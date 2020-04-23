DIY Watering Can Makeover with Decoupage and Napkins
Give a watering can a sprinkle of blooms and butterflies using napkins with decoupage! This easy and fun technique works on any surface that you want to refresh and give a spring or blooming makeover.
Happy Thursday! I hope you’re staying sane while sheltering at home. I’ve found that having some projects to keep your mind and hands busy helps. We’ve been busy gardening and I’ve been puttering around the Potting Shed.
Gardening is good for the soul and you get flowers. . .🌼
With extra time on my hands these days I decided to give a couple of watering cans a makeover using napkins, adding some blooms with a sprinkling of birds and butterflies! I found my napkins at Tuesday Morning back in February with the intention of using them to decorate Easter eggs, but never got around to it. Maybe next year as I only used 2 napkins per package.
If you’re a reader of my blog, you know I have a *slight* watering can addiction. ;-) I had two watering cans that were in a sad state and decided to give them a fresh coat of paint before I began decoupaging, using leftover green chalk paint from a couple of garden projects. On the watering can on the right, I sanded the rusty areas before painting, removing any loose paint chips.
A toothpick was an easy way to keep the holes on the rose of the watering cans from sealing closed from the paint. If painting first, allow your project to thoroughly dry at least 24 hours before decoupaging.
In addition to napkins, you’ll need some Mod Podge which will act as a glue and sealer. I used a matte Mod Podge as the gloss Mod Podge would highlight the wrinkles and my decoupaging imperfections.
Some napkins are 2-ply and others are 3-ply, mine were 3-ply. To start, separate the napkin layers and discard the white layers so you’re working with the top patterned layer. If you have trouble separating the plys, cut or tear your designs first which will make it easier to separate them.
I started cutting the napkins and decided I liked the look of the torn edges better and found it much quicker than cutting. The torn edges also made it easier to separate the layers and remove the middle ply of the napkins that were really stuck.
It’s been years since I decoupaged anything! I found a couple of helpful tips and videos on YouTube to help reduce the wrinkles.
One method is lay your napkin face down on a piece of plastic wrap. I started with plastic wrap and then switched to a clear binder sleeve I had that wasn’t as flimsy. Take a smooth bristle brush and gently brush enough water on your napkin design to carefully smooth out the wrinkles.
Flip the plastic over and place your design where you want it.
Transfer the wet napkin by gently peeling it off the plastic and the onto the surface of the watering can.
You don’t have to worry about placing a layer of Mod Podge on the can first using this method. The wet tissue of the napkin clings to the surface of the can and the Mod Podge will transfer through the thin tissue when brushed on top, gluing it to the can. I only used this method for the larger design areas of the napkins that I wanted to keep whole and intact.
With the smaller pieces of napkins, I brushed the Mod Podge onto the area of the can where I wanted it and then applied the pieces onto the Mod Podged area.
I covered the sides and tops of the watering cans to create a collage with the torn pieces of napkins. Layout your design on the surface of your project beforehand so you have an idea where you want them to go before applying the Mod Podge.
There’s a bit a learning curve if you haven’t done this before or if it’s been a while since you’ve decoupaged. The best tip I have is to take your time and not rush. . .easier to do these days. ;-) Smaller pieces are easier to apply and keep wrinkle free. Smooth your torn pieces of napkin out from the center to help reduce wrinkles. Allow the undercoat of the Mod Podge to dry at least 15 minutes before applying a top coat. I switched from a foam brush to a smooth bristle brush which reduced tearing and didn’t ‘grab’ the napkin like the foam brush did.
If you tear your napkin while brushing, don’t panic. Unwrinkle it as gently as possible with your brush or remove the piece while still wet and start over. If you’re covering the surface completely as a collage, allow it to dry, then cover and patch your tear with another piece of napkin.
After your design is complete, apply a top coat of Mod Podge to the entire surface and allow to dry. Brush it on using thin, even strokes. Allow it to dry completely (about an hour) before applying a second coat. For additional durability, spray your finished project with an acrylic sealer and to reduce any tackiness.
You can use this technique to decorate any surface…flower pots, birdhouses, furniture. . . the possibilities are endless! I plan on using my watering cans decoratively indoors but if you plan to use your decoupaged item outdoors, remember to spray with several coats of acrylic sealer to protect it from the elements.
A craft project that keeps your hands and mind busy while you’re stuck at home can be good for your mental health!
I’m happy to be part of a Creative Craft Blog Hop hosted by Chloe at Celebrate & Decorate. Visit my blogging friends to find more craft projects at the links below:
This is so gorgeous!!! I have those napkins! I have Mod Podge but alas no watering can. I will keep it in mind though for when we can get out. You did such a great job with it. Beautiful. Made my day.
That’s really pretty, Mary. You did a great job, and provided great tips. I’m pinning this one. I had a watering can like one you’ve decoupaged (I think I gave it to my sister), but I still have a few more. The possibilities are endless. This is a great hop to visit.
These are gorgeous and I have a nice stash of pretty napkins. I love the way you tore the napkins for an overall vintage look. Looking forward to trying this.
I have a slight obsession with Michel Design Works Napkins and have quite a collection. I’ve decoupaged a few things but I really need to do more. You’ve inspired me to do something this weekend.
I love this idea. Old watering cans are ideal. Just waiting for Hobby Lobby to open.
Very sweet, I have collected napkins for years with these very projects in mind, but without a greenhouse I never get around to it! My life has been on hold for years, I can’t start roses, seeds, cuttings, crafts, I need my little glass room for full frontal fun! Love yours, darling as ever!
After 20 years as a paraprofessional in an elementary I was crafted out. BUT your project may force me to try to duplicate your accomplishments! Thanks… I think.
Good Morning Mary,
Isn’t modpodge the best product we can we have in our arsenal of crafting materials!
Love the napkins you chose and this wonderful watering can too.
Spring has sprung for you!
Great to share in the crafting blog hop with you.
Stay safe.
Jemma
Love this idea! Decoupage is one of my favorite ways to craft and I have a watering can that can use some attention like yours.
Nice to be blog hopping with you :)
The cutest watering can ever! The flowers in it make it come to life! Just Beautiful Mary!
I love decoupaging and making things for outside. This is so lovely and perfect for spring! Thanks for sharing.
Hi, Mary. Our Tuesday Morning closed, and I so miss the wonderful paper goods they offered at reduced prices…when you only want a few for a project. Great tutorial for those who have never used this very versatile product. I love the result, too! Thanks for always inspiring! Sandi
Too adorable Mary!! I LOVE the way your can turned out! I love to play with Mod Podge, in fact I have some supplies laid out to do some bottles today :) I appreciate you sharing the tips and tricks you learned…oh, the dreaded wrinkles! I have found they are much less noticeable after it decoupage dries…this hop has got my mind whirling with inspirations, now I wish I had a watering can! Sooo pretty!
Jenna
Awesome!
Mary, you make your projects look easy…..
So bright and cheery
Love them both.
What a beautiful napkin to use on your watering can. I love how it turned out. Your garden looks wonderful as well.
Mary, the watering cans are so pretty! What a wonderful makeover. Great idea! Will be pinning.
BTW, I made the “doctor the box” spice cake. We’re enjoying it this week. It’s delicious and a nice change from what we’ve had for dessert recently. Enjoy your day! Clara ♥️
Thank you Clara! So glad you’re enjoying the cake. We all need a sweet treat these days. ♥
What beauties they turned out to be! Those napkins are the perfect choice with the sweet birds, colorful flowers and butterflies for your watering cans. Will pin as I don’t have any modge podge glue, but would like to try this in the future. Still enjoying my special soaps you showed us how to make. Don’t want to use them as they are so darling, lol. Craft on! 🐦🦋🌹
So thought all the ideas, recipes, crafts, deco – EVERYTHING you share with us.
Mary, I’ve said this so many times, I sound like a broken record, But is there anything you can’t do? The watering cans are charming. They remind me of the one I have that I bought several years ago at Target, full of colorful blooms! I don’t have the number you have, but they do multiple here!
I love seeing your potting shed any season! The clean windows remind me I need to wash the windows in the sunporch!
Happy Spring!
So LOVE
Wow! How lovely! I have not done Mod Podge since the 70’s when I did Holly Hobby pictures. Love this! Going to order some Mod Podge today!! Have you ever done the Elmer’s glue with additional water homemade Mod Podge?
Thank you Dr. Mary! No, I never have, I’ve always used Mod Podge. Do you like the results as well as with the store bought brand?
Love that idea!! I have some of the same napkins, will try that soon!
Very pretty
That is so stunning; what a great idea! I’m going to be on the lookout for napkins now so I can embellish my own watering can too.
Mary!! This is beautiful! I have decoupaged using napkins on May things but never thought to adorn a watering can! Love, love this!! I’m adding this to my list of projects after the boxes disappear!!
Have a great week!!
Love this project, Mary! Now I wish I would’ve kept my watering cans. Thanks for the inspiration!
Mary, the watering cans are beautiful. The flower and bird images are simply gorgeous. I wanted to decoupage Easter eggs, but I couldn’t buy Modge Podge anywhere – they were sold out. Maybe now that we’ve all been home a few weeks, the supplies are back in stock. I do miss going to Hobby Lobby and Michaels, but will try the online store again. Thank you for sharing your beautiful ideas with us, they always brighten my day!
I love everything about these watering cans! You did such an artistic and amazing job on that decoupage, too.
Totally transformed! They turned out great Mary-enjoy:@)
Your watering cans turned out so beautifully, Mary. My mom and I used to love doing Mod Podge projects back in the day. I did a pumpkin not that long ago, and it turned out pretty cute. We need our projects to keep us busy.
What an awesome project! I just recently started using Mod Podge and love playing around with it. This is a perfect craft for spring – especially since you love those watering cans. Love it! Hope you are staying safe and healthy!
Shelley
I love the watering can with the birds. You did a great job and provided a great tutorial. I really like it as I love birds.
Absolutely beautiful! Love it! I have a collection of watering cans too and some need an update. Think this will be a nice technique. Thanks for sharing!