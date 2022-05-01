Welcome May: Celebrations, Recipes and Party Inspiration!

Find a roundup of celebratory recipes and party inspiration for Cinco de Mayo, The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
Happy May!
May is my favorite spring month as it brings beautiful May flowers here in North Carolina. . .
And is the month when pretty-in-pink Knock Out Roses and Peonies bloom.
May Flowers Around the Potting Shed
With the arrival of May comes celebrations and holidays. . .
Cinco de Mayo, The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day!
The 148th Running of the Kentucky Derby at Church Hill Downs is on Saturday, May 7th.
Sip on a Sweet Tea Julep, a marriage of two classic Southern drinks,
the mint julep and sweet tea, for Derby Day.
Equestrian plaid is married with roses and Mint Julep Cups serve as vases for azalea blooms
and sprigs of mint in an Off To The Races Derby-Inspired Tablescape,
inspired by the “Run for the Roses”.
Mini Derby Pies with Bourbon Whipped Cream
Mini Derby Pies marry pecan pie with chocolate and a touch of Kentucky bourbon for a winning trifecta!
This Bluegrass-inspired recipe is just the right size for “the greatest two minutes in sports”.
Sweet Tea Julep & Margarita Pops
Cool off with a frozen cocktail for your summer fiesta, Cinco de Mayo or Run for the Roses celebration.
Cinco de Mayo is in cuatro days. . .
Find a round-up of recipes with a fiesta of flavor for your celebration, HERE,
with recipes for Cinco De Mayo Mini Taco Dips,
and Key Lime Margarita Cupcakes, to name a few!
Celebrate with a South of the Border Flavor Table
and a fiesta of food and flowers. . .
Quench your thirst with some Sangria Mexicana . . .
Or a Cucumber Margarita.
Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8th this year. . .
Celebrate with a Flowers for Mother’s Day Table
Or assemble a floral arrangement for Mother’s Day from a Chick-fil-A Bouquet. . .
Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch Strawberry Bellini
Baked Strawberry-Almond French Toast Casserole
An easy make-ahead recipe for Mother’s Day or Sunday Brunch
Celebrate Mom with a teapot and mini teacup bouquets. . .
Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas
Or celebrate with a Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake
Use a store-bought pound cake or angel food cake and layer with your fruit and filling of choice.
Also ideal for celebrating the Red, White & Blueberry for Memorial Day!
Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, formerly known as Decoration Day
and commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the US.
It falls on May 30th this year.
Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom
Memorial Day is also the unofficial kick off of summer.
Celebrate with some patriotic fare. . .
16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry!
I hope you’ll stop back by tomorrow when I join my
Monday Morning Blooms friends with a tribute to Moms for Mother’s Day.
Your posts always bring a smile to my face..thank you so much. I have, as I often do, saved several recipes and can’t wait to try them. Hope you have a beautiful May filled with love and laughter! Peace.
Beautiful fun ideas for the month of May!! Looking forward to making those Mini Derby Pies! Yum… thank you!! Have a great month, filled with May Flowers! <3
Happy May Day, indeed! I came for the beauty, all assembled in this one post. Incredible, Mary. That Derby table with Skylar Floral is so wonderful, and that CFA bouquet – my pleasure! Not to mention all the glorious recipes. I’d like to be sitting lakeside at any one of your tables right now, with strawberry almond French toast and a strawberry bellini! Five star – all of it!
Heck of a roundup, been with you since the start and you are a 100% pure smile maker! Hope your may is showered with fun and beauty 😊
WOW!!! Bring it ON!!! franki
Happy May Day and jammed packed with fabulous ideas!
Mary, I love May also. You provided us with so many wonderful ideas! I do love those plates in the Derby post. Our azaleas, knock out roses and iris are bursting forth. I hope to plant some bulbs and flower seeds this week. The weather has been so strange I delayed. You have gorgeous quilts! Thanks for the inspiration! Happy May! Clara❤️
Happy May Day. Your post is filled with eye candy. The knock roses are gorgeous. So many wonderful recipes to celebrate the upcoming holidays. We love American food and that sangria looks and sounds delicious. I shall be making some of that soon.
I absolutely love this post. Beautiful bouquets and setting.
Wow, you never cease to dazzle and amaze with your incredible table-scapes and food.
So much beauty around the potting shed and so many recipes to try for May, Mary! Thanks for rounding them up for us. Happy May Day! 💐
Everything is just gorgeous especially the food!!
May is also my favorite Spring month. A beautiful round up, Mary, it fills the senses!