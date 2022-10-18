Halloween, Rod and Rowena, Tea on Tuesdays

Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew

Jack o' lantern teapot and Halloween tea on the porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party

Welcome to an October’s edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month.

Tea on Tuesdays, a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teatime #teaparty

Pam and I are excited to welcome our special guest

Bonnie at Living with Thanksgiving, today!

We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa and join us . . .

Jack o' lantern teapot and Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

With Halloween less than two weeks away,

Rod and Rowena came out of the closet to enjoy

some fresh air on the porch and teatime!

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Rowena has always been a tea enthusiast. She says

 there’s nothing like a cup of tea to cure what ails you!

Jack o' lantern teapot and Halloween tea on the porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party

She cackled with glee when she found this adorable Jack o’ lantern teapot

while shopping at HomeGoods.

She was happy to have an excuse to polish up the family silver for teatime!

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

She’s partial to Chai Tea and likes it sweetened

 with an orange rock candy swizzle stick!

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Rod is not a tea drinker so Rowena made him a cup of

Dead Ringer Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa

to warm his bones.

Dead Ringer Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Bona Lisa  joined Rod and Rowena on the porch for teatime. . .

'Bona Lisa' in Halloween sweater | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton #dog

She’s a happy pup who loves her bones and treats,

but is cold-natured. Rowena bought her a sweater to keep her warm

but she’s so bony, it’s hard to find one that fits. 🦴💀🐾

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Rod says Halloween is all about the treats!

It's all about the treats! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

He has quite the sweet tooth and they both love to eat candy corn by the handful.

Halloween treats and tea party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Halloween comes but once a year, so Rowena made sure there were plenty of treats.

She’s a little worried about Rod, as he can’t seem to keep any weight on. . .

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

She found Sugar Skull Cookies and Kit Kat

Breaking Bones White Creme Candy Bars

while shopping at Target, another favorite haunt. . .

Kit Kat Breaking Bones White Creme Candy Bars | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

They have the cracking of crispy wafers and the frightful flavor of bone-white creme!

Halloween treats and tea party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Rod was craving a caramel apple so he asked Rowena

if she would pick him up one when she was shopping.

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Rowena loves Rod’s beautiful smile, so she was a little concerned

about him eating a caramel apple as it’s been about 100 years

since his last visit to the dentist . . .

Skull pimento cheese sandwiches for Halloween tea party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Rowena decided she needed something savory to go with her tea

so she made some pimento cheese sandwiches.

Skull pimento cheese sandwiches for Halloween tea party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

She used the same cookie cutter she used for her Spooky Spinach Tortilla Chips.

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

I hope Rod and Rowena tickled your funny bone today. . .

Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Thank you and my Tea on Tuesday friends for indulging my silly post and Halloween fun!

🎃💀🦴🍭☕

Halloween treats and tea party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

Visit Pam and Bonnie, in a more serious celebration of tea:

Pam at Everyday Living

Bonnie at Living with Thanksgiving

Jack o' lantern teapot and Halloween tea on the porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party
Halloween tea party on the porch with the skeleton crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tea #party #skeleton

  11 comments for “Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew

  2. Bonnie Morgan
    October 18, 2022 at 6:18 am

    Mary, You have tickled my funny bone today! You have served some delightful treats to the Skeleton crew for “Tea on Tuesday”. Rod, Rowena, and Bona Lisa are so cleverly staged and I eagerly awaited each photo.This is an amazing and creative Halloween tea. So fun!
    You find the cutest dishes and linens!

    Reply
  3. Lauren S
    October 18, 2022 at 6:35 am

    What a fun post, Mary! I always enjoy visiting virtually with Rowena and Rod. Have a frighteningly harrowed Halloween.

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    October 18, 2022 at 6:46 am

    Rod and Rowena definitely tickled my funny bone this morning. Rowena looks quite fetching in her colorful scarf and spider adorned hat. She made an excellent choice at HG with her new Jack o’ lantern teapot. It must be nice to be able to eat all the treats and never have to worry about weight gain. I think Rod is enjoying his porch time and a dose of Vitamin D. The couple look rather pale. Rowena found the cutest treats at Target, wish I had a Target and HG close by. You have put the fun in teatime!

    Mary it is always a special treat to join you for Tea On Tuesdays 🧡🎃

    Reply
  5. Ann Woleben
    October 18, 2022 at 7:21 am

    I enjoyed this delightful tea time with Rowena and Rod. So much fun!

    Reply
    • Ellen
      October 18, 2022 at 8:32 am

      WHAT FUN with Rowena and family!!! 🎃🎃🎃🎃

      Reply
  6. Debbie J
    October 18, 2022 at 7:27 am

    What a delightful way to start the day – I loved everything about it! So fun. Thanks for sharing Mary!!

    Reply
  7. Sandra Brown
    October 18, 2022 at 7:41 am

    Adorable–and clever as always!

    Reply
  8. franki Parde
    October 18, 2022 at 8:05 am

    What an incredible amount of…thought…props…food…you had me w/that caramel apple, though…franki

    Reply
  9. Bonnie
    October 18, 2022 at 8:27 am

    I look forward to Rod and Rowena’s adventures at this time of year. Always a delight. Thanks, Mary. Have a spooktacular Halloween!

    Reply
  10. Debra
    October 18, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Mary, I loved when you feature Rowena, Rod and the puppy!!! I am still on a learning curve on how to dress my Hetty, not so easy, lol! Plus, thank you, thank you, thank you for the beautiful table cloth with the matching napkin rings!!!!
    It’s so beautiful, I love it!!! My husband didn’t notice I had purchased the 5′ skeleton and dressed her, that was so easy, I may need to buy another one!!! Love, love, love, every detail with today’s ‘tea-on-the porch!
    Hugs, Debbie

    Reply

Leave a Reply

