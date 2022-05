Satisfy your sweet tooth and celebrate strawberry season with this easy bar recipe to enjoy with your morning coffee or afternoon cuppa!

Happy Monday!

Strawberry Streusel Bars are a delicious way to celebrate strawberry season!

Fresh strawberries are layered between a buttery brown sugar and oat crust

and a crumbly sweet streusel and almond topping, in this easy bar recipe!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I adapted a recipe for these bars from Taste of the South Magazine.

These bars are not overly sweet, which suited us,

with the strawberries baking into a sweet jam-like texture,

then topped with crumbly almond streusel.

For added sweetness, drizzle these bars with a confectioners’ sugar glaze.

Non-organic fresh produce sold in the U.S. has residues of potentially harmful pesticides

and strawberries always top the list of the ‘dirty dozen’.

Here’s an easy way to remove chemical residue and dirt from strawberries:

Add 1 teaspoon baking soda to 2 cups cold water to a bowl, increasing

your ratio as needed so berries are submerged. Soak for 12 to 15 minutes.

gently swishing berries around in the water to ensure all sides get clean.

Remove berries from the water and lightly pat dry.

The crust and streusel topping come together quickly using a food processor, to incorporate the cold butter

into the flour and oat mixture. Pulse dry ingredients together with cold butter

until pea-size pieces form and your mixture is crumbly.

If you don’t have a food processor, not to worry, you can use a pastry blender.

The crust is mixture of butter, brown sugar, oats, flour, cinnamon and salt.

Reserve 1 cup of mixture for your topping and place in the freezer until you’re ready to bake bars.

The crust bakes in 10 – 12 minutes. Allow it to cool completely before adding the berries and streusel topping.

Optional: Bake the crust in advance to cool overnight for quicker assembly the next day.

Note: To make this recipe gluten-free use a gluten-free flour like

King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour,

to convert your favorite non-yeasted recipes to gluten-free versions

without modifications or special ingredients.

You’ll need 3 cups of chopped fresh strawberries for these bars and a 9 x 9 pan.

For easy removal of bars, line your pan with parchment paper

so it extends over the edge of the pan.

After your crust has cooled, mix your chopped berries

with your remaining flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt.

Layer over your crust and you’re ready to add your streusel-almond topping.

Sprinkle your reserved crumb mixture and sliced almonds

over your berries and you’re ready to bake!

Bake bars at 350 degrees F for 30 – 35 minutes until edges are bubbly and top is golden.

Allow bars to cool completely in the pan on a wire rack

before lifting paper edges from pan to cut bars.

Tip: For easier cutting, chill bars before cutting into squares.

Serve the bars at room temperature or chilled.

I like these bars chilled served with

a hot cup of tea for an afternoon pick-me-up!

I found this cute

Grace Teaware Strawberry Field Tea For One With Infuser

Allowing you to steep your loose tea in the porcelain pierced infuser.

🍓🍓🍓

The winners of my For the Love of Tea: Teatime Recipes and Giveaway are

Nancy V

and Jo!

Thanks to all who entered!

Print Recipe Strawberry Streusel Bars Satisfy your sweet tooth and celebrate strawberry season with this easy bar recipe with a streusel almond topping. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 45 mins cooling time: 2 hours 2 hrs Total Time 3 hrs 5 mins Servings: 16 bars Equipment 9 x 9 pan

food processor or pastry blender Ingredients 1¾ cups all-purpose flour divided

1 cup oats quick-cooking or old fashioned

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar divided

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt divided

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon divided

¾ cup cold unsalted butter cubed

3 cups fresh strawberries hulled and chopped (about 2 pints)

¼ cup sliced almonds Instructions Preheat oven to 350°.

Spray a 9×9-inch pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides.

In bowl of food processor fitted with blade, add 1 ½ cups flour, oats, ¾ cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon.

Pulse 4 – 5 times to mix dry ingredients together.

Add cubed cold butter to processor; pulse together until pea-size pieces form and mixture is crumbly. (If you do not have a food processor, mix dry ingredients together and use a pastry blender to cut butter into dry ingredients.)

Reserve 1 cup crumb mixture and store in freezer until ready to use.

Press remaining crumb mixture into bottom of prepared pan.

Bake until set, 10 to 12 minutes; let cool completely.

In a medium bowl, stir together strawberries, remaining ¼ cup flour, remaining ¼ cup brown sugar, remaining ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt.

Spread over cooled crust and top with reserved crumb mixture and almonds.

Bake until mixture is bubbly around edges, 30 to 35 minutes.

Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into 16 bars. Notes To make this recipe gluten-free, substitute King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour for all-purpose flour.

For easier cutting, chill bars before cutting into squares.

You can make the crust and streusel topping a day in advance.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: