

From Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life:

Beatrix Potter was a late bloomer, gardening-wise. By the time she saw the first growing season progress through her garden at Hill Top she would be forty years old. In spite of a somewhat late start, the seeds of Potter’s gardening interests were planted early on.

Beatrix Potter at a garden gate about 1871

(Beatrix Potter at a garden gate about 1871)

Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

If you’re a reader of my blog, you know I have a *slight* watering can addiction. . .

Peter Rabbit watering can with viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

A Peter Rabbit watering can hopped into my cart at HomeGoods a couple of years ago. . .

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden

It’s filled with snowball viburnum blooms, resembling white bunny cottontails . . .

Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Snowball Viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden

Floral garden tools and seed packet illustrations were added for some tabletop gardening . . .

Peter Rabbit table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Garden vegetable seed packet | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden

Peter Rabbit table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Peter Rabbit table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Peas seed packet | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden

And garden gloves hold flatware that’s buzzing with bees in anticipation of spring blooms.

Garden gloves with flatware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes

Peter Rabbit table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Details:

Peter Rabbit Salad Plates and Napkins / Pottery Barn

Cabbage leaf and bunny salad plates / Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning, several years ago

Peter Rabbit watering can / HomeGoods, couple of years ago

Garden gloves and tools / Target, several years ago

La Rochere Bee Glasses/ World Market, several years ago

Flatware / Napoleon Bee, Wallace

Peter Rabbit watering can with viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Before you go, help yourself to everybunny’s favorite, Carrot Zucchini Muffins. . .

Deliciously moist muffins that sneak in some veggies, with the addition of apple and coconut!

Peter Rabbit's Carrot Zucchini Muffins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Hop over for the recipe HERE.

Peter Rabbit table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #tablescapes #peterrabbit

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Metamorphosis Monday

  38 comments for “In the Potting Shed: Tabletop Gardening with Peter Rabbit

  1. Patti
    April 13, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Tried the muffins, and they were great! Next time I’ll frost them with cream cheese frosting and make them as cupcakes.

    Reply
  2. Patti
    April 13, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Love your Beatrix Potter collection. You are so inspiring. Needed some inspiration on Monday. Have a great day and keep the ideas rolling!

    Reply
  3. R Claudia Richards
    April 13, 2020 at 7:59 am

    Hi Mary, we have a common interest in Beatrix Potter. I checked out her diary from our library several years ago. She wrote it in code as she was not supposed to become an artist, as a young Victorian girl. It was just fascinating. She stayed mostly in the Nursery at the top of their house. She’d send her brother out to bring back a fresh road kill that wasn’t mangled. So she could study and draw the bird or creature. Downstairs, her father frequently entertained a great artist of the era, Derwent. Beatrix cleverly rose above this stifling childhood to live the life she chose. Claudia

    Reply
    • Brenda
      April 13, 2020 at 8:53 am

      I didn’t know that! Fascinating and so glad she was a strong woman. Thanks!

      Reply
  4. bchukran
    April 13, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Lovely post! Check out the Susan Wittig Albert Cottage Tales books, based on Potter’s life. They are heavily researched and delightful!

    Reply
  5. Rita C.
    April 13, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Sweet deal on the plates, and even sweeter presentation. I was like Beatrice Potter – a late bloomer insofar as gardening was concerned (I don’t count my indoor plants of the 70s and 80s as gardening). Here’s hoping for a nice week ahead.

    Reply
    • Rita C.
      April 13, 2020 at 8:13 am

      *Beatrix

      Reply
  6. rani2014
    April 13, 2020 at 8:19 am

    1903 and the beauty of her works are still being enjoyed. Flowered gloves to house the cutleries? Now I have to find some flowered gloves ♥ In my garden for Easter I have decorated eggs and they are hung on branches stuck in the ground. I have the neighborhood kids hang the eggs. This year I had to adjust it a bit.

    Reply
  7. Alice Genzlinger
    April 13, 2020 at 8:20 am

    I love love love the detail on your Peter Rabbit table. I must look at the table for a good amount of time to see everything. My niece is going to love this post as she collects anything with rabbits on it. Now that shopping in stores has come to a scritching halt I’m afraid going on line as become too easy. Thanks for taking my mind off the virus for a little bit.

    Reply
  8. Lauren S
    April 13, 2020 at 8:29 am

    What a darling table! I love Beatrix Potter and your table is such fun to see during these difficult times,

    Reply
  9. Franki Parde
    April 13, 2020 at 8:43 am

    It IS such a charming “tail” and adorable tablescape! franki

    Reply
  10. the Painted Apron
    April 13, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Thank you for this trip inside a fairy tale, Mary, the Beatrix Potter plate and napkins are too cute for words! Such a happy cheerful post, I shall from now on think of bunnies when I see the fluffy white snowball blooms 🐇
    Jenna

    Reply
  11. Brenda
    April 13, 2020 at 8:51 am

    I did not know that history behind Beatrix Potter’s illustrations. That makes them even more precious. Thank you!

    Reply
  12. Pamela
    April 13, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Love this! Beatrix Potter was the theme of my son’s nursery when I had my first child nearly 30 years ago. I’ve always been a big fan. I can’t wait to try the muffins. They sound delicious.

    Reply
  13. Gail
    April 13, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Thank you for keeping your posts cheery and pretty

    Reply
  14. Clara
    April 13, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Your potting shed is well decorated this morning Mary! Your Beatrice Potter watering can, salad plates, wheelbarrows & napkins are darling. A cheerful post indeed! Stay well and safe! Clara ♥️

    Reply
  15. Shirley Graham
    April 13, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Have always loved Beatrix Potter & the plates you have are so adorable. Thanks so much as I always look forward to your potting table! So much fun! We have rain again today but maybe May will bring lots of things. Enjoy your day!!

    Reply
  16. Kitty
    April 13, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Oh those plates, Mary, are so cute!! Thank you for all the history on Beatrix Potter, and for your pitting shed tablescape. I hope you had a wonderful Easter!

    Reply
    • Kitty
      April 13, 2020 at 10:14 am

      Oops…meant to write potting shed!!

      Reply
  17. Mildred
    April 13, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Good Morning. Your snowball bush is exquisite.
    Mine has been in the ground 2 years and has 1 bloom. So disappointing, but I’m hopeful for the years to come.

    Reply
  18. Jacki Salinas
    April 13, 2020 at 10:49 am

    These plates are precious! I tried to order them but they’re not shipping to my area 😔. Your displays are beautiful as always!

    Reply
  19. Dr. Mary
    April 13, 2020 at 11:00 am

    What a great slice of HAPPY! I love your attention to details and passion for research to make ideas complete. LOVE IT! You bring the world joy. Thank you!

    Reply
  20. Sarah
    April 13, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Mary, this Peter Rabbit loving girl is in garden heaven here! I’m going to be pinning and pinning this post! I need to set a Peter Rabbit table! Thanks, Mary, for constantly inspiring me. You are truly an amazing stylist!

    Reply
    • Ellen Martin
      April 13, 2020 at 11:50 am

      What a charming table setting with your Beatrix Potter dishes and napkins!! That snowball viburnum is amazing!! Thanks for your beautiful inspiration on a regular basis. I’m a very fortunate recipient.

      Reply
  21. Jane
    April 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Very nice “Happy Monday” Blog. We truly need all the “happy” we can get in these sad and serious times.
    Thank you, Mary for your uplifting post!
    Everyone stay healthy and safe……

    Reply
  22. Marilyn the Nurse
    April 13, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    Wonderful post! I also love BeatrixPotter. Recently bought the salad plates on sale also. Just love them. Am going back now to buy the napkins. Love all your blogs but this one is just so close to my heart!! Thank you

    Reply
  23. Joy Haff
    April 13, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Your display is beautiful. I too collect Beatrix Potter items but your display is way better than mine! On my bucket list is to visit her home in the Lake District of England.

    Reply
  24. Ann Rue
    April 13, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    I have enjoyed your display of the Beatrix Potter items, guess I have never known about them. I collect cardinals, part of my dinning room is for cardinals, even have cardinal curtains.

    Reply
  25. Darlene
    April 13, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Wonderful post we all need happy!
    Thank You.

    Reply
  26. A quiet life
    April 13, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Very cute, like our old novel baker days! I too needed a little Easter garden therapy yesterday and pulled out some bunny fun. We finally have a warm week and the garden is starting to show her feathers, best therapy on earth!

    Reply
  27. Maristella
    April 13, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Absolutely amazing!

    Reply
  28. Liz
    April 13, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    What a charming post. I really don’t know much about Beatrix Potter so reading this is enlightening! Those are cute plates and napkins. The viburnum blooms are wonderful! You are way ahead of our part of the country!

    Reply
  29. Paula
    April 13, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    ~Mary~
    Ohhh, how I love Peter Rabbit !! When I return to England someday (2years is the goal) we are planning on visiting Beatrix Potter homecalled” Hill Top” !!
    The water can is adorable !
    Ribbit ! xoxo
    Paula
    IN

    Reply
  30. Bonnie Keearns
    April 13, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Your tablescapes always takes me on an enchanting journey. Hope you and your family had a wonderful Easter and are safe and well🌷🐇🐣🌷

    Reply
  31. Cyndi Raines
    April 13, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    Medicine for the soul! Absolutely darling! Love every bit of it! Five stars or should I say five rabbits! Lol 🐇🐇🐇🐇🐇

    Reply
  32. Ellen
    April 14, 2020 at 1:50 am

    Beatrix Potter’s books are a favorite that have been handed down through the generations of my family. They were read to my siblings and I by my Gram, then by me to my Children and now to my Grandson, Benjamin. I call him Benjamin Bunny and need I say who is his favorite character?! He has vintage and newer stuffed toys of his beloved bunny. Did you know that Susan Branch also adores Beatrix Potter and has visited Hill Top? How I would love to visit there too. The Potting Shed is perfectly beautiful, I love the salad plates and napkins. The Carrot Zucchini Muffins are a must make for sure! Thank-you!

    Reply
  33. Vanessa Valeros Calapano
    April 14, 2020 at 3:23 am

    Hi there, just visited to wish you good luck. God Bless you and your family

    Reply
  34. Everyday Living
    April 14, 2020 at 8:02 am

    Mary, Ella Mae and I are very big fans of Beatrix Potter. This post makes me smile and it is quite charming. I bought the plates also on clearance and free shipping. They were too adorable to pass up. I would love to get my hands on a Beatrix Potter watering can, it is adorable and perfect for your table. Thanks for spreading such fun in your potting shed.

    Reply

Thank you for your comments~ they make my day ♥

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: