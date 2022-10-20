DIY Finger Knit Loop Yarn EZ Textures Pattern Blanket

Finger knit a throw blanket using loop yarn, no knitting skills or needles required. This EZ Textures Pattern blanket is made with a plush microfiber chenille yarn that’s machine washable and is a fun craft project for non-knitters.

It finally feels like fall has arrived and it’s blanket and sweater weather!

I’m sharing another loop yarn blanket pattern that makes a fun craft project,

to keep you warm and cozy, no crochet hooks or knitting needles required!

If you’re not familiar with loop yarn, the loops in the yarn allow you to knit with your fingers,

rather than needles. I don’t knit or crochet, so I was excited

to discover this yarn couple of years ago and have made several blankets since.

There are several brands of loop yarn on the market.

Bernat Alize Blanket EZ yarn is the brand I use and is a microfiber chenille yarn that’s machine washable.

I purchased my yarn from JOANN fabric and craft store and it’s soft and plush,

available in variegated as well as solid colors.

The Alize Blanket EZ yarn is considered a jumbo size #7 gauge yarn and comes in 18 yard skeins / balls;

you’ll need 144 yards of yarn in total for this pattern.

This blanket pattern is the Bernat Alize EZ Textures Blanket that is approximately

56″ x 60″. This pattern easy to work with a little counting and allowing for a 6-stitch border on both sides.

I used the Bernat Alize Blanket EZ Yarn, ‘Warm Clay’.

Besides the yarn and my fingers, here are the other two tools I used:

🧶 a green plastic Christmas tree ornament hanger (or use a safety pin)

🧶 a bobby pin (or use a darning/tapestry needle)

This pattern uses a combination of stitches pulled from front to back,

from back to front, and a twisted stitch.

Here are the directions, which will make your eyes cross when you read through them. ;)

I promise, this pattern is much easier to work than to read!

It took me about 1 1/2 hours to work a skein, so about 12 hours to complete this blanket.

To begin, count 70 loops for your foundation row, with the loops facing up and

with the yarn end at your right and your working yarn to your left.

Mark your 70th loop with a safety pin or clip of some sort.

1st row: Working from left to right, twist the 70th loop once to the left.

Pull the 71st loop (from ‘working yarn’) up through 70th loop from behind to create a twisted stitch.

Twist next loop of foundation row once to the left; pull next loop from working yarn up through

next loop of foundation row. Continue to end of row.

2nd row: Working from right to left, move working yarn to front,

twist last stitch worked on previous row once to the left.

Pull next loop from working yarn towards back through last stitch worked on previous row.

*Twist next stitch once to left. Pull next loop from working yarn towards back through next stitch.

Repeat from * across row to end of row.

3rd row: Working from left to right, move working yarn to back,

twist last stitch worked on previous row once to the left.

Pull next loop from working yarn up from behind through last stitch worked on previous row.

*Twist next stitch once to left. Pull next loop from working yarn up from behind through next stitch.

Repeat from * across to end of row.

4th row: Work as 2nd row.

5th row: Working from left to right, with working yarn in back, twist last stitch worked on previous row once to the left. Pull next loop from working yarn up from behind through last stitch worked on previous row. *Twist next stitch once to left. Pull next loop from working yarn up from behind through next stitch. Repeat from * 4 times more. (6 twisted stitches worked). **Cross next stitch in front of 2nd stitch. Pull next loop from working yarn up from behind 1st stitch. Pull next loop from working yarn up from behind 2nd stitch. Rep from ** to last 6 stitches. Twist next stitch once to left. Pull next loop from working yarn up from behind through next stitch over last 6 stitches.

6th row: Working from right to left with working yarn in front, twist last stitch worked on previous row once to the left. Pull next loop from working yarn towards back through last stitch worked on previous row. *Twist next stitch once to left. Pull next loop from working yarn towards back through next stitch. Repeat from * 4 times more (6 twisted stitches worked). Bring working yarn to back, **Pull next loop from working yarn up from behind through next stitch. Repeat from ** to last 6 stitches. Bring working yarn to front, *Twist next stitch once to left. Pull next loop from working yarn towards back through next stitch over last 6 stitches.

Repeat rows 5 and 6, alternating, until blanket measures approximately 56″ ending on a 5th row.

To finish and create border: Work as 2nd row.

Next row: Work as 3rd row.

Repeat 2nd and 3rd rows once more.

Next row: Work as 2nd row.

When you get to end of your final skein, you’ll bind off your stitches to complete your blanket.

Bind off working in same direction as your last row, pulling the 2nd stitch up through first stitch.

Pull the 3rd stitch up through the 2nd stitch and so on. Continue to end of row.

Cut the last two loops, snipping them apart by the thread that creates the loop to create a yarn ‘tail’.

The binding off directions sound more complicated than they actually are;

I found it helpful to watch a video, here.

Pull the tail through your last loop to secure it, then weave the tail through

the back of your stitches to secure and conceal it.

This is where I used a bobby pin, but you may be able to use your fingers or use a darning needle if you prefer.

When you’re finished you’ll want to secure any other loose tails, weaving them through the back of the throw.

There are a couple of ways to join a new skein of yarn. My preferred method is to hold the last loop of your previous skein and first loop of your new skein together and work as if they are a single loop. Treat them as a single loop again when you come back to them on the next row. I like to mark the double loops with a clip so I made sure to pick up both loops together until I work them into a row.

Another method to join your skeins is to snip the threads of the last two loops and your first two loops on your new skein and tie the tails together. You’ll weave the loose tails back through your knitted stitches when finished.

Helpful tips:

🧶 Check your work every 10 stitches or so to make sure you haven’t dropped a loop. Straighten your working yarn and untwist the “squiggly” loops to prevent skipping or dropping loops in your rows.

🧶 Look for coupons available from JOANN to buy online and pick up at your local store or

download their mobile app to your phone to access their weekly coupon when you shop.

Their loop yarn was 40% off this summer, which was quite a savings.

You can find the printable PDF directions for the Bernat Alize EZ Textures Blanket

from Yarnspirations, HERE.

I attached the video of this pattern, which makes it much easier to understand!

Note: The video image is reversed so she looks like she’s twisting her stitches right instead of left in the pattern.

If you’re looking for other loop yarn patterns, you might like:

How to Make an EZ Loop Yarn Throw Blanket

Criss Cross Pattern Blanket with Loop Yarn

Modified Garter Ridge Pattern Loop Yarn Blanket

