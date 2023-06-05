Dishes, Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms, Summer, Tablescape

Garden Bouquets in Watering Cans for a Blooming & Casual Alfresco Table

by  • 1 Comment

Bring the garden to the table and enjoy summer alfresco dining with watering cans as vases for garden blooms. A quilt provides a charming tablecloth for a garden-inspired table and casual dining with the birds, butterflies and bees.

Garden Bouquets in Watering Cans #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy June!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month, when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

We’re excited to have Bonnie at Living with Thanksgiving

join us as a guest ‘bloomer’ today!

You can find the links to my blogging friends’ floral

 inspiration at the bottom of this post.

With gardening season underway, we’re thinking ‘outside the vase’,

and using watering cans for our flower arrangements

as our common theme for June’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

Garden Bouquets in Watering Cans #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

If you’re a regular reader, you may have noticed,

I have a ‘thing’ for watering cans. . .

MacKenzie-Childs Lotus Watering Can with garden bouquet of peonies, hydrangeas, lamb's ear, verbena, Queen Anne's Lace and Baptisa #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And I *might* be in need of a 12-step program. ;)

I love and collect all kinds. . .galvanized, painted, chippy,

old, new, big and small!

Blooming Watering Cans with Garden Bouquets and Alfresco Table #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 I cut some garden flowers to bring the garden to the table

and fill a trio of watering cans for a centerpiece, for a

blooming alfresco table setting by the lake!

Sarah Bernhardt Peony #peonies #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The last of the peonies. . .

Endless Summer Hydrangeas #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The first of the hydrangeas . . .

Lamb's Ear with bumble bees #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The soft, silvery stalks of Lamb’s Ear with their pinkish-purple

colored flowers that’s often buzzing with bees. . .

Baptisia (False Indigo) #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A few spikes of purple Baptisia (False Indigo). . .

Baptisia (False Indigo) and bumble bee with pollen basket #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Another bee favorite!

Tiger Swallowtail butterfly and Verbena Lollipop #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Verbena Lollipop, a butterfly and bee magnet. . .

Bumble bee and Verbena Lollipop #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And Queen Anne’s Lace, free-for-the-picking,

that grows in the field next to The Potting Shed.

Garden Bouquets in Watering Cans #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We’re dining with the birds, bees and butterflies today,

have a seat at the table. . . .

Embroidered bird pillow at garden-inspired table with quilt #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A quilted coverlet provides a tablecloth for a garden-inspired table setting

and best of all. . .  no need to iron! :)

Majolica plates with birds and alfresco garden-inspired table with quilt and watering can bouquets #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The patchwork prints and sprays of embroidered flowers

provide additional blooms for a casual and colorful table.

While I wouldn’t use an heirloom quilt on a table for fear of spills or stains,

this one is machine made and washable, purchased at Bed, Bath and Beyond, several years ago.

 Raise your hand if you’re sad to see BBB close their stores like Pier 1…*sniff*.

Garden-inspired table with quilt and bee flatware #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Bees are buzzing on Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware

for a nod to gardening season. . .

Garden-inspired table with quilt and bee flatware #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And on a watering can.

Blooming Watering Cans with Garden Bouquets and Alfresco Table #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Butterflies joined the table. . .

Watering can with butterfly and garden flowers and alfresco summer table #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Alighting on the rose of a favorite watering can . . .

Watering can with butterfly and garden-inspired alfresco table #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

As well as on glassware.

Butterfly goblets and alfresco table with watering cans filled with garden bouquets #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lakeside table with watering cans filled with garden bouquets #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Reproduction majolica plates flew home from Pottery Barn several years ago. . .

Majolica plates with birds and alfresco garden-inspired table with quilt #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The assorted salad plates have embossed bird designs with leaves,

flowers, and berry details, in the colorful style of vintage majolica dishware.

Majolica plates with birds and alfresco garden-inspired table with quilt #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Majolica plates with birds and alfresco garden-inspired table with quilt #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Majolica plates with birds and alfresco garden-inspired table with quilt #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A note to the tablescaping police 😊:

 I often use a large arrangement as a table centerpiece but move it before dining.

The larger watering cans can be moved to the ledge behind the table with

just the petite watering can remaining, so as not to interfere with conversation

or block anyone’s view.

Blooming Watering Cans with Garden Bouquets and Alfresco Table #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

MacKenzie-Childs Lotus Watering Can with garden bouquet of peonies, hydrangeas, lamb's ear, verbena, Queen Anne's Lace and Baptisa #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

If you’re looking for a watering can, my MacKenzie-Childs Lotus Watering Can 

is another favorite with its flower “rose” and is 50% off through June 11th

during their summer sale. (no affiliation! :)

Alfresco Garden-inspired table with quilt and watering cans filled with flowers #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Table Details:

Quilted Coverlet / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Majolica Bird Salad Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Wallace Bee Napoleon Flatware

Butterfly Glasses / La Rochere, HomeGoods, several years ago

Chargers / Pier 1, several years ago

Dinner Plates / Paula Deen Witaker

Napkins / HomeGoods

Napkin Rings / Consignment

Butterfly Watering Can, Lotus Watering Can & Bee Watering Can / MacKenzie-Childs

Bird Pillow Cover / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Blooming Watering Cans with Garden Bouquets and Alfresco Table #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Garden-inspired table with watering cans filled with garden flowers and quilt as tablecloth #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer #lake ©homeiswheretheboatis.net
Garden Bouquets in Watering Cans and Alfresco Table #peonies #hydrangeas #flowers #garden #alfresco #tablescape #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

