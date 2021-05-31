Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the U.S. defending our freedom and democracy. A day set aside to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.”
– John Thune
“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
– Elmer Davis
“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”
– Franklin D. Roosevelt
“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”
– Joseph Campbell
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
– Unknown
“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.”
– Adlai Stevenson II
“Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.” – George H. W. Bush
However you celebrate this Memorial Day, take some time to recognize, reflect, and remember how fortunate we are to live in freedom.
May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you for your visit!
As the wife of a retired Navy Master Chief (22 years) and mother of a daughter and two son in laws who spent time in the Army National Guard thank you. (My one son in law just completed his 20th year) I am blessed that all of my family who have served have come home safely and say prayers and gratitude for those who didn’t. I pray our country can heal and we remember today and everyday those who never came home.
Mary, no matter the subject your quotes are always heartfelt. Happy Memorial Day to you and your family! Thank you for all your love you put into your blog!
Mary
Thank you for such a moving and meaningful post. It made my day – I hope you and your loved ones have a safe and happy Memorial Day.
Beautiful Mary, thanks for sharing such pertinent quotes. Read a ww2 book yesterday that had me sobbing, freedom is not free at all, the cost is monumental…
Mary, Your post is a wonderful tribute to the true meaning of Memorial Day. Thank you for this stirring tribute. May God continue to bless our country and comfort the families who have had loved ones that made the ultimate sacrifice. Happy Monday! Clara❤️
What was the book, please?
Facing the mountain by Daniel James Brown
Thank you!
My son just retired from our military….12 years in the Marines and 11 years in the Army. My heart goes out to all Military families who have given their loved ones to protect our freedoms. God Bless America!
Salute!! Heartfelt quotes from the souls and beautifully displayed. God Bless the USA! franki
Beautifully patriotic! Thank you!
Wonderful quotes to remind us of the meaning of Memorial Day.
Mary, I join you in remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are indeed a blessed nation. Your quotes and photos are lovely reminders of what today means.
Mary, this is such a beautiful and heartfelt post. Your quotes and photographs are such a lovely tribute on this special day of remembrance. May we never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. God bless America!
Mary ,Your beautiful sentiments and photos brought tears to my eyes. Sometimes picnics and bbqs become our main focus and though it is wonderful to get together with family and friends we forget why we are celebrating. Let us all pause in our activities today and have a moment of silence for all those who gave so much for our freedom. Thankyou
Beautiful, heartfelt post. Thank you for this.
Bless you Mary and all who remember the importance of Memorial Day.
Thank you, Mary, for the wonderful photos and quotes that remind us that Memorial Day is more that a holiday to get together with friends and family. Although those celebrations are nice, we must honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country free. To do less would be disrespectful to them and their families.
A beautiful and poignant reminder. Thank you.
Mary, your post is a touching, beautiful, and heartfelt tribute to all you made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. These quotes are wise words. May we always remember and honor those who gave their lives. Thank you for creating this Memorial Day post!
I had a bit of a geek out moment when you quoted Joseph Campbell. Thank you for your lovely tribute because today is so much more than just a long weekend.
Your posts are always educational, heartfelt and beautiful but I also love how you always honor the things that make our country great. After owning our vacation home on a river we finally are able to install a dock where as before we did not have access to the water. I love the wicker and galvanized bucket you have hanging on your dock by the ropes. I would love to honor our veterans in the future by creating a bouquet such as yours with the flags. Can you please let me know where I can purchase such an item? God Bless America and God bless you Mary!
Mary, thank you so much for your moving and and thoughtful blog today! It serves to once again remind us of the many blessings we sometimes take for granted!
Mary ~ such a beautiful and patriotic post. God Bless our great country 🇺🇸
Beautiful post. May we always remember.
Thank You for your Memorial Day post.
We will never forget. Rest In Peace
Marilyn,Joan and Marion