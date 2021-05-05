Quick and Easy Brunch Recipe: Strawberry-Almond French Toast Bake

Strawberry-Almond French Toast Bake is perfect for your weekend brunch! It can be made ahead, comes together quickly and is super easy for Dad and the kids to assemble to celebrate ‘mom’ for Mother’s Day!

This recipe is a timely sweet-repeat, ideal for strawberry season! Long time readers might remember it when I first shared it 5 years ago (if you’ve been around that long, thank you. :) This is a very forgiving recipe that you adjust to your taste, ideal for weekend brunch and serving a crowd. I used a French baguette but you can use the bread of your choice like a Brioche or Challah. For best results, use a slightly stale bread to soak up the egg mixture. As written this recipe is dairy-free, made with almond milk, but feel free to substitute heavy cream or half and half to make it more indulgent. Add an additional two eggs to the custard mixture to boost the protein in this recipe if desired. Serve with a sprinkling of toasted almonds, dusting of powdered sugar and your favorite maple syrup! Strawberry-flavored syrup would be delicious too.

Strawberry-Almond French Toast Casserole, recipe adapted from Taste of the South

Serves 6 – 8

Ingredients

1 pint strawberries, sliced

1 day-old baguette, thinly sliced (my baguette was 11 oz.)

4 large eggs

4 tablespoons sugar

1 cup unsweetened almond milk (I used unsweetened vanilla almond milk)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄2 teaspoon almond extract

Pinch of kosher salt

Sliced almonds, confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°.

In a greased 12 x 8 baking dish, arrange strawberries and bread slices as desired. Alternatively cube the bread rather than slicing if you prefer and layer it in your dish. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until smooth. Whisk in almond milk, extracts, and salt until well combined. Pour mixture over strawberries and bread in prepared pan. Let stand 20 minutes for bread to absorb liquid.

Bake until lightly browned and set, about 35 minutes. Sprinkle with sliced almonds, confectioners’ sugar and maple syrup to serve.

To toast sliced almonds:

Spread almonds in a single layer on cookie sheet in 350°F oven.

Bake 4-5 minutes, watching carefully to prevent burning. Remove almonds from oven when golden brown and transfer from cookie sheet to plate to cool.

You can put this French toast casserole together and cover in the fridge up to 8 hours in advance and pull out when ready to bake, or bake ahead and reheat when ready to serve.

Mom might also enjoy a fresh Strawberry Bellini! Pureed and strained strawberries mixed with Prosecco, garnished with violas and mint.

♥ Happy Mother’s Day to All ♥

