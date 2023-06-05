Garden Bouquets in Watering Cans for a Blooming & Casual Alfresco Table

Bring the garden to the table and enjoy summer alfresco dining with watering cans as vases for garden blooms. A quilt provides a charming tablecloth for a garden-inspired table and casual dining with the birds, butterflies and bees.

Happy June!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

We’re excited to have Bonnie at Living with Thanksgiving

join us as a guest ‘bloomer’ today!

You can find the links to my blogging friends’ floral

inspiration at the bottom of this post.

With gardening season underway, we’re thinking ‘outside the vase’,

and using watering cans for our flower arrangements

as our common theme for June’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

If you’re a regular reader, you may have noticed,

I have a ‘thing’ for watering cans. . .

And I *might* be in need of a 12-step program. ;)

I love and collect all kinds. . .galvanized, painted, chippy,

old, new, big and small!

I cut some garden flowers to bring the garden to the table

and fill a trio of watering cans for a centerpiece, for a

blooming alfresco table setting by the lake!

The last of the peonies. . .

The first of the hydrangeas . . .

The soft, silvery stalks of Lamb’s Ear with their pinkish-purple

colored flowers that’s often buzzing with bees. . .

A few spikes of purple Baptisia (False Indigo). . .

Another bee favorite!

Verbena Lollipop, a butterfly and bee magnet. . .

And Queen Anne’s Lace, free-for-the-picking,

that grows in the field next to The Potting Shed.

We’re dining with the birds, bees and butterflies today,

have a seat at the table. . . .

A quilted coverlet provides a tablecloth for a garden-inspired table setting

and best of all. . . no need to iron! :)

The patchwork prints and sprays of embroidered flowers

provide additional blooms for a casual and colorful table.

While I wouldn’t use an heirloom quilt on a table for fear of spills or stains,

this one is machine made and washable, purchased at Bed, Bath and Beyond, several years ago.

Raise your hand if you’re sad to see BBB close their stores like Pier 1…*sniff*.

Bees are buzzing on Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware

for a nod to gardening season. . .

And on a watering can.

Butterflies joined the table. . .

Alighting on the rose of a favorite watering can . . .

As well as on glassware.

Reproduction majolica plates flew home from Pottery Barn several years ago. . .

The assorted salad plates have embossed bird designs with leaves,

flowers, and berry details, in the colorful style of vintage majolica dishware.

A note to the tablescaping police 😊:

I often use a large arrangement as a table centerpiece but move it before dining.

The larger watering cans can be moved to the ledge behind the table with

just the petite watering can remaining, so as not to interfere with conversation

or block anyone’s view.

If you’re looking for a watering can, my MacKenzie-Childs Lotus Watering Can

is another favorite with its flower “rose” and is 50% off through June 11th

during their summer sale. (no affiliation! :)

