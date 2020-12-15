Christmas Around the Potting Shed

Happy Tuesday!
Are you like me and having a hard time believing we’re halfway through December?
There are still so many things on my “to do” list!
I spent the better part of a week gathering and foraging for greenery
and planting some vintage charm around
the Potting Shed this past week.
I ran out of time last year to deck her halls and had forgotten
how much greenery, time and energy it takes!
It’s a labor of love I enjoy, with the key word ‘labor’. :)
The window box on the porch was ‘spruced up’ with pine,
juniper, cedar, magnolia and a swag of tartan ribbon.
And a bird house sits among the evergreens in the
window box for some Merry December nesting.
A vintage Fair-Acre Feed chicken feeder is filled
with greenery, pine cones and Nandina berries. . .
With the graphics adding some seasonal Christmas red and green.
A pair of vintage garden tools add more red and green, tucked into a pair of plaid wellies,
filled with greenery and Nandina berries.
I refreshed a wreath I picked up at Lowe’s a couple of weeks ago,
adding some additional greenery,
along with some tartan ribbon and bow.
It’s framing a Lenox Winter Song plate. . .
To hang the plate in the center of the wreath, I used
a woven placemat with a handle, plate hanger
and a drapery pin. . .
The handle of the placemat hangs on the wreath hanger and the pin is pushed
through the woven mat and provides a hook for the plate hanger.
Pine, cedar and berries fill a red ‘Seed Company’ pot. Although hard to see,
there’s a small bird nest I tucked in that I found doing some garden clean up.
“Fresh is the Best” is my motto when you can forage for greenery,
free-for-the-clipping!
A ‘Feed and Seed Quality Plants, Bulbs, Seeds & Tools’ sign adds a garden note
with a nod to the season with traditional Christmas colors.
It’s planted in my father’s old workhorse of a wheelbarrow
which has a lot of hours and miles on it!
It’s hauling greenery, discarded and broken garden tools and
shatterproof ornaments for a merry and bright pop of red.
A scrub pine cut from the field provides a “Charlie Brown-esque” tree,
planted in a galvanized tub.
It’s decorated with mix of garden theme ornaments. . .
galvanized wheelbarrows and watering cans. . .
A birdhouse . . .
Rusty jingle bells. . .
Red beaded stars. . .
And bird ornaments.
The ornaments are sparsely and carefully placed so the slender pine branches
won’t collapse under their weight like Charlie Brown’s tree. :)
There’s freezing rain and ice in the forecast tomorrow,so I plan on removing the ornaments
and will rehang them so branches don’t snap.
Mrs. Powers got a little tartan ribbon and is planted in some fresh cut greenery. . .
Her cast-iron tendrils look like they’re begging for a few ornaments or
jingle bells which may come later, time and energy permitting!
Have you finished decking the halls?
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
I wish I could tell you how much JOY your potting shed brings me! I love looking at all the wonderful things you use to decorate it.
Wow, I can imagine the time spent on making each and every one of those arrangements so lush, Mary! I love them all – the window box, the wheelbarrow and the door being my favorites. I wondered how you hung that plate snugly, thanks for explaining. Your Charlie Brown tree (your words, but not how I would describe it!) has so many neat garden themed ornaments. ♥ We’ll see what Mother Nature delivers tomorrow, we’re also under that same watch.
First, and most important, THANK YOU for putting this together for all of us to enjoy. When I was younger, I didn’t appreciate all the time and energy it took when I visited someone’s beautifully decorated home. Now that it’s my turn, not only do I appreciate all your hard work but understand the diligence and patience you must put in an area to make is so beautiful. Your arrangements are always lovely and welcoming and we, your viewers, thank you!
Thank you for this post. Your potting shed always inspires me. The pics help me to keep my Christmas spirit and to motivate me. I love fresh greenery and the almost woodsy feel. I hope 2021 brings you and your family continued good health. Merry Christmas!
Mary, Your potting shed is so festive and colorful. The window box with the birdhouse in the center is gorgeous! Love the wellies and the various vessels filled with greenery. The little Christmas tree is so cute! The ornaments are perfect! Your wheelbarrow and wreath are so pretty. Great job as usual! God gave you such a wonderful talent! Happy Tuesday! Clara ❤️
Just wonderful! Love!