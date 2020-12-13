Weekend Waterview and December Tidbits

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’ve had the most glorious sunrises the past couple of weeks. . .
The morning sky and lake reflections infused with pink, lavender and orange take your breath away!
I was honored to be included in Country Sampler’s Farmhouse Style Christmas issue!
It’s full of festive decorating displays, fun DIYs with handmade holiday and gift-giving inspiration.
My Christmas Tree Tailgate and Picnic was included . . .
You can find all the evergreen expedition details with the Novel Bakers, HERE,
including picnic recipes for
Rosemary-Scented Cider, Caramel Drop-Banana Bread Trifle,
Sweet Potato Salad and Apple-Cabbage Slaw.
Lola and Sophie have been ‘Barking the Halls’ and
counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives. . .
Sniffing out and sharing daily treats from their advent calendar.
They’re wearing Christmas sweaters found at HomeGoods last year and headbands from Dollar Tree.
Signs of approval 🐾🐾
I’m mad about plaid (in case you couldn’t tell :) and
I was been busy decking the Potting Shed this past week
with a little tartan and Christmas greenery.
I’d forgotten how much greenery, time and energy it takes.:)
More photos to come this week!
The winner of a Merry Christmas Nesting Giveaway and Woodland Birch Centerpiece
from Lynch Creek Farm is Susan B!
Thanks to all who entered!
Lynch Creek Farm handcrafts classic and decorated holiday wreaths, centerpieces and garland
from fresh evergreens sustainably harvested in the Pacific Northwest.
To find the other winners of our Monday Morning Blooms December Giveaway,
please visit my friends:
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Wishing you a relaxing Sunday and Merry December. ♥
I always look forward to all your posts, they are always beautiful but especially the weekend waterview ones. Although I live near the sea on the south coast of England your lake holds a fascination for me and I adore your dogs :).
Thank you Margaret! I’m so honored that chose to visit from ‘across the pond’ (at least virtually :) Merry December to you! 🎄🐾🐾
Love all your inspiring posts over the years. Your photos are so beautiful and so are your fur-baby’s!
Thank You so much for all your amazing posts.
Laurie
Thank you Laurie! Happy Sunday 🎄🐾🐾
Stunning sunset pictures and adorable puppies. Have a blessed holiday season.
Thank you so much Cindi! 🎄🐾🐾
I always enjoy seeing your pics from the lake and your potting house, and, of course, the dogs! LOL
Thank you for your comments and visits Pamela, Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾
Just fabulous sunrises, Mary! Congrats on the Country Sampler publish. I had fun going back over that post and all the details. I can’t wait to see your potting shed all decked out. Congrats to your winner. I’m excited for mine. :)
Thank you Rita, I was excited for you too! 🎄 Happy Sunday ❤️
WELL DESERVED, WELL DESERVED!! It DOES take a lot of time AND energy and your attention to detail…dare I say, ” weaving” everything together is as magical as a sunrise!! franki
Thank you so much for your kind and generous comment and visits Franki! Happy Sunday❤️🐾🐾🎄
Magnificent sunrise photos. I think Lola and Sophie have been so good all year, posing for their numerous photos. Surely Santa is headed their way with lots of treats! The girls are absolutely precious. Peace and joy to you and your family for the Christmas season~
Thank you Ann! Happy Sunday and Merry December ❤️🎄🐾🐾
Congrats to your winner!! And congrats to
You for the great feature. I so loved that winter picnic post!!
So happy that the girls are living their Advent calendar.
As always I love seeing your beautiful photos of the lake.
Have a very Merry Day Mary!!
Oh Happy Day! 🌲🌲🌲 Congratulations on being featured Mary! So well deserved. ♥️ Love the jeep and it’s color and the special wreath on the grill, that alwa6s brings a smile!. Some years ago we had a pretty red and black and I miss it. The lake is simply “on fire-beautiful!” Water pictures get me every time. The girls are too cute and Buddy sends his thanks, he received the 12 days of Christmas Advent calendar and enjoyed his treat today! Love you and all that you do! Congratulations to Susan B! 🌲🌲
Hi Cyndi, So glad Buddy has some Christmas treats to celebrate December! Happy Sunday to you and thank you for your sweet comments and visits! ❤️🐾🐾🎄
Hi Mary & Pups, CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNER!! The lucky duck!! I too love the TARTAN prints and have many! I just love the pups…you are so lucky to have them and they you!! Even the sunsets here (in Farm Country) have been spectacular!! Also, CONGRATULATIONS for being part of Country Sampler…I like that magazine too!! Gotta go…need to start baking/wrapping/and anything Christmas!! MERRY CHRISTMAS & hope all are healthy!! 🎄🎁♥️
Thank you Ellen! Happy baking and wrapping! 🎄🐾🐾
Congrats on the magazine feature Mary, that was such a special post! The girls look adorable in their holiday headbands, and they have certainly earned their advent treats this year, they have both become quite the professional posers! The lake photographs are breathtaking and I know you’ve been having fun decking your halls and potting shed…less than 2 weeks to go, oh no! Where does the time go! I hope you can relax and enjoy these upcoming days until Christmas! Congrats to your lucky winner…
Jenna
Thank you Jenna! I hope you’re enjoying a merry Sunday! I can’t believe we’re half way through December either. There’s still much to do on my list! 🎄🐾🐾
Congratulations on your magazine feature! Love the jeep looking so festive. And my favorites, Sophie and Lola are looking extra adorable in their Christmas sweaters and headbands 🎄 🐾 Such sweeties. Beautiful sunrises…such a sweet, peaceful way to begin your days. Thanks for sharing so much goodness ❤️🎁
Thank you for sweet comment and visits Court! Merry December to you! ❤️🐾🐾🎄
Oh my goodness Mary, your posts are amazing….from the sunrises over the lake to your sweet little doggies. I love each and every one of them! Have a blessed Sunday.
Blessings,
Gert
Thank you Gert! Merry December and Blessings to you ❤️🎄🐾🐾
Beautiful pics Mary! Congrats to you for being featured in the magazine, and to Susan, I’m sure she’s thrilled! Have a great week:@)
Thank you Lynn! I’m overdue for a visit! Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾🎄
Magical photos of our beloved Lake as we get the gorgeous sunsets on “our” side….true artistry from our grand master!! Your posts are SUCH a treat….your labor of love shines so brightly! THANK YOU and blessings for a healthy, joyous Christmas!! :)
Thank you for your generous and sweet comment Robin! It was a beautiful day on the lake today wasn’t it? AND so warm for December! Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾
Congrats on another magazine spread, the novel bakers were such fun years, always a labor of love! When this garden is done in another year or two we should revive it seasonally only 😉
I have gorgeous sunrise and sunsets, but water is always the sprinkle of mirror magic!
The girls are so cute, I tried to introduce my girls to our new dog, the interest wasn’t as fun as I had hoped!
Love your garden girl as your topper, cute shot!
Oh I know so much fun AND WORK!! I look back and marvel at how we did so much…I miss MLee …*sniff*.
My heart skipped a beat when you mentioned your new dog and had to dash over on my phone to see if you had a new pup I hadn’t met yet. 😀 So funny and cute! I’ll be over to to comment and look on the big screen of my laptop later. Happy Sunday to you! 🐾🐾🎄
Mary, This post is filled with many beautiful things! Congrats on your magazine spread. Your husband’s Jeep is beautiful and such a gorgeous color! Bet he enjoys driving that well crafted creation. The way you decked it out is so festive! Love all the tartan and the wood elements mixed with the galvanized metal. The sunrises are breathtaking! Your sweet girls are precious. Give them a pet from us. They’re adorable in their sweaters and headbands. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️
Thank you so much for your sweet comments and visits Clara! Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾🎄
Another lovely post to add to my Christmas joy. Congratulations on the magazine feature! Lola and Sophie are becoming professional-level models and I love seeing them.
Thank you Chloe! Happy Sunday to you! ❤️🐾🐾🎄
Congratulations to you, Mary, on being featured in the magazine. You certainly deserve the recognition! Your photos of your sunrises are so worth getting up for to see all that glorious beauty. Lola and Sophie look so cute in their headbands. I bought the same ones for my grands. I’ll look forward to seeing my favorite pitting shed this coming week. ❤️🎄❤️
Thank you Kitty! I know your grand girls will be adorable in their headbands! Happy Sunday ❤️🐾🐾🎄
The girls look just adorable in their sweaters and head bands! Congrats to Susan, what a wonderful gift! We had a spectacular sunset tonight! SO glad a i got a few pics. Have a beautiful week!!!!
Hi Mary… Every single capture is beautiful! And congratulations on your feature!
Lola and Sophie are loving their Advent treats and I bet they love their headbands even more!
Merry Merry Mary! ❤️🎄🐾❤️
Congratulations on being chosen for the feature in The Farmhouse Christmas edition and thanks so much for the gorgeous sunrise photos. We too have had spectacular sunrises and sunsets over our river recently. I only wish I had your ability to capture them. Thanks for all the tidbits and another glimpse of your little cuties.
Congrats on the magazine feature, Mary…I love that winter picnic. The sunrises are stunning, and so are the girls!
Mary, what a delightful post. That view! Your babies! And congratulations on the magazine feature. I think you could probably print a whole magazine by yourself…a MARY magazine! I know I would subscribe. :) Everything you do is amazingly beautiful and fun. Wishing you a blessed week ahead, dear friend. xo Lidy
I love the idea of a MARY magazine! Sign me up!!
Your pups look so comfortable and cozy in the tartan throw. I’m a huge fan of tartan plaids too. I’m not of Scottish decent but I can claim a tartan as a member of a church, that traces its’ heritage to Scotland, that has an official registered tartan plaid.
I look forward to more pictures of your potting shed dressed in Christmas finery!
Congrats on your magazine feature! you are amazing and so are each and every one of your posts! I am in love with your Christmas tablescape. Do you tape anything down? would love to see a post from beginning to end on your Christmas tablescape.
Those sunsets………glorious!!!! Sunsets on a lake……no words.