Orange Pull Apart Loaf is an easy breakfast or weekend brunch treat! Topped with a sweet and tangy cream cheese and orange glaze, it’s ready to serve in under an hour.

How about an easy breakfast treat for your weekend?

This Orange Breakfast Pull Apart Loaf is an oldie but a goodie and recipe I’ve made for over 20 years.

The original recipe came from The Southern Living Cookbook, 1987 edition,

still one of my favorite cookbooks today!

It starts with 2 cans of Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layer Biscuits.

You’ll also need an orange or two, depending on size, for zesting and the juice,

along with a stick of melted butter and a cup of sugar.

Use a microplane to zest the rind of an orange.

Mix your zest with the sugar to combine.

When zesting any citrus, make sure you zest only the color peel,

not the white pith, which is bitter.

Dip your biscuits in melted butter, then roll in the orange sugar mixture.

Place biscuits on their sides standing up in your loaf pan.

To fit all 16 Grands biscuits, use a 10 x 5-inch loaf pan.

This recipe is very forgiving, use fewer biscuits for a smaller loaf pan

or halve the recipe and use just one can of biscuits.

You can also separate your biscuit layers

before dipping in butter and rolling in your sugar mixture

for smaller ‘pull apart’ servings.

Substitute any canned biscuits for Grands if that’s what you have;

they won’t bake up as tall as Grands but will be just as good.

You can also make this in a 10-inch Bundt or tube pan and serve as a breakfast ring.

Place your loaf pan on a baking sheet to prevent any spills from

your bubbling butter / sugar mixture to avoid oven clean up.

Bake at 350°F for 30 – 40 minutes until biscuits are golden.

For the cream cheese glaze:

Mix 4 oz. softened cream cheese with 1/2 cup sifted powered sugar until smooth.

Add 2 tablespoons of orange juice and stir to combine.

Allow to stand 5 minutes before removing loaf from pan

and drizzle with glaze while biscuits are warm.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

Print Recipe Orange Breakfast Pull Apart Loaf with Cream Cheese-Orange Glaze Orange Pull Apart Loaf is an easy breakfast or weekend brunch treat! Topped with a sweet and tangy cream cheese and orange glaze, it's ready to serve in under an hour. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 35 mins resting time 5 minutes 5 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 16 servings Equipment 1 microplane zester Ingredients 1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons orange zest about 2 oranges, depending on size

2 cans refrigerated biscuits preferably Grands

1/2 cup butter (1 stick) melted Cream Cheese-Orange Glaze 4 oz. cream cheese softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar sifted

2 tablespoons orange juice Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, combine the sugar and orange zest, until thoroughly combined. Separate biscuits and dip each biscuit in melted butter, then coat in the sugar mixture. Place biscuits standing up in a 9 x 5-inch or 10 x 5-inch loaf pan.

Repeat until all of the biscuits are in the pan, squeezing in as many as will fit. If they don’t all fit save extra biscuits for another use. Place loaf pan on baking sheet to prevent any butter from bubbling out of pan onto oven.

Bake for about 30-40 minutes, until the biscuits are golden brown.

Allow to cool 5 minutes in pan before removing.

Combine softened cream cheese with powdered sugar, mixing until smooth, then add orange juice. Drizzle over loaf while biscuits are warm.

Cover and refrigerate any leftovers. Notes To fit all 16 Grands biscuits, use a 10 x 5-inch loaf pan.

This recipe is very forgiving, use fewer biscuits for a smaller loaf pan or halve the recipe and use just one can of biscuits.

You can also separate your biscuit layers before dipping in butter and rolling in your sugar mixture for smaller ‘pull apart’ servings.

Substitute any canned biscuits for Grands if that’s what you have; they won’t bake up as tall as Grands but will be just as good.

You can also make this in a 10-inch Bundt or tube pan and serve as a breakfast ring.

You may have some sugar and melted butter left over. You can drizzle remaining sugar and butter over top of biscuits before baking, but make sure you place your loaf pan on a baking sheet to prevent butter from bubbling over top of pan to save on clean up.

When zesting oranges (as with any citrus) use only colored peel not the white pith which is bitter.

