Brighten up your morning with Lemon Curd-Blueberry Rolls. A summery twist on a traditional sweet roll, made easy with puff pastry and topped with a tangy lemon-cream cheese glaze!

Mornings just got sweeter with

Lemon Curd & Cream Cheese-Blueberry Rolls!

Enjoy these rolls with your morning coffee,

for brunch with a mimosa or

reheated for pick-me-up with your afternoon cuppa.

These rolls are a summery twist on Pumpkin Butter & Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze.

The filling is a favorite combination of lemon curd and cream cheese.

It’s a ‘go-to’ filling for Star-Spangled Slab Pie,

Mini Lemon Curd + Cream Cheese Tarts, any kind of trifle or dessert crepes!

Here are the quick and easy steps to make these rolls.

The most time consuming part of this recipe is thawing your puff pastry!

I used Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry. Follow the directions on the box for thawing,

overnight in the fridge or on the counter at room temperature for 30 – 40 minutes

until you can unfold it.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F and grease a standard 12-cup muffin pan

with butter or spray the wells with nonstick spray.

Combine 4 oz. softened cream cheese with lemon curd, mixing until smooth; set aside.

Unfold one pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface with the folds going left to right.

Use a rolling pin to lightly press out creases from folds.

Add a layer of lemon curd mixture, spreading with offset spatula,

leaving a 1-inch border on the puff pastry. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup blueberries.

Starting with the end nearest you, roll puff pastry up around the filling,

finishing the roll with the seam-side down.

Trim the ends of the roll about 1/2 inch and discard. Slice the roll in 6 equal pieces.

Place each piece spiral side up, filling 6 wells of muffin pan.

Repeat with the second piece of puff pastry.

Place muffin pan on a baking sheet to contain potential spills from bubbling berries.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until rolls are golden brown on top and firm to the touch.

To make lemon glaze:

Mix 1 cup sifted confectioner’s sugar with remaining lemon curd / cream cheese mixture (you’ll have about 1/2 cup leftover). Add the juice of 1 lemon and thin to desired consistency.

Remove rolls from pan while warm, drizzle with lemon glaze and serve.

Print Recipe Easy Lemon Curd-Blueberry Rolls with Lemon Curd-Cream Cheese Glaze Brighten up your morning with Lemon Curd-Blueberry Rolls! A summery twist on a traditional sweet roll, made easy with puff pastry, and topped with a tangy lemon-cream cheese glaze. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 12 Equipment 12-cup standard muffin pan Ingredients Rolls: 1 jar Lemon Curd 11 oz. or 12 oz.

4 oz. Cream Cheese, softened 1/2 block

1 cup Blueberries divided

1 package (17.3ounces / 2 sheets) frozen puff pastry, thawed such as Pepperidge Farm Lemon Glaze: Leftover lemon curd / cream cheese mixture about ½ cup

1 cup confectioner’s sugar sifted

Juice of 1 lemon to thin Instructions To make rolls: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Grease wells of muffin pan with butter or spray with nonstick spray.

Combine 4 oz. softened cream cheese with lemon curd, beating until smooth; set aside.

Unfold one pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface with the folds going left to right. Use a rolling pin to lightly press out creases from folds.

Add a layer of lemon curd mixture on puff pastry, spreading with offset spatula, leaving a 1-inch border on the puff pastry. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup blueberries.

Starting with the end nearest you, roll puff pastry up like a jelly roll around the filling, finishing the roll with the seam-side down.

Trim the ends of the roll about 1/2 inch and discard. Slice the roll in 6 equal pieces.

Place each piece spiral side up, filling 6 wells of a 12-cup standard muffin pan. Repeat with the second piece of puff pastry.

Place muffin pan on baking sheet to contain potential spills from bubbling berries.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until rolls are golden brown on top and firm to the touch.

Allow rolls to cool about 5 minutes, then remove rolls from pan. Drizzle with lemon glaze and serve. Lemon Glaze: In medium bowl, combine leftover lemon curd / cream cheese mixture, (you’ll have about 1/2 cup) with 1 cup sifted powdered sugar. Add lemon juice 1 tablespoon at a time until reaching desired consistency.

Drizzle over warm rolls. Notes May substitute frozen blueberries for fresh.

Find an easy recipe for Microwave Lemon Curd, HERE.

Ready in 15 minutes with only 5 to 6 minutes of cooking time.

The hardest part is waiting for it to chill and set before enjoying!

If you’re a fan of lemon and blueberries, find a super moist and easy ‘doctor the box’ cake recipe:

‘Doctor the Box’ Lemon-Blueberry Loaf Cake

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

