Flowers, Garden, Potting Bench, Potting Shed

Around The Potting Shed Year in Review 2023

Around The Potting Shed Year in Review #garden #flowers #shed #windowboxes #hummingbirds #daylilies #peonies #viburnum #hydrangeas ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Friday!

I’m sharing a little flower therapy on a cold, January morning and a look back

at how I puttered, played and planted around the Potting Shed this past year.

Window boxes planted with petunias, coleus, pentas and sweet potato vine by Potting Shed #garden #flowers #shed #windowboxes #hydrangeas ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thank you for all your visits and comments in 2023!

I’m still surprised and humbled that you find the time

to visit my little blog and Potting Shed.

My Potting Shed turned 11 in September. . .how time flies!

Potting Shed under construction ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

For new followers, she’s a blend of new and salvage materials

with galvanized sheet metal counters

and windows dressed with landscaping burlap.

The Potting Shed’s 11 Year Journey: Inspiration and DIYs for Shed Lovers #diy #shed #garden #flowers #windowboxes #hydrangeas #chalkboarddoor ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Find more details:

The Potting Shed’s 11 Year Journey: Inspiration and DIYs for Shed Lovers

Snowball Viburnum by Potting Shed Shed #garden #flowers #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Long time readers know I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed,

but it’s my happy place and where my creativity blooms.

Bunny with snowball viburnum blooms and spring vignette on potting bench #garden #flowers #shed #pottingbench #spring ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

This is a photo heavy post, so pour yourself a cuppa!

Click on the highlighted links in red if you’d like to see the complete post or more details.

Celebrating bird love in the Potting Shed for Valentine's Day #cardinal #tablesetting #birds #valentinesday ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Love Birds’ Bed & Breakfast Table in the Potting Shed

Valentine's Day with birds #cardinal #tablesetting #birds #valentinesday ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

With Valentine’s Day traditionally a holiday for lovebirds,

I shared some bird love and the joy of winter birding!

Celebrating bird love in the Potting Shed for Valentine's Day #cardinal #tablesetting #birds #valentinesday ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Love Birds’ Bed and Breakfast was a whimsical take on Valentine’s Day, and reminder to

to surround yourself with things you love on Valentine’s Day and every day.

Heart shaped birdfeeder with finches ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

15 DIYs, Projects and Hacks for the Gardener to Welcome Spring #garden #flowers #shed #diy #hack #spring ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

15 DIYs, Projects and Hacks for the Gardener to Welcome Spring

Wellies planted with hyacinths #garden #spring ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Welcome Spring with Garden DIYs, projects and hacks.

You’ll find tutorials and details to make Hand Stamped Garden Markers, Mosaic Flower Pots,

A Garden Hose Wreath, Blooming Wellies, Gardener’s Sugar Scrub and more!

Cottontail Farms in The Potting Shed and Hopping into Spring #bunny #tablescape #easter ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cottontail Farms in The Potting Shed and Hopping into Spring

Bunny pitcher with tulips and spring tabletop fun in the Potting Shed #easter #tablescape #shed #bunny #rabbit #flowers ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A whimsical bunny-themed table and vignette

for Spring and with Easter on its way . . .

Cottontail Farms Tabletop Fun in The Potting Shed #bunny #rabbit #tablescape #spring #easter #flowers #tablesetting ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

. . . Inspired by our cottontail visitors!

Bunny in garden ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Bunny vase with spring flowers, tulips, hyacinths, viburnum #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench #flowers #shed #spring #pottingbench #garden #bunny #rabbits ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Bunnies and blooms gathered on The Potting Bench

for a celebration of spring!

Snowball Viburnum #garden #flowers #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Snowball Viburnum resembles white fluffy cottontails. .  .

Mason jar bouquets of spring blooms. . .hyacinths, daffodils, azalea, Lady Banks rose and tulips ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Joining mason jar bouquets of spring blooms. . .

hyacinths, daffodils, azalea, Lady Banks rose and tulips.

Potting bench with spring display of bunnies and mason jars of spring blooms. . .hyacinths, daffodils, azalea, Lady Banks rose and tulips ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Create a DIY Pollinator Container to welcome bees, butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden with plants they love. An easy and fun way to celebrate Earth Day and brighten your patio or deck, while making a positive impact on the environment. #garden #pollinators #planter #flowers #butterflies #hummingbirds #bees #earthday #diy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Make Every Day Earth Day with a Garden + DIY Easy Pollinator Container

Make every day Earth Day with a DIY Pollinator Planter #garden #pollinators #planter #flowers #butterflies #hummingbirds #bees #earthday #diy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Create a DIY Pollinator Container to welcome bees, butterflies and hummingbirds

to your garden with plants they love.

An easy and fun way to celebrate Earth Day and brighten your patio or deck,

while making a positive impact on the environment.

May garden blooms around The Potting Shed #garden #flowers #shed #spring #birdhouse #roses #clematis #peonies #salvia ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Around The Potting Shed: May Garden Blooms

“The kiss of the sun for pardon, The song of the birds for mirth, One is nearer God’s heart in a garden Than anywhere else on earth.” ~ Dorothy Frances Gurney ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The first flush of blooms including American Wisteria, Salvia, Clematis,

Roses and Peonies

Buzzworthy DIYs & Tabletop Fun in Honor of Bees for National Pollinator Week #garden #pollinators #bees #earthday #diy #shed #flowers ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Buzzworthy DIYs & Tabletop Fun in Honor of Bees for National Pollinator Week

Vintage garden tools and bee shovel art with bee smoker ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

If you’ve been a follower of my blog for any length of time then you know I love all things *bee*

including seeing them buzz and bumble around the garden!

If you’re a gardener, you recognize the importance of bees and celebrate them every day!

Bumblebee on purple coneflower #garden #flowers #shed #bees ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Find buzzworthy DIYs for National Pollinator Week, along with table settings to pay tribute

to hard working, busy bees, responsible for 30% of our food supply.

You’ll also learn what you can do to help the bees and other pollinators.

Window Boxes and Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed and Daylilies, Roses and Endless Summer Hydrangeas in bloom #garden #flowers #shed #windowboxes #hydrangeas ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Window Boxes and Summer Garden Blooms

MacKenzie-Childs Mrs. Powers Tuteur planted with zinnias #garden #flowers #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Join Mrs. Powers and take a stroll around the Potting Shed to find

window boxes planted with sun loving annuals

Daylilies, Verbena and Endless Summer Hydrangeas in bloom.

When Bad Things Happen to Good Hydrangeas and How to Save Them #summer #garden #hydrangeas #flowers ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

When Bad Things Happen to Good Hydrangeas and How to Save Them

Limelight Hydrangeas #garden #flowers #summer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We planted five Limelight Hydrangeas around the Potting Shed eight years ago,

which are the highlight of our summer garden.

I noticed that one shrub in particular was not as robust as the others,

with stunted blooms and discovered cane / wood borers.

Find out what to look for and how to save your shrubs if this happens to you!

Late Summer Garden Update: Winged Beauties and Fearless Flyers #flowers #garden #shed #hummingbirds #butterflies ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Late Summer Garden Update: Winged Beauties and Fearless Flyers

Sweet Autumn Clematis blooming on Potting Shed #garden #flowers #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

While most of garden is looking tired and spent at the end of August,

Sweet Autumn Clematis is just coming into bloom.

It can be invasive in some areas, so cut it after blooming to prevent reseeding.

Sweet Autumn Clematis blooming on Potting Shed #garden #flowers #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

August is peak month for Ruby-throated hummingbirds in our zone 7b garden. . .

Female Ruby-throat Hummingbird sitting on Verbena #summer #garden #flowers #butterflies #hummingbirds #hydrangeas #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Verbena ‘Lollipop’ is a pollinator favorite,

attracting butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly visiting Verbena 'Lollipop' and pollinator favorite #garden #flowers #butterflies #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Butterflies and hummingbirds provide some welcome color in the heat of summer,

adding another dimension to the garden.

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun in the Potting Shed #tablescape #fall ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and DIY Tree Bark Vases with Hydrangeas #tablescape #fall ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Woodland friends gathered for some tabletop fun to celebrate fall’s arrival, with

DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases  filled with Limelight Hydrangeas

that have begun their fall metamorphosis.

🍂  🦊 🦉 🐿️  🍂

Welcoming October on The Potting Bench with a DIY Blooming Pumpkin #diy #fall #pumpkin #pottingbench ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Fall on The Potting Bench

Welcoming October on The Potting Bench with pumpkins, hydrangeas, Indian corn, maple leaves and bittersweet vine #diy #fall #pumpkin #pottingbench ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Welcoming October on The Potting Bench with pumpkins, hydrangeas, Indian corn,

maple leaves and bittersweet vine.

You’ll find the steps and tips to create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece

for your fall or Thanksgiving table the easy way. . .no cutting required!

Halloween Rules in the Potting Shed and Tabletop Fun #tablescape #halloween #tablesetting #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Halloween Rules in the Potting Shed

Halloween Rules in the Potting Shed and Tabletop Fun #tablescape #halloween #tablesetting #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Following the Halloween Rules with a whimsical table setting

to keep the “Happy” in Halloween.

Bumblebee and Verbena Lollipop #garden #flowers #bee #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thank you for buzzing by this morning!

It’s a chilly 21 degrees here  . . .hope you’re staying warm ♥

Around The Potting Shed Year in Review #garden #flowers #shed #pollinators #bee #bunny #windowboxes #hydrangeas #daylilies #peonies #clematis ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  2 comments for “Around The Potting Shed Year in Review 2023

  1. Debbie J
    January 5, 2024 at 7:49 am

    Good morning Mary, what a delight seeing the potting shed in review was this morning! Through the years your posts have really encouraged my decorating and provided so much inspiration! Even today, as I await family visiting tonight, my home is decorated with signs of winter snow and sparkle – even though we’re in sunny Florida! 🤣 Thank you for your creativity. I enjoy every post! Happy New Year and keep ’em coming!

    Reply
  2. Ellen
    January 5, 2024 at 7:55 am

    Always love love your pictures and the Potting Shed. I’ve gotten a lot of info out of your posts….and lots of new flowers/shrubs and herbs…herbs are now my favorite and I’ve been planting more and more of them! Congratulations on your 11th year & hope I’m around for the next 11! OMG! That will make me 90! If I can still garden when I’m 90, I’ll be very happy!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎁🍾🥂🌹🌺🌻🪻🌷

    Reply

