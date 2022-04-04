chicken wire, Dishes, DIY, Easter, Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms, Spring, Tablescape

How to Make an Easy Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape

by  • 12 Comments

DIY Easy Flower Arrangement with Carrots for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Easter’s on its way, and I’m hopping down the bunny trail with steps to

create an easy blooming carrot arrangement for your Spring or Easter table!

And as it’s the first Monday of the month, I’m joining my blogging friends to share

some floral inspiration and Monday Morning Blooms!

You’ll find my floral friends’ links to their blooming creations at the bottom of this post.

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms

was a flower arrangement for Easter.

DIY Easy Flower Arrangement with Carrots for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Everybunny’s favorite veggie is carrots, so I decided to make a blooming carrot arrangement

for a table centerpiece, fitting for Spring or Easter!

How to Make an Easy Carrot Flower Arrangement Tutorial | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies

My vase was 8 inches tall by 6 inches wide and I ended up

using most of a 2-pound bag of carrots for this arrangement.

Give your carrots a good wash and trim so they measure the height of your vase.

I alternated placing the carrots up and down, with the narrow ends

next to the wider ends, for fewer gaps around the perimeter of the vase.

Adjust and arrange your carrots to your liking.

DIY Easy Carrot Flower Arrangement Tutorial using Chicken Wire | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies

I used chicken wire for easy flower arranging, which also helped

hold the carrots upright. Chicken wire is easy to cut with scissors to the

 size you need and is reusable which makes a favorite flower arranging tool.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches larger than your opening,

so you have enough to bend to hold against the wall of your vase / carrots.

Fill your vase with water and floral preservative, and you’re

on your way to creating your blooming carrot arrangement!

DIY Easy Flower Arrangement with Carrots for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

I picked up some hydrangeas from the grocery store to resemble bunny cottontails.

Hydrangeas are large so 3 – 4 blooms will easily fill the top

of a 6-inch wide vase, covering the tops of the carrots.

DIY Easy Flower Arrangement with Carrots for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

After the hydrangeas were in place, I added some orange tulips.

Remove the outer droopy or any tattered leaves of the tulips before arranging.

I separated the petals on some of the hydrangeas to tuck a few of the tulips down

through the big blooms.

DIY Easy Flower Arrangement with Carrots for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

 There were no carrots with fresh green tops at my grocery store the day I was shopping.

If you can find carrots with green tops that aren’t too wilted, all the better,

as you can use the tops to mix with your flowers in your arrangement.

Parsley for Carrot Flower Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies

To mimic the carrot top greenery, I added sprigs of flat leaf (Italian) parsley,

tucking in pieces among the tulips and hydrangeas.

Once everything was arranged, I sprayed the arrangement with Crowning Glory

an anti-transpirant that seals in moisture to prolong the life of the flowers.

DIY Easy Flower Arrangement with Carrots for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

I place my arrangements on a towel before spraying it with Crowning Glory

to catch any drips and allow it to dry before moving it to the table.

Drying time will vary depending on temperature and humidity, typically around an hour.

Crowning Glory dries clear and is safe for all flowers but will prevent roses

from opening, so wait to spray roses when they are open.

DIY Easy Flower Arrangement with Carrots for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

I tied some black and white wire edge ribbon around the vase to pair with the table and voila. . .

an easy carrot arrangement that Peter Rabbit and friends would approve of!

Black and white floral tablecloth with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Bunnies can be found hiding among the flowers in a black and white tablecloth . . .

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

And an assortment of four white bunny dishes join Bordallo Pinheiro bunny plates,

atop black and white checks in dinner plates and ruffled placemats..

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Beaded carrot napkin rings hopped in my cart at HomeGoods a couple of weeks ago,

holding a pair of carrot and black and white check napkins.

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Fitz and Floyd Kensington Rabbit cabbage leaf dish with Lindt chocolate carrots for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

A Fitz and Floyd Kensington Rabbit cabbage leaf cracker dish is happy to be out of the bunny hutch!

| ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Instead of crackers, it’s serving up Lindt Hazelnut Chocolate Carrots.

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

DIY Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

A note about tulips: Cut tulips will gain an inch or more in height after being cut so

it’s not your imagination if they look taller after a few days in your vase. ;)

Tulips are also geotropic (bending with gravity) and phototropic (reaching toward light),

so you’ll notice them rearranging themselves over the course of a couple of days

after completing your arrangement.

DIY Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Vase life for cut tulips is 3-10 days, depending on variety, care and maturity.

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

Table Details:

Black and white tablecloth with bunnies / HomeGoods, used here

White Bunny Dishes / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago used here

Kensington Rabbit cabbage leaf tray / Fitz & Floyd, 1987 – 1991

Green bunny plates / Bordallo Pinhiero, Tuesday Morning, several years ago

 Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / Ciroa, HomeGoods several years ago, used here

Black and White Check Round Placemats / Crown Linen Designs

Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago

Carrot Napkin Rings / HomeGoods

Wood carved chargers / Pier 1, many years ago

Flatware / Wallace Accent Corsica Flatware

Stemware / Mikasa Stephanie

Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape for Spring or Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

| ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite
How to Make an Easy Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #diy #flowers #centerpiece #bunnies #blackandwhite

  12 comments for “How to Make an Easy Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape

  3. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    April 4, 2022 at 7:01 am

    Mary, this is a 5-carat/carrot table!! 🥕🥕🥕🥕🥕You have put whimsy and creativity to another level. Your tables of black and white check are always a favorite of mine…you always impeccably curate such a beautiful plate stack and coordinating the perfect linens (love those carrot napkins and napkin holders!) I have 2 upcoming events for Easter so I shall be trying to re-create your arrangement. I love how you used the parsley to mimic the carrot top greenery and love how you found the perfect color of orange tulips….perfectly coordinated with the carrots. Peter Rabbit and his siblings🐇 along with all of us thank you for this most wonderful table filled with such charm and whimsy. So wonderful to join you today for some flower inspiration!!! Have a great week Mary!

    Reply
    • Sandra Brown
      April 4, 2022 at 9:04 am

      Everything you do makes me happy and I LOVE Monday morning blooms!

      Reply
  4. Denise
    April 4, 2022 at 7:03 am

    Love this! What a lovely way to start a Monday! It’s cold and drizzling rain/snow here in Michigan. Thanks for the beautiful pictures to start me dreaming of spring!

    Reply
  5. Debbie J
    April 4, 2022 at 7:31 am

    I get so excited when I see your posts and you never disappoint!! I have a black and white quilt that I’ve wanted to use as a table cover so thank you for the inspiration. Your table is so much fun!

    Reply
  6. Everyday Living
    April 4, 2022 at 7:58 am

    Good morning, Mary. I love your carrot flower arrangement. Your tutorials are always easy to understand and follow. Orange tulips, hydrangeas, and parsley are perfect with the carrots. You do black and white so perfectly…I love the plate stack, adorable tablecloth, and those cute beaded napkin rings. It is always a pleasure to join you for flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms 🐰🥕Have a wonderful day!

    Reply
  7. Babs
    April 4, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Wow, you let the spring time in with a refreshing look. Carrots and orange tulips what cheerful Presentation

    Reply
  8. Ann Woleben
    April 4, 2022 at 8:03 am

    All of the table settings are so lovely – a glorious bow to spring and Easter~

    Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    April 4, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Mary, I am crazy over your black, white and carrot tablescape! Your carrot arrangement couldn’t be cuter, and thank you for all the clever tips {flat leaf parsley!!} I need to get some chicken wire, Home Depot? I love your new carrot napkins and napkin rings, so adorable! The cabbage leaf dish held by black and white bunnies full of chocolate carrots is so cute and so perfect with your black and white theme. I just adore tulips and all the surprises they bring as they dance around! Thank you for the Monday Morning smiles 🌷
    Jenna

    Reply
  10. Cindi
    April 4, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Absolutely adorable!

    Reply
  11. Liz
    April 4, 2022 at 9:33 am

    Beautiful Mary! Love the carrots and the whole arrangement. I really like how you have the tulips framed by the fluffy hydrangeas. Beautiful table, great dishes, napkins and cute napkin rings!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

