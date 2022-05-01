Cinco de Mayo, Cocktail, Flowers, Food, Memorial Day, Tablescape

Welcome May: Celebrations, Recipes and Party Inspiration!

by  • 13 Comments

Find a roundup of celebratory recipes and party inspiration for Cinco de Mayo, The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

Welcome May: Celebrations, Recipes and Party Inspiration! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #tablescapes #memorialday #kentuckyderby #cincodemayo

Happy May!

May is my favorite spring month as it brings beautiful May flowers here in North Carolina. . .

Pink Double Knock Out Roses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #roses

And is the month when pretty-in-pink Knock Out Roses and Peonies bloom.

Peonies and Penstemon in watering can | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #peonies #flowers

May Flowers Around the Potting Shed

May Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #spring #sheshed #peonies #roses #clematis #salvia #flowers

With the arrival of May comes celebrations and holidays. . .

Cinco de Mayo, The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day!

Sweet Tea Julep, a marriage of two classic Southern drinks, the mint julep and sweet tea | homeiswheretheboatis.net #KentuckyDerby #cocktail #bourbon #mintjulep

 The 148th Running of the Kentucky Derby  at Church Hill Downs is on Saturday, May 7th.

Sip on a Sweet Tea Julep, a marriage of two classic Southern drinks,

the mint julep and sweet tea, for Derby Day.

Off To The Races Kentucky Derby-inspired tablescape with recipes and inspiration for the Run for the Roses | homeiswheretheboatis.net #KentuckyDerby #tablescapes #cocktail #dessert

Equestrian plaid is married with roses and Mint Julep Cups serve as vases for azalea blooms

and sprigs of mint in an Off To The Races Derby-Inspired Tablescape,

inspired by the “Run for the Roses”.

Mini Derby Pies marry pecan pie with chocolate and a touch of Kentucky bourbon for a winning trifecta! Just the right size for “the greatest two minutes in sports”! #kentuckyderby #recipe #bourbon #mini #pie #dessert

Mini Derby Pies with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Mini Derby Pies marry pecan pie with chocolate and a touch of Kentucky bourbon for a winning trifecta!

This Bluegrass-inspired recipe is just the right size for “the greatest two minutes in sports”.

Cool off with frozen cocktail: Sweet Tea Julep and Margarita Pops! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cincodemayo #kentuckyderby #cocktail #summer

Sweet Tea Julep & Margarita Pops

Cool off with a frozen cocktail for your summer fiesta, Cinco de Mayo or Run for the Roses celebration.

Cinco de Mayo is in cuatro days. . .

Cinco de Mayo: A Fiesta of Flavor and Recipes! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #dessert #appetizer #party #cocktail #margarita #dessert

Find a round-up of recipes with a fiesta of flavor for your celebration, HERE

with recipes for Cinco De Mayo Mini Taco Dips,

Dos Berry Salsa,

 and Key Lime Margarita Cupcakesto name a few!

South of the Border Flavor tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cincodemayo #tablescapes

Celebrate with a South of the Border Flavor Table

and a fiesta of food and flowers. . .

South of the Border Flavor tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cincodemayo #tablescapes #fiesta

Quench your thirst with some Sangria Mexicana . . .

Quench your thirst with some Sangria Mexicana for your Cinco de Mayo celebration or summer fiesta, as easy to mix as it is to drink! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #sangria #cincodemayo #cocktail #margarita

Or a Cucumber Margarita.

Cucumber and Lime Margarita | homeiswheretheboatis.net #CincodeMayo #cocktail #margarita

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8th this year. . .

Celebrate with a Flowers for Mother’s Day Table

Alfresco table with quilt as tablecloth and hydrangea flower centerpiece | homeiswheretheboatis.net #MothersDay #tablescapes #alfresco

Or assemble a floral arrangement for Mother’s Day from a Chick-fil-A Bouquet. . .

Garden rose floral arrangement in urn | homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #roses

Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch Strawberry Bellini 

Strawberry Bellini | homeiswheretheboatis.net #MothersDay #edibleflowers #cocktail #bellini

Baked Strawberry-Almond French Toast Casserole

An easy make-ahead recipe for Mother’s Day or Sunday Brunch

Baked Strawberry-Almond French Toast Casserole! An easy make-ahead recipe for Mother's Day or Sunday Brunch! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #brunch #recipe #easy #strawberry #almond #frenchtoast

Celebrate Mom with a teapot and mini teacup bouquets. . .

Teapot and teacup flower arrangements for lakeside tablesetting with quilt | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #garden #alfresco #teapot #MothersDay

Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas

Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake! Ideal for dessert emergencies or company! Use a store bought cake, cut in thirds and layer with berries, lemon curd, pudding, whipped cream or a combination! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #nobake

Or celebrate with a Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake

Use a store-bought pound cake or angel food cake and layer with your fruit and filling of choice.

Also ideal for celebrating the Red, White & Blueberry for Memorial Day!

Patriotic table centerpiece with plaid picnic tin, hydrangeas and flags | homeiswheretheboatis.net #MemorialDay #July4th #nautical #tablescapes

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, formerly known as Decoration Day

and commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the US.

It falls on May 30th this year.

Floral watering can as a vase for flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #redwhiteandblue #transferware #flowers #tablescape #memorialday

Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom

 Memorial Day is also the unofficial kick off of summer.

Celebrate with some patriotic fare. . .

16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #july4th #dessert #memorialday #appetizer #cocktail

16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry!

I hope you’ll stop back by tomorrow when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms friends with a tribute to Moms for Mother’s Day.

Happy May!

Welcome May: Celebrations, Recipes and Party Inspiration! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #recipes #tablescapes #memorialday #kentuckyderby #cincodemayo

Sharing with:  Between Naps on the Porch

  13 comments for “Welcome May: Celebrations, Recipes and Party Inspiration!

  1. Cindi
    May 1, 2022 at 6:58 am

    Your posts always bring a smile to my face..thank you so much. I have, as I often do, saved several recipes and can’t wait to try them. Hope you have a beautiful May filled with love and laughter! Peace.

    Reply
  2. Diana
    May 1, 2022 at 7:48 am

    Beautiful fun ideas for the month of May!! Looking forward to making those Mini Derby Pies! Yum… thank you!! Have a great month, filled with May Flowers! <3

    Reply
  3. Rita C.
    May 1, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Happy May Day, indeed! I came for the beauty, all assembled in this one post. Incredible, Mary. That Derby table with Skylar Floral is so wonderful, and that CFA bouquet – my pleasure! Not to mention all the glorious recipes. I’d like to be sitting lakeside at any one of your tables right now, with strawberry almond French toast and a strawberry bellini! Five star – all of it!

    Reply
  4. Aquietlife
    May 1, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Heck of a roundup, been with you since the start and you are a 100% pure smile maker! Hope your may is showered with fun and beauty 😊

    Reply
  5. franki Parde
    May 1, 2022 at 8:22 am

    WOW!!! Bring it ON!!! franki

    Reply
  6. Sharon
    May 1, 2022 at 8:56 am

    Happy May Day and jammed packed with fabulous ideas!

    Reply
  7. Clara
    May 1, 2022 at 9:05 am

    Mary, I love May also. You provided us with so many wonderful ideas! I do love those plates in the Derby post. Our azaleas, knock out roses and iris are bursting forth. I hope to plant some bulbs and flower seeds this week. The weather has been so strange I delayed. You have gorgeous quilts! Thanks for the inspiration! Happy May! Clara❤️

    Reply
  8. Linda Primmer
    May 1, 2022 at 9:58 am

    Happy May Day. Your post is filled with eye candy. The knock roses are gorgeous. So many wonderful recipes to celebrate the upcoming holidays. We love American food and that sangria looks and sounds delicious. I shall be making some of that soon.

    Reply
  9. Rebecca Payne
    May 1, 2022 at 11:33 am

    I absolutely love this post. Beautiful bouquets and setting.

    Reply
  10. jane Lund
    May 1, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    Wow, you never cease to dazzle and amaze with your incredible table-scapes and food.

    Reply
  11. Kitty
    May 1, 2022 at 5:39 pm

    So much beauty around the potting shed and so many recipes to try for May, Mary! Thanks for rounding them up for us. Happy May Day! 💐

    Reply
  12. Ellen
    May 1, 2022 at 8:50 pm

    Everything is just gorgeous especially the food!!

    Reply
  13. Everyday Living
    May 1, 2022 at 9:26 pm

    May is also my favorite Spring month. A beautiful round up, Mary, it fills the senses!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: