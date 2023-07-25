Come For Tea: Recipes, Inspiration and Anniversary Giveaway

Find a year’s worth of tea party inspiration to celebrate the seasons and holidays. You’ll find tea-pairing suggestions, party themes, DIYs, as well as easy and delicious recipes to enjoy with your favorite cuppa and for teatime.

Welcome to a special edition of Tea on Tuesdays!

Pam and I are celebrating our one year anniversary of Tea on Tuesdays

and taking a look back at our year of tea.

This is a photo heavy post, so pour yourself a cuppa or a tall glass of iced tea and get comfy!

Click on the highlighted links if you’d like more details and/or recipes.

You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of this post.

The Bee’s Knees Summer Tea and Sweet Beehive Cakelets

Find buzz-worthy ideas for a bee-themed tea party,

including Bee’s Knees iced tea, bee-studded teapot flower arrangements

and a recipe for Beehive Mini Cakelets.

DIY Tiered Tea Server with Plates

Find the easy steps and supplies to make a tiered server or 3-tier cake stand for teatime.

Use assorted patterned plates or matching ones, whatever your preference,

shopping at resale, thrift stores, or my favorite source, HomeGoods!

DIY Flower-Shaped Sugar Cubes for a Tea Party

Flower-shaped sugar cubes make a fun addition for a tea party or party favor!

They come together in less than 10 minutes and can be customized,

using the colors and flavors of your choice.

Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread with Maple Glaze + Tea on the Porch

Celebrate fall and pumpkin season with an easy one-bowl, no-mixer, Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread.

Oh so moist, full of pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a sweet Maple Glaze!

A perfect sweet treat for teatime or your morning cup of coffee.

Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew

Regular readers know my love of Halloween!

Rod and Rowena are tea enthusiasts and came out of the closet to have tea on the porch

and indulge in some sweet treats for our October edition of Tea on Tuesdays.

☠️ 🎃 🍬 ☕ 💀

Giving Thanks for Tea and Easy Teatime Treats

Join me for Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea and easy teatime treats with Thanksgiving-inspired flavors . . .

Sweet Tea Sandwiches with Honey-Cinnamon Cream Cheese and Toasted Pecans;

Turkey Cranberry Pinwheels; Goat Cheese-Cranberry-Pistachio Phyllo Tartlets;

Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies and Harvest Corn

Merry Nesting with Cardinals and Tartan Plaid + Christmas Tea

Sip on English Tea Shop Holiday Blend Tea and find and easy way to create a

tiered server without harming your plates using Museum Putty!

Indulge in Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge, Claxton Fruit Cake,

Chocolate-dipped Madeleines and Petit Fours

Cozy Winter Tea with Snowmen, Cardinals and Sweet Snowballs

January weather calls for pulling out the snowman teapot and mugs!

We’re sipping on Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea by our Winter Nesting Tree.

Enjoy melt-in-your-mouth Snowball Cookies covered with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar.

Red Velvet Scones with White Chocolate Chips

Find a recipe for Red Velvet Scones, an easy teatime treat!

Studded with white chocolate chips, they start with a box of cake mix

and are topped with a simple vanilla glaze.

Enjoy the Red Velvet Scones with Chocolate Chai Tea for a delicious pairing.

An Irish Tea with Belleek and Shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish Tea with Shamrocks.

O’Neills Shortbread Sheep and Shamrock Spinach-Artichoke Tea Sandwiches,

paired with Blarney Blend Black Tea

Spring Tea Party with Peter Rabbit + Sweet and Savory Treats

Take inspiration from Beatrix Potter’s classic tale and celebrate Spring with a tea party with Peter Rabbit.

Find recipes for Garden Veggie Spread Tea Sandwiches, Flower Sugar Cubes

and Everybunny’s favorite Carrot Cake Cupcakes, that hop from a box cake mix for easy baking!

Lakeside Tea with Peonies and Easy Technique + Recipe to Make Rosette Cookies

Drink in the floral notes at a lakeside tea table and setting.

Find an easy technique and recipe for Rosette Cookies with Almond Buttercream,

a sweet treat and pairing with China Rose Petal Tea.

Sweet Land of Liber-Tea and Patriotic Tea Party

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a Patriotic Tea Party for Independence Day.

You’ll find centerpiece and tea party inspiration with Liber-tea and sweet treats for all!

Teatime with Lemons and Bees + Easy Recipe for Freezer Lemon Dessert Bars

Cool off with a refreshing, no-bake summer dessert, Lemon Freezer Bars.

Quick and easy to make and pull out of the freezer when you you’re craving a creamy, lemony treat!

