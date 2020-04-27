Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers + Giveaway

Celebrated flower farmer and floral designer Erin Benzakein presents all the secrets to designing garden-fresh bouquets. In these stunning pages, you’ll find everything you need to start making your own incredible arrangements, whether you’re harvesting flowers from the backyard or sourcing ingredients at the local market.
Discover easy-to-follow advice on flower care, material selection, and essential design techniques, along with how-tos for more than 25 seasonal arrangements—including magnificent centerpieces, giftable posies, festive wreaths, and breathtaking bridal bouquets. Plus, an A–Z ingredient guide provides photos and care tips for more than 200 bouquet-worthy plants, making it easy to identify and use a wide range of beautiful flowers, foliage, and more. Brimming with expert advice and hundreds of vibrant images, A Year in Flowers is the definitive guide to flower arranging and a welcoming invitation to surround yourself with natural beauty all year long.
I love this book! I preordered back in December and it’s full of floral inspiration and wonderful techniques and tips to create everything from hand-tied bouquets and centerpieces to bridal bouquets, wrist corsages and flower crowns.
My favorite is the clematis. And the plumeria.
I love the little Stephanotis flower. My daughter’s name is Stephanie. She was tiny when she was born. One of my friends said my daughter was a little stephanotis. From that, my daughter’s nickname came about – Otis. She carried a bouquet of stephanotis when she got married five years ago.
hydrangeas all colors
Lilacs are my favorite flower! They’ve always been around in my grandparents yards, my parents and now my daughter has a whole row of them in her backyard. They smell so amazing and bring back such wonderful memories of playing by them and having huge bunches over the house.
My grandmother and I share the same favorite flower, the nasturtium
Thank you for the flower therapy and giveaway opportunity Mary! My favorite flowers are peonies and I have planted several Sarah Bernhardt tubers this spring. I am a long time follower and look forward to your posts! 🌸💐🌷
My favorite flower is the Zinnia!! They are a wonderful cut flower and last a long time…so colorful..I buy lots and lots of seeds every year!! Patiently waiting to buy and sow them seeds this year!! Thank you for another great giveaway!! FLOWER POWER!!! 🌹🌺🌻🌼🌸🌷💐
To name my favorite flower would be impossible for so many are my favorite. To name a few however would be roses, stock, Lily of the valley, lilacs,peonies,delphiniums,sunflowers, so many I love….. 😊💐🌷💐
To name my favorite flower would be impossible for so many are my favorite. To name a few however would be roses, stock, Lily of the valley, lilacs,peonies,delphiniums,sunflowers, so many I love….. 😊💐🌷💐
Faves include hellebores, anemones, tulips, daffodils, impatiens, and pansies.
I follow you on Pinterest! Thanks again!
Hi Mary, Hard to pick just one favorite flower. I’ll pick Hydrangea (all of them).
I’ve been a Pinterest follower for years!
Hi Mary, hard to choose just one favorite but I’ll go with Hydrangea (all of them)!
Being asked to choose a favorite flower is akin to being asked to choose your favorite of your children. Each one is unique, special and loved!
A bouquet filled with daffodils, iris, anemones, ranunculus, roses, Queen Anne’s lace, stock,daisies,tulips, sunflower, bluebonnets, larkspur, hyacinth, lisianthus! Oh my!
Great minds…! I have been giving packets of seeds to older neighbors so they can avoid a trip to the local big box store, Thank you for telling us about Floret Farm–another great resource!
I am old school–love my peonies and ranunculus and hydrangeas.
Thanks for such a cheerful giveaway
Susie,
What a wonderful idea! Thank you for posting about giving seed packets to elderly neighbors.🌻
What a beautiful book Mary and sweet giveaway! I love your Monday Morning Blooms series and have learned so much from you girls. I’m an equal opportunity flower lover– hydrangeas, roses, tulips and sunflowers in particular. I’m a follower and have shared your blog with my friends and family! Jerri
Impossible to pick only one but I’ll say hydrangeas! But aren’t they all gorgeous!
I’m a follower on Pinterest. Jerri
I often get my flower fix by visiting your beautiful blog! Hydrangeas are always a favorite. 💐🌸🌹
I subscribe by email.
My favorite flowers are the yellow irises that I transplanted from my mother’s yard 35 years ago. She grew them for 15 years. My 50 year old irises are so prolific and I often have over 200 blooms.
My favorites are the peony – first, with hydrangea as a close second. I purchased a yellow peony late last season, and can’t wait for bloom season to come in June here in New Hampshire.
Unrelated, absolutely love all your tablescapes.
I follow you on pinterist too!
Oh my, what a beautiful book. I would love to add that to my coffee table. Eye candy at my fingertips each day! A favorite flower is a hard one … it depends on the season. At the top of my list is the gardenia. Those great big old fashioned ones that look like they belong on a wedding cake and smell heavenly.
Thank you for this opportunity to win this beautiful book!!
Good morning Mary! Thank you for sharing this beautiful book and Floret with us. Planting seeds is an an affordable way to enjoy flowers with fewer trips to the garden centers and big box stores. I’m a follower by email and on Pinterest. Love your blog!
I love roses! And my favorite Flower to grow from seed is tall geraniums! Thanks for this awesome giveaway!
Oh I forgot to say my favorite flowers are sunflowers!
My favorite flower is the Zinnia!! They are a wonderful cut flower and last a long time…so colorful..I buy lots and lots of seeds every year!! Patiently waiting to buy and sow them seeds this year!! Thank you for another great giveaway!! FLOWER POWER!!! 🌹🌺🌻🌼🌸🌷💐 I must have hit the wrong thing here I don’t know how my comment became a reply..I apologize..
Flowers are “food” for the mind and soul. I Love to have something blooming each day, to enrich my view, both inside the house and outside.
My favorite flower is lantana partially because it easy to grow and drought tolerant. I also like the choices of colors.
Love your blog!!
And by the way, I subscribe to your blog.
Mary,
Thank you for the Flower therapy! As always your blog never disappoints! My favorite flowers are mophead blue hydrangeas and David Austin’s grandiflora roses. I do follow you on Pinterest too!
Asking to choose my favorite flower is like asking to choose a favorite child – wow! – hydrangeas would be my first choice.
I follow you on Pinterest!
My favorite flowers are daffodils ,they are the sign of the beginning of a new year of flowers to come ! Thanks for your beautiful pictures and ideas on flowers you are so talented💐
Happy Monday!
Thanks for sharing your book and flower therapy this morning.
So beautiful and colorful! One of my favorite flowers is Hydrangea’s. I also love clematis.
My go-to filler is sweet potato vine. Like the bright color.
We have a nice yard and I try to make it bright and cheery all summer long.
Hibiscus and Mandevilla’s are my husband’s favorites!
Happy Spring!
My favorite flowers are the blooms of bleeding heart and cosmos.
Oh my goodness, every flower is my favorite! But today I’ll go with shell pink peonies and gorgeous lilacs. This looks like a beautiful book, so many ideas and lots of eye-candy!
Mary, you have such a talent for displaying flowers. I have so many favorite flowers, it is hard to say just one! But if I have to, I would say that the Zinnia is at the top of my list. They are so colorful and vibrant. And best of all, they are wonderful for cutting. Thank you for your wonderful blog. You never fail to inspire me!
My favorite flowers are zinnias. I love the colors.
My favorite flower is the rose. It is my birth flower. I love the scent, I love wild rose and vine roses the best. I also love gardenia ~ what a beautiful scent! ‘Twas my mother’s favorite. My dad planted several beneath the kitchen window so when my mother was at the sink she could experience the smell of her favorite flower. Also, I love hydrangea. This is my older sister’s favorite. Thus, one of mine, too. She is a Master Gardener, and I have learned much from her. Yet, hydrangea was introduced to both of us by our grandmother who planted them all throughout her own yard, but her favorite was lilies, and Irises, which makes them flowers I love as well. Just as my dad’s favorite is gladiolus! Such a happy word for such a pretty flower to grow a multitude of charming little blooms all along one stem! Of course, yellow daffodils delight me, too, just as much as; pink poinsettias can! And then, not to end, to wrap it up, I sup pose jasmine does the trick to keep me in that trance of how awesome some blooms can be used for perfume…violets for candy, too! My aunt made those for me when we once played “come have tea!” Sweet memories I have of many flowers that I love! Can’t forget camellias ~ brings to mind my Aunt Camille. So many Camellia shows I went to with her! Just like loving poppies and peonies that I do because that aunt’s sister which was my aunt too, those were her favorites, making them mine, too! Lastly, most importantly, being a mom of sons…can’t end this comment without mentioning sunflowers, can I? Many flowers that I love! Many bouquets that I’ve made to display, many I’ve planted picked and pressed in books and framed. Yet, never enough to not want more of. Flowers; reminiscent of the life I’ve been given, the air that I breathe, the joy of the present…this gift of loving flowers will go on forever. Like songs and poems that mention so many. Even in the desert, the cactus grows and there’s a desert rose which brings me “write” back to the beginning🥰❤️😘when I should of mentioned that as a child my fav’s were; pansies and tulips, daisies and bottlebrush, hibiscus and buttercups, cherry blossoms, rounds it out and wraps it up for sure just because cottontails don’t have petals but if they did, they’d be on my list not just in my home!
Mary, I have many favorite flowers, Peonies, Zinnia and Roses just to name a few..
Beautiful! Ive just started my gardening library & MUST add this book to it! Beautiful. I follow Erin AND you on pinterest & instagram. (Lovely duo!!!). Thank you for the post & chance to win.
Oh & my fav flower is hydrangea! Or maybe dahlias🤔, or maybe zinnias…🤔 or gardenias…..no, its hydrangea! 🤪
My favorite flower are usually the ones that are currently blooming in my garden. Right now that would be Iris, Peonies and Rose’s but it will change in a couple of weeks. Gardening gives me such pleasure during this difficult time and planting and working in the garden gives me peace hope for the future.
I love all flowers but my favorite is the limelight hydrangea. Thank you for your lovely posts.
My favorite flower would have to be the crinum lily (and the amaryllis). These old fashioned flowers always remind me of the many people who have passed along flowers to me over the years. Thanks so much for your blog. I aways enjoy reading the content, and looking at all the beautiful pictures.
Mary another great post. I have Erin’s first book and loved it. I took it to my garden club and many members ordered it too.
I follow you on Pinterest and I subscribe to you also.
I so enjoy your Potting shed and have used many of your beautiful ideas.
I grow zinnias. Reliable . pretty. deer proof.
Happy Birthday – make a grand wish and enjoy the cake!!
With love from Ann Hoover and virtual hugs to David
Thank you Ann! ♥
It is hard to pick a favorite flower, but the one that always surprises me is the red spider lily, a passalong plant from my grandmother’s garden. Thanks for your flower inspiration that comes in my email each week!
Yikes, it’s hard to pick a favorite flower. Two favorites, on opposite sides of the spectrum, are lily of the valley and foxglove. But then there’s peonies and hydrangeas and roses and ……..!
What a wonderful Monday morning post! Like so many others it is hard to select only one favorite flower but if I must I would choose pansies. Their “faces” tug at my heart each time. Thank you for your giveaway; you are always so generous, Mary. This farm reminds me of the operation of Farmgirl Flowers in a way; you introduced me to them also and I have ordered from them twice. I am a long time subscriber and I hope that continues for a long time!
Like so many if your followers, how do you pick a favorite….each in its own season. The first crocus…
I love Zinnias for their bright colors and happy faces.
I have two favorites of which I look forward to every year. One is the Clematis and for the first time, is sharing new plants all across my flower bed. The other is Peonies and every year I wait to see them open their glorious blooms, maybe I’m looking forward to them more so this year. My soul needs them.
I follow you on every way that I can and I love your blog. It always brightens my life. When I first started on the computer (late bloomer), your’s was one of the first blogs I followed. It’s always such a gift and this book and give away is a perfect gift for this year too. Happy Spring.
Do you have a source for the garden gloves and floral tools?
Hi Pamela, the gloves came from Amazon and garden tools from Target a coupon of years ago 🌸
My favorite flower is peony! Ever since I was a young girl, I loved inhaling the sweet scent of the blousy pouffy puffs by putting my whole face into the blooms. Here in NJ, I await their unfurling in my small garden with such gleeful anticipation. We even plan any trips around their Bloom time to be sure to be home. The full pretty pink petals of Sarah Bernhardts remind me of a prima ballerina’s blooming tutu. As I write this, the peony buds and still round and tight, awaiting the sunshine to return so they can make their joyful debut! Xo
I follow you on Pinterest, I have for several years. Favorite flowers are the ones currently blooming at any given time.
I love Peonies. I grew up in Mansfield, Ohio and peonies are in bloom there around Memorial Day. We always took Peonies to the cemetery…This book would make a great addition to the library at Inniswood Metro Park where I volunteer.
Sarah My favorite flower is the lilac that will not grow in my climate. I do I need THERAPY!
My favorite flower is the Dahlia, the dinner plate variety is simply gorgeous!!!!
Hydrangeas and piones
What a beautiful book. Oh, how I love flowers. My favorite is violets, with roses coming in next. I always love to read your blog.
With out a doubt the Sweet Pea. I remember gathering them in a sweet pea patch with my Grandmother at the farm. Wish I could go back!
Mary, my favorite flower is peony. I follow you on Pinterest and by email.
I also enjoy many flowers! My favorite annual would be the sassy Snapdragon and my favorite perennial is the Peony.
My favorite flower is the Bridal Wreath Spirea, would love your book
Mary, You are so generous with your giveaways! I’ve been a long time follower and love your sweet pups, Potting Shed, tablescapes and recipes. I can’t pick a favorite flower which changes with the seasons. Cheery daffodils for early spring, followed by iris and peonies. Endless Summer Hydrangeas are my favorite summer flowers and dahlias for late summer and early fall. Thank you for the beauty you share and Happy Birthday wishes to you! 🌷🌸🌺🌼🎂🎉❤️
My favorite flower is Peonies- to watch their buds bloom I find miraculous!
So many flowers, so many choices, however one of my favorites is the carnation because they take me back to first dances, first corsages, happy memories and they last such a long time in arrangements.
My favorite flower is the peony.
I love all flowers but I enjoy working with Calla Lillies of all sizes and colors
Glad to know you are on Pinterest ….I have followed you!
Flower Heaven Mary! What a gorgeous book! And aren’t you brilliant to include flower seeds in your oh so generous giveaway! I am enjoying 2 yellow hibiscus trees, begonias, citrus trees along with cherry tomatoes, basil and lavender that my son planted at the beach house…I am in charge of watering, a gardening task I can do :) Thank you Mary 🌷 I think tulips are my favorite, they do some crazy things :)
Jenna
I follow you on Pinterest too!
I’ve followed your blog for years too!
My favorite is peonies! I have some plants that were started many years ago from divisions from my mother’s. I remembered them from when I was a child. We moved here to Lake Norman almost 2 years ago, and my husband dug up a few plants before we moved ( a few weeks after having hip surgery, no less!) These lovely light pink peonies are in bloom right now. A beautiful reminder of my sweet mother.
Good morning Mary! I wholeheartedly agree that this is a wonderful book. The winner will enjoy the high quality pics and ideas. Mine is never put away. It has a permanent home on the ottoman within reach when I need a flower fix!
Have a great day! Clara ♥️
Very generous of you. Thank you. I love your pictures! You are very talented arranging. I arrange glorious flowers on Fridays in church. Missing that terribly. Ah, favorites…like others it is impossible to choose just one. Tops though are freesia, stock-both are heaven scented, roses of course, hydrangea which I am lucky to have many of-peoonies and lilacs, and orchids. Thanks for spreading your joy.
I love daisies and hydrangeas
Forgot to mention ranunculus! Love them too.
I absolutely love hydrangeas and dahlias; although flowers of any type make my heart sing and put a smile on my face!
I am a follower of your Pinterest page.
Flowers! How do you pick just one? They are all favorites for their own special characteristics and uses. God always gives us such beautiful gifts-flowers are one for sure! Love your blog. Makes my day. Your pups are precious.😊
How to choose just one…I would say the zinnia. I plant them around the perimeter of my husband’s veggie garden. They are so long lasting, colorful, and easy to grow! Your blog posts are inspiring and your photos are beautiful. Thank you.
I actually can’t think of a favorite. Strange, isn’t it? Just always happy to have all…in my house, or in a garden. Thank You.
Mary…I love love love your blog! I also love my porch furniture that you were kind enough to share the source with me. My favorite flowers are many but I guess I would have to choose lilacs with yellow tulips.
I hope you are doing very well through our new “normal”.
What a wonderful opportunity! Thank you!
My favorites are iris, bearded especially, since my grandmother grew these long her fence row next to the vegetable garden. Second, and it’s just about first, are tulips. Their simplicity, but capricious nature, makes for such an interesting arrangement.
I follow you via email.. you are one of two I follow.. lol
I follow you on Pinterest also
Thank you once again for a cheery post! My favorite flower is the lilac. I follow your blog by email and follow your pins on Pinterest.
My favorite flower is a toss up between Hydrangeas, Peonies, and gardenias. Each is beautiful and brings a happy feeling to my soul. Thank you so much for the opportunity to win.
The hyacinth is my favorite! Although short lived, it’s fragrance always says, “Hello Spring”!!! 💐
Happy Monday Morning!!! The sun is shining and my gardens are calling me :-). I have so many favorite flowers that it’s hard to choose. This year I think it is roses. I can’t wait to get to the garden center to add more climbing roses. Thank you for sending us all happy thoughts.
My default answer has always been gladiolus because that was my mother’s favorite flower. But I guess the flower that makes me the happiest and gives me the most pleasure for my buck is geraniums…the deeper the red the better!!!
I love roses, camellias and hydrangeas.
My favorite flowers are hydrangeas. I love all of your posts and also seeing your sweet pups in your pictures. I also follow you on Pinterest and love your Tablescapes.
I love the beautiful colors of the cosmos and how they dance in the wond
Following you on Pinterest, for more inspiration
My favorite flower is the lily especially amaryllis. I can remember when i was a young girl going into my grandmother’s lily bed. She grew amaryllis and for years had been trying to breed a totally white one. She finally got one and I thought that was the most beautiful flower ever. You guessed it right. I picked that lily. I will always remember that day.
My favorite flower changes so often it’s hard to say. Right now I’m loving iris. Ask me next week and I’ll tell you another one!
I follow you on Pinterest!
I love dahlias! As a new resident of Arizona, I miss my lush California garden and the ability to pick flowers for my home.
So sweet of you to share this book, I too have loads of garden books but this has been predominate on my table since the day it was published, I just can’t tuck it away with its gorgeous cover winking at me daily! I dream daily of having my own lengthy cutting garden, it’s the last piece to my dream forever garden, but for now my iris and roses are into their peak stride and I can barely sleep at night because I am so eager to rush the garden every morning taking at least 400 pics a day of pure light and joy!
I love my Amaryllis that bloom in my garden every spring. Plants were passed downed to me from family, which makes them special.
My favorite is blue plumbago! If I still lived in Texas I would have a yard full the the beautiful plant.
Such a beautiful post! Looks like a gorgeous book. I love flowers and have many favorites, but I think my overall favorite is the rose. Thanks for this generous giveaway! Have a great day.
Mary, my favorite flower are lilacs. I have a huge bunch sitting in front of me today and the room is filled with it’s glorious perfume. What a gorgeous book! I recently read about Erin in Victoria magazine and was in awe of her talent with flowers. Thank you for the giveaway and your beautiful post today.
Just one? Well, I’d have to say “Roses,” of course! My old fashioned climbing rose (a gift from my mother for my birthday one year) smells like heaven! But I also love lilies and irises and my grandmother’s name was Pansy, so of course I love Pansies too! My mom, who lives with me, has a big pot of them and they have been producing for months now. But I can’t forget Hydrangeas because I love to decorate with them. We love flowers and really, they’re all our favorites!
Daffodils, violets in the Spring; beach roses and peonies in the summer; brilliant mums in the fall.
I follow you on Pinterest too Mary – Happy Monday!
If I had to pick a favorite flower, it would be zinnias. They come in so many colors and sizes and make beautiful bouquets. Love to share them.
What an absolutely gorgeous book!!
Thank-you for sharing it!
How can you just pick one flower, they all add such joy with their beauty! My new favorite is the Limelight hydrangeas!
My heart belongs to daffodils. Their yellow blooms always bring my birthday . Before my Mother passed away, she said …. Don’t forget to dig up those daffodil bulbs❤️. These bulbs had been transplanted from generations before her. So, I dug them up and prayed they would make it to our retirement move to the north Georgia mountains. I’m happy to say , they bloom beautifully here in Blue Ridge, and STILL bring my birthday every year. ❤️
Peonies and ranunculus are my favorite flowers!
Sadly they don’t grow well here in the south, so I miss them from my days living in the northeast and out west. Love that you share so much beauty and deliciousness in your blog…I always look forward to seeing what you share next! Thank-you!!
I’m so fickle when it comes to my favorite flower. Right now I’d have to say it’s the Clematis, but when that Peony opens…gorgeous! Then there’s the Rhododendrons…living inthe NW…they take your breath away. Followed by Hydrangeas and Rose’s. I’d say whatever is in bloom at the moment is my favorite…flowers make me happy!
I love flowers, but unfortunately so does a rabbit. He keeps eating in my flower bed. If you have any suggestions how to get rid of him. I would love to know. Thanks
Fragrant flowers but especially roses!
Oh we have to pick one?? I will try!! Ranunculas and peony’s and zinnias. Well at least I just did three!!
love you posts… It starts my mornings..
My list of favorites takes a whole page due to the fact as soon as I think of one beauty I’ll remember something from my childhood or a special event, or one my babies picked, and the list keeps growing. I can spend all day walking the gardens, smelling, dreaming and even talking to these beautiful pieces of art. They are like my children, each an individual and my favorite.
gardenia
following on pinterest -rana31287
Pink roses are my favorite flower followed closely by sunflowers with their sunny faces. I too am a follower on Pinterest.
I love flowers! Thank you for brightening up another rainy day here in Oregon! I always consider my absolute favorite flower as the daffodil (which is the flower of my birth month)…although as I sit here inhaling yesterdays fresh cut bouquet of lilacs I second guess myself! I will pin and hope for a chance to win this lovely book. Thank you again for your beautiful & inspiring posts. Enjoy your day!
My favorite annual this year is the Seashells Cosmos with beautiful fluted petals and lovely shades. Showy, easy to grow and make great cut flowers. Favorite perennials are those that remind me of loved ones when they bloom: those passed down through family generations or given as gifts from friends.
I enjoy receiving your emails and following you on Pinterest.
Thank you!
What a beautiful book !You are always so thoughtful.I follow on both email and Pinterest.One of my favorite flowers is the sunflower.There is just something about coming upon a field full of sunflowers as far as you can see.They just make me happy !Good luck everyone.Happy Mother’s Day.
Sunflowers! Thank you for this beautiful way to start a week. Many Blessings!
My favorite flower is anything blooming but Lilies top the list. I subscribed to your emails and followed you on Pinterest.
Peonies and lilacs! Thank you for the giveaway opportunity.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARY!!! 🎂🎉🎈🎁💐💖
Oh, my goodness, what a beautiful book! It is impossible for me to choose a favorite flower. I love nearly all flowers, and even enjoy dandelion blooms! :) I would have to say cottage garden flowers are my love! I adore hydrangeas, daylilies, cosmos, larkspur, zinnias, hollyhocks, foxgloves, delphiniums, and sunflowers. I am especially fond of zinnias! Purple coneflowers, rudbekia, and coreopsis are also favorites!! Thanks for the chance to enter for this awesome giveaway, Mary! God Bless, Tina
Lilacs are my favorite…the scent reminds me of my Grandmother!
My favorite flower is the tulip-they are always plentiful in February near my birthday as cut flowers and they make me think of Spring!
Also, I am one of your subscribers! I love your blog and flower photos. :)
I love the peonies, they are bring sweet memories of friends and family. Many were shared with me over the years.
Geraniums, mostly the white ones they are stunning at dusk!
Sweet peas for me!
Happy Birthday to you. Love roses, all colors, esp. white and peonies, fun to watch in the garden. Thanks for all that you share with us.