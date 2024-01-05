Around The Potting Shed Year in Review 2023

Happy Friday!

I’m sharing a little flower therapy on a cold, January morning and a look back

at how I puttered, played and planted around the Potting Shed this past year.

Thank you for all your visits and comments in 2023!

I’m still surprised and humbled that you find the time

to visit my little blog and Potting Shed.

My Potting Shed turned 11 in September. . .how time flies!

For new followers, she’s a blend of new and salvage materials

with galvanized sheet metal counters

and windows dressed with landscaping burlap.

Find more details:

The Potting Shed’s 11 Year Journey: Inspiration and DIYs for Shed Lovers

Long time readers know I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed,

but it’s my happy place and where my creativity blooms.

This is a photo heavy post, so pour yourself a cuppa!

Click on the highlighted links in red if you’d like to see the complete post or more details.

Love Birds’ Bed & Breakfast Table in the Potting Shed

With Valentine’s Day traditionally a holiday for lovebirds,

I shared some bird love and the joy of winter birding!

Love Birds’ Bed and Breakfast was a whimsical take on Valentine’s Day, and reminder to

to surround yourself with things you love on Valentine’s Day and every day.

15 DIYs, Projects and Hacks for the Gardener to Welcome Spring

Welcome Spring with Garden DIYs, projects and hacks.

You’ll find tutorials and details to make Hand Stamped Garden Markers, Mosaic Flower Pots,

A Garden Hose Wreath, Blooming Wellies, Gardener’s Sugar Scrub and more!

Cottontail Farms in The Potting Shed and Hopping into Spring

A whimsical bunny-themed table and vignette

for Spring and with Easter on its way . . .

. . . Inspired by our cottontail visitors!

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench

Bunnies and blooms gathered on The Potting Bench

for a celebration of spring!

Snowball Viburnum resembles white fluffy cottontails. . .

Joining mason jar bouquets of spring blooms. . .

hyacinths, daffodils, azalea, Lady Banks rose and tulips.

Make Every Day Earth Day with a Garden + DIY Easy Pollinator Container

Create a DIY Pollinator Container to welcome bees, butterflies and hummingbirds

to your garden with plants they love.

An easy and fun way to celebrate Earth Day and brighten your patio or deck,

while making a positive impact on the environment.

Around The Potting Shed: May Garden Blooms

The first flush of blooms including American Wisteria, Salvia, Clematis,

Roses and Peonies

Buzzworthy DIYs & Tabletop Fun in Honor of Bees for National Pollinator Week

If you’ve been a follower of my blog for any length of time then you know I love all things *bee*

including seeing them buzz and bumble around the garden!

If you’re a gardener, you recognize the importance of bees and celebrate them every day!

Find buzzworthy DIYs for National Pollinator Week, along with table settings to pay tribute

to hard working, busy bees, responsible for 30% of our food supply.

You’ll also learn what you can do to help the bees and other pollinators.

Window Boxes and Summer Garden Blooms

Join Mrs. Powers and take a stroll around the Potting Shed to find

window boxes planted with sun loving annuals

Daylilies, Verbena and Endless Summer Hydrangeas in bloom.

When Bad Things Happen to Good Hydrangeas and How to Save Them

We planted five Limelight Hydrangeas around the Potting Shed eight years ago,

which are the highlight of our summer garden.

I noticed that one shrub in particular was not as robust as the others,

with stunted blooms and discovered cane / wood borers.

Find out what to look for and how to save your shrubs if this happens to you!

Late Summer Garden Update: Winged Beauties and Fearless Flyers

While most of garden is looking tired and spent at the end of August,

Sweet Autumn Clematis is just coming into bloom.

It can be invasive in some areas, so cut it after blooming to prevent reseeding.

August is peak month for Ruby-throated hummingbirds in our zone 7b garden. . .

Verbena ‘Lollipop’ is a pollinator favorite,

attracting butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.

Butterflies and hummingbirds provide some welcome color in the heat of summer,

adding another dimension to the garden.

Welcoming Fall with Woodland Friends and Tabletop Fun

Woodland friends gathered for some tabletop fun to celebrate fall’s arrival, with

DIY Tree Bark Flower Vases filled with Limelight Hydrangeas

that have begun their fall metamorphosis.

🍂 🦊 🦉 🐿️ 🍂

Fall on The Potting Bench

Welcoming October on The Potting Bench with pumpkins, hydrangeas, Indian corn,

maple leaves and bittersweet vine.

You’ll find the steps and tips to create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece

for your fall or Thanksgiving table the easy way. . .no cutting required!

Halloween Rules in the Potting Shed

Following the Halloween Rules with a whimsical table setting

to keep the “Happy” in Halloween.

Thank you for buzzing by this morning!

It’s a chilly 21 degrees here . . .hope you’re staying warm ♥

