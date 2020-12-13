Christmas, Dogs, Water

Weekend Waterview and December Tidbits

by  • 46 Comments

Sunrise and reflections December Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Sunrise and reflections December Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN

We’ve had the most glorious sunrises the past couple of weeks. . .

Sunrise and reflections December Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN

The morning sky and lake reflections infused with pink, lavender and orange take your breath away!

Sunrise and reflections December Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #sunrise #lake #LKN

I was honored to be included in Country Sampler’s Farmhouse Style Christmas issue!

Magazine feature Country Sampler's Farmhouse Style Christmas issue | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 It’s full of festive decorating displays, fun DIYs with handmade holiday and gift-giving inspiration.

Magazine feature Country Sampler's Farmhouse Style Christmas issue | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Christmas Tree on Jeep | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas

My Christmas Tree Tailgate and Picnic was included . . .

Magazine feature Country Sampler's Farmhouse Style Christmas issue | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Christmas Tree Tailgate and Picnic | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #Jeep #tailgate #picnic

You can find all the evergreen expedition details with the Novel Bakers, HERE,

including picnic recipes for

Rosemary-Scented Cider, Caramel Drop-Banana Bread Trifle,

Sweet Potato Salad and Apple-Cabbage Slaw.

Bark the Halls dog advent calendar Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie have been ‘Barking the Halls’ and

counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives. . .

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Sniffing out and sharing daily treats from their advent calendar.

Bark the Halls dog advent calendar Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

They’re wearing Christmas sweaters found at HomeGoods last year and headbands from Dollar Tree.

Bark the Halls dog advent calendar Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Bark the Halls dog advent calendar Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Bark the Halls dog advent calendar Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Signs of approval  🐾🐾

Bark the Halls dog advent calendar Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

I’m mad about plaid (in case you couldn’t tell :) and

I was been busy decking the Potting Shed this past week

with a little tartan and Christmas greenery.

Potting Shed Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #pottingshed #greenery

I’d forgotten how much greenery, time and energy it takes.:)

More photos to come this week!

Merry Chrismas Nesting Tablescape with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds #cardinal

The winner of a Merry Christmas Nesting Giveaway and Woodland Birch Centerpiece

from Lynch Creek Farm is Susan B!

Merry Chrismas Nesting Tablescape with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds #cardinal

Thanks to all who entered!

Merry Chrismas Nesting Tablescape with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds

Lynch Creek Farm handcrafts classic and decorated holiday wreaths, centerpieces and garland

from fresh evergreens sustainably harvested in the Pacific Northwest.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

To find the other winners of our Monday Morning Blooms December Giveaway,

please visit my friends:

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

and Pam at Everyday Living.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise

Wishing you a relaxing Sunday and Merry December. ♥

December tidbits | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #plaid #tartan #dogs #bichonfrise #lake #sunrise #pottingshed #tailgate

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  46 comments for “Weekend Waterview and December Tidbits

  1. Margaret
    December 13, 2020 at 6:21 am

    I always look forward to all your posts, they are always beautiful but especially the weekend waterview ones. Although I live near the sea on the south coast of England your lake holds a fascination for me and I adore your dogs :).

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 4:55 pm

      Thank you Margaret! I’m so honored that chose to visit from ‘across the pond’ (at least virtually :) Merry December to you! 🎄🐾🐾

      Reply
  2. Laurie Ann De Shon
    December 13, 2020 at 7:05 am

    Love all your inspiring posts over the years. Your photos are so beautiful and so are your fur-baby’s!
    Thank You so much for all your amazing posts.

    Laurie

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      Thank you Laurie! Happy Sunday 🎄🐾🐾

      Reply
  3. Cindi
    December 13, 2020 at 7:07 am

    Stunning sunset pictures and adorable puppies. Have a blessed holiday season.

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 4:57 pm

      Thank you so much Cindi! 🎄🐾🐾

      Reply
  4. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    December 13, 2020 at 7:07 am

    I always enjoy seeing your pics from the lake and your potting house, and, of course, the dogs! LOL

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      Thank you for your comments and visits Pamela, Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾

      Reply
  5. Rita C.
    December 13, 2020 at 7:08 am

    Just fabulous sunrises, Mary! Congrats on the Country Sampler publish. I had fun going back over that post and all the details. I can’t wait to see your potting shed all decked out. Congrats to your winner. I’m excited for mine. :)

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 7:40 am

      Thank you Rita, I was excited for you too! 🎄 Happy Sunday ❤️

      Reply
      • Franki Parde
        December 13, 2020 at 8:23 am

        WELL DESERVED, WELL DESERVED!! It DOES take a lot of time AND energy and your attention to detail…dare I say, ” weaving” everything together is as magical as a sunrise!! franki

      • Mary
        December 13, 2020 at 5:33 pm

        Thank you so much for your kind and generous comment and visits Franki! Happy Sunday❤️🐾🐾🎄

  6. Pingback: Novel Bakers: Christmas All Through The South and a Christmas Tree Tailgate Picnic – Home is Where the Boat Is
  7. Ann Woleben
    December 13, 2020 at 7:33 am

    Magnificent sunrise photos. I think Lola and Sophie have been so good all year, posing for their numerous photos. Surely Santa is headed their way with lots of treats! The girls are absolutely precious. Peace and joy to you and your family for the Christmas season~

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 7:42 am

      Thank you Ann! Happy Sunday and Merry December ❤️🎄🐾🐾

      Reply
  8. Shirley @Housepitality Designs
    December 13, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Congrats to your winner!! And congrats to
    You for the great feature. I so loved that winter picnic post!!
    So happy that the girls are living their Advent calendar.
    As always I love seeing your beautiful photos of the lake.
    Have a very Merry Day Mary!!

    Reply
    • Cyndi Raines
      December 13, 2020 at 12:57 pm

      Oh Happy Day! 🌲🌲🌲 Congratulations on being featured Mary! So well deserved. ♥️ Love the jeep and it’s color and the special wreath on the grill, that alwa6s brings a smile!. Some years ago we had a pretty red and black and I miss it. The lake is simply “on fire-beautiful!” Water pictures get me every time. The girls are too cute and Buddy sends his thanks, he received the 12 days of Christmas Advent calendar and enjoyed his treat today! Love you and all that you do! Congratulations to Susan B! 🌲🌲

      Reply
      • Mary
        December 13, 2020 at 5:06 pm

        Hi Cyndi, So glad Buddy has some Christmas treats to celebrate December! Happy Sunday to you and thank you for your sweet comments and visits! ❤️🐾🐾🎄

  9. Ellen
    December 13, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Hi Mary & Pups, CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNER!! The lucky duck!! I too love the TARTAN prints and have many! I just love the pups…you are so lucky to have them and they you!! Even the sunsets here (in Farm Country) have been spectacular!! Also, CONGRATULATIONS for being part of Country Sampler…I like that magazine too!! Gotta go…need to start baking/wrapping/and anything Christmas!! MERRY CHRISTMAS & hope all are healthy!! 🎄🎁♥️

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      Thank you Ellen! Happy baking and wrapping! 🎄🐾🐾

      Reply
  10. the Painted Apron
    December 13, 2020 at 8:41 am

    Congrats on the magazine feature Mary, that was such a special post! The girls look adorable in their holiday headbands, and they have certainly earned their advent treats this year, they have both become quite the professional posers! The lake photographs are breathtaking and I know you’ve been having fun decking your halls and potting shed…less than 2 weeks to go, oh no! Where does the time go! I hope you can relax and enjoy these upcoming days until Christmas! Congrats to your lucky winner…
    Jenna

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      Thank you Jenna! I hope you’re enjoying a merry Sunday! I can’t believe we’re half way through December either. There’s still much to do on my list! 🎄🐾🐾

      Reply
  11. Court Wilson
    December 13, 2020 at 8:49 am

    Congratulations on your magazine feature! Love the jeep looking so festive. And my favorites, Sophie and Lola are looking extra adorable in their Christmas sweaters and headbands 🎄 🐾 Such sweeties. Beautiful sunrises…such a sweet, peaceful way to begin your days. Thanks for sharing so much goodness ❤️🎁

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      Thank you for sweet comment and visits Court! Merry December to you! ❤️🐾🐾🎄

      Reply
  12. gert stevens
    December 13, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Oh my goodness Mary, your posts are amazing….from the sunrises over the lake to your sweet little doggies. I love each and every one of them! Have a blessed Sunday.

    Blessings,
    Gert

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:12 pm

      Thank you Gert! Merry December and Blessings to you ❤️🎄🐾🐾

      Reply
  13. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    December 13, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Beautiful pics Mary! Congrats to you for being featured in the magazine, and to Susan, I’m sure she’s thrilled! Have a great week:@)

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      Thank you Lynn! I’m overdue for a visit! Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾🎄

      Reply
  14. robinskiser
    December 13, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Magical photos of our beloved Lake as we get the gorgeous sunsets on “our” side….true artistry from our grand master!! Your posts are SUCH a treat….your labor of love shines so brightly! THANK YOU and blessings for a healthy, joyous Christmas!! :)

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:17 pm

      Thank you for your generous and sweet comment Robin! It was a beautiful day on the lake today wasn’t it? AND so warm for December! Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾

      Reply
  15. Aquietlife
    December 13, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Congrats on another magazine spread, the novel bakers were such fun years, always a labor of love! When this garden is done in another year or two we should revive it seasonally only 😉

    I have gorgeous sunrise and sunsets, but water is always the sprinkle of mirror magic!

    The girls are so cute, I tried to introduce my girls to our new dog, the interest wasn’t as fun as I had hoped!

    Love your garden girl as your topper, cute shot!

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Oh I know so much fun AND WORK!! I look back and marvel at how we did so much…I miss MLee …*sniff*.
      My heart skipped a beat when you mentioned your new dog and had to dash over on my phone to see if you had a new pup I hadn’t met yet. 😀 So funny and cute! I’ll be over to to comment and look on the big screen of my laptop later. Happy Sunday to you! 🐾🐾🎄

      Reply
  16. Clara
    December 13, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Mary, This post is filled with many beautiful things! Congrats on your magazine spread. Your husband’s Jeep is beautiful and such a gorgeous color! Bet he enjoys driving that well crafted creation. The way you decked it out is so festive! Love all the tartan and the wood elements mixed with the galvanized metal. The sunrises are breathtaking! Your sweet girls are precious. Give them a pet from us. They’re adorable in their sweaters and headbands. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:27 pm

      Thank you so much for your sweet comments and visits Clara! Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾🎄

      Reply
  17. Chloe
    December 13, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Another lovely post to add to my Christmas joy. Congratulations on the magazine feature! Lola and Sophie are becoming professional-level models and I love seeing them.

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:27 pm

      Thank you Chloe! Happy Sunday to you! ❤️🐾🐾🎄

      Reply
  18. Kitty
    December 13, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Congratulations to you, Mary, on being featured in the magazine. You certainly deserve the recognition! Your photos of your sunrises are so worth getting up for to see all that glorious beauty. Lola and Sophie look so cute in their headbands. I bought the same ones for my grands. I’ll look forward to seeing my favorite pitting shed this coming week. ❤️🎄❤️

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 13, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      Thank you Kitty! I know your grand girls will be adorable in their headbands! Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾🎄

      Reply
  19. Pinky at Designs by Pinky
    December 13, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    The girls look just adorable in their sweaters and head bands! Congrats to Susan, what a wonderful gift! We had a spectacular sunset tonight! SO glad a i got a few pics. Have a beautiful week!!!!

    Reply
  20. Nancy
    December 13, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Hi Mary… Every single capture is beautiful! And congratulations on your feature!
    Lola and Sophie are loving their Advent treats and I bet they love their headbands even more!
    Merry Merry Mary! ❤️🎄🐾❤️

    Reply
  21. Virginia
    December 13, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Congratulations on being chosen for the feature in The Farmhouse Christmas edition and thanks so much for the gorgeous sunrise photos. We too have had spectacular sunrises and sunsets over our river recently. I only wish I had your ability to capture them. Thanks for all the tidbits and another glimpse of your little cuties.

    Reply
  22. Everyday Living
    December 13, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Congrats on the magazine feature, Mary…I love that winter picnic. The sunrises are stunning, and so are the girls!

    Reply
  23. FrenchGardenHouse
    December 13, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Mary, what a delightful post. That view! Your babies! And congratulations on the magazine feature. I think you could probably print a whole magazine by yourself…a MARY magazine! I know I would subscribe. :) Everything you do is amazingly beautiful and fun. Wishing you a blessed week ahead, dear friend. xo Lidy

    Reply
  24. Sue
    December 13, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    I love the idea of a MARY magazine! Sign me up!!
    Your pups look so comfortable and cozy in the tartan throw. I’m a huge fan of tartan plaids too. I’m not of Scottish decent but I can claim a tartan as a member of a church, that traces its’ heritage to Scotland, that has an official registered tartan plaid.
    I look forward to more pictures of your potting shed dressed in Christmas finery!

    Reply
  25. Debbie
    December 13, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Congrats on your magazine feature! you are amazing and so are each and every one of your posts! I am in love with your Christmas tablescape. Do you tape anything down? would love to see a post from beginning to end on your Christmas tablescape.

    Reply
  26. Wilma Rose
    December 14, 2020 at 6:59 am

    Those sunsets………glorious!!!! Sunsets on a lake……no words.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: