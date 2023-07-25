Come For Tea: Recipes, Inspiration and Anniversary Giveaway

Find a year’s worth of tea party inspiration to celebrate the seasons and holidays. You’ll find tea-pairing suggestions, party themes, DIYs, as well as easy and delicious recipes to enjoy with your favorite cuppa and for teatime.
Welcome to a special edition of Tea on Tuesdays!
Pam and I are celebrating our one year anniversary of Tea on Tuesdays
and taking a look back at our year of tea.
This is a photo heavy post, so pour yourself a cuppa or a tall glass of iced tea and get comfy!
Click on the highlighted links if you’d like more details and/or recipes.
You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of this post.
The Bee’s Knees Summer Tea and Sweet Beehive Cakelets
Find buzz-worthy ideas for a bee-themed tea party,
including Bee’s Knees iced tea, bee-studded teapot flower arrangements
and a recipe for Beehive Mini Cakelets.
DIY Tiered Tea Server with Plates
Find the easy steps and supplies to make a tiered server or 3-tier cake stand for teatime.
Use assorted patterned plates or matching ones, whatever your preference,
shopping at resale, thrift stores, or my favorite source, HomeGoods!
DIY Flower-Shaped Sugar Cubes for a Tea Party
Flower-shaped sugar cubes make a fun addition for a tea party or party favor!
They come together in less than 10 minutes and can be customized,
using the colors and flavors of your choice.
Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread with Maple Glaze + Tea on the Porch
Celebrate fall and pumpkin season with an easy one-bowl, no-mixer, Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread.
Oh so moist, full of pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a sweet Maple Glaze!
A perfect sweet treat for teatime or your morning cup of coffee.
Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew
Regular readers know my love of Halloween!
Rod and Rowena are tea enthusiasts and came out of the closet to have tea on the porch
and indulge in some sweet treats for our October edition of Tea on Tuesdays.
☠️ 🎃 🍬 ☕ 💀
Giving Thanks for Tea and Easy Teatime Treats
Join me for Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea and easy teatime treats with Thanksgiving-inspired flavors . . .
Sweet Tea Sandwiches with Honey-Cinnamon Cream Cheese and Toasted Pecans;
Turkey Cranberry Pinwheels; Goat Cheese-Cranberry-Pistachio Phyllo Tartlets;
Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies and Harvest Corn
Merry Nesting with Cardinals and Tartan Plaid + Christmas Tea
Sip on English Tea Shop Holiday Blend Tea and find and easy way to create a
tiered server without harming your plates using Museum Putty!
Indulge in Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge, Claxton Fruit Cake,
Chocolate-dipped Madeleines and Petit Fours
Cozy Winter Tea with Snowmen, Cardinals and Sweet Snowballs
January weather calls for pulling out the snowman teapot and mugs!
We’re sipping on Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea by our Winter Nesting Tree.
Enjoy melt-in-your-mouth Snowball Cookies covered with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar.
Red Velvet Scones with White Chocolate Chips
Find a recipe for Red Velvet Scones, an easy teatime treat!
Studded with white chocolate chips, they start with a box of cake mix
and are topped with a simple vanilla glaze.
Enjoy the Red Velvet Scones with Chocolate Chai Tea for a delicious pairing.
An Irish Tea with Belleek and Shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish Tea with Shamrocks.
O’Neills Shortbread Sheep and Shamrock Spinach-Artichoke Tea Sandwiches,
paired with Blarney Blend Black Tea
Spring Tea Party with Peter Rabbit + Sweet and Savory Treats
Take inspiration from Beatrix Potter’s classic tale and celebrate Spring with a tea party with Peter Rabbit.
Find recipes for Garden Veggie Spread Tea Sandwiches, Flower Sugar Cubes
and Everybunny’s favorite Carrot Cake Cupcakes, that hop from a box cake mix for easy baking!
Lakeside Tea with Peonies and Easy Technique + Recipe to Make Rosette Cookies
Drink in the floral notes at a lakeside tea table and setting.
Find an easy technique and recipe for Rosette Cookies with Almond Buttercream,
a sweet treat and pairing with China Rose Petal Tea.
Sweet Land of Liber-Tea and Patriotic Tea Party
Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a Patriotic Tea Party for Independence Day.
You’ll find centerpiece and tea party inspiration with Liber-tea and sweet treats for all!
Teatime with Lemons and Bees + Easy Recipe for Freezer Lemon Dessert Bars
Cool off with a refreshing, no-bake summer dessert, Lemon Freezer Bars.
Quick and easy to make and pull out of the freezer when you you’re craving a creamy, lemony treat!
To celebrate our year in tea, Pam and I are each giving away a teacup, along with a copy of
Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets
By Lorna Reeves, editor of the award-winning TeaTime magazine:
Find beautiful table settings and menus for the five most-celebrated special occasions celebrated with afternoon tea―Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas―plus an “à la carte” section featuring TeaTime magazine’s all-time favorite recipes for scones, savories, and sweets for creating your own afternoon-tea menu. Find a perfectly paired tea to complement each course, and a tea-steeping guide to ensure each infusion is properly prepared. With more than 100 recipes in its 136 full-color pages, Come for Tea will help make celebrations simple yet elegant. Each menu is certain to delight.
Feast your eyes and your tastebuds. . .
I love these adorable Egg Salad Baskets for Easter. . .
And pretty tea sandwiches with a roasted asparagus spear tied with a chive as a garnish.
Scone fans will find recipes and flavor combinations of Cinnamon-Currant,
Zucchini-Walnut with a Creamy Brown Sugar Spread,
Rosemary Fig, and White Chocolate-Peppermint Scones, to name a few.
To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win a copy of Come For Tea and teacup:
☕ Leave a comment telling me your favorite tea or teatime treat.
☕ Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
☕ For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post
and leave a comment telling me so.
The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight July 31st.
Visit Pam to see her year of tea and chance to win a pretty teacup
and copy of Come For Tea:
