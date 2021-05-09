Happy Mother’s Day from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Mother’s Day. . .
To those who are lucky to still have their moms and to those who are missing their moms today and everyday, here are some flowers for you!
A flower arrangement of garden roses. . . Earth Angel Roses, Popcorn Drift Roses and Knock-Out Roses.
♥ 🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥
Happy Mother’s Day!
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Blessings to you on this special day~. Thank you for providing so many beautiful posts throughout the year. The girls look so sweet and I’m sure they are happy to have you for their “mother.”
Happy mother’s day ladies.
Wow, beautiful arrangement! Those Earth Angel roses are so pretty, but the mixed arrangement is stunning. Happy Mother’s Day to you, too, Mary. Lola and Sophie are so lucky to have you as theirs!
So sweet and lovely! Happy Mother’s Day, Mary!
Everything is so beautiful! Happy Mother’s Day to you! ♥️🌹♥️🌹♥️🌹♥️
Aw Happy Mother’s Day to you! 🌸💜
Happy Mother’s Day and many blessings to all of you.
Thank you for the beautiful flowers. I know you will get lots of kisses from Lola and Sophie for Mother’s Day. I have two fur babies, three daughters, and four grandchildren. I got to see my Mom and hug her yesterday for the first time in a year. Happy Mother’s Day to everyone!
Soo sweet and the flowers are gorgeous! I know Sophie and Lola are so glad you are their mommy, Happy Mother’s Day Mary!
Jenna
Mary, What a gorgeous arrangement! Your sweet girls are adorable. Happy Mother’s Day 🌹 Clara❤️
Such a beautiful post. The florals are gorgeous. Sophie and Lola are just too cute. Happy Mother;a day to you as well.
Thank you for the beautiful flower arrangement! I’m never disappointed in your arrangements, always gorgeous! Happy Mother’s Day to you!
Beautiful arrangement. Happy Mother’s Day to you. Thank you for all the joy this morning in your post. Makes me smile and be filled with happiness.
Beautiful arrangement with your darling girls, enjoy your day!
Beautiful arrangement of roses, Mary! Enjoy your day with Lola and Sophie ♥️
Thanks for your good wishes, Lola and Sophie! Thanks for the beautiful flowers, Mary!
Thank you Lola and Sophie, the flowers are so pretty.
i love your beautiful pictures! Happy Mother’s Day to you.