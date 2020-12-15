Christmas, Potting Shed, Wreath

Christmas Around the Potting Shed

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #garden #greenery

Happy Tuesday!

Are you like me and having a hard time believing we’re halfway through December?

There are still so many things on my “to do” list!

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

I spent the better part of a week gathering and foraging for greenery

and planting some vintage charm around

the Potting Shed this past week.

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

I ran out of time last year to deck her halls and had forgotten

how much greenery, time and energy it takes!

It’s a labor of love I enjoy, with the key word ‘labor’. :)

Birdhouse in window box with greenery for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

The window box on the porch was ‘spruced up’ with pine,

 juniper, cedar, magnolia and a swag of tartan ribbon.

Potting Shed with birdhouse in window box with greenery for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

And a bird house sits among the evergreens in the

window box for some Merry December nesting.

Birdhouse in window box with greenery for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

A vintage Fair-Acre Feed chicken feeder is filled

with greenery, pine cones and Nandina berries. . .

Vintage Fair-Acre Feed chicken feeder filled with greenery, pine cones and Nandina berries | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

With the graphics adding some seasonal Christmas red and green.

Plaid wellies with vintage garden tools, greenery and berries | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

A pair of vintage garden tools add more red and green, tucked into a pair of plaid wellies,

filled with greenery and Nandina berries.

Christmas wreath with bird plate and tartan ribbon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #wreath

 I refreshed a wreath I picked up at Lowe’s a couple of weeks ago,

adding some additional greenery,

along with some tartan ribbon and bow.

Christmas wreath with bird plate and tartan ribbon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #wreath

It’s framing a Lenox Winter Song plate. . .

Christmas wreath with bird plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #wreath

To hang the plate in the center of the wreath, I used

 a woven placemat with a handle, plate hanger

and a drapery pin. . .

How to hang a plate on a wreath | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #wreath

The handle of the placemat hangs on the wreath hanger and the pin is pushed

through the woven mat and provides a hook for the plate hanger.

Evergreen wreath with bird plate and tartan ribbon on Potting Shed door for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #wreath

Pine, cedar and berries fill a red ‘Seed Company’ pot. Although hard to see,

there’s a small bird nest I tucked in that I found doing some garden clean up.

Red seed company pot with greenery for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #garden

“Fresh is the Best” is my motto when you can forage for greenery,

free-for-the-clipping!

Gardener's Potting Shed sign | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #garden

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

Feed and Seed Quality Plants, Bulbs, Seeds & Tools sign in wheelbarrow with garden tools and ornaments for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

A ‘Feed and Seed Quality Plants, Bulbs, Seeds & Tools’ sign adds a garden note

with a nod to the season with traditional Christmas colors.

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

It’s planted in my father’s old workhorse of a wheelbarrow

which has a lot of hours and miles on it!

Feed and Seed Quality Plants, Bulbs, Seeds & Tools sign in wheelbarrow with garden tools and ornaments for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

It’s hauling greenery, discarded and broken garden tools and

shatterproof ornaments for a merry and bright pop of red.

Wheelbarrow Christmas ornament | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

A scrub pine cut from the field provides a “Charlie Brown-esque” tree,

planted in a galvanized tub.

Wheelbarrow the old garden tools, greenery and ornaments for Christmas the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

It’s decorated with mix of garden theme ornaments. . .

galvanized wheelbarrows and watering cans. . .

Birdhouse Christmas ornament | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

A birdhouse . . .

Jingle bell Christmas ornament | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

Rusty jingle bells. . .

Beaded star Christmas ornament | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

Red beaded stars. . .

Bird with bells Christmas ornament | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

And bird ornaments.

The ornaments are sparsely and carefully placed so the slender pine branches

won’t collapse under their weight like Charlie Brown’s tree. :)

Scrub pine tree with garden ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

There’s freezing rain and ice in the forecast tomorrow,so I plan on removing the ornaments

and will rehang them so branches don’t snap.

Birdhouse in window box with greenery for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

Mrs. Powers Tuteur with tartan ribbon and greenery for Christmas around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

Mrs. Powers got a little tartan ribbon and is planted in some fresh cut greenery. . .

Mrs. Powers Tuteur with tartan ribbon and greenery for Christmas around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

Her cast-iron tendrils look like they’re begging for a few ornaments or

jingle bells which may come later, time and energy permitting!

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

Vintage Fair-Acre Feed chicken feeder filled with greenery, pine cones and Nandina berries for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery

Have you finished decking the halls?

Christmas Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed #christmas #greenery #garden

  6 comments for “Christmas Around the Potting Shed

  1. Debbie
    December 15, 2020 at 7:43 am

    I wish I could tell you how much JOY your potting shed brings me! I love looking at all the wonderful things you use to decorate it.

    Reply
  2. Rita C.
    December 15, 2020 at 7:51 am

    Wow, I can imagine the time spent on making each and every one of those arrangements so lush, Mary! I love them all – the window box, the wheelbarrow and the door being my favorites. I wondered how you hung that plate snugly, thanks for explaining. Your Charlie Brown tree (your words, but not how I would describe it!) has so many neat garden themed ornaments. ♥ We’ll see what Mother Nature delivers tomorrow, we’re also under that same watch.

    Reply
  3. Karen
    December 15, 2020 at 8:30 am

    First, and most important, THANK YOU for putting this together for all of us to enjoy. When I was younger, I didn’t appreciate all the time and energy it took when I visited someone’s beautifully decorated home. Now that it’s my turn, not only do I appreciate all your hard work but understand the diligence and patience you must put in an area to make is so beautiful. Your arrangements are always lovely and welcoming and we, your viewers, thank you!

    Reply
  4. Patti
    December 15, 2020 at 8:37 am

    Thank you for this post. Your potting shed always inspires me. The pics help me to keep my Christmas spirit and to motivate me. I love fresh greenery and the almost woodsy feel. I hope 2021 brings you and your family continued good health. Merry Christmas!

    Reply
  5. Clara
    December 15, 2020 at 8:40 am

    Mary, Your potting shed is so festive and colorful. The window box with the birdhouse in the center is gorgeous! Love the wellies and the various vessels filled with greenery. The little Christmas tree is so cute! The ornaments are perfect! Your wheelbarrow and wreath are so pretty. Great job as usual! God gave you such a wonderful talent! Happy Tuesday! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  6. Kelly
    December 15, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Just wonderful! Love!

    Reply

