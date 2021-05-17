Red, White and Blooming Transferware and Flowers

Celebrate the Red, White and Bloom with transferware and flowers for Memorial Day.

With Memorial Day two weeks away, our theme for this week’s Monday Morning Blooms’ edition was ‘Red, White and Blue’ . . .

So I’m weighing in on transferware love with a little tabletop fun and vignette in the Potting Shed!

If you’re a reader of my blog, you may have noticed I have *slight* dish addiction. I don’t discriminate. . .I love both new and old dishes alike!

My blue transferware pieces are a hodge podge, picked up over time. Pieces a little shabby and time-worn. . .

Pieces with crazing and sauce boats that are chipped. . .

Tureens and sugar bowls with missing lids.

All perfectly imperfect to serve up flowers!

A set of Spode botanical plates was a favorite antique mall find a few years ago. . .

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Poppy’

Spode Archive Collection ‘Blue Rose’

Spode Archive Collection ‘Jasmine’

and Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Rosa’

A floral print watering can provides some additional blooms. . .on the outside and inside!

Filled with a mix of garden flowers. . .the first Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Popcorn Drift and Knock Out Roses, Japanese Privet and some red alstroemeria from the grocery store.

Japanese Privet is invasive here in the southern US. We didn’t plant it, it ‘sprung up’ as it tends to do, but I confess that I enjoy using it as a filler for flower arrangements when it blooms in the spring.

Gardening gloves hold a napkin and provide a pocket for assorted vintage flatware, fitting for a table in the Potting Shed.

With Memorial Day around the corner, it’s time to fly the flags and celebrate the Red, White and Blue!

Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the U.S. defending our democracy and freedom.

A day set aside to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

However you celebrate Memorial Day, may we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

