Quick and Easy Brunch Recipe: Strawberry-Almond French Toast Bake

Strawberry-Almond French Toast Bake is perfect for your weekend brunch! It can be made ahead, comes together quickly and is super easy for Dad and the kids to assemble to celebrate ‘mom’ for Mother’s Day!
This recipe is a timely sweet-repeat, ideal for strawberry season! Long time readers might remember it when I first shared it 5 years ago (if you’ve been around that long, thank you. :) This is a very forgiving recipe that you adjust to your taste, ideal for weekend brunch and serving a crowd. I used a French baguette but you can use the bread of your choice like a Brioche or Challah. For best results, use a slightly stale bread to soak up the egg mixture. As written this recipe is dairy-free, made with almond milk, but feel free to substitute heavy cream or half and half to make it more indulgent. Add an additional two eggs to the custard mixture to boost the protein in this recipe if desired. Serve with a sprinkling of toasted almonds, dusting of powdered sugar and your favorite maple syrup! Strawberry-flavored syrup would be delicious too.
Strawberry-Almond French Toast Casserole, recipe adapted from Taste of the South
Serves 6 – 8
Strawberry-Almond French Toast Bake Casserole
Ingredients
- 1 pint strawberries, sliced
- 1 day-old baguette, thinly slice (my baguette was 11 oz.)
- 4 large eggs
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk I used unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ⁄2 teaspoon almond extract
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Sliced almonds, confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup for serving
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a greased 12 x 8 baking dish or 10-inch oven-proof skillet, arrange strawberries and bread slices as desired. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until smooth. Whisk in almond milk, extracts, and salt until well combined. Pour mixture over strawberries and bread. Let stand 20 minutes.
- Bake until lightly browned and set, about 35 minutes. Sprinkle with sliced almonds and confectioners’ sugar, if desired.
To toast sliced almonds:
- Spread almonds in a single layer on cookie sheet in 350°F oven.
- Bake 4-5 minutes, watching carefully to prevent from burning. Remove almonds from oven when golden brown and transfer from cookie sheet to plate to cool and prevent from continuing to brown.
Notes
- This is a very forgiving recipe that you adjust to your taste, ideal for weekend brunch and serving a crowd. I used a French baguette but you can use the bread of your choice like a Brioche or Challah. For best results, use a slightly stale bread to soak up the egg mixture.
- As written this recipe is dairy-free, made with almond milk, but feel free to substitute heavy cream or half and half to make it more indulgent. Add an additional two eggs to the custard mixture to boost the protein in this recipe if desired. Serve with a sprinkling of toasted almonds, dusting of powdered sugar and your favorite maple syrup! Strawberry-flavored syrup would be delicious too.
- You can put this French toast casserole together and cover in the fridge and pull out when ready to bake, or bake ahead and reheat when ready to serve.
Mom might also enjoy a fresh Strawberry Bellini! Pureed and strained strawberries mixed with Prosecco, garnished with violas and mint.
♥ Happy Mother’s Day to All ♥
Looks scrumptious Mary! I don’t remember seeing this recipe before, thanks for sharing!
Just as sweet second time round!
Yum! Looking forward to making this this weekend! Thanks!
We’re having brunch with all the family for Mothers Day on Sunday and you just solved my dilemma of what else to serve in add to our favorite sausage and egg casserole. I might have to blend up some Strawberry Bellinis in celebration too of our family gathering and everyone being vaccinated. Thank you Mary ❤️
Mary, this looks really delicious and I love strawberries…perfect for Mother’s Day!
Thanks for another delicious recipe Mary! Happy Mother’s Day to all!
I do remember this, Mary, and need to make it. I’m thinking that raspberries might be good, too. I love that tea towel of yours with the pretty strawberry print.
Looks like a keeper recipe Mary! I love how you have styled too with your pretty cloth! 🍓
Oh, that looks so good! Almond extract makes anything taste good. And that strawberry bellini so refreshing! I wish someone would make that for me, lol!