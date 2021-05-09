Dogs, Flowers

Happy Mother’s Day from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Mother’s Day. . .

To those who are lucky to still have their moms and to those who are missing their moms today and everyday, here are some flowers for you!

A flower arrangement of garden roses. . . Earth Angel Roses, Popcorn Drift Roses and Knock-Out Roses.

♥ 🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥

Happy Mother’s Day!

  18 comments for “Happy Mother’s Day from Lola and Sophie

  1. Ann Woleben
    May 9, 2021 at 7:17 am

    Blessings to you on this special day~. Thank you for providing so many beautiful posts throughout the year. The girls look so sweet and I’m sure they are happy to have you for their “mother.”

  2. Sandra Lee
    May 9, 2021 at 7:57 am

    Happy mother’s day ladies.

  3. Rita C.
    May 9, 2021 at 8:10 am

    Wow, beautiful arrangement! Those Earth Angel roses are so pretty, but the mixed arrangement is stunning. Happy Mother’s Day to you, too, Mary. Lola and Sophie are so lucky to have you as theirs!

  4. Pamela Sweeney
    May 9, 2021 at 8:44 am

    So sweet and lovely! Happy Mother’s Day, Mary!

  5. LuAnn Pachkoski
    May 9, 2021 at 8:50 am

    Everything is so beautiful! Happy Mother’s Day to you! ♥️🌹♥️🌹♥️🌹♥️

  6. K.L. Hale
    May 9, 2021 at 8:55 am

    Aw Happy Mother’s Day to you! 🌸💜

  7. Barbara Zuleski
    May 9, 2021 at 8:56 am

    Happy Mother’s Day and many blessings to all of you.

  8. Patti
    May 9, 2021 at 8:59 am

    Thank you for the beautiful flowers. I know you will get lots of kisses from Lola and Sophie for Mother’s Day. I have two fur babies, three daughters, and four grandchildren. I got to see my Mom and hug her yesterday for the first time in a year. Happy Mother’s Day to everyone!

  9. the Painted Apron
    May 9, 2021 at 9:05 am

    Soo sweet and the flowers are gorgeous! I know Sophie and Lola are so glad you are their mommy, Happy Mother’s Day Mary!
    Jenna

  10. Clara
    May 9, 2021 at 9:15 am

    Mary, What a gorgeous arrangement! Your sweet girls are adorable. Happy Mother’s Day 🌹 Clara❤️

  11. Linda Primmer
    May 9, 2021 at 9:17 am

    Such a beautiful post. The florals are gorgeous. Sophie and Lola are just too cute. Happy Mother;a day to you as well.

  12. Diana
    May 9, 2021 at 9:20 am

    Thank you for the beautiful flower arrangement! I’m never disappointed in your arrangements, always gorgeous! Happy Mother’s Day to you!

  13. Jennifer Geist
    May 9, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Beautiful arrangement. Happy Mother’s Day to you. Thank you for all the joy this morning in your post. Makes me smile and be filled with happiness.

  14. Aquietlife
    May 9, 2021 at 9:45 am

    Beautiful arrangement with your darling girls, enjoy your day!

  15. Everyday Living
    May 9, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Beautiful arrangement of roses, Mary! Enjoy your day with Lola and Sophie ♥️

  16. Linda E. Erickson
    May 9, 2021 at 10:15 am

    Thanks for your good wishes, Lola and Sophie! Thanks for the beautiful flowers, Mary!

  17. nonie
    May 9, 2021 at 10:32 am

    Thank you Lola and Sophie, the flowers are so pretty.

  18. Kerry
    May 9, 2021 at 10:57 am

    i love your beautiful pictures! Happy Mother’s Day to you.

