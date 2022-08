Find the easy steps to make flower-shaped sugar cubes for a tea party or party favor. They come together in less than 10 minutes and can be customized to your theme, using the colors and flavors of your choice.

Flower-shaped sugar cubes are easy to make to sweeten your cuppa,

and make a pretty and fun addition for a tea party or favor!

These molded sugar cubes come together in less than 10 minutes

and require just four ingredients!

Here’s what you’ll need:

Granulated Sugar

Water

Food Coloring

Silicone Mold

I used this set of silicone flower molds.

The flowers are about 1-inch in size and the molds can also be used

for chocolate, butter or mini ice cubes!

Here is the ratio needed to make a small batch of flower sugar cubes:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon water

1 drop of food coloring

1/2 cup of sugar made one tray of 15 flower-shaped cubes.

Add your food coloring to your water and mix well,

then add the colored water to your sugar. Stir until the sugar is evenly colored.

To much water will dissolve your sugar. You want your sugar to be moistened just enough

so the texture resembles wet sand.

Pack the sugar in your molds. I used an offset spatula to level it out and then

used the back of a spoon to firmly pack the sugar into the molds

so all the flower details would show.

It was extremely humid the day I made these, so to help with the firming and drying

I preheated the oven to low (175°F), turned the oven off

and let the molds in sit the oven overnight.

Alternatively, let your sugar cubes sit in the molds at room temperature to dry and firm.

Drying time will depend on humidity and temperature in your home and take up to 24 hours.

When sugar is dry and firm, gently unmold by flexing

the silicone mold to remove the flowers.

You can customize your sugar cubes using the molds and colors of your choice

to match your theme, party or holiday!

Omit the food coloring if you prefer and add flavor extracts,

like lemon or vanilla, to flavor your sugar and tea!

Store sugar cubes in an airtight container until ready to use.

Use within 2 weeks. For longer storage, store in freezer.

1 teaspoon water

Food coloring optional

Extract optional Instructions Pour 1/2 cup sugar into mixing bowl.

In separate small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon water with drop of food coloring; stir to combine so color is distributed evenly.

Pour colored water mixture into sugar and mix thoroughly until combined and sugar is colored throughout.

Spoon sugar into silicone mold, packing tightly with back of spoon.

Preheat oven to low (150-175 degrees), turn oven off. Place silicone sugar mold into warm oven and allow to sit 8 hours or overnight, until firm and dry.

When dry, carefully flex silicone mold to release shaped sugar.

Store sugar in airtight container until ready to use. Use within 2 weeks. For longer storage, store in freezer. Notes You can dry at room temperature instead of placing in warm oven if desired. Drying time will vary with humidity level and may take up to 24 hours at room temperature.

Ratio is 1 teaspoon water to 1/2 cup sugar, 1 drop of food coloring. To add food coloring, only add a tiny bit, then add more if needed. Start with a pin drop amount if using gel food coloring, which is concentrated.

Omit food coloring for white sugar cubes if your prefer.

If you feel your sugar mixture is too dry, add another 1/2 teaspoon of water, mixing until ‘wet sand’ texture is reached. If mixture is too wet, add sugar by the tablespoon and stir to incorporate.

To make a larger volume, scale up the ratios.

To make flavored sugar cubes, add 1/4 teaspoon flavored extract (vanilla, almond, orange, maple, etc.) to 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon water, mixing well.

I got (15) 1-inch flower cubes out of 1/2 cup sugar, using these molds.

Use your molds of choice, customizing to your party theme or holiday.

