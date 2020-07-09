Cocktail, Flowers, Food, Summer, Tablescape

Refreshing Peach Tea Mule + ‘Just Peachy’ Recipes for Summer

12 Comments

Celebrate summer with a Peach Tea Mule, a summery twist on the classic Moscow Mule,

and refreshing cocktail that marries the flavor of sweet tea and peaches!

You’ll also find a round up of  ‘Just Peachy’ recipes for summer.

Happy Thursday! Is it hot where you are? We’re in the 90s this week with the humidity on the rise.

This Peach Tea Mule is a refreshing cocktail, ideal for summertime sipping!

A traditional Moscow Mule is made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice.

If you’re not familiar with ginger beer, it’s brewed with ginger root and is a spicier

more robust version of ginger ale. Ginger ‘beer’ is a bit of a misnomer as

modern day ginger beer doesn’t contain alcohol.

The copper Moscow Mule mug keeps your cocktail nice and frosty and is essential

when the heat and humidity are in the sweltering range!

Make sure your mug is lined with stainless steel which won’t react

with the acid in the lime or fruit juice.

There are endless ways to customize your own Moscow Mule recipe.

I used Sweet Tea Vodka and Peach Schnapps which I already had, but you can

 mix your own version with peach nectar, peach or regular vodka and a splash of sweet tea.

If you’re a fan of sweet tea and peaches, I think you’ll find this summer cocktail very refreshing!

This is the type of cocktail that I don’t usually measure, mixing to taste. 

Fill mug half full with crushed ice, to each mug add:

 1 ½ oz. Sweet Tea Vodka

½ oz. Peach Schnapps

1 – 2 peach slices, diced and muddled / smashed the end of wood spoon to release the peach flavor

Add ginger beer to top off and a generous squeeze of lime, stirring to combine.

If you’re looking for some other ways to enjoy those summer peaches

I’ve included a round-up of recipes from the archives.

Click on the links for a taste or the complete recipe.

Ridiculously Easy Peach Dumplings | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peach #recipes #summer #easy #dessert

Ridiculously Easy Peach Dumplings

A surprisingly easy and delicious dessert, perfect for the lazy days of summer!

Peach Caprese Salad! A summery twist on the classic caprese with fresh juicy peaches! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #recipe #salad

Peach Caprese Salad

 A summery twist on the classic caprese salad made with fresh, juicy peaches

Skillet Bourbon Peach and Blueberry Crumble | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #recipe #easy #castironskillet #bourbon #peaches

Skillet Bourbon, Peach and Blueberry Crumble

A celebration of summer fruit in a skillet!

Summer Peach, Tomato and Corn Salad with Honey Vinaigrette | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #salad #recipes #easy #peaches #healthy

Summer Peach, Tomato and Corn Salad with Honey Vinaigrette

 A fresh and flavorful summer salad that makes the perfect side for your grilled main dish,

celebrating farm stand fruit & veggies at the peak of freshness!

Peach-Bourbon No-Churn Ice Cream with Ginger Snaps | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #icecream #recipes #easy #peaches #desserts #summer

Peach-Bourbon No-Churn Ice Cream with Ginger Snaps

No ice cream maker required for this frozen treat! Bourbon adds a caramel-vanilla note

while ginger snaps add some crunch and spicy molasses flavor.

Patchwork Fruit Cobbler | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #easy #peaches #desserts #summer

Patchwork Fruit Cobbler

A medley of peaches, plums, and blueberries with an easy-to-assemble patchwork

crust made of squares of sugar-crusted pastry

Crab Salad with Peaches and Avocados | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #peaches #summer #salad

Crab Salad with Peaches and Avocados

Perfect for a summer appetizer or light dinner and pretty enough to serve company.

Peach-Blackberry Cobbler Bars | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #peaches #desserts #summer

Peach-Blackberry Cobbler Bars

A taste of summer in an easy dessert!

Peach Salsa | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easy #recipes #peaches #appetizers #summer

Peach Salsa

A refreshing and flavorful fruit salsa for summer!

Peach-Blueberry-Almond Coffee Cake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #peaches #desserts #summer

Peach & Blueberry-Almond Coffee Cake with Almond Streusel Topping 

 Fresh summer peaches with blueberries topped a sweet, crunchy almond streusel

Peach and Prosciutto Crostini | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #peaches #appetizers #summer

Peach and Prosciutto Crostini with Basil and Goat Cheese

A sweet and salty, tangy and creamy light summer appetizer

Peach Hand Pies with Cream Cheese Crust | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #peaches #desserts #summer

Peach Hand Pies with Cream Cheese Crust

Summer Peach Tea Punch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #peaches #beverages #summer

Summer Peach Tea Punch

Mix yourself a pitcher of this refreshing and summery twist on an Arnold Palmer

Peach tablescape for summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #peaches

And last but not least, a summer table celebrating peaches. . .

DIY Summer Fruit and Flower Arrangement + Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #summer #peaches

DIY Summer Fruit and Flower Arrangement + Tablescape 

  12 comments for “Refreshing Peach Tea Mule + ‘Just Peachy’ Recipes for Summer

  1. Pat
    July 9, 2020 at 7:14 am

    I just ordered a box of peaches through a local church’s youth group. Thanks for so many ideas to use them when they arrive! I always love your presentations! Have a great week, Mary.

    Reply
  2. Kitty
    July 9, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Thank you for taking the time to share all the 🍑-y goodness with us, Mary! 😘

    Reply
  3. Sarah
    July 9, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Yum! I love peaches and all these ideas looks fabulous! I need to go buy some peaches. As always, thanks, Mary! Your presentation is on point!!!!

    Reply
  4. Kathy Menold
    July 9, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Mary, Southern Summer has definitely arrived in N.C.. Great time for some cold refreshing drinks and a good book. I love anything peach and will be getting some of those delicious Sandhill peaches for creating some yummy recipes from your blog.
    Stay cool and safe.

    Reply
  5. Nancy Sharp
    July 9, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Wow! So many delicious-looking summer recipes!
    I love the title of your blog. It reminds me of an embroidery piece I stitched years ago. I framed it and hung it on the wall. It said “Home Is Where CSX Sends You”. We were transferred 15 times during my husband’s career.

    Reply
  6. A quiet life
    July 9, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Starting the morning tipsy with temps near 100 today sounds like a great plan!

    Reply
  7. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    July 9, 2020 at 10:29 am

    I wish I was sitting on the deck enjoying a nice cold drink with you right now Mary! (Forget that it’s only 10:30… k?) I still haven’t had a fresh peach yet this summer, gotta get on that:@))

    Reply
  8. Everyday Living
    July 9, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Mary, peaches are my favorite summertime fruit. I hope my son is bringing me a large basket from Chilton County AL today. I love every recipe you shared. Happy Thursday!

    Reply
  9. KathyP
    July 9, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Oh my goodness, I’m so hungry now! What a delicious collection of peach recipes. Is it wrong I’m craving a Peach Tea Mule at 10am? :) Thanks for sharing another beautiful round up of recipes Mary. 🍑

    Reply
  10. Teresa Cline
    July 9, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Yum! I’m asking my son to pick up peaches when he comes up from SC. That peach, corn and tomato salad looks amazing! Teresa

    Reply
  11. Lisa Caldwell
    July 9, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Mary, your round ups are mouthwatering! I’m pinning several recipes to try this summer, including your Peach Tea Mule!

    Reply
  12. Debra
    July 9, 2020 at 11:17 am

    We always look forward to peach season and these recipes look wonderful. Thank you for sharing. Debra

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: