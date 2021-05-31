Lake Life, Memorial Day, Water

May We Never Forget That Freedom Isn’t Free

by

Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the U.S. defending our freedom and democracy. A day set aside to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.”

– John Thune

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”

– Elmer Davis

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”

– Franklin D. Roosevelt

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”

– Joseph Campbell

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

– Unknown

“Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.”

– Adlai Stevenson II

“Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.”  – George H. W. Bush

However you celebrate this Memorial Day, take some time to recognize, reflect, and remember how fortunate we are to live in freedom.

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  27 comments for "May We Never Forget That Freedom Isn't Free

  1. Cindi
    May 31, 2021 at 6:41 am

    As the wife of a retired Navy Master Chief (22 years) and mother of a daughter and two son in laws who spent time in the Army National Guard thank you. (My one son in law just completed his 20th year) I am blessed that all of my family who have served have come home safely and say prayers and gratitude for those who didn’t. I pray our country can heal and we remember today and everyday those who never came home.

  2. Pat
    May 31, 2021 at 6:42 am

    Mary, no matter the subject your quotes are always heartfelt. Happy Memorial Day to you and your family! Thank you for all your love you put into your blog!

  3. Joyce
    May 31, 2021 at 7:48 am

    Mary
    Thank you for such a moving and meaningful post. It made my day – I hope you and your loved ones have a safe and happy Memorial Day.

  4. Aquietlife
    May 31, 2021 at 8:01 am

    Beautiful Mary, thanks for sharing such pertinent quotes. Read a ww2 book yesterday that had me sobbing, freedom is not free at all, the cost is monumental…

    • Clara
      May 31, 2021 at 9:07 am

      Mary, Your post is a wonderful tribute to the true meaning of Memorial Day. Thank you for this stirring tribute. May God continue to bless our country and comfort the families who have had loved ones that made the ultimate sacrifice. Happy Monday! Clara❤️

    • judy shinn
      May 31, 2021 at 9:37 am

      What was the book, please?

      • Aquietlife
        May 31, 2021 at 3:20 pm

        Facing the mountain by Daniel James Brown

      • judy shinn
        May 31, 2021 at 5:37 pm

        Thank you!

  5. Paula
    May 31, 2021 at 8:03 am

    My son just retired from our military….12 years in the Marines and 11 years in the Army. My heart goes out to all Military families who have given their loved ones to protect our freedoms. God Bless America!

  6. franki Parde
    May 31, 2021 at 8:14 am

    Salute!! Heartfelt quotes from the souls and beautifully displayed. God Bless the USA! franki

  7. barnegatpollyanna
    May 31, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Beautifully patriotic! Thank you!

  8. Wandering Dawgs
    May 31, 2021 at 8:22 am

    Wonderful quotes to remind us of the meaning of Memorial Day.

  9. Bonnie Morgan
    May 31, 2021 at 8:41 am

    Mary, I join you in remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We are indeed a blessed nation. Your quotes and photos are lovely reminders of what today means.

  10. Shannon@Belle Bleu Interiors
    May 31, 2021 at 8:42 am

    Mary, this is such a beautiful and heartfelt post. Your quotes and photographs are such a lovely tribute on this special day of remembrance. May we never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. God bless America!

  11. Kathy Menold
    May 31, 2021 at 9:07 am

    Mary ,Your beautiful sentiments and photos brought tears to my eyes. Sometimes picnics and bbqs become our main focus and though it is wonderful to get together with family and friends we forget why we are celebrating. Let us all pause in our activities today and have a moment of silence for all those who gave so much for our freedom. Thankyou

  12. Jacki Ste Marie Salinas
    May 31, 2021 at 9:21 am

    Beautiful, heartfelt post. Thank you for this.

  13. Barbara Zuleski
    May 31, 2021 at 9:22 am

    Bless you Mary and all who remember the importance of Memorial Day.

  14. judy shinn
    May 31, 2021 at 9:47 am

    Thank you, Mary, for the wonderful photos and quotes that remind us that Memorial Day is more that a holiday to get together with friends and family. Although those celebrations are nice, we must honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country free. To do less would be disrespectful to them and their families.

  15. Hetty
    May 31, 2021 at 9:52 am

    A beautiful and poignant reminder. Thank you.

  16. Sarah
    May 31, 2021 at 10:12 am

    Mary, your post is a touching, beautiful, and heartfelt tribute to all you made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. These quotes are wise words. May we always remember and honor those who gave their lives. Thank you for creating this Memorial Day post!

  17. Ricki Treleaven
    May 31, 2021 at 10:34 am

    I had a bit of a geek out moment when you quoted Joseph Campbell. Thank you for your lovely tribute because today is so much more than just a long weekend.

  18. Linda L Hovgaard
    May 31, 2021 at 10:58 am

    Your posts are always educational, heartfelt and beautiful but I also love how you always honor the things that make our country great. After owning our vacation home on a river we finally are able to install a dock where as before we did not have access to the water. I love the wicker and galvanized bucket you have hanging on your dock by the ropes. I would love to honor our veterans in the future by creating a bouquet such as yours with the flags. Can you please let me know where I can purchase such an item? God Bless America and God bless you Mary!

  19. Linda E. Erickson
    May 31, 2021 at 11:39 am

    Mary, thank you so much for your moving and and thoughtful blog today! It serves to once again remind us of the many blessings we sometimes take for granted!

  20. Dorinda Selke
    May 31, 2021 at 11:39 am

    Mary ~ such a beautiful and patriotic post. God Bless our great country 🇺🇸

  21. Debbie
    May 31, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    Beautiful post. May we always remember.

  22. Cristy Bennett
    May 31, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Thank You for your Memorial Day post.

  23. Marion
    May 31, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    We will never forget. Rest In Peace
    Marilyn,Joan and Marion

