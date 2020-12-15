Christmas Around the Potting Shed

Happy Tuesday!

Are you like me and having a hard time believing we’re halfway through December?

There are still so many things on my “to do” list!

I spent the better part of a week gathering and foraging for greenery

and planting some vintage charm around

the Potting Shed this past week.

I ran out of time last year to deck her halls and had forgotten

how much greenery, time and energy it takes!

It’s a labor of love I enjoy, with the key word ‘labor’. :)

The window box on the porch was ‘spruced up’ with pine,

juniper, cedar, magnolia and a swag of tartan ribbon.

And a bird house sits among the evergreens in the

window box for some Merry December nesting.

A vintage Fair-Acre Feed chicken feeder is filled

with greenery, pine cones and Nandina berries. . .

With the graphics adding some seasonal Christmas red and green.

A pair of vintage garden tools add more red and green, tucked into a pair of plaid wellies,

filled with greenery and Nandina berries.

I refreshed a wreath I picked up at Lowe’s a couple of weeks ago,

adding some additional greenery,

along with some tartan ribbon and bow.

It’s framing a Lenox Winter Song plate. . .

To hang the plate in the center of the wreath, I used

a woven placemat with a handle, plate hanger

and a drapery pin. . .

The handle of the placemat hangs on the wreath hanger and the pin is pushed

through the woven mat and provides a hook for the plate hanger.

Pine, cedar and berries fill a red ‘Seed Company’ pot. Although hard to see,

there’s a small bird nest I tucked in that I found doing some garden clean up.

“Fresh is the Best” is my motto when you can forage for greenery,

free-for-the-clipping!

A ‘Feed and Seed Quality Plants, Bulbs, Seeds & Tools’ sign adds a garden note

with a nod to the season with traditional Christmas colors.

It’s planted in my father’s old workhorse of a wheelbarrow

which has a lot of hours and miles on it!

It’s hauling greenery, discarded and broken garden tools and

shatterproof ornaments for a merry and bright pop of red.

A scrub pine cut from the field provides a “Charlie Brown-esque” tree,

planted in a galvanized tub.

It’s decorated with mix of garden theme ornaments. . .

galvanized wheelbarrows and watering cans. . .

A birdhouse . . .

Rusty jingle bells. . .

Red beaded stars. . .

And bird ornaments.

The ornaments are sparsely and carefully placed so the slender pine branches

won’t collapse under their weight like Charlie Brown’s tree. :)

There’s freezing rain and ice in the forecast tomorrow,so I plan on removing the ornaments

and will rehang them so branches don’t snap.

Mrs. Powers got a little tartan ribbon and is planted in some fresh cut greenery. . .

Her cast-iron tendrils look like they’re begging for a few ornaments or

jingle bells which may come later, time and energy permitting!

Have you finished decking the halls?

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch