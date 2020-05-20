Mini Lemon Curd + Cream Cheese Tarts

Luscious and lemony, these mini tarts are a sweet treat for teatime, a ladies’ lunch or shower (when life returns to normal again :) or ‘just because’.
The filling is a favorite combination of lemon curd and cream cheese. . . a ‘go-to’ filling for Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake, Star-Spangled Slab Pie, any kind of trifle or dessert crepes.
I made these tarts ‘mini’, because who doesn’t like their own mini dessert?! You can easily adapt this recipe using a larger size tart pan if you prefer. I used my 4.75-inch Wilton tart and quiche pans, (link at bottom of post) which came in a set of 6, also used to serve up Mini Tomato Tarts.
The cookie crust comes together quickly using sandwich cookies and melted butter. I used Lemon Oreos which are available for a limited time. Golden Oreos would work equally well if you can’t find the lemon flavor or use your favorite graham cracker pie crust recipe if you prefer.
Mini Lemon Curd and Cream Cheese Tarts
Makes (6) 4.75″ Mini Tarts
(You may have additional filling and crust ingredients left over)
Ingredients
8 oz. cream cheese, softened (I used Neufchâtel)
1 (10.5 oz.) jar lemon curd, or make your own microwave lemon curd
1 package Golden or Lemon Oreos, about 30 (or similar sandwich cookies, cream-filled centers included)
1 /2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
To Make Cookie Crust:
Add Oreos (including the cream filling) to bowl of a food processor and pulse until fine crumbs. Pour in melted butter and pulse, mixing until well combined. Press mixture (about a heaping 1/3 cup) onto the bottom and up the sides of tart pans. Tip: Use the sides and bottom of a measuring cup or drinking glass to help press crumbs evenly into sides and bottom of tart pans.
I used my silicone baking mat to bake the tarts on and prevent the slick tart pan bottoms from sliding around on the baking sheet. Silicone baking mats are nonstick, eliminating the need cooking spray or parchment paper and are dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean.
Bake tart shells at 350 degrees F for about 10 minutes or until edges begin to turn light brown. Transfer tart pans to wire rack and allow crust to cool completely before adding filling.
To Make Filling:
Beat softened cream cheese and lemon curd with electric mixer until smooth. Store in sealed container in refrigerator until ready to use.
When ready to serve, remove shells from tart pans and add your filling to the cooled crusts.
Garnish and serve tarts with assorted berries, adding whipped cream, mint leaves and /or edible flowers if desired. . . violas, pansies, nasturtiums, etc. As always, make sure edible flowers have not been sprayed or treated with chemicals.
Notes: Add cut strawberries right before serving to prevent berries from weeping onto the surface of your filling.
Lemon Oreos are not very lemony, so if you can’t find them, use Golden Oreos or cookie of your choice, or graham cracker crust.
Adjust the ratio of cream cheese to lemon curd to your taste, whether you want it more cream-cheesy or more lemony.
To Make Ahead:
Lemon curd and cream cheese mixture may be made up to 3 days in advance and refrigerated and stored in a sealed container until ready to assemble tarts.
Bake crusts, cool and store tart shells covered in refrigerator up to 24 hours in advance.
Add filling to crust and store in refrigerator covered up to 4 hours in advance, adding berries / edible flowers right before serving.
