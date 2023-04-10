Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench

Happy Monday!
I hope you had a wonderful and joyful Easter holiday!
After a very wet and cold weekend, we’re warming back up to the 70s
and looking forward to some welcome sunshine returning this week.
Bunnies and blooms have gathered on The Potting Bench
for a celebration of spring!
Snowball Viburnum is blooming and has been beautiful this spring.
I was afraid that the cold snap we had several weeks ago
would nip the blooms but they escaped unscathed.
I highly recommended planting a viburnum shrub if you have room in your landscape!
The flowers start out green and turn a snowy white and make beautiful cut flowers.
Snowball Viburnum tolerates a range of soils, but performs best in moist, well-drained, acidic soil.
Plant in full sun to partial shade in USDA zones 6-9.
Read more: Fast Growing and Low Maintenance White Spring Blooms Your Garden Needs
I gathered some blooms in celebration of spring,
to join bunnies for some tabletop fun.
Bunnies don’t hop away after Easter, instead,
they multiply during the spring and summer months,
as rabbits tend do, living under The Potting Shed.
Bunnies hopped to The Potting Bench in celebration of spring
for a little tabletop fun.
I cut some Snowball Viburnum, resembling snowy white cottontails,
to add to bunny vases and this bunny’s basket on The Potting Bench.
Cabbage leaf plates line the back of shelves on The Potting Bench . . .
Framing floral bunny plates.
Tulips join the other spring blooms in bunny vases,
recycled from my table arrangement for
Bunny Treats and Eggs Under a Cloche for Easter Table.
Look at that. . .another bunny hopped to the top shelf! ;)
🐇 🐰 🐇
Daffodils are blooming in mason jars, along
with azalea blooms snipped from the shrubs,
joining fragrant hyacinths and Lady Banks Rose that’s in bloom now.
Tip: Daffodils secrete a sap that can shorten the vase life of other flowers.
To use daffodils in a vase with other flowers, cut them and put them in a vase by themselves
for at least an hour or longer. After the stems have secreted their sap,
they’re ready to add to other flowers in a mixed bouquet
as long as you don’t recut the stems again.
Dogwood trees were blooming last week, perfectly timed with Easter’s arrival.
Bunny Bouquet paper placemats by Hester & Cook hopped to the table,
joining bunny plates and napkin rings and blooming napkins.
Garden tools are blooming with flowers,
for a nod to spring gardening season. . .
Our freeze date in the Southern Piedmont of North Carolina is April 15th. . .
time to head to the garden center for annuals and direct sow seeds!
Garden gloves are holding assorted vintage blooming flatware.
I’m always on the look out for a blooming fork, knife,
or spoon to make a bouquet of vintage flatware. . .
Especially when I can pick one up for a dollar or two
at an antique mall.
Table Details:
Floral Bunny Salad Plates / BIA Cordon Bleu, HomeGoods, several years ago
Square Bunny Plates/ Maxcera
Cabbage Leaf Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro
Bunny Bouquet Paper Placemats / Hester & Cook
Bunny Napkin Rings and Bunny Vases / HomeGoods
Floral Garden Tools and Gloves / Target, several years ago
Square Dinner Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard
Bunny-shaped Plate / Pier 1
Goblets / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Assorted Flatware / vintage
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring blooms
and weather where you are. ♥
