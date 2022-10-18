Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew

Welcome to an October’s edition of Tea on Tuesdays,
a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month.
Pam and I are excited to welcome our special guest
Bonnie at Living with Thanksgiving, today!
We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa and join us . . .
With Halloween less than two weeks away,
Rod and Rowena came out of the closet to enjoy
some fresh air on the porch and teatime!
Rowena has always been a tea enthusiast. She says
there’s nothing like a cup of tea to cure what ails you!
She cackled with glee when she found this adorable Jack o’ lantern teapot
while shopping at HomeGoods.
She was happy to have an excuse to polish up the family silver for teatime!
She’s partial to Chai Tea and likes it sweetened
with an orange rock candy swizzle stick!
Rod is not a tea drinker so Rowena made him a cup of
Dead Ringer Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa
to warm his bones.
Bona Lisa joined Rod and Rowena on the porch for teatime. . .
She’s a happy pup who loves her bones and treats,
but is cold-natured. Rowena bought her a sweater to keep her warm
but she’s so bony, it’s hard to find one that fits. 🦴💀🐾
Rod says Halloween is all about the treats!
He has quite the sweet tooth and they both love to eat candy corn by the handful.
Halloween comes but once a year, so Rowena made sure there were plenty of treats.
She’s a little worried about Rod, as he can’t seem to keep any weight on. . .
She found Sugar Skull Cookies and Kit Kat
Breaking Bones White Creme Candy Bars
while shopping at Target, another favorite haunt. . .
They have the cracking of crispy wafers and the frightful flavor of bone-white creme!
Rod was craving a caramel apple so he asked Rowena
if she would pick him up one when she was shopping.
Rowena loves Rod’s beautiful smile, so she was a little concerned
about him eating a caramel apple as it’s been about 100 years
since his last visit to the dentist . . .
Rowena decided she needed something savory to go with her tea
so she made some pimento cheese sandwiches.
She used the same cookie cutter she used for her Spooky Spinach Tortilla Chips.
I hope Rod and Rowena tickled your funny bone today. . .
Thank you and my Tea on Tuesday friends for indulging my silly post and Halloween fun!
🎃💀🦴🍭☕
Mary, You have tickled my funny bone today! You have served some delightful treats to the Skeleton crew for “Tea on Tuesday”. Rod, Rowena, and Bona Lisa are so cleverly staged and I eagerly awaited each photo.This is an amazing and creative Halloween tea. So fun!
You find the cutest dishes and linens!
What a fun post, Mary! I always enjoy visiting virtually with Rowena and Rod. Have a frighteningly harrowed Halloween.
Rod and Rowena definitely tickled my funny bone this morning. Rowena looks quite fetching in her colorful scarf and spider adorned hat. She made an excellent choice at HG with her new Jack o’ lantern teapot. It must be nice to be able to eat all the treats and never have to worry about weight gain. I think Rod is enjoying his porch time and a dose of Vitamin D. The couple look rather pale. Rowena found the cutest treats at Target, wish I had a Target and HG close by. You have put the fun in teatime!
Mary it is always a special treat to join you for Tea On Tuesdays 🧡🎃
I enjoyed this delightful tea time with Rowena and Rod. So much fun!
WHAT FUN with Rowena and family!!! 🎃🎃🎃🎃
What a delightful way to start the day – I loved everything about it! So fun. Thanks for sharing Mary!!
Adorable–and clever as always!
What an incredible amount of…thought…props…food…you had me w/that caramel apple, though…franki
I look forward to Rod and Rowena’s adventures at this time of year. Always a delight. Thanks, Mary. Have a spooktacular Halloween!
Mary, I loved when you feature Rowena, Rod and the puppy!!! I am still on a learning curve on how to dress my Hetty, not so easy, lol! Plus, thank you, thank you, thank you for the beautiful table cloth with the matching napkin rings!!!!
It’s so beautiful, I love it!!! My husband didn’t notice I had purchased the 5′ skeleton and dressed her, that was so easy, I may need to buy another one!!! Love, love, love, every detail with today’s ‘tea-on-the porch!
Hugs, Debbie