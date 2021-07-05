How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table

Find the easy tips to create a lemon vase flower arrangement and centerpiece for your table. You’ll also find flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
I used my favorite ‘vase within a vase’ method for flower arranging, using two vases,
a smaller one placed inside a larger one. The wall between the vases can be filled
with decorative material of your choice to conceal the flower stems
and match your theme for your table.
Here are the easy steps if you’d like to create a ‘lemon vase’!
After slicing your lemons, remove any seeds that might float loose once the lemons are submerged in water.
The number of lemons you’ll need will depend on the size of your vase and your lemons.
I used 5 large lemons to fill the walls of my vase.
My larger vase was 8 inches tall x 6 inches wide and my smaller vase was 6 inches by 4 1/2 inches.
I placed a layer of lemon slices on the bottom of the larger vase
to elevate the smaller vase slightly.
A cautionary tale: If you add lemon slices to the bottom of your vase,
add water to your vase for your flowers first so it’s weighted,
before adding the water to the lemons between the walls of your vases,
to prevent your inner vase from floating.
Use a wooden skewer to help arrange your slices between the walls of your vases.
Make sure your lemon slices packed tightly or are slightly shingled
so they won’t shift or float once you add your water.
I cut some flowers from the garden and shrubs to fill the vase.
Endless Summer Hydrangeas are starting to fade from vibrant blue to softer blues and greens.
They’re joining some Chaste tree blooms (Vitex), abelia sprigs cut from the shrubs,
hosta leaves and some variegated mint from a planter.
I decided to add some cut lemons to the flowers using bamboo skewers for some interest and fragrance.
Join me at the table on the patio by the hydrangeas. . .
We enjoyed some lower humidity with 10- 15 degree cooler than normal temperatures
over the weekend, a rare and welcome change for July in North Carolina,
making it pleasant for outdoor dining!
Mini lemon ‘vases’ are at each placesetting, filled with garden blooms.
The mini lemon vases are easy to create by cutting a hole in your lemon with a knife.
Scoop out the flesh to add your blooms. I used a melon baller to scoop a little “well”
inside the lemon to hold water and flowers.
The lemon vase can be used as a take-away favor at each place setting.
They’re served up in mini lemon bowls.
A matelassé coverlet provides a foundation for the table. . .
With lemon melamine plates for casual, carefree summer dining.
I’m a fan of mixing and matching and Wallace Hotel flatware features five assorted reproduction designs: An Impero dinner fork, Coburg salad fork, William and Mary dinner knife, Federalist dinner spoon and Barocco teaspoon.
My lemon slice vase looked fresh for four days before the water began to turn cloudy.
Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:
Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.
Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.
If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.
Check your water level to top it off if necessary. Some flowers like hydrangeas are heavy drinkers.
If you’re using cut hydrangeas, use the alum-dipping method to keep them from wilting.
Change your vase water every other day if possible.
Keep your flower arrangement away from heat (like vents blowing) and direct sunlight.
Use an anti-transpirant spray like Crowning Glory that seals in moisture in your flowers. You’ll be shocked how long they last.
Table Details:
Lemon Plates / Certified International Lemon Zest
Mini Lemon Bowls / Maxcera, HomeGoods, several years ago
White and Willow Chargers, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago
Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Flatware / Wallace Hotel
Stemware / Mikasa French Countryside
Matelasse coverlet / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
