Weekend Waterview and December Tidbits

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’ve had the most glorious sunrises the past couple of weeks. . .

The morning sky and lake reflections infused with pink, lavender and orange take your breath away!

I was honored to be included in Country Sampler’s Farmhouse Style Christmas issue!

It’s full of festive decorating displays, fun DIYs with handmade holiday and gift-giving inspiration.

My Christmas Tree Tailgate and Picnic was included . . .

You can find all the evergreen expedition details with the Novel Bakers, HERE,

including picnic recipes for

Rosemary-Scented Cider, Caramel Drop-Banana Bread Trifle,

Sweet Potato Salad and Apple-Cabbage Slaw.

Lola and Sophie have been ‘Barking the Halls’ and

counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives. . .

Sniffing out and sharing daily treats from their advent calendar.

They’re wearing Christmas sweaters found at HomeGoods last year and headbands from Dollar Tree.

Signs of approval 🐾🐾

I’m mad about plaid (in case you couldn’t tell :) and

I was been busy decking the Potting Shed this past week

with a little tartan and Christmas greenery.

I’d forgotten how much greenery, time and energy it takes.:)

More photos to come this week!

The winner of a Merry Christmas Nesting Giveaway and Woodland Birch Centerpiece

from Lynch Creek Farm is Susan B!

Thanks to all who entered!

Lynch Creek Farm handcrafts classic and decorated holiday wreaths, centerpieces and garland

from fresh evergreens sustainably harvested in the Pacific Northwest.

To find the other winners of our Monday Morning Blooms December Giveaway,

please visit my friends:

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

and Pam at Everyday Living.

Wishing you a relaxing Sunday and Merry December. ♥

