  5 comments for “Petal’d Poetry and May Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed

  1. Phyllis Addison
    May 19, 2021 at 8:19 am

    Absolutely BEAUTYFUL!!!!

  2. Karen
    May 19, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Where did you get the “hand” garden sign?

    • Mary
      May 19, 2021 at 8:50 am

      Amazon a couple of years ago; unfortunately it’s no longer available.

  3. Barbara Zuleski
    May 19, 2021 at 8:36 am

    WOW, sheer garden magic.

  4. Clara
    May 19, 2021 at 8:40 am

    Mary, Your invitation to stroll through your garden was delightful. It’s absolutely beautiful. Your clematis blooms are fabulous. I’ve never had any luck with them due to the animals. They’re attacking the dahlias and peonies now! I think it’s ground hogs. Your roses are gorgeous! You have a lovely collection of plants, garden decor, and bird houses. I love the kinetic spinner. They remind me of the movie Twister. Enjoy your day sweet friend. Clara ❤️

