How to Make an Easy Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape

Easter’s on its way, and I’m hopping down the bunny trail with steps to

create an easy blooming carrot arrangement for your Spring or Easter table!

And as it’s the first Monday of the month, I’m joining my blogging friends to share

some floral inspiration and Monday Morning Blooms!

You’ll find my floral friends’ links to their blooming creations at the bottom of this post.

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms

was a flower arrangement for Easter.

Everybunny’s favorite veggie is carrots, so I decided to make a blooming carrot arrangement

for a table centerpiece, fitting for Spring or Easter!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

My vase was 8 inches tall by 6 inches wide and I ended up

using most of a 2-pound bag of carrots for this arrangement.

Give your carrots a good wash and trim so they measure the height of your vase.

I alternated placing the carrots up and down, with the narrow ends

next to the wider ends, for fewer gaps around the perimeter of the vase.

Adjust and arrange your carrots to your liking.

I used chicken wire for easy flower arranging, which also helped

hold the carrots upright. Chicken wire is easy to cut with scissors to the

size you need and is reusable which makes a favorite flower arranging tool.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches larger than your opening,

so you have enough to bend to hold against the wall of your vase / carrots.

Fill your vase with water and floral preservative, and you’re

on your way to creating your blooming carrot arrangement!

I picked up some hydrangeas from the grocery store to resemble bunny cottontails.

Hydrangeas are large so 3 – 4 blooms will easily fill the top

of a 6-inch wide vase, covering the tops of the carrots.

After the hydrangeas were in place, I added some orange tulips.

Remove the outer droopy or any tattered leaves of the tulips before arranging.

I separated the petals on some of the hydrangeas to tuck a few of the tulips down

through the big blooms.

There were no carrots with fresh green tops at my grocery store the day I was shopping.

If you can find carrots with green tops that aren’t too wilted, all the better,

as you can use the tops to mix with your flowers in your arrangement.

To mimic the carrot top greenery, I added sprigs of flat leaf (Italian) parsley,

tucking in pieces among the tulips and hydrangeas.

Once everything was arranged, I sprayed the arrangement with Crowning Glory

an anti-transpirant that seals in moisture to prolong the life of the flowers.

I place my arrangements on a towel before spraying it with Crowning Glory

to catch any drips and allow it to dry before moving it to the table.

Drying time will vary depending on temperature and humidity, typically around an hour.

Crowning Glory dries clear and is safe for all flowers but will prevent roses

from opening, so wait to spray roses when they are open.

I tied some black and white wire edge ribbon around the vase to pair with the table and voila. . .

an easy carrot arrangement that Peter Rabbit and friends would approve of!

Bunnies can be found hiding among the flowers in a black and white tablecloth . . .

And an assortment of four white bunny dishes join Bordallo Pinheiro bunny plates,

atop black and white checks in dinner plates and ruffled placemats..

Beaded carrot napkin rings hopped in my cart at HomeGoods a couple of weeks ago,

holding a pair of carrot and black and white check napkins.

A Fitz and Floyd Kensington Rabbit cabbage leaf cracker dish is happy to be out of the bunny hutch!

Instead of crackers, it’s serving up Lindt Hazelnut Chocolate Carrots.

A note about tulips: Cut tulips will gain an inch or more in height after being cut so

it’s not your imagination if they look taller after a few days in your vase. ;)

Tulips are also geotropic (bending with gravity) and phototropic (reaching toward light),

so you’ll notice them rearranging themselves over the course of a couple of days

after completing your arrangement.

Vase life for cut tulips is 3-10 days, depending on variety, care and maturity.

Table Details:

Black and white tablecloth with bunnies / HomeGoods, used here

White Bunny Dishes / Grace’s Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago used here

Kensington Rabbit cabbage leaf tray / Fitz & Floyd, 1987 – 1991

Green bunny plates / Bordallo Pinhiero, Tuesday Morning, several years ago

Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / Ciroa, HomeGoods several years ago, used here

Black and White Check Round Placemats / Crown Linen Designs

Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago

Carrot Napkin Rings / HomeGoods

Wood carved chargers / Pier 1, many years ago

Flatware / Wallace Accent Corsica Flatware

Stemware / Mikasa Stephanie

Visit my talented blogging friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Pam at Everyday Living

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit! Sharing with: