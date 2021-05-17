Red, White and Blooming Transferware and Flowers

Celebrate the Red, White and Bloom with transferware and flowers for Memorial Day.
Happy Monday!
I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends for a little flower therapy today.
Lidy, Pam, Shirley and I are excited to have Shannon, at Belle Bleu Interiors, join us as a Guest ‘Bloomer’ today!
You can find my flower friends’ links to their blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.
With Memorial Day two weeks away, our theme for this week’s Monday Morning Blooms’ edition was ‘Red, White and Blue’ . . .
So I’m weighing in on transferware love with a little tabletop fun and vignette in the Potting Shed!
If you’re a reader of my blog, you may have noticed I have *slight* dish addiction. I don’t discriminate. . .I love both new and old dishes alike!
My blue transferware pieces are a hodge podge, picked up over time. Pieces a little shabby and time-worn. . .
Pieces with crazing and sauce boats that are chipped. . .
Tureens and sugar bowls with missing lids.
All perfectly imperfect to serve up flowers!
A set of Spode botanical plates was a favorite antique mall find a few years ago. . .
Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Poppy’
Spode Archive Collection ‘Blue Rose’
Spode Archive Collection ‘Jasmine’
and Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Rosa’
A floral print watering can provides some additional blooms. . .on the outside and inside!
Filled with a mix of garden flowers. . .the first Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Popcorn Drift and Knock Out Roses, Japanese Privet and some red alstroemeria from the grocery store.
Japanese Privet is invasive here in the southern US. We didn’t plant it, it ‘sprung up’ as it tends to do, but I confess that I enjoy using it as a filler for flower arrangements when it blooms in the spring.
Gardening gloves hold a napkin and provide a pocket for assorted vintage flatware, fitting for a table in the Potting Shed.
With Memorial Day around the corner, it’s time to fly the flags and celebrate the Red, White and Blue!
Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the U.S. defending our democracy and freedom.
A day set aside to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
However you celebrate Memorial Day, may we never forget that freedom isn’t free.
Visit my talented blogging friends to see their beautiful floral inspiration this week:
Pam at Everyday Living
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Shannon at Belle Bleu Interiors
Oh I am so love your dish addiction and hope that you never seek therapy for it!…Love how you place the flowers with such precision into your beautiful containers. Wonderful accessories abound from the red stool to the sweet watering can to embellish your table of red, white and blue. As always I so love how you are able to use flowers from your beautiful gardens. You remind me that I need to go into the storage abyss and unpack my spode plates. Your collection is fabulous!….Happy, happy Red, White and Bloom Day (love how you stated this)….always happy to “bloom” with you!!….Have a most beautiful day and week Mary!
Love, love, love your Red, White and Blue and the patriotic display. You have such a wonderful way of putting things together. I am a dish fan/collector/especially transferware/never have enough gal too and it gives me such pleasure to see all of these. Your Spode dishes are fabulous. I have them in blue and yellow. I love their different shapes. I pinned away like crazy and now looking forward to seeing what the other gals did.
Such beautiful arrangements and table settings from everyone in the Monday Morning Blooms group! I always look forward to the photos and myriad of ideas.
Mary, Your potting shed is filled with such beauty. The flowers, arrangements, and rescued dishes create such a happy space with your wonderful decorating abilities. Love that red scale! The oblong dish on top of it is the cutest! I really enjoyed visiting your potting shed today. Your garden is flourishing. We’re going to have rain, heat and humidity this week. Last week was perfect! But you’re right, it’s over for this season most likely. I did enjoy it though. Take care and enjoy your week. Clara❤️
Oh my, the flowers are gorgeous (hydrangeas already, wow!), but it’s the vintage wares I’m drooling over, Mary. Those reds in the scale and stool, just right, and the blue transferware you chose as rescues also have a great hue of blue. Together they are the perfect Americana. Love this,
Mary, your red and blue blooming dish collection is beyond amazing! Your menu of flowers is just perfect. Privet is so invasive, but smells sweet and is a great cascading filler. The red scale is a wonderful plateau to display your blooms and our flag! I don’t remember ever seeing the floral watering can, it is lovely. It is always a pleasure to visit your potting shed and share Monday Morning Blooms…happy Monday to you!
Sweet Mary, we are kindred spirits when it comes to our love of pretty dishes. I always enjoy a visit to your beautiful potting shed, and it is such a treat to see all of your lovely dishes displayed so beautifully. The garden gloves holding the flatware is such a wonderful touch! Your floral arrangements are absolutely gorgeous, and that floral watering can is perfect! Your patriotic sentiments are so well said. We owe so much to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our precious freedoms. Thanks so much for inviting me to be a guest bloomer this morning. It has been such a joy! Wishing you a wonderful week ahead!
So pretty Mary! Such a fabulous explosion of red, white, and blue patterns and flowers! I love the fearless way you combined so many different elements and the casual feel of your floral arrangements, your Potting Shed looks like a celebration!
Jenna
Wow, I am amazed how many Spode patterns are in the Archive collection. Your calico floral print watering can is a darling container for your flowers and coordinates with the red transferware and blue and white pieces so well. Your potting shed vignette has me scrolling back and forth to take in all the beauty.
I also would love to see how you store all your dishes. Earlier today, I looked for 30 minutes for a basket and decided I must get better organized but that never happens.
I enjoyed your post today. Have a great week.
Lovely collection up close, never thought to add privet, was just noticing it from afar yesterday! I’ve said it hundreds of times, I can t wait to have a room for garden play, with covid my windows are on backorder with no delivery date in sight, I missed spring, fearful fall may even be to optimistic. I yearn for simple fun like this!!!
Red, White, and Bloom! How appropriate, Mary! My patriotic, flower loving heart is cheering and smiling with each new image. Your Spode archive plates are beauties, and I’m not apposed to a chippy dish. I’ve always felt dishes are meant to be used, and if they craze or get a chip here and there, it is simply part of their story. The patina of time is what I call it! 🤗
You have inspired me to pull out my Spode Blue Room plates and set a patriotic table. Wish I had a charming potting shed in which to play. Happy Monday, Mary!
Another fabulous way to begin the week. Mary. Love the red white and bleu theme. I am envious of your home supply of a variety of flowers. No doubt the shrubs see you coming and whisper loudly.”take me! Take me! Look how pretty .I am…fresh and ready for display!” It doesn’t matter how you choose those flowers they always appear fresh and beautiful. Thanks for taking the time to share…
Your sense of home and celebration in such lovely ways brings such a kindred comfort amid this newer time of stark minimalism. I see nothing but joy, happy shopping trips, and lovely holidays (and normal days) well lived when I see your posts. Thank you!
Mary, us dish addicts must stick together! I don’t blog any longer but occasionally I post Instagram. That doesn’t stop me from continuing my dish addiction! I love seeing your collections. Hope you are well.
– Alma, The Tablescaper
Mary, as always, my spirits are lifted instantly by the beauty you share with us! Your red and blue dish collection is beautiful, and the flowers look wonderful in your sweet pieces. I agree with Alma, us dish addicts must stick together!! Your design sense never fails to bring cheerful, warm and homey thoughts and feelings. It’s always a pleasure to join you for our beloved Monday Morning Blooms. Wishing you a gorgeous and blessed week ahead, dear Mary. xo Lidy
My sister and I have a rule “one may not own too many dishes especially transferware” You could join our family ! I pinned every single picture from this post….LOVE it!