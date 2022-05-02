Lakeside Table with Portmeirion Botanic Garden and Blooming Photo Frames for Mother’s Day

Set a flower-filled alfresco table to celebrate Mother’s Day. You’ll find DIY pressed flower frames to honor ‘Mom’ and additional floral inspiration.

In honor of ‘Moms’, we’re celebrating Mother’s Day, which falls on May 8th year,

for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms.

I set a flower-filled table by the lake in celebration of Mother’s Day,

to take advantage of our beautiful spring weather!

Portmeirion Botanic Garden is my everyday dinnerware and

I’ve been picking blooms for over 20 years. . .

Inspired by early 19th century illustrations, the delightful mixture of floral motifs

with its signature leaf border, brings a bit of garden to the table.

Introduced in 1972, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Portmeirion Botanic Garden,

designed by Susan Williams-Ellis, celebrated British pottery designer

and accomplished artist and author.

In addition to beautiful botanical designs, I love

the butterflies and bees on the dinnerware, which is as functional

as it is decorative. . .

oven-to-table, dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe!

With so many flowers on the dinnerware, tablecloth and stemware,

I decided on a simple green and white color palette for an arrangement

and centerpiece for the table, with Snowball Viburnum blooms

joining Hosta leaves from the garden.

To create the arrangement, I used a favorite vase-within-a vase method,

placing a smaller vase inside a larger one.

I placed the Hosta leaves between the walls of the glass vases to conceal the flower stems.

Chicken wire is my favorite flower arranging tool as it is reusable and

makes for easy arranging to support your flower stems.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches larger than diameter of your vase

so you have enough wire to bend to hold against the

walls of your vase to help keep it in place.

I filled the vase with water and floral preservative

and added the Snowball Viburnum blooms for simple arrangement

from the garden. I also filled the outer wall of the vase with water

so the Hosta leaves would stay fresh longer.

The azaleas have been beautiful and are peaking in color.

Have a seat by your favorite flower . . .

Hydrangea

Peony

Sweet Pea

Lily Flowered Azalea

More butterflies flew in to light on flatware and napkin rings. . .

And on Portmeirion Botanic Wine Glasses.

I found some hinged glass photo frames at HomeGoods,

with a sliding locket / beaded clasp closure.

There are some similar ones available on Amazon, HERE.

I had fun picking flowers from my garden containers and shrubs,

choosing those that were relatively flat to press inside the frames.

I used Verbena, Bridal Wreath Spirea, Snowball Viburnum petals,

Fan Flower (scaevola) and leaves from an abelia shrub.

I used glue dots to secure the photos to the inner glass pane of the frame

before adding the flowers.

The flowers will dry inside the frames or you could press

and dry your flowers first before adding them.

Meet the guests of honor at the table. . .

Mom, Mary Frances

Grandmother, Lottie

Great-grandmother, Bessie

Mother-in-Law, Betty

The above photo is of Betty with my hubby at age two and sisters.

If you can’t spend this Mother’s Day with your mom, may

she be with with you in your in heart and memories.♥

