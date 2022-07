Rosé meets strawberries in a crowd-pleasing frozen summer cocktail. Refreshing and easy to make in a blender with just three ingredients! You’ll also find the best way to store strawberries in your refrigerator, keeping them fresh up to a week!

How about a Strawberry Frosé to beat the summer heat?

If you’re not familiar with Frosé, it’s frozen rosé, with fruit added.

Think daiquiri, but with rosé instead of rum.

It’s super easy to make using a blender, adding frozen strawberries to rosé and sweetener to taste.

Depending on your variety of rosé and the sweetness of your strawberries, you can

bump up the sweetness as needed by adding simple syrup, agave nectar, honey or sugar.

I had some big fresh local strawberries that I bought to make Strawberry Streusel Bars.

I put the rest of my strawberries in the freezer to enjoy later.

Depending on the size of blender, you may need to make your frosé in two batches.

You’ll want 4 cups of frozen strawberries to 1 bottle of bottle of rosé.

Blend up and sweeten to taste, pretty easy, right?

You can substitute frozen peaches for a delicious variation.

Using frozen strawberries will give you a daiquiri-like consistency

without diluting the flavor like adding ice and fresh berries will.

This will serve 4 – 6 people. You can keep some in the freezer to pull out and enjoy

as the alcohol in the wine will prevent the mixture from freezing hard.

I pulled out a jar of the freezer to enjoy while watching the fireworks Monday night.

Print Recipe Strawberry Frosé Rosé meets strawberries in a refreshing frozen cocktail for summer. Easy to make in a blender with just three ingredients. Makes 4 - 6 servings. Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 0 mins Servings: 4 Equipment blender Ingredients 1 750-ml. bottle rosé, chilled

4 cups frozen strawberries

1/4 cup granulated sugar or sweetener of choice adjust sweetener to taste Instructions Add all ingredients to blender, and blend until fully combined and smooth.

If frosé is too watery, add more frozen strawberries or ice until you have desired consistency. Notes Depending on the size of blender, you may need to make in two batches.

Add sweeter of choice to taste. Substitute simple syrup, agave nectar, honey or stevia for sugar if desired.

May substitute frozen peaches for strawberries.

I recently came across a test kitchen tip that I had to share.

The easiest and best way to store strawberries in your fridge. . .

in a mason jar!

Taste of Home tested six different methods to store strawberries and a mason jar was the clear winner.

I tried it myself and have to say my berries looked just as fresh a week later

as they did the day I bought them!

🍓 No air can get into the sealed mason jars, with the natural moisture

in the fruit that keeping berries firm and leaves vibrant.

🍓 Make sure you place your strawberries, unwashed, in a glass mason jar,

stacking them loosely so that they aren’t bruising / smashing each other.

A quart jar will give you more storage room.

🍓 Remove any “iffy” berries before sealing them up in your jar as one moldy

or strawberry going south will cause the rest of the berries to spoil.

🍓 Tightly fasten the metal lid and band on the jar, then put it in the fridge. . .

an ideal method to get more life out of your fresh strawberries!

