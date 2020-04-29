Lakeside Table + Botanic Garden Blooms
Happy Wednesday! We’ve had some beautiful spring weather this past week and the pollen is starting to wane. . . *achoo* ;) I set a table in celebration to enjoy a little outdoor and lakeside dining!
Have a seat by your favorite flower and join me as we dine with some botanic blooms.
Portmeirion Botanic Garden is my everyday dinnerware. I’ve been picking blooms for over 20 years. . .
I enjoy adding a flower to my garden of dishes when I find one at HomeGoods or T.J. Maxx. Raise your hand if you’re like me and are having HomeGoods withdrawal.
The beauty of these blooming dishes is I can always enjoy the short but sweet peony season . . .
And I don’t have to wait for the hydrangeas to bloom.
A pair of watering cans got a fun and affordable makeover recently with a little decoupage and napkins.
You can use this technique to decorate any surface. . .flower pots, birdhouses, furniture. . . the possibilities are endless!
I picked the last of the snowball viburnums and sprinkled in some azaleas and Lady Banks rose blooms, along with some foliage, for an easy and casual garden centerpiece for the table.
Introduced in 1972, Portmeirion Botanic Garden’s delightful mixture of floral motifs and signature leaf border, was inspired by early 19th century illustrations and designed by celebrated designer Susan Williams-Ellis.
In addition to the botanical designs, I was all aflutter over the butterflies and bees buzzing on the dinnerware which is also oven-to-table, freezer and microwave safe.
Table Details:
Dinnerware, Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden
Goblets, Napkins, Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Napkin Rings / consignment store
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Tablecloth / Bed, Bath & Beyond
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather where you are!
Stay safe ♥
I love your table! Botanic Garden is also my everyday china, and I so enjoy its beauty.
Your lovely tables by the lake are always my favorite; how blessed you are to have that view! Thanks for bringing some Spring cheer!
Wishing you safety and health,
Alyson
Love everything spring! The decoupaged watering cans are brilliant! Such a perfect springtime view and set up! I may have my project for the week with decoupage and my watering can (since the withdrawals are real from Homegoods & The Depot)!
The very first flower I spot on your tablecloth are blue pansies! Beautiful tablescape in a beautiful setting! Thanks so much.
Another beautiful post – the watering can project is on my list! Thank you for always providing such wonderful photos and ideas.
Lovely. But I miss seeing your gorgeous quilts that sometimes appear in your inspired table settings….
Maybe I’ll sit with the Foxglove 😇
Mary, how wonderful to have a seat at your table with the beautiful lake view. I love Botanic Garden and have six dinner plates. Adding the lovely table cloth and the pretty stemware completes the Botanic Garden theme. The decoupaged watering can filled with spring flowers is a stunning centerpiece. Happy Wednesday we are expecting rain!
What a spectacular table!! A feast for the eyes in every way. My daughter has those dishes and I love them-especially the old ones.
You did a marvelous job with your watering cans. Can’t wait to try my hand at some when “this” is all over.
My husband and I went to Portmeiron in Wales. It is a charming and unique place to visit if you ever get the chance.
Because my daughter has the dishes, I sent her 3 David Austin roses named Susan Williams-Ellis because…”Susan Williams-Ellis, the elder daughter of Clough Williams-Ellis, was the founder of Portmeirion Pottery. Susan and her husband Euan Cooper-Willis began Portmeirion Pottery in 1960.
Susan’s designs were at the forefront of contemporary style, and her 1972 design, Botanic Garden, became a worldwide best selling range of tableware. This range is still available for purchase from Portmeirion Online.
The success of Portmeirion Potteries was only one facet of Susan’s life and work. Susan was an accomplished artist and author, drawing inspiration from the sea as did her father. Susan studied at Chelsea School of Art under Henry Moore and Graham Sutherland. Her paintings have been exhibited at the Festival of Britain and her many of the rooms at Portmeirion Village were furnished with her textile designs.”
Such a beautiful table setting. Thank you for this taking the time to share the beauty of nature and your creative display for us to enjoy.
Beautiful. I enjoy all your blog posts. Especially this one with all the flowers.
Hi Mary, we are finally getting some spring weather…I love those dishes…it was a toss up between the ones shown here and the Lenox Butterfly Meadow pattern when I was looking…I picked the Butterfly Meadow…but I still love your pattern!! Sooo ready for beautiful flowers like your centerpiece!! A good pick me up!! 🌸🌻🌼💐🌺🌹♥️
Consider my hand raised!!!
Dear Mary ~ I am still shivering in upstate Litchfield Hills, CT !!! Last week we had snow, wind chills in the 20’s …. and our leaves aren’t out yet.
Please send some warm sunshine ☀️ our way 🙏🙏🙏
Thanks, Dorinda
Gorgeous! That stem with the orange poppies made me sigh….that was the color of mine in my landscape. Great collection, and perfect time for this tablescape. Thank goodness we have all this spring beauty to get through this social isolation.
Beautiful as ever! ;)
Dear Mary ~
I stumbled upon you quite by accident…don’t even remember what that sequence of events was..surfing the net I guess. I love everything about your posts and am most definitely raising my hand about missing Home Goods.
I’m not a serious shopper by any means but I can definitely waste some time aimlessly wandering around in there…and I never leave empty handed. As soon as I can locate an old watering can, I will definitely be trying the decoupage project. Thanks so much for brightening up a somewhat overcast and gloomy day in Harrisburg PA.
BE SAFE AND STAY HEALTHY.
~Judy~
Your table is blooming with happiness!..How nice to know that Botanic Garden is your everyday dish pattern, Mary. I love to know that you get your flower fix whenever you have a meal. Your table looks beautiful in your lakeside setting. xo
So beautiful, while i work daily planting and getting filthy it’s a great to see your pristine beauty! Getting ready to plant around fifty peonies, it was delightful to see your dish, it feels like a required purchase now!
Oh yes on missing hgs, they opend a gigantic bass sporting good store with lines to match costco, it’s in the same center as hgs, I can’t imagine one store is more essential then the other 😢 just yesterday I was wondering if hgs will even have spring merch, they are always seasons ahead, I fear it will be Xmas in summer while I am craving all things garden!
Mary,
Good morning and thank you for your gorgeous table by the lake with your Portmeirion Botanical china!
It is exceptional and such food for the soul on a rainy windy morning, especially – ha!
I just had to write to tell you that your attention to detail is beyond amazing!
The fact that your oval watering can fits perfectly inside the oval on your tablecloth is lovely, on top of the beauty that each piece brings to your table!
Even on your chicken soup photo with the lemon slice and parsley with your lime green Le Creuset dutch oven, next to the gold napkin and the beautiful chicken soup, etc., etc. Your eye for color and design brings me more joy than I can put into words throughout the year. I could go on for an hour….
If only I can drive to NC today and be your assistant to bring you lunch and help you iron – ha!
How in the world do you store all of these tablecloths and china and accessories? The beauty you produce is absolutely magical and I know there is a lot of work behind the scenes to achieve this level of excellence.
Just want you to know that “I am amazed by you” like the song says and I am grateful to you for giving all of us who celebrate beauty a balance to this crazy time!!!
By the way, once the world returns to normal, if you ever get to Lexington, Kentucky, I hope you will visit my favorite store for china and crystal – L.V.Harkness.
I’ve never seen anything else like it in the cities where I have traveled, and anyone who loves tableware would love it. They have everything at every price point, and it is like a museum on top of a store.
Anyway, wish I could send you something that gives you the happiness that you give all of your admirers.
Sending you love from Louisville on what would have been Derby week.
Thanks again and I appreciate the chance to connect with you since I’m not on social media.
Take good care,
Mary E
I don’t have a lake view to enjoy while eating on the porch but I do have a koi pond . Sitting on the porch and hearing the waterfall splashing, the birds singing and the children playing next door on a warm Spring day makes me forget the worries of the day. Your table is beautifully set. Your view as usual unmatchable.
Gorgeous as always! Perhaps a few weeks it will start to get nice in Mi. Our nursery’s are now opened & can’t wait to visit them!!
Stunningly beautiful. Love the lake side view and the table settings and flowers are simple fabulous! 🌹🌺🌻
Gosh that’s pretty!!! Our weather is “crappy”…just wind & more WIND…spring “May” miss us altogether…franki
Mary, What a beautiful table. I’m loving the botanical theme. Oh, the tablecloth is so colorful and pretty! Your watering can is the perfect centerpiece! Al fresco dining is delightful this time of year, especially by the lake. Thanks for allowing us to enjoy it too. ✋I miss HomeGoods too! Enjoy your day! Clara ♥️
Lovely! Perfection at the lake!
Spring flowers, butterflies, bees, and a gorgeous lakeside view. What a beautiful way to celebrate spring!
Your posts are always delightful! Flowers and puppies – nothing better. Oh and the water view!
Gorgeous table!
Welcome Spring…….
Your view is exceptional and the spring weather has been such a blessing during this terrible isolation. I love the flowers you used for your centerpiece and the arrangement style.
That is amazing how the watering can fit perfectly in the center of the tablecloth. Curious minds want to know did you have this tablescape in mind before you decided on the craft for your watering can? Or did it just work after you had done the mod podge watering can?
How nice to have the napkins to match and the pretty stemware.
It has been beautiful here all week but rainy today. Thanks for bringing beauty into my day.
Definitely having Home Goods withdrawal. I hope they will come out of this okay. I fear some shops and restaurants are not going to survive this shut down.
Your decoupaged watering can is really beautiful on your lakeside table Mary! I love the pink azaleas in the can and also in the background, so pretty! A flower lover’s dream table with blooming dishes, glassware, napkins ! A wonderful celebration of Spring!
Jenna
Thank you for the invite, what a beautiful table and view! I might not ever leave, haha. I will choose the Dianthus Barbatus, or better known as Sweet William. I love that they last so long and sometimes I get a second round out of them. Your decoupaged water can is the perfect fit for such a lovely setting. I’ve been busy painting our picket fences and have many more to do. This is such a soothing, peaceful setting, I need to go back and look again. Well done Mary! Another home run! ⚘🦋🐝
Love, Love the stem ware they are so beautiful I think I have a thing for pretty glasses.\The watering cans are so beautiful also.
My hand is in the air with yours over my Home Goods withdrawal! Once again, thank you for such creative ,beautiful, and inspiring posts!
Nasty, dreary, cold, rainy day here, but you “let the sunshine in”. Beautiful tablescape as always. Thank you.
Love your table! I too am having HomeGoods withdrawals. I wish that TJMaxx and Marshall’s were still on line. That would help!