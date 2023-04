Macaroon Nest Cookies are an easy sweet treat for Spring or Easter. Only 5 ingredients required, plus your candy eggs of choice to make chewy, coconut cookies that are naturally gluten-free.

Happy Friday!

Are you looking for a festive dessert or sweet treat for Spring or Easter?

These Macaroon Nest Cookies are sure to please everybunny

at your Easter table or for your next Spring gathering!

Coconut enthusiasts will love these chewy cookies that check a lot boxes!

☑️ Only 5 ingredients, plus your favorite candy eggs or jelly beans

☑️ One bowl, no mixer

☑️ They come together quickly, with 15 minutes of baking time

☑️ Naturally *gluten-free

*Ingredients that are naturally gluten-free, may come in contact with gluten during processing or packaging, like the baking chips that are melted or candy eggs in this recipe. For those managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten, it’s important to use only ingredients that are certified gluten-free, verified by the manufacturer.

This recipe makes about 24 cookies,

using a 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

14 oz. sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup white baking chips, melted, for drizzling

3 candy eggs or jelly beans per cookie “nest”

Method:

Heat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk,

vanilla, and salt; fold in coconut.

Using a 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop, drop a mound of coconut mixture

onto prepared sheets, spacing 2 inches apart.

Using a fork, tease apart each mound making each into roughly a 2 1/2-inch “nest.”

Bake, rotating baking sheets and swapping positions halfway through,

until cookies are golden brown around the edges, 14 to 16 minutes.

Let cookies cool on baking sheets 5 minutes, before transferring them

to a wire rack to cool completely.

When cookies are cool, follow directions on back of your baking chips for melting.

I used Nestle Premier White Morsels, melting directions:

Microwave 1 cup morsels uncovered in microwave safe bowl on high power for 45 seconds; stir.

If needed, heat at additional 10 – 15 second intervals, stirring vigorously after each interval until melted.

Microwaves vary, melting times may need to be adjusted.

Drizzle melted white chocolate onto cooled nests and add 3 candy eggs to each nest to set.

When set, store in airtight container until ready to serve.

Note: Coconut will be slightly sticky so place in a single layer with parchment

or wax paper separating layers rather than stacking cookies until ready to serve.

Use all blue eggs for a sweet nest for a Spring gathering, if desired.

I used Trader Joe’s Candy Coated Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds.

Looking for more last-minute menu ideas for Easter?

Find 20+ Recipes for your Easter or Spring Celebration

with Sides, Salads and Desserts, HERE.

Lola and Sophie wish you a Happy (Hoppy 🐇) Easter!

🐇🐾 🐰 🐾

