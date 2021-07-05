Dishes, Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms, Summer, Tablescape, vase within a vase

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table

by  • 5 Comments

Find the easy tips to create a lemon vase flower arrangement and centerpiece for your table. You’ll also find flower longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

Happy Monday!

I hope you had a wonderful and relaxing Fourth of July holiday!

I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms ‘ friends and sharing some flower therapy today.

You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

 Incorporating lemons in a flower arrangement was our common theme

for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

 I used my favorite ‘vase within a vase’ method for flower arranging, using two vases,

a smaller one placed inside a larger one. The wall between the vases can be filled

with decorative material of your choice to conceal the flower stems

and match your theme for your table.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

Here are the easy steps if you’d like to create a ‘lemon vase’!

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

 After slicing your lemons, remove any seeds that might float loose once the lemons are submerged in water.

The number of lemons you’ll need will depend on the size of your vase and your lemons.

I used 5 large lemons to fill the walls of my vase.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

My larger vase was 8 inches tall x 6 inches wide and my smaller vase was 6 inches by 4 1/2 inches.

I placed a layer of lemon slices on the bottom of the larger vase

to elevate the smaller vase slightly.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

A cautionary tale: If you add lemon slices to the bottom of your vase,

add water to your vase for your flowers first so it’s weighted,

before adding the water to the lemons between the walls of your vases,

to prevent your inner vase from floating.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

Use a wooden skewer to help arrange your slices between the walls of your vases.

Make sure your lemon slices packed tightly or are slightly shingled

so they won’t shift or float once you add your water.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

I cut some flowers from the garden and shrubs to fill the vase.

Endless Summer Hydrangeas are starting to fade from vibrant blue to softer blues and greens.

They’re joining some Chaste tree blooms (Vitex), abelia sprigs cut from the shrubs,

hosta leaves and some variegated mint from a planter.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

I decided to add some cut lemons to the flowers using bamboo skewers for some interest and fragrance.

Join me at the table on the patio by the hydrangeas. . .

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

We enjoyed some lower humidity with 10- 15 degree cooler than normal temperatures

over the weekend, a rare and welcome change for July in North Carolina,

making it pleasant for outdoor dining!

Mini lemon ‘vases’ are at each placesetting, filled with garden blooms.

The mini lemon vases are easy to create by cutting a hole in your lemon with a knife.

Scoop out the flesh to add your blooms. I used a melon baller to scoop a little “well”

inside the lemon to hold water and flowers.

The lemon vase can be used as a take-away favor at each place setting.

They’re served up in mini lemon bowls.

A matelassé  coverlet provides a foundation for the table. . .

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

With lemon melamine plates for casual, carefree summer dining.

I’m a fan of mixing and matching and Wallace Hotel flatware features five assorted reproduction designs:  An Impero dinner fork, Coburg salad fork, William and Mary dinner knife, Federalist dinner spoon and Barocco teaspoon.

Wallace Hotel flatware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #tablescape #alfresco

Wallace Hotel flatware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #tablescape #alfresco

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

My lemon slice vase looked fresh for four days before the water began to turn cloudy.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:

Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.

 Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

 If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

 Check your water level to top it off if necessary. Some flowers like hydrangeas are heavy drinkers.

Keep your cut hydrangeas from wilting with this easy tip! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #hydrangeas #flowers

 If you’re using cut hydrangeas, use the alum-dipping method to keep them from wilting.

Change your vase water every other day if possible.

 Keep your flower arrangement away from heat (like vents blowing) and direct sunlight.

Use an anti-transpirant spray like Crowning Glory that seals in moisture in your flowers. You’ll be shocked how long they last.

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

Table Details:

Lemon Plates / Certified International Lemon Zest

Mini Lemon Bowls / Maxcera, HomeGoods, several years ago

White and Willow Chargers, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Flatware / Wallace Hotel

Stemware / Mikasa French Countryside

Matelasse coverlet / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

Visit my talented blogging friends to see their beautiful floral inspiration this week:

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

 Shirley at Housepitality Designs

How to Create a Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #tablescapes #lemons #hydrangeas #flowers #summer #alfresco

Thank you for your visit!

