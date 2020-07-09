Refreshing Peach Tea Mule + ‘Just Peachy’ Recipes for Summer
Celebrate summer with a Peach Tea Mule, a summery twist on the classic Moscow Mule,
and refreshing cocktail that marries the flavor of sweet tea and peaches!
You’ll also find a round up of ‘Just Peachy’ recipes for summer.
Happy Thursday! Is it hot where you are? We’re in the 90s this week with the humidity on the rise.
This Peach Tea Mule is a refreshing cocktail, ideal for summertime sipping!
A traditional Moscow Mule is made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice.
If you’re not familiar with ginger beer, it’s brewed with ginger root and is a spicier
more robust version of ginger ale. Ginger ‘beer’ is a bit of a misnomer as
modern day ginger beer doesn’t contain alcohol.
The copper Moscow Mule mug keeps your cocktail nice and frosty and is essential
when the heat and humidity are in the sweltering range!
Make sure your mug is lined with stainless steel which won’t react
with the acid in the lime or fruit juice.
There are endless ways to customize your own Moscow Mule recipe.
I used Sweet Tea Vodka and Peach Schnapps which I already had, but you can
mix your own version with peach nectar, peach or regular vodka and a splash of sweet tea.
If you’re a fan of sweet tea and peaches, I think you’ll find this summer cocktail very refreshing!
This is the type of cocktail that I don’t usually measure, mixing to taste.
Fill mug half full with crushed ice, to each mug add:
1 ½ oz. Sweet Tea Vodka
½ oz. Peach Schnapps
1 – 2 peach slices, diced and muddled / smashed the end of wood spoon to release the peach flavor
Add ginger beer to top off and a generous squeeze of lime, stirring to combine.
If you’re looking for some other ways to enjoy those summer peaches
I’ve included a round-up of recipes from the archives.
Click on the links for a taste or the complete recipe.
A surprisingly easy and delicious dessert, perfect for the lazy days of summer!
A summery twist on the classic caprese salad made with fresh, juicy peaches
A celebration of summer fruit in a skillet!
A fresh and flavorful summer salad that makes the perfect side for your grilled main dish,
celebrating farm stand fruit & veggies at the peak of freshness!
No ice cream maker required for this frozen treat! Bourbon adds a caramel-vanilla note
while ginger snaps add some crunch and spicy molasses flavor.
A medley of peaches, plums, and blueberries with an easy-to-assemble patchwork
crust made of squares of sugar-crusted pastry
Perfect for a summer appetizer or light dinner and pretty enough to serve company.
A taste of summer in an easy dessert!
A refreshing and flavorful fruit salsa for summer!
Fresh summer peaches with blueberries topped a sweet, crunchy almond streusel
A sweet and salty, tangy and creamy light summer appetizer
Mix yourself a pitcher of this refreshing and summery twist on an Arnold Palmer
And last but not least, a summer table celebrating peaches. . .
