Welcome May: Celebrations, Recipes and Party Inspiration!

Happy May!

May is my favorite spring month as it brings beautiful May flowers here in North Carolina. . .

And is the month when pretty-in-pink Knock Out Roses and Peonies bloom.

May Flowers Around the Potting Shed

With the arrival of May comes celebrations and holidays. . .

Cinco de Mayo, The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day!

The 148th Running of the Kentucky Derby at Church Hill Downs is on Saturday, May 7th.

Sip on a Sweet Tea Julep, a marriage of two classic Southern drinks,

the mint julep and sweet tea, for Derby Day.

Equestrian plaid is married with roses and Mint Julep Cups serve as vases for azalea blooms

and sprigs of mint in an Off To The Races Derby-Inspired Tablescape,

inspired by the “Run for the Roses”.

Mini Derby Pies with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Mini Derby Pies marry pecan pie with chocolate and a touch of Kentucky bourbon for a winning trifecta!

This Bluegrass-inspired recipe is just the right size for “the greatest two minutes in sports”.

Sweet Tea Julep & Margarita Pops

Cool off with a frozen cocktail for your summer fiesta, Cinco de Mayo or Run for the Roses celebration.

Cinco de Mayo is in cuatro days. . .

Find a round-up of recipes with a fiesta of flavor for your celebration, HERE,

with recipes for Cinco De Mayo Mini Taco Dips,

Dos Berry Salsa,

and Key Lime Margarita Cupcakes, to name a few!

Celebrate with a South of the Border Flavor Table

and a fiesta of food and flowers. . .

Quench your thirst with some Sangria Mexicana . . .

Or a Cucumber Margarita.

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8th this year. . .

Celebrate with a Flowers for Mother’s Day Table

Or assemble a floral arrangement for Mother’s Day from a Chick-fil-A Bouquet. . .

Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch Strawberry Bellini

Baked Strawberry-Almond French Toast Casserole

An easy make-ahead recipe for Mother’s Day or Sunday Brunch

Celebrate Mom with a teapot and mini teacup bouquets. . .

Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas

Or celebrate with a Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake

Use a store-bought pound cake or angel food cake and layer with your fruit and filling of choice.

Also ideal for celebrating the Red, White & Blueberry for Memorial Day!

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, formerly known as Decoration Day

and commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the US.

It falls on May 30th this year.

Celebrating the Red, White and Bloom

Memorial Day is also the unofficial kick off of summer.

Celebrate with some patriotic fare. . .

16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry!

I hope you'll stop back by tomorrow when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms friends with a tribute to Moms for Mother’s Day.

