Come For Tea: Recipes, Inspiration and Anniversary Giveaway

by  • 30 Comments

Find a year’s worth of tea party inspiration to celebrate the seasons and holidays. You’ll find tea-pairing suggestions, party themes, DIYs, as well as easy and delicious recipes to enjoy with your favorite cuppa and for teatime. 

Come For Tea: Recipes, Inspiration and Anniversary Giveaway Tea on Tuesdays #tea #teatime #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Welcome to a special edition of Tea on Tuesdays!

Pam and I are celebrating our one year anniversary of Tea on Tuesdays

and taking a look back at our year of tea.

 This is a photo heavy post, so pour yourself a cuppa or a tall glass of iced tea and get comfy!

Click on the highlighted links if you’d like more details and/or  recipes.

You’ll find the giveaway details at the bottom of this post.

The Bee’s Knees Summer Tea and Sweet Beehive Cakelets #tea #teatime #teaparty #summer #bees ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The Bee’s Knees Summer Tea and Sweet Beehive Cakelets

Find buzz-worthy ideas for a bee-themed tea party,

including Bee’s Knees iced tea, bee-studded teapot flower arrangements

and a recipe for Beehive Mini Cakelets.

Find the easy steps to make a DIY 3-Tiered Server or Cake Stand for Teatime #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Tiered Tea Server with Plates

Find the easy steps and supplies to make a tiered server or 3-tier cake stand for teatime.

DIY 3-Tiered Stand for Teatime #tea #diy #teaparty #cakeplate #cakestand #tieredtray ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Use assorted patterned plates or matching ones, whatever your preference,

shopping at resale, thrift stores, or my favorite source, HomeGoods!

DIY Flower-Shaped Sugar Cubes for a Tea Party #DIY #tea #teatime #teaparty #sugarcubes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

DIY Flower-Shaped Sugar Cubes for a Tea Party

Flower-shaped sugar cubes make a fun addition for a tea party or party favor!

They come together in less than 10 minutes and can be customized,

using the colors and flavors of your choice.

A Sweet Fall Treat: Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread with Maple Glaze + Tea on the Porch #tea #teatime #fall #autumn #pumpkin #recipe #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread with Maple Glaze + Tea on the Porch

Celebrate fall and pumpkin season with an easy one-bowl, no-mixer, Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread.

A Sweet Fall Treat: Pumpkin Loaf Quick Bread with Maple Glaze #tea #teatime #fall #autumn #pumpkin #recipe #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Oh so moist, full of pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a sweet Maple Glaze!

A perfect sweet treat for teatime or your morning cup of coffee.

Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew #tea #teatime #teaparty #halloween #skeleton #candy #treats ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew

Regular readers know my love of Halloween!

Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew #tea #teatime #teaparty #halloween #skeleton #candy #treats ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rod and Rowena are tea enthusiasts and came out of the closet to have tea on the porch

and indulge in some sweet treats for our October edition of Tea on Tuesdays.

☠️ 🎃 🍬 ☕ 💀

Thanksgiving-themed Tea and Easy Teatime Treats #tea #teatime #teaparty #thanksgiving #recipes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Giving Thanks for Tea and Easy Teatime Treats

Join me for Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea and easy teatime treats with Thanksgiving-inspired flavors . . .

Thanksgiving-themed Tea and Easy Teatime Treats #tea #teatime #teaparty #thanksgiving #recipes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sweet Tea Sandwiches with Honey-Cinnamon Cream Cheese and Toasted Pecans;

Turkey Cranberry Pinwheels; Goat Cheese-Cranberry-Pistachio Phyllo Tartlets;

Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies and Harvest Corn

Christmas tea with tartan plaid and cardinals #tea #teatime #teaparty #christmas #tartan #plaid #cardinals #birds ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Merry Nesting with Cardinals and Tartan Plaid + Christmas Tea

Sip on English Tea Shop Holiday Blend Tea and find and easy way to create a

 tiered server without harming your plates using Museum Putty!

Create a tiered server without harming your plates using Museum Putty #tea #teatime #teaparty #christmas #tartan #plaid #cardinals #birds ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Indulge in Cranberry-Pistachio-Orange Peel Fudge, Claxton Fruit Cake,

Chocolate-dipped Madeleines and Petit Fours

Cozy Winter Tea with Snowmen and Cardinals #tea #teatime #teaparty #winter #snowman #plaid #cardinals #birds ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cozy Winter Tea with Snowmen, Cardinals and Sweet Snowballs

January weather calls for pulling out the snowman teapot and mugs!

We’re sipping on Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea by our Winter Nesting Tree.

Snowball Cookies for Winter Tea. Melt-in-your-mouth tender and crumbly, filled with finely chopped pecans #tea #teatime #teaparty #winter #snowman #plaid #cardinals #birds ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Enjoy melt-in-your-mouth Snowball Cookies covered with a blizzard of confectioners’ sugar.

Red Velvet Scones with White Chocolate Chips for Winter Tea #tea #teatime #teaparty #winter #valentinesday #recipe ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Red Velvet Scones with White Chocolate Chips

Find a recipe for Red Velvet Scones, an easy teatime treat!

Studded with white chocolate chips, they start with a box of cake mix

and are topped with a simple vanilla glaze.

Red Velvet Scones with White Chocolate Chips for Winter Tea #tea #teatime #teaparty #winter #valentinesday #recipe ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Enjoy the Red Velvet Scones with Chocolate Chai Tea for a delicious pairing

An Irish Tea with Belleek and Shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day #tea #teatime #teaparty #stpatricksday #shamrocks #belleek #teasandwich #shortbread #recipe ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

An Irish Tea with Belleek and Shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish Tea with Shamrocks.

O’Neills Shortbread Sheep for an Irish Tea with Belleek and Shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day #tea #teatime #teaparty #stpatricksday #shamrocks #belleek #teasandwich #shortbread #recipe ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

O’Neills Shortbread Sheep and Shamrock Spinach-Artichoke Tea Sandwiches,

paired with Blarney Blend Black Tea

Spring Tea Party with Peter Rabbit #tea #teatime #teaparty #spring #easter #peterrabbit #beatrixpotter #teasandwich #edibleflowers #cupcakes #recipe ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Spring Tea Party with Peter Rabbit + Sweet and Savory Treats

Take inspiration from Beatrix Potter’s classic tale and celebrate Spring with a tea party with Peter Rabbit.

Spring Tea Party with Peter Rabbit and Bunny Tea Sandwiches #tea #teatime #teaparty #spring #easter #peterrabbit #beatrixpotter #teasandwich #edibleflowers #recipe ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Find recipes for Garden Veggie Spread Tea Sandwiches, Flower Sugar Cubes

and Everybunny’s favorite Carrot Cake Cupcakes, that hop from a box cake mix for easy baking!

Lakeside Tea Table with Peonies and Rosette Cookies #tea #teatime #teaparty #spring #alfresco #lake #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lakeside Tea with Peonies and Easy Technique + Recipe to Make Rosette Cookies

Drink in the floral notes at a lakeside tea table and setting.

An easy technique and recipe for Rosette Cookies with Almond Buttercream, a sweet treat and pairing with China Rose Petal Tea #tea #teatime #teaparty #spring #recipe #buttercream ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Find an easy technique and recipe for Rosette Cookies with Almond Buttercream,

a sweet treat and pairing with China Rose Petal Tea.

Sweet Land of Liber-Tea and Patriotic Tea Party #tea #teatime #teaparty #redwhiteandblue #patriotic ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sweet Land of Liber-Tea and Patriotic Tea Party

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue with a Patriotic Tea Party for Independence Day.

Sweet Land of Liber-Tea and Patriotic Tea Party #tea #teatime #teaparty #redwhiteandblue #patriotic ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

You’ll find centerpiece and tea party inspiration with Liber-tea and sweet treats for all!

Lemon-themed tea on the porch with bees and recipe for Easy Lemon Freezer Bars #summer #nobake #easy #dessert #lemonbars #makeahead #freezer #tea ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Teatime with Lemons and Bees + Easy Recipe for Freezer Lemon Dessert Bars

Cool off with a refreshing, no-bake summer dessert, Lemon Freezer Bars.

Lemon Freezer Bars, an easy and refreshing no-bake summer dessert! #summer #nobake #easy #dessert #lemonbars #makeahead #freezer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Quick and easy to make and pull out of the freezer when you you’re craving a creamy, lemony treat!

Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets and Teacup Giveaway #tea #teatime #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

To celebrate our year in tea, Pam and I are each giving away a teacup, along with a copy of

Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets

By Lorna Reeves, editor of the award-winning TeaTime magazine:

Find beautiful table settings and menus for the five most-celebrated special occasions celebrated with afternoon tea―Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas―plus an “à la carte” section featuring TeaTime magazine’s all-time favorite recipes for scones, savories, and sweets for creating your own afternoon-tea menu. Find a perfectly paired tea to complement each course, and a tea-steeping guide to ensure each infusion is properly prepared. With more than 100 recipes in its 136 full-color pages, Come for Tea will help make celebrations simple yet elegant. Each menu is certain to delight.

Easter Tea inspiration in Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets #tea #teatime #teaparty #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Feast your eyes and your tastebuds. . .

Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets and Teacup Giveaway #tea #teatime #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I love these adorable Egg Salad Baskets for Easter.  . .

Egg Salad Baskets and Tea Sandwiches for Easter from Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets #tea #teatime #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And pretty tea sandwiches with a roasted asparagus spear tied with a chive as a garnish.

Scones recipes from Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets and Teacup Giveaway #tea #teatime #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Scone fans will find recipes and flavor combinations of Cinnamon-Currant,

Zucchini-Walnut with a Creamy Brown Sugar Spread,

Rosemary Fig, and White Chocolate-Peppermint Scones, to name a few.

Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets and Teacup Giveaway #tea #teatime #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win a copy of Come For Tea and teacup:

☕ Leave a comment telling me your favorite tea or teatime treat.

☕ Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

☕ For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post

and leave a comment telling me so.

The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.

Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets and Teacup Giveaway #tea #teatime #teaparty #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight July 31st.

Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets and Teacup Giveaway #tea #teatime #teaparty #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Visit Pam to see her year of tea and chance to win a pretty teacup

and copy of Come For Tea:

Pam at Everyday Living

Come for Tea: Favorite Recipes for Scones, Savories and Sweets and Teacup Giveaway #tea #teatime #teaparty ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Come For Tea: Recipes, Inspiration and Anniversary Giveaway #tea #teatime #teaparty #recipes #spring #summer #fall #winter ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  30 comments for “Come For Tea: Recipes, Inspiration and Anniversary Giveaway

  1. Marilyn Fulton
    July 25, 2023 at 6:21 am

    Growing up Tea Time was every meal with my maternal grandparents who were from Ireland. Regardless of the season a cup or two of hot tea was always poured from the Rockingham teapot to all gathered around the table.
    Today I fondly remember those fun and wonderful times.

    Reply
  2. Mary Jones
    July 25, 2023 at 6:34 am

    Living in a retirement community tea time would be a great monthly idea for our get together. What great ideas I could have with this book. Thanks for sharing these awesome ideas.

    Reply
  3. Deborah Johnson
    July 25, 2023 at 6:41 am

    You and Pam are the two blogs I view after morning devotions. Both of you lay a beautiful table, in wonderfully cared-for gardens. Earl Gray is a wonderful tea, although I love exploring all varieties according to the seasons. Thank you for all your suggestions. I have tried several recipes with my Mah Jongg group.

    Reply
  4. Pam
    July 25, 2023 at 6:45 am

    Good morning, Mary. What a beautiful round-up of all things tea. Tea on Tuesdays is so much fun and I have enjoyed sharing it with you. All of your beautifully presented treats have made me hungry this morning. Stay cool and Happy Tuesday!

    Reply
  5. Vicki Moretta
    July 25, 2023 at 6:45 am

    My favorite teatime treat is any tea, as long as it is in my “Old Country Roses” tea cup, along with a madeleine cookie..or two!

    Reply
  6. Rita C.
    July 25, 2023 at 6:46 am

    What a great year of monthly celebrations. I found myself jumping back to 3 or 4 posts, sometimes for the food fare, other times for the table setting details. I could feel the seasons as I scrolled through the year, love that! Although I’m not a tea enthusiast, I sure enjoyed this anniversary post with my morning coffee. Congrats on your one year celebration, and good luck to all the readers participating!

    Reply
  7. Cindi
    July 25, 2023 at 6:56 am

    What a fun post and while I don’t want to wish the summer away I look forward to making (or remaking) many of your ideas. My favorite tea is chai and almost any white tea. My sweet tooth says any of the treats you described would be delicious!

    Reply
  8. Cindi
    July 25, 2023 at 6:58 am

    While I adore all your tea posts and pictures the one I saved to Pinterest was the lamb cookies….they were just too cute! I plan to refer back to this entire post often! Peace.

    Reply
  9. vicky dickens
    July 25, 2023 at 7:17 am

    What a great post this morning! I’ve just returned from N.England and Scotland with a huge tin of Scottish tea. After seeing your post I’m ready to open it and dig in. And bake some of your yummy looking sweets. I’m sure being able to browse through that beautiful book would be the icing on my tea biscuits!

    Reply
  10. Pamela
    July 25, 2023 at 7:18 am

    Scrolling through all the pictures of the different Tea Party settings, which are all beautiful, I kept thinking that a Tea Party could be special for one person. I for one don’t always make that up of Tea special. My favorite is Jasmine. So going forward I am going to try to sit down with a pretty tea cup and enjoy.

    Reply
  11. Sandra Brown
    July 25, 2023 at 7:29 am

    Oh id love to win a copy of this book to add to my tea book collection! I was so happy when you added TUESDAY teas to your schedule. All your posts are so beautiful and inspiring! My fav teatime treat would have to be the scone–ANY flavor! Im a follower, subscriber and pinner! Please pick me for your winner! 🫖☕️

    Reply
  12. Deb
    July 25, 2023 at 7:38 am

    My favorite teatime treat would be scones..delicious yet not overly sweet.

    Reply
  13. Barbara
    July 25, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Delightfully creative and absolutely fun, your amazing teas make every day and or occasion special.

    Reply
  14. Deb
    July 25, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Yes I subscribe to you via email and would absolutely love to win! I always enjoy your posts. Plus, I’m not sure I’ve ever been to Pam’s blog, which is where I’ll head now. Thank you!!

    Reply
  15. Sue Ellen
    July 25, 2023 at 7:45 am

    Congratulations on your anniversary. I have thoroughly enjoyed all of the Tea time posts. I love a good English Breakfast tea anytime. I am pinning the Lemon Freezer Bars recipe. It reminds me of the Lemon icebox pie my mother made but the bar form is more practical.

    Reply
  16. marythore
    July 25, 2023 at 7:45 am

    My absolute favorite tea time treat is a warm ginger scone with Kerrygold butter! I am a follower, subscriber and pinner to Instagram.

    Reply
  17. Anna
    July 25, 2023 at 7:48 am

    I used to be an Earl Grey woman, but a few years ago I tried a Vanilla Caramel and along with a lavender or vanilla scone, I found the perfect way to end my day. This post has so many great ideas—every Tuesday in one place. I Pinned the peony cookies photo, delicious looking and beautiful!!

    My garden club is having its opening meeting in Early September, and we are starting with High Tea and this post is very inspirational—especially the peony cookies! Every photo is absolutely beautiful and I would look forward to having a copy of this beautiful book to inspire me during my tea moments!

    Reply
  18. Julie Sheppard
    July 25, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Good Morning,
    I love all of your recipes! dog treat recipes included! My favorite teatime treat is really any type of cookie with my tea!

    Reply
  19. Shelley Welch
    July 25, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Good morning! I was so tickled to see the roundup of tea blogs this morning! What a beautiful year. I have looked forward to and enjoyed each one! My favorite tea has become a variety of Stash’s, depending on time of day and season. The top one is their double bergamot. I have had to go to decaf and their decaf double bergamot is as delicious as the caffeinated one. I love their peppermint at bedtime and pomegranate raspberry is wonderful iced or hot.

    Reply
  20. Shelley Welch
    July 25, 2023 at 8:01 am

    PS I am adding this post to my Tea Cozy board on Pinterest!

    Reply
  21. Deb
    July 25, 2023 at 8:07 am

    I just added your beautiful scone picture to my Party Pinterest board.

    Reply
  22. Pamela
    July 25, 2023 at 8:30 am

    I loved that ya’ll started Tea on Tuesdays! My favorite tea time treat is peppermint tea with any sweet. I pinned the composite photo to my Tea Party Pinterest board. I already subscribe.

    Reply
  23. Robyn Smith
    July 25, 2023 at 8:59 am

    I love any tea my sweet sister makes for me. She combines different types of tea for a delicious cup. She also makes something yummy to go with the tea!

    Reply
  24. Linda
    July 25, 2023 at 9:00 am

    My sister and I do two teas a year for my two daughters. We do a spring tea and pull out all our fancy dishes and crystal. The second is a fall tea for the youngest daughter’s birthday. She has had a traumatic brain injury and going out is hard for her. She loves all the special treats at the birthday tea we do at home.

    Reply
  25. Robyn Smith
    July 25, 2023 at 9:00 am

    I pinned the Easter basket deviled eggs

    Reply
  26. Teresa Cline
    July 25, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Good Morning Mary! What a beautiful round up of tea inspiration and recipes! Thank you for introducing me to this book and all the delicious recipes. It would make a wonderful gift for my 80 years young mother who loves tea and scones! I’m a long time follower and pinned your beautiful collage and adorable bee tea table. Thanks for the chance to win! 🫖☕️

    P.S. I made your Freezer Lemon Bars and they are so easy and delicious! Perfect for a summer dessert 🍋

    Reply
  27. Clara
    July 25, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Mary, Tea Time is always fun. You offer so many interesting projects. Love the recipes. The food always looks appetizing and delicious. The linens and dishware are always beautiful. The various teas are interesting. We predominantly drink black tea because iced tea is a favorite in our home. Congratulations on a year! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  28. Rebecca Joan Reavis
    July 25, 2023 at 9:43 am

    So Beautiful! Any tea with lemon and honey and lemon sweet treats. I can’t wait to try the Freezer Lemon bars. YUM! Thanks for the chance to win.

    Reply
  29. Lisa
    July 25, 2023 at 9:59 am

    I love Green Tea

    Reply
  30. Sue
    July 25, 2023 at 9:59 am

    Rod and Rowena always crack me up Mary, I love your sense of *humer*! 🦴💀 my favorite tea is Vanilla Chai. Thank you for sharing this beautiful round up and book! I subscribe by email. 🫖 Sue

    Reply

Leave a Reply

