A Gift of Flowers

I hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather this weekend! We’re on a warming trend after a couple of very wet and blustery days this week with the mercury climbing to 85 degrees on Sunday. . .time to turn on the A/C!
I had a birthday this week. . .Lola says birthdays are a lot more fun to celebrate when you’re not stuck at home under quarantine.
I say having a birthday while under quarantine is a lot happier when you receive flowers :-)
🎂🎉🎁💐
I was thrilled to receive a box of flowers from my BFF this week . . .
After my flowers arrived, I took them out of the box, recut the stems and placed them in a bucket with some water and flower food so they could hydrate after their long trip.
To create a floral arrangement from my market box of flowers, I started with some foliage. I cut some Japanese privet that is starting to bloom and added it to my container with some chicken wire to support the stems. If you use foliage from the garden or shrubs in your arrangement, condition it first for several hours, or ideally overnight, placing in a bucket of water with some flower food.
Japanese privet has a woody stem. Crushing woody stems to help them ‘drink’ can cause bacteria to grow; instead use a vegetable peeler to remove 3 – 4 inches of the outer bark to help your foliage or flowers ‘drink’ and stay fresh longer.
I added some additional foliage from the shrubs. . .some variegated abelia and some boxwood sprigs. After the foliage was in place, I added the largest flowers first, which were lilies.
Medium size flowers, roses and calla lilies were added next. . .all pretty in pink. 🌺
The winner of A Year in Flowers Giveaway is
Ann from Michigan
Ann, I’ll be in touch by email to get your goodies to you. Thanks to all who entered!
A Year in Flowers is available from online retailers and Floret Flowers.
Treat yourself to some flower therapy and celebrate Mother’s Day with 3 free packets of seeds with every purchase of a signed copy of A Year in Flowers. Floret Flowers’ special offer is available through May 10th or until their limited stock runs out.
“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”
~Luther Burbank
You are so talented. The flowers are gorgeous but you surely know how to arrange them. Adding additional greens made the flowers stand out. Did you attach the chicken wire to the sides or did you just sort of crush it in the bowl?
You bend the chicken wire into a ball and use some waterproof floral tape across the top of the container if needed. You can see the tape in the photo with the Japanese privet in the bowl.🌺
Do you have any tips for encouraging the lilies to open faster?
