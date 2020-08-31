Calendar Girl: Meet Miss October + Giveaway

August is coming to an end as the calendar page turns to September tomorrow,
marking the meteorological beginning of fall.
Fall is my favorite season and I’m ready for corn mazes, pumpkin patches,
hay rides, apple orchards, hot cider and a harvest feast!
My Potting Shed is thrilled to be included in She Shed Living 2021 Calendar.
I think it’s safe to say most of us are ready to close the calendar on 2020
and say hello to a better year in 2021. :)
Hello Autumn Wreath and a Wheelbarrow of Pumpkins
The calendar is a 12-month format, January – December 2021
with bonus pages featuring September – December 2020
A Fall Harvest Around the Potting Shed
Fall is my Potting Shed’s favorite season too. . .
Meet Miss October!
I have (3) She Shed Living 2021 Calendars to give away.
To enter the giveaway, leave a comment telling me if you have or had a “she shed”,
how you would use it. . .
Fall Nesting: Brown Transferware and Hydrangeas in the Potting Shed
Puttering or playing. . .
Crafting or gardening. . .
Relaxing or reading?
Chalking it Up to Fall and Garden Blooms
Thank you to Erika Kotite and Sabrina Contreras for including my Potting Shed in the calendar!
You can find out more about She Shed Living, here.
She Shed Living Calendars by Turner Licensing are available at
She Shed Living and on Amazon.
I love to look at your Potting Shed!!! I don’t have one but would love to. I would use it of course for all my potting needs but also I would have a little setting area just for me to sit and read in between working in my garden. I would also deck it out every season like you do so it’s a destination for someone to come visit.
Congratulations! You certainly deserve it! You put so much work into every season in your shed. I don’t have a she shed but mine would have to be large enough for my fabric, sewing machines, and other quilting necessities.Right now, I am occupying three rooms in my house!
I find reading your blog a wonderful respite, a brief holiday. Thank you. I think the calendar will be a splendid success.
Mary, Congratulations to you! You certainly deserve it. Your she shed is lovely. It brings much creativity, beauty and inspiration to all of us. I love that rock chimney bird house! So cute! I must admit when I saw the title before reading, I thought you were going to have a calendar featuring your sweet girls. You have such cute photos of them. Enjoy your week! Clara♥️
I would love to win a Calendar , if I had a Shed Shed, I would sit and read fall receipes.
While I don’t need a calendar, I am thrilled for you being featured within and the chance for other readers to win this calendar, Mary! You know I always wanted a potting shed, would have ditched our hot tub in a skinny minute for one, lol. The possibilities of storage for gardening supplies and playing with dishes always inspired me when you posted, and they still do!
Oh, I forgot to tell you that I shared this on FB and I created a new board for She Sheds. I’m excited for you to be published in a calendar!
Congratulations on being featured in the calendar….how exciting! Hoping to have a she shed someday….I would use it for crafting and gardening! I love to make wreaths for my home and others and also to grow plants in pretty pots for our deck. I’m a subscriber to your blog and always enjoy all of the wonderful ideas and inspiration!
If I could have a she shed I would design it after yours, yours is so so spectacular.
Love your Potting Shed and your calendar. I have a She Shed. It’s nothing fancy, but it does have a windowbox and a wreath on the door. The windowbox and door are bare right now due to the fact that I live in Florida and this is a very active hurricane season. But I’m always thinking of new creations to put out. Inside I had various shelves built in and even put in an air conditioner. I have multiple baskets and bins for seeds, tools, fertilizers, etc. And, of course, lots of knickknacks that are special to me. I enjoy just sitting there either reading, growing seeds or transplanting them, and anything else I can do in there. It brings me peace and serenity.
I pinned Miss October to my Pinterest account…..
Hi Mary, I would use my potting shed for planning, planting, puttering, decorating all of which would be relaxing to me. I look forward to all of your posts.You inspire me.
I always look forward to your wonderful blog and posts. The flowers, the table settings – but most of all how you have decorated the shed. My Pinterest boards are full of beautiful pictures and ideas from your posts. Fall is my favorite season and you have certainly done it justice with the gorgeous pictures of your shed, the pumpkins – everything perfect to herald the beginning of such a beautiful season. Thank you for the many hours of beauty and enjoyment you give to all of us.
Congratulations on being published! I have she shed envy, because I do not have a shed. I used to drive by what I felt would be my perfect shed (also at LKN) and dream of how I would use it. It was unique in that it had a skylight and a water view, and I would have used it to craft, create, and dream. I am pinning some photos to my Autum Pinterest board, and hoping that 2021 brings a full calendar year of events.
I am so over Summer and so ready for Fall … your post today makes me positively giddy!!
I’ve never had a she shed but would love one for relaxing and reading.
I posted a photo from this page in my “Fallin’ in to Fall” board.
Congrats, Mary! There isn’t a potting shed or she shed any more famous than yours. It looks gorgeous in all seasons, but autumn is its best. I am still working on my cottage, it is hard to find what I want during these unusual times. Happy Monday♥️
Oh, my! I had no idea there was a calendar dedicated to She Sheds, and I’m excited to learn about it! Yours is one of the reasons I subscribed to your blog when I followed a link to something you had posted. So inspiring, Mary. Everything you do is just beautiful. I have a 12x 20 barn style with loft shed, but it’s utilitarian in purpose. Definitely not pretty when you open both sets of double doors! But recently I decided to change that and I’ve been working to decrease the amount of unnecessary stuff that has accumulated in it. While I would love to have something that looks like yours, mine is being set up with woodworking tools. Haha, no pretty China or flowers to be seen! Except for some pretties stored in boxes. I have to have a place to keep my beekeeping supplies too, as well as farming/gardening equipment, so this is going to be quite compact by the time I’m finished. I love to make things and I don’t have any other place to put my tools, let alone use them. Just the other day I sent pictures to my daughter and granddaughter and said, welcome to MY she shed! I do have plans to pretty up the outside, however. If I had one of these calendars, I think I’d hang in my shed for a bit of eye candy, pleasure, and inspiration every time I go in there. Thank you for a chance to win one!
How wonderful for you to have your She Shed featured on the upcoming calendar, you definitely deserve to be included. I do have a Potting Shed and thanks to you it has been brought back from a rustic downtrodden little shed which kept filling up with junk to an organized potting shed. A few years ago after enclosing a carport on the side of my husband’s workshop for my car he tackled what is now my little Potting Shed. He covered the exterior with yellow Hardy-board and replaced the roof with a turquoise standing seam metal roof. I painted some of the original 1920’s kitchen cabinets white and he installed them for me. Now I can find my gardening tools, supplies and everything I need for taking care of my gardens and your Garden Shed was my inspiration. Thank you so much. The shed sits next to the river and I have double windows on that side with a window box full of coleus and creeping Jenny and there is always a wreath on the door. Thank you so much for your genius ideas and your giveaway but I have to decline the opportunity because we must have a calendar of wooden boats on the bulletin board. I wish all of your readers good luck and again CONGRATULATIONS your hard work definitely deserves to be seen.
How wonderful for you Mary! Congratulations! Oh if I had a SheShed it would definitely be my sneak away spot! I think I’d need to have a comfy chair in there!
Beautiful Fall decorations. I love your She Shed in all seasons. Happy Fall.
Love your she shed , fall is my favorite season too . I don’t have a shed but my daughter does ; it includes a sitting area and vintage items ; a great place to read ,relax and meditate . I enjoy your blog ; have had fun making your soap ; thanks for your great ideas !
Mary, you are so deserving of having your own calendar page! When I first saw the title all I could think of was that Lola or Sophie was an October pin-up furbaby.
I do not have a she shed but would love to have one. I do have a shed and hope to some how convert it one day with the help of my neighbors. It would just be my corner to do as I pleased: read, dream, pot up flowers, relax, etc. Enter only by invite-lol!
I am a long time subscriber. Thanks for all the brightness you bring to all of us especially lately.
I got a good chuckle out of “Pin-up furbaby” Pat! 🐾🐾 :) Thank you for your visits and sweet comments ♥
Congratulations on being featured in the calendar. It is such a pretty calendar. If I did have a she shed I would use it as my sanctuary to read, do crafts and just relax! I would love to have one!
I follow you via email and pinned an image https://www.pinterest.com/pin/118993615142646798/
I love your garden made up for the fall! I don’t have a she-she’s of my own, but I have taken over a tiny corner of our family shed by adding a candle-powered chandelier, mirror and hanging vase for fresh picked flowers. When space is available, I go in there to read or meditate. If I had more space, I’d definitely have a potting bench and a table and chair for some crafting. Ah, to dream! Another reason to love the she-she’s calendar!
I pinned the she-shed calendar to my gifts board—I thought it would make a lovely present!
I love these pictures Mary! Fall is my favorite too!! I start decorating soon as well! Thank you for this beautiful post!
I am so ready for fall. I hope good things come with the changing of the season. If I had a she-shed, I would use it for my serenity place and do a lot of reading. I would also use it to play with my creativity to see how I could develop my own style and just enjoy the loveliness and joy of having a safe and serene spot! Thank you for the fall pictures. It gives me something to look forward to and uplifts the spirits!
I also pinned two to my garden board-pumpkin filled window box and hello autumn wreath. I have a beautiful red haired granddaughter named Autumn!
Congratulations, your potting shed certainly deserves the attention!! Always love your posts, thank you!!
Congratulations!
What fun…a whole She Shed calendar!
I have to be envious of your she shed as I do not have a shed of my own…but I do have a small crafty space that gives me much joy!
If I had a she shed, I would decorate it to the rafters! Would have to have air conditioning (Texas) so I could craft and pot plants. Thanks for the giveaway!
I’m also a subscriber!
CONGRATS on the Calendar Feature of your gorgeous She Shed!! You deserve it! Hope you have the most blessed day!
The pumpkins in the window box reminds me of the witches from Hocus Pocus. Love all you designs.
I would love to have a She Shed to use for gardening supplies. I especially like the front porch on your shed and would enjoy decorating a little shed porch for the seasons.
I pinned several of your fall shed photos. I’m so ready for cool fall weather and fall decorations! I am a subscriber.
Your Potting shed was my inspiration to make an old pool house into a darling little shed for all seasons. I pinned all your wonderful Autumn Photos, as it is our favorite time of year……. we follow you though our Email, Pintress and Facebook….
I’m not at all surprised that your She Shed is featured on this calendar. The way you decorate her is so inspiring, and a true feast for the eye. We are the blessed recipients of your talent.
I don’t have a She Shed, but love gardening! I pinned three of your photos to my Board Autumn. Thank you for all the eye candy, and congratulations on being included in this calendar. I still keep a paper calendar, though it’s not very busy this fall.
We have lived in the same rustic home for 30 years..that’s how long I’ve wanted a she shed..before they were even a thing..an escape..a crafting spot..a nice sofa for a summer nap..i have had 30 yrs to plan it..AND I always get what I want..just taking a bit longer..maybe for my senior years so i can install rocking chairs..
I love your potting shed and thorough enjoy it’s transformation each season. I was lucky enough to purchase a small mountain getaway late last fall which included a tool/golf cart shed which my wonderful neighbor and I spent a week transforming into my own potting shed. Have thoroughly enjoyed it and love showing off the before and after!
I would use one for puttering and playing. I would love to have one to put cute stuff in that is beginning to clutter my house, 😊 but just can’t get rid of. Can this calendar just be ordered, because I never win anything? My sister has a she shed and would love this. Yours is always the cutest!!
Hi Susan, Yes the calendar can be ordered from She Shed Living or Amazon.
Congratulations on another shed publication, you are the poster child for year round garden fun! I have been rearranging my garage filled with things for my greenhouse combo room to come, breaks my heart they are just waiting in the wings to be set free for some real fun, I can’t wait to play again until my hearts content. Your fall is FABULOUS!
Perfection Mary. When I grow up I want to be just like you.(I’m 78) I remember loving Fall when I was living in NC but because Colorado has 9 months of possible snow, I dread the coming of cold weather. Please don’t ever stop letting us escape the days troubles by checking out your latest creative post. I love your imagination,
Congratulations! Your potting shed is so pretty. If I had one I’d use it to store my plant supplies and pot my flowers and plants. I’d also make a little space for my cats to hang out with me.
Congratulations Mary for your shed being featured as Miss October! How fitting! I too thought either Lola or Sophie was being featured like the sweet picture of one of them in your header with their fall headband! Yes, I have a she shed or half of one as my hubby stores our lawn mower in the other half, BUT the good news is that we have rearranged things in our garage and will be storing the lawnmower in the garage now, giving me so much more room, Yippee!! 😁 I have a metal rack where I have various bird nests that have been abandoned, ( just can’t throw them away) and some watering cans hanging from the ceiling when not in use, a small rolltop desk that we found by the side of the road and fixed, it has little pull out drawers also, which I love and lastly various knick knacks on display, with finials and extra clay pots. My latest treasure is my neices “Bunnykin cereal bowl” which has a large chip out of the bottom and can’t be used for food, but is holding some Cleome seeds as they dry. This spring we were very industrious and added some pegboard on the back wall to better organize all my holiday plaques / wall hangings. I have a small porch with a wicker rocking chair and small settee, where I sit to take a break, (which I rarely do, but have promised myself that I am going to do more reading out there, ha!) I have pinned the picture of the darling bird house with the stone chimney. Still hanging on to summer, but starting to get a bit excited thinking about decorating with pumpkins this fall.
Wow that is so cool to be featured.
Oh if I had a she shed, I would use it as my cross stitch haven.
I would hang all my finished framed pieces.
But I have made a small space for doing my craft in a spare room.
Hi Mary, I also pinned your beautiful wreath, love it! I have the same plate (purchased because I love yours). Maybe I can make a wreath similar to yours to showcase my plate too! 😉
Your she shed decor always gives me inspiration. I do have a lovely she shed and am thrilled with it. My husband even made it a smart she for me so I can turn the lights on and off and listen to music by just asking amazon. also if I forget to turn off anything I can do it from inside the house without running out to the shed. I would Love to have your calendar!
I have always loved you potting shed and always amazed at the beautiful decorations. I do have my own potting shed that hubby built using a picture and plans from a Southern Living Potting Shed article years ago. Love that it is my space to enjoy. Since the original build, we have added on a covered porch to sit and watch the birds coming to the feeders. Such a nice quiet spot close to our pond where we can hear the water. Thanks for always taking the time to send us your beautiful pictures and articles to keep us up to date.
LOL How would I use my shed, if I had one? Just like yours! I adore it all! Thanks for the giveaway and the continued uplifting posts we need at this time. I’m a subscriber. Stay safe!
I would love to have a she shed for many reasons. First, they are so aesthetically pleasing and add so much to a yard. I would like to be able to winterize some of my ferns and geraniums and bring them out in spring for a second chance. Also, I would love to have a comfortable chair in my shed where I could read and meditate. It would be such a peaceful place to do so.
I have never had a She Shed, and have too small a garden to accommodate one now. If I had one, I’d love to store my unsightly bags of compost, tools, pots, etc. I would love to think that I would decorate mine as pretty as yours, but I don’t have so many cute things! Always love seeing yours inside and outside!
I would love a she shed! I’ve always wanted one. I would love it to look like a screen porch. My private place to sit on a swing and listen to the rain surround by plants, flowers. It would remind me of times sitting on my grandmother’s porch❤️
I have been inspired by your beautiful shed for several years and plan to make my shed a reality!! I am dreaming of a shed with a sewing nook iplus a space for wool and my rug hooking. I saw an Amish built shed with a small attached room with skylights to keep some plants. I collect photos of sheds on Pinterest, including these today to help me make choices and plan. Thank you Mary for your inspiring beautiful ideas!
congratulations. I was born in October and it is my favorite season
Hello! I love your pictures, so soothing & delightful. How wonderful that you and your she shed are ‘Miss October’. So well deserved, as we can see how much care you put into each of your presentations. I also look forward to seeing the pictures of your little sweet ones, Chloe & Gracie. This was my favorite: “A dog has one aim in life, To bestow his heart.” ~ J.R. Ackerly
If I had a ‘she shed’ I would use it as an oasis retreat. A place to observe all the wildlife in the woods and mountains around here. And a place to share with the women who come for a listening ear and comfort for all that’s going on in their lives. Their treasured dreams, the broken hopes, the love for their children and their beliefs in a better world coming. It would be a place to soothe the soul. Thank you so much for sharing your life and all of your blessings with us!
Lovely photos, esp. for this season’s inspiration. If I had such a terrific shed, I would use it for potting and some of my crafting since I have no designated room for that. Thanks
How exciting Mary!! And of course your She Shed should be Miss October as she wears her pumpkins proudly!! What a fun calendar, entirely delightful!! Congrats! I love how you decorate your she shed through out the year, if I had one I would be doing the same thing…my “she shed” is our new outdoor kitchen, I love to add festive seasonal touches to the fireplace mantel and hearth! Your fall photos certainly have gotten me in the mood to visit a pumpkin patch soon!!
Jenna
I fell in love with your ‘she shed” and wait for the next installment. I have a “she shed” devoted to only one month and my favorite holiday, halloween! You have inspired me to branch out. Right now it is a decorated as one of the teachers classrooms at Hogwarts since I started a book club with grands and their friends. I am so satisfied that my grands have managed to read all of the books in the series and help me set the classroom. The shed has given me so much joy. I change it yearly with much help from my grands!
Oh my how cool is this! What a great calendar and I love yours for October! Boy I’ve never had a she shed but I know it would be a combo of my gardening tools, a table with two chairs, lighting, magazines about gardening, even a coffee maker! Yeah to be honest I’ve thought about it a lot. Your shed is huge inspiration and I’ve always adored it!
Such a pretty she shed, it must bring you many hours of joy. I am in the slow process of turning one of our storage sheds into she-potting shed. I will use it to, start flowers from seed, a place to create and dream. My little vacation spot right out the back door.
I do subscribe by email, and look forward to getting a notice of a new post.
I not only pinned and have more pinning to do, I created a new topic called she sheds!
I don’t have a she shed yet, but it is definitely on the list of things to build in the near future. The back door/window is going to open up to the small woods beside our property. It even has a creek running when the weather is not super dry. I may use this shed to make all of my old-fashioned natural soaps in, along with potting, decorating, and reading. It is going to be a dream come true! What a great calendar! :)
I have a potting shed and using your inspirations to make it more cozy. This summer was clear out the area around it and now for the fun part! Congratulations! You deserve it for sure!
Your shed is always dreamy Mary……I always love how you decorate and have fun with it! I absolutely love my Potting Shed….I use it for everything! I store my gardening supplies in it towards the front that is complete with custom cabinets with lots of counter space, a beautiful iron hat rack that doubles to hold garden tools, a sink with running water and a portable potting station. In the back of the shed there is a cozy area to hangout and entertain which includes a wood stove with a glass door, an old bread rack that holds my wood, comfy rocking chairs, an octagon bar tucked in the corner that lights up when you open it, a bakers rack, iron benches made out of old beds, and lots of fun things hanging on the walls. The whole thing is lined with cedar and always smells wonderful. It is such a fun place to retreat to whether you’re working on garden projects or just hanging out. Beautiful calendar that would look right at home on my Potting Shed wall.
I pinned quite a few photos from your post but my favorite is the photo is the angle shot with the flowers (mums), pumpkins and sign in front of your potting shed. That says it all for Fall! Love the colors!
I have pinned quite a few photos of your shed! I love everything about it and one day hope to have one that pays homage to yours. I already have the chain of watering cans started! If I had my own, I would fill it with all my lovely garden accoutrements from vintage to new. I would use it to do my potting and puttering. I would sit and look at garden magazines and books and plant catalogs. I would love it. It’s a wonderful daydream for now!
I think I might just treat myself to that catalog for next year!
Congratulations!! What a joy to see the things you love honored in the 2021 calendar. A She Shed has been on my Christmas wish list for several years….still waiting. I would use it partly to store my garden art, and also to plant all kinds of grasses and flowers around it because I’ve run out of room in my gardens. I would love this calendar. It would be eye candy to me every time I opened my cupboard door to check appointments.
Great to hear your she shed is being featured! You put a lot of time into fixing it up seasonally. I think if I had a she shed I would do the same. Also doing crafts in there as well as potting.
During the pandemic I decided to try my hand at building a doll house. I’ve enjoyed it so much that I hope to begin building 1-2 doll houses per year to donate to charity. Since downsizing our home 5 years ago, I no longer have an inside space for crafting. I’ve been sharing your photos with my husband and we are discussing building a She-shed just for me! So exciting!! We’ll see what works out! Thanks for all the inspiration!
I don’t have a she shed but have a friend who does and I know she would love your calendar! Your fall pics are wonderful!
Kitty M
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Congratulations, Mary!!! I’m so happy that my favorite potting shed is in the calendar and the perfect month!! 🍁 🍂 🍁 The closest thing I have to a she shed is my oasis of a patio, where I have tea parties and enjoy the waterfall and watching the birds. I’d love a chance to win a calendar and I’m already a subscriber.
I would love to have a “she shed” and would use it to store flower pots and other gardening paraphernalia. I would hope it would be large enough to do some fun decorating like you do!
Love the calendar. I wish I had a she shed. I would use for reading and crocheting. Thank you.
I love everything you do and yes, I have a “Fox Den” aka she shed..lol I ride a Harley Davidson Switchback and my bike name is Motor Vixen hence the Fox Den. I use it to unwind, listen to music, entertain friends and it’s also a place for creative thinking, health and wellness. I’ve made several of your food recipes, homemade soaps and currently, the decoupage. Thank you so much for the inspiration!!
I do not have a shed, I’ve been *patiently* waiting for about 10 years now. Need one for mower and gardening supply storage- and a small corner for a reading chair. I’ve been saving clippings and ideas, so I’m ready when the time is right.
Congratulations on being included. Your she shed is cute as it can be. I would love the calendar.
I love the calendar! I love your She Shed. I wish I had one and maybe someday I will. I certainly would use it as my potting shed, and as a rest spot for reading and snuggling my puppy. Thanks for your beautiful posts.
If I was lucky enough to have a she shed, it would become my favorite playhouse! Certainly I would store planting and potting materials but I would love to decorate it for the seasons like you do! It would be a great storage place for all my seasonal décor! I have pinned the picture of your wreath that has a small plate in the center – the one with the wheel barrow full of pumpkins. So cute! I’m already a subscriber, have been for a long time. Congratulations on your calendar girl status!!
Sadly I have never had a she-shed. I would love a nice, small one to decorate and use for potting my plants and holding all my gardening tools!
i also pinned 2 of your very beautiful pictures!
Congratulations Mary. the calendar is lovely. I am a subscriber.
Marion
This is a beautiful calendar to have. i follow on pinterest and pin a photo.
Marilyn
Your blog post is so Fall like. My favorite season. love the calendar.
Joan
Oh how exciting Mary! Not just Miss October, but on the cover too, I’m very happy for you:@) Enjoy!!!
Thank you for your give away! If I had a She Shed, I would take a great book, a glass of ice tea and sit in solitude to enjoy the sounds of nature while reading!
I have never had the opportunity to have a She Shed but if I did, it would be a dream come true. Just thinking of being able to surround myself with plants and DIY projects in the privacy of my own space makes me giggly inside. Congratulations on the calendar and thank you for your generosity of sharing with a lucky person.
My imagined she shed would be a farm house looking potting/ reading shed with solar panels as well as twinkle lights and lanterns. Additionally I would have child-sized potting tables and chairs, child sized gardening tools, and a low reading rack to hold magazines and books for my grand daughter to love gardening and reading as much as I do!
oh my goodness, how beautiful your garden shed is . Everything is so adorable! PLEASE share if you can your source for all the bittersweet that you have. It is scarce around my area and would love to order some. I have followed you for YEARS, and you just keep getting better, when I did not think you could! hugs!
Thank you! I get the bittersweet vine at a local farmers market every fall. It apparently is prolific in the NC mountains, which is where they get it from. ♥
Congratulations on being Miss October! I too love autumn and have pinned many, many images from your posts. Today I pinned the front door of your she shed even though I’ll never have one of my own. However, my son and daughter-in-law have a new-to-them house that came with a She Shed! It has new siding and a new roof and now just needs my darling d-i-l’s magic touch! If I were lucky enough to win a calendar, obviously I would gift it to her! 💕
Congratulation, I wished I had room in my yard for a potting shed, yours is such an
inspiration.