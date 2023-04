Enjoy two Spring favorites in one terrific side, Roasted Asparagus-Strawberry Salad with Bacon and Sugared Pecans. It’s served with a light and easy orange-balsamic vinaigrette, ideal to serve with ham for Easter or for your next Spring gathering.

Asparagus-Strawberry Salad with Orange Vinaigrette is spring on plate!

Colorful and flavorful with fresh spring asparagus and strawberries

in season and pretty enough to serve company!

Asparagus and strawberries may seem like a surprising combination

but their flavors are married with a light and easy orange vinaigrette,

topped with a sweet and salty combination of sugared pecans and bacon.

It’s a favorite salad for spring when asparagus and strawberries are in season,

a perfect accompaniment to serve alongside your Easter ham

or quiche for a Spring lunch or brunch!

Long time readers may remember this salad that I shared several years ago.

The salad comes together quickly as you can prepare the components

in advance, assembling right before serving:

✔️ Roast your asparagus; refrigerate

✔️ Cook your bacon; chop

✔️ Make *sugared pecans; store in an airtight container

✔️Add vinaigrette ingredients to a jar; refrigerate, shake when ready to serve.

*Note: The pecans are super easy to make, but if you’re short on time,

purchase glazed or candied pecans at the grocery store.

We like Emerald Glazed Pecans.

To prevent strawberries from deteriorating,

wash and slice berries right before serving.

Find the ideal method to store strawberries

keeping them fresh, easily for a week!

Medium size stalks of asparagus are best suited for this salad;

not too thin or pencil-like, but not too to thick,

as the asparagus stalks can be tough and fibrous.

Asparagus Strawberry Salad with Bacon and Sugared Pecans

Salad Ingredients

Bacon (2 to 3 slices, cooked and crumbled)

Asparagus spears, medium size stalks, tough ends removed

Sliced fresh strawberries

Salt & pepper, to taste

Orange zest for garnishing if desired

Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice (about ½ of an orange)

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons sugar or honey

Salt & pepper to taste

Sugared Pecan Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 egg white

1 tablespoon water

2 cups pecans

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Spread asparagus in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet.

Drizzle with 1 – 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper.

Roast asparagus for 10 minutes until tender. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Chill in refrigerator until ready to assemble salad.

To make dressing, add all vinaigrette ingredients to a jar,

shake vigorously to incorporate. Store in refrigerator until ready to use.

For Sugared Pecans:

Combine sugar, cinnamon and salt in a bowl; set aside.

Whisk egg white and 1 tablespoon water together in a bowl until foamy (no liquid should remain)

. Add pecans, stirring to coat. Add sugar mixture to pecans, stirring until evenly coated.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper and place pecans in a single layer.

Bake at 300° for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.

Spread immediately in a single layer on wax or parchment paper; cool completely.

Store in an airtight container.

To assemble salad, arrange the roasted asparagus on serving platter.

Place sliced strawberries evenly over the asparagus, top with the crumbled bacon, and pecans.

Garnish with orange zest if desired. Drizzle with the dressing when ready to serve.

Print Recipe Roasted Asparagus-Strawberry Salad with Bacon and Sugared Pecans Enjoy two Spring favorites in one terrific side, Roasted Asparagus-Strawberry Salad with Bacon and Sugared Pecans. It’s served with a light and easy orange-balsamic vinaigrette, ideal to serve with ham for Easter or for your next Spring gathering. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 40 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients Salad Ingredients 2 - 3 slices Bacon cooked and crumbled

1 lb. Asparagus spears, medium size tough ends removed

1 pint Sliced fresh strawberries

Salt & pepper to taste

2 tbsp. olive oil

Orange zest for garnishing if desired Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette Ingredients 1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice about ½ of an orange

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons sugar or honey

Salt & pepper to taste Sugared Pecan Ingredients 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon water

2 cups pecans Instructions To prepare asparagus: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Spread trimmed asparagus in a single layer on a foil lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 - 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper.

Roast asparagus for 10 minutes or until tender (depending on thickness of spears).

Remove from the oven and transfer to a platter and allow to cool. Chill in refrigerator until ready to assemble salad. To make dressing: Add vinaigrette ingredients to a jar, shake vigorously to incorporate, mixing thoroughly.

Store in refrigerator until ready to use. For Sugared Pecans: Combine sugar, cinnamon and salt in a bowl; set aside.

Beat egg white and 1 tablespoon water in a bowl until foamy (no liquid should remain). Add pecans, stirring to coat.

Add sugar mixture to pecans, stirring until evenly coated. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Place pecans in a single layer.

Bake at 300° for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Spread immediately in a single layer on parchment or wax paper; cool completely. Store in an airtight container. To assemble salad: Arrange the roasted asparagus on serving platter; place sliced strawberries evenly over the asparagus.

Top with the crumbled bacon, and pecans. Garnish with orange zest if desired. Drizzle with the dressing when ready to serve. Notes If you’re short on time, purchase candied / sugared pecans from the grocery store.

Adjust quantity of ingredients in the salad to your taste. As written, serves 6 - 8.

Find 20+ Recipes for your Easter or Spring Celebration:

Sides, Salads and Desserts, HERE.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, I’m joining: