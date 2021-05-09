Happy Mother’s Day from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Mother’s Day. . .

To those who are lucky to still have their moms and to those who are missing their moms today and everyday, here are some flowers for you!

A flower arrangement of garden roses. . . Earth Angel Roses, Popcorn Drift Roses and Knock-Out Roses.

♥ 🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥

Happy Mother’s Day!

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: