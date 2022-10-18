Halloween Tea on the Porch with the Skeleton Crew

Welcome to an October’s edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of tea on the third Tuesday of every month.

Pam and I are excited to welcome our special guest

Bonnie at Living with Thanksgiving, today!

We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa and join us . . .

With Halloween less than two weeks away,

Rod and Rowena came out of the closet to enjoy

some fresh air on the porch and teatime!

Rowena has always been a tea enthusiast. She says

there’s nothing like a cup of tea to cure what ails you!

She cackled with glee when she found this adorable Jack o’ lantern teapot

while shopping at HomeGoods.

She was happy to have an excuse to polish up the family silver for teatime!

She’s partial to Chai Tea and likes it sweetened

with an orange rock candy swizzle stick!

Rod is not a tea drinker so Rowena made him a cup of

Dead Ringer Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa

to warm his bones.

Bona Lisa joined Rod and Rowena on the porch for teatime. . .

She’s a happy pup who loves her bones and treats,

but is cold-natured. Rowena bought her a sweater to keep her warm

but she’s so bony, it’s hard to find one that fits. 🦴💀🐾

Rod says Halloween is all about the treats!

He has quite the sweet tooth and they both love to eat candy corn by the handful.

Halloween comes but once a year, so Rowena made sure there were plenty of treats.

She’s a little worried about Rod, as he can’t seem to keep any weight on. . .

She found Sugar Skull Cookies and Kit Kat

Breaking Bones White Creme Candy Bars

while shopping at Target, another favorite haunt. . .

They have the cracking of crispy wafers and the frightful flavor of bone-white creme!

Rod was craving a caramel apple so he asked Rowena

if she would pick him up one when she was shopping.

Rowena loves Rod’s beautiful smile, so she was a little concerned

about him eating a caramel apple as it’s been about 100 years

since his last visit to the dentist . . .

Rowena decided she needed something savory to go with her tea

so she made some pimento cheese sandwiches.

She used the same cookie cutter she used for her Spooky Spinach Tortilla Chips.

I hope Rod and Rowena tickled your funny bone today. . .

Thank you and my Tea on Tuesday friends for indulging my silly post and Halloween fun!

🎃💀🦴🍭☕

