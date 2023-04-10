Dishes, Flowers, Potting Bench, Spring, Tablescape

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench

Bunny vase with spring flowers, tulips, hyacinths, viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Happy Monday!

I hope you had a wonderful and joyful Easter holiday!

After a very wet and cold weekend, we’re warming back up to the 70s

and looking forward to some welcome sunshine returning this week.

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Bunnies and blooms have gathered on The Potting Bench

for a celebration of spring!

Snowball Viburnum by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

Snowball Viburnum is blooming and has been beautiful this spring.

I was afraid that the cold snap we had several weeks ago

would nip the blooms but they escaped unscathed.

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

 I highly recommended planting a viburnum shrub if you have room in your landscape!

The flowers start out green and turn a snowy white and make beautiful cut flowers.

Fast Growing and Low Maintenance White Spring Blooms for Your Garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #flowers #lowmaintenace #fastgrowing #garden

Snowball Viburnum tolerates a range of soils, but performs best in moist, well-drained, acidic soil.

Plant in full sun to partial shade in USDA zones 6-9.

Read more: Fast Growing and Low Maintenance White Spring Blooms Your Garden Needs

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

I gathered some blooms in celebration of spring,

to join bunnies for some tabletop fun.

Bunny rabbit by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

Bunnies don’t hop away after Easter, instead,

they multiply during the spring and summer months,

 as rabbits tend do, living under The Potting Shed.

Bunny rabbit living under Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

Bunnies hopped to The Potting Bench in celebration of spring

for a little tabletop fun.

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

I cut some Snowball Viburnum, resembling snowy white cottontails,

to add to bunny vases and this bunny’s basket on The Potting Bench.

Bunny vase with Snowball Viburnum blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Cabbage leaf plates line the back of shelves on The Potting Bench . . .

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Framing floral bunny plates.

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Tulips join the other spring blooms in bunny vases,

recycled from my table arrangement for

Bunny Treats and Eggs Under a Cloche for Easter Table.

Bunny vase with spring flowers, tulips, hyacinths, viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Look at that. . .another bunny hopped to the top shelf! ;)

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

🐇 🐰 🐇

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Daffodils are blooming in mason jars, along

with azalea blooms snipped from the shrubs,

joining fragrant hyacinths and Lady Banks Rose that’s in bloom now.

Mason jar of spring flowers...tulips, daffodils, azalea, hyacinth, azalea, Lady Banks rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #masonjar #spring #flowers

Tip: Daffodils secrete a sap that can shorten the vase life of other flowers.

To use daffodils in a vase with other flowers, cut them and put them in a vase by themselves

for at least an hour or longer. After the stems have secreted their sap,

they’re ready to add to other flowers in a mixed bouquet

as long as you don’t recut the stems again.

Lady Banks Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

Dogwood trees were blooming last week, perfectly timed with Easter’s arrival.

Floral bunny and cabbage leaf plate with dogwood blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Bunny Bouquet paper placemats by Hester & Cook hopped to the table,

joining bunny plates and napkin rings and blooming napkins.

Bunny Bouquet paper placemats by Hester & Cook and bunny and blooms tabletop fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Garden tools are blooming with flowers,

for a nod to spring gardening season. . .

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Our freeze date in the Southern Piedmont of North Carolina is April 15th. . .

time to head to the garden center for annuals and direct sow seeds!

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Garden gloves are holding assorted vintage blooming flatware.

Vintage floral flatware in gardening glove | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

I’m always on the look out for a blooming fork, knife,

or spoon to make a bouquet of vintage flatware. . .

Vintage floral flatware in gardening glove | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Especially when I can pick one up for a dollar or two

at an antique mall.

Bunny vase with Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Bunny and blooms tabletop fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Table Details:

Floral Bunny Salad Plates / BIA Cordon Bleu, HomeGoods, several years ago

Square Bunny Plates/ Maxcera

Cabbage Leaf Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Bunny Bouquet Paper Placemats / Hester & Cook

Bunny Napkin Rings and Bunny Vases / HomeGoods

Floral Garden Tools and Gloves / Target, several years ago

Square Dinner Plates / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard

Bunny-shaped Plate / Pier 1

Goblets / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Assorted Flatware / vintage

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring blooms

and weather where you are. ♥

Bunny vase with spring flowers, tulips, hyacinths, viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunny #rabbit #spring #flowers

  24 comments for “Spring Blooms and Bunnies Tabletop Fun on The Potting Bench

  1. Kathy Menold
    April 10, 2023 at 6:38 am

    Beautiful bunnies and blooms. My Snowball viburnums are incredible this spring and weren’t hurt at all by the rain and wind. Need to cut a bouquet for the house now that my daffodils and tulips have gone by. Have a good week.

    Reply
    • LoisAnn
      April 10, 2023 at 9:39 am

      Another beautiful Monday in Mary land.

      Reply
  2. Cindi
    April 10, 2023 at 7:28 am

    Oh I so needed to see beautiful flowers and bunnies from you today…it was 32 this morning when I went out to feed the chickens. That’s too cold for April here in Central Virginia. Should be warmer later this week. I so love the snowball verbanium…going to walk the yard later to see where I could put it. I planted a small moon garden last week (all white flowers so there is color to see at night) but not sure if there is room there. Unfortunately for this impatient lady I planted all bulbs. 🤣. Peace.

    Reply
  3. Lauren J SCHMIDT
    April 10, 2023 at 7:36 am

    Your potting bench display is adorable. I love all the bunnies and the snowball viburnums are so pretty. I’ve wanted to plant one for a few years but haven’t found any at my local garden shops. Oh, I tried your asparagus-strawberry salad for Easter and it was a big hit! Thank you!

    Reply
  4. Barbara
    April 10, 2023 at 7:51 am

    Delightful, a wonderful way to extend the Easter bunny display well
    Into spring and beyond.

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    April 10, 2023 at 7:52 am

    HAPPY EASTER!!! BEAUTIFUL display as usual!!! Finally have warm sunshine weather!!! 🐰🐇🥕✝️❤️

    Reply
  6. Maureen
    April 10, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Gorgeous display of Spring ! Love all your bunnies! A treat for sure! Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  7. Jenna
    April 10, 2023 at 9:00 am

    Oh Mary, so much bunny and flower love Mary, this is such a gorgeous celebration of Spring! I adore the cabbage plates paired with the sweet bunny plates and the beautiful snowball blooms and Spring flowers! Thank you for the daffodil tip, so interesting~ the Hester & Cook paper placemats are adorable, such a fabulous Spring display!

    Reply
  8. Dorinda Selke
    April 10, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Mary ~ what a beautiful way to wake up on Easter Monday and see the most amazing post of nature’s finest paintbox of colors. Just spectacular ! And inspiring as our crocuses just broke ground and bloomed last week.

    Bunny hugs to you, Dorinda Selke

    Reply
  9. Donna
    April 10, 2023 at 9:12 am

    Yours is the blog I turn to first. So lovely and so full of my favorite inspiration. Thank you for taking the time and care.

    Reply
  10. Aquietlife
    April 10, 2023 at 9:15 am

    It could not be any cuter!!! ❤❤❤ your bunny hutch and all the details, but most flabbergasted at all your flowers, spring is missing in California this year! Not a rose in sight, envious of lady banks appearance! And your viburnum takes my breath away, I thought I had it but after seeing yours there is no way I could forget it! I need a trip to the nursery today… Thanks for all the joy, we had our first sunny 70 degree day since October yesterday, been an extremely long cold winter!

    Reply
  11. Carolyn E
    April 10, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Very beautiful Mary. You have created magical gardens and the flowers are all stunning. I can see the creative drive you put into your place settings on the garden table. Thanks for sharing❤️💐

    Reply
  12. Sandra Brown
    April 10, 2023 at 9:38 am

    Lovely fresh new and beautiful content. Inspiring! Thank you Mary.,

    Reply
    • Clara
      April 10, 2023 at 10:25 am

      Mary, This is a delightful post! So many beautiful spring flowers and bunnies. It made my morning. My first thought was what a perfect farmer’s market floral display. You’re such a talented stylist. I’m always in awe of your talent. The potting bench just draws you to it with the beautiful colors and the cute bunnies. It’s just gorgeous! Your snowball viburnum is magnificent. So many blooms. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️

      Reply
  13. Shannon@Belle Bleu Interiors
    April 10, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Oh Mary, your potting bench display is absolutely beautiful with all the pretty blooms and sweet bunnies. It’s not long until my snowballs start blooming. We are just a few weeks behind you. Yesterday, I noticed green blooms starting to sprout. I was going to drop you a note today to tell you that your nest cookies were a hit on the Easter dessert table yesterday. Everyone loved them! Thanks so much for sharing the recipe. I hope you have a most wonderful week ahead!

    Reply
  14. Pam
    April 10, 2023 at 11:26 am

    Mary, your potting bench is so charming dressed with spring flowers and bunnies. Your viburnum is beautiful, mine is past its prime. I love seeing your Lady Banks roses, their small blooms are so intricate in detail. The potting bench says spring has arrived in all its glory. Thanks for a beautiful dose of flower therapy. Happy Monday 💚🌸💚🌷

    Reply
  15. Linda Sink
    April 10, 2023 at 11:44 am

    As always, I look forward to your post. My absolute favorite! I so look forward to seeing your latest creation. Just lovely. Am still waiting for a wonderful book from you. You are so talented and creative. Best wishes always!

    Reply
  16. Pamela
    April 10, 2023 at 12:25 pm

    What a beautiful display of flora and fauna, both real and faux! Thank you for sharing your bountiful garden.

    Reply
  17. Ricki Treleaven
    April 10, 2023 at 3:29 pm

    This post reminds me of Mr. McGregor’s garden from Peter Rabbit! The bunnies ate up my roses last year. I was too busy fighting larger things then, but this year, I will fight the bunnies!

    Reply
  18. Michele M.
    April 10, 2023 at 4:18 pm

    Oh Mary – it is so beautiful and refreshing! You do it so very well. Thanks for the awesome eye candy!

    Reply
  19. Marion
    April 10, 2023 at 4:36 pm

    Mary the flowers are beautiful and the Bunnies are CUTE!
    Marilyn,Joan and Marion

    Reply
    • Kitty
      April 10, 2023 at 5:39 pm

      What a happy potting bench display, Mary! I’m crazy about those bunny vases. One of my sons just purchased a snowball plant. I can’t wait to see how it looks at his house.

      Reply
  20. Sue
    April 10, 2023 at 7:14 pm

    Your bunnies and blooms potting shelf could not be prettier! Thank you for sharing!
    I have a snowball viburnum bush but it’s not nearly as full of blooms as yours. What’s your secret?
    Thanks for a beautiful post.

    Reply
  21. Kim
    April 10, 2023 at 9:04 pm

    Mary, I love your tabletop fun on the potting bench! The bloom are gorgeous and I especially love the snowball viburnum – wish we could grow them here. Your bunny plates are adorable and the Hester and Cook placemats are so cute. Thanks for the smiles with your blooms and bunnies, and happy Monday to you!

    Reply

