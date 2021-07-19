chicken wire, Dishes, Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms, Summer, Tablescape

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape

Celebrate summer with a DIY flower arrangement and table buzzing with bees. You’ll also find flower longevity tips and additional floral and table inspiration.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Happy Monday!

I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends and sharing some flower therapy today.

You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

‘Buzzing with Bees’ was our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

Metal embossed honeycomb and bee container for flower arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Long time readers know that I love all things *bee* so I was all abuzz when I found

 this honeycomb and bee embossed metal container at Hobby Lobby

on clearance several weeks ago!

Embossed honeycomb and bee container fitted with chicken wire for flower arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I tested it first to see if it was watertight. After I found it wasn’t,

I inserted a plastic container to hold the water for my blooms

and centerpiece for my table.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

To arrange the flowers, I used a favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire,

 an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam, as it is reusable.

I prefer white painted chicken wire as it’s rust resistant after repeated uses.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches wider than the opening of your container,

so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container.

Use waterproof floral tape if needed, to keep the chicken wire

from lifting as your arrange your stems.

Tip: Use a Lazy Susan Turntable for flower arranging and

easy viewing of all sides of your arrangement while working!

Bee magnets and binder clips on bamboo skewers for flower arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

I used bee magnets attaching them to a metal binder clip on top of

 a bamboo skewer, to add a bit of bee ‘jewelry’ to the arrangement.

These magnets are currently unavailable but there are some similar ones, here.

Bee magnets and binder clips on bamboo skewers for flower arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

The bee magnets stick the metal binder clip so the arrangement is abuzz with bees!

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

I used a combination of grocery store and garden blooms for the arrangement.

Sunflowers, mums and alstroemeria are paired with the first of

 the Limelight Hydrangeas, Kaleidoscope Abelia and Hosta leaves.

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

A yellow and white checked tablecloth is buzzing with bees. . .

Buzzing with Bees: Black and White Buffalo Check and Bees Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Black and white checked round linen placemats from Crown Linen Designs frame place settings.

Buzzing with Bees: Black and White Buffalo Check and Bees Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

With honeycomb bee salad plates served up on black and white

buffalo check plates and white scalloped chargers.

Buzzing with Bees: Black and White Buffalo Check and Bees Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Bees are buzzing on Napoleon Bee Flatware . . .

Buzzing with Bees: Black and White Buffalo Check and Bees Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

As well as Napoleonic Bee Laurel Wreath Embroidered Napkins

available through our flower friend, Lidy’s shop!

Buzzing with Bees: Embroidered bee with laurel wreath napkin and tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Along with Daisy/Bee Napkin Rings.

Buzzing with Bees: Black and White Buffalo Check and Bees Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:

🐝 Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.

🐝 Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

🐝 If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

🐝 Check your water level frequently, especially after the first day, and top it off if necessary.

Buzzing with Bees: Embroidered bee with laurel wreath napkin and tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Table Details:

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Honeycomb Bee Salad Plates / Williams-Sonoma

Bee Tablecloth and White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Daisy Bee Napkin Rings 

Bee Napkins / Crown Linen Designs, used here

Black and white check round linen placemats / Crown Linen Designs, used here

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Napoleon Bee Flatware

Honeycomb Bee Tin / Hobby Lobby

Bee Magnets, Amazon, similar ones, here

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Buzz over to visit my talented blogging friends to see their beautiful floral inspiration this week:

 Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer
Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #tablescape #bees #sunflowers #summer

Thank you for your visit!

  42 comments for “Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape

  3. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    July 19, 2021 at 6:53 am

    Happy, happy Monday Morning Blooms! Your most wonderful and bee-utiful table is certainly the happiest….from the sunny yellow tablecloth that is all a buzz and the plate stack featuring the black and white check and the pretty ruffled napkins and oh those bee salad plates…all to create the perfect summer table. What a great Hobby Lobby find..the container is sweet as honey! I know how much you adore anything bees and it is shown here today on this perfectly summer table!…Great to join you today Mary…have a most bee-utiful day! P.S. I adore those napkin rings and magnets too! :)

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:02 pm

      Thank you Shirley! Always happy to join you for some flower therapy. ♥

      Reply
  4. Patti
    July 19, 2021 at 7:28 am

    Mary, I love Monday Morning Blooms. I have learned so much from you and the other bloomers about flower arranging and keeping flowers fresh. I am going to use your tips for my daughters wedding in October. I have a tip for you. When you have a container that is not water tight, spray the inside with clear Flex Seal. My husband sprayed some containers for me and it works. No more leaks. Bought mine at Lowe’s but I suspect you can order it. Happy Monday Morning!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:00 pm

      Happy Monday Patti! I’m so glad you’ve found flower tips that are helpful for your daughter’s wedding! Thank you for sharing the tip for spraying Flex Seal to make the metal container watertight. I’ve used Flex Tape to repair my window box from squirrel damage and we used the tape for an emergency roof repair when we had storm damage but I don’t have any experience with the spray. Thank you for your visits and comments! ♥

      Reply
  5. franki Parde
    July 19, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Heart be still…your arrangement & tablescape is just creative as all get out!! Unbelievable!! franki

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:02 pm

      Thank you Franki, Happy Monday! ♥

      Reply
  6. Pinky
    July 19, 2021 at 7:54 am

    Mary, you have ME all abuzz with your BEEautiful table! What a great find of the container! Love the napkin rings and see that Shirley has them as well. I want to thank you for always providing links to what you feature in your posts. Hope you are enjoying your summer.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:03 pm

      Thanks so much for your visit Pinky! I hope you’ve cooled down a bit and there’s some sunshine in your forecast. ♥

      Reply
  7. Marsha
    July 19, 2021 at 7:56 am

    Absolutely gorgeous, Mary. What a beautiful combination of tableware and a stunning floral centerpiece. As always, I love your exquisite work.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:03 pm

      Thank you for your kind and generous comment Marsha! Happy Monday ♥

      Reply
  8. Ellen
    July 19, 2021 at 8:19 am

    BEE 🐝 HAPPY!!!! After reading and seeing your arrangement and table I am BEE HAPPY! 🐝🐝🐝🐝

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:04 pm

      Happy Monday Ellen, Thank you for buzzing by! ;)

      Reply
  9. Everyday Living
    July 19, 2021 at 8:24 am

    Mary, I know how much you love all things bees, so the metal container was a fabulous find for you! The sunny arrangement of sunflowers, alstroemeria, mums, and limelights would certainly make the bees buzz! I love the checked tablecloth all a buzz with bees. The plate stack topped with the WS bee plates is perfect.

    It is always a treat to share Monday Morning Blooms with you. Happy and bee-utiful Monday!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:05 pm

      Thank you Pam! So happy to share blooms with you too. ♥

      Reply
  10. Lauren S
    July 19, 2021 at 8:25 am

    Mary, your table is SO eye-catching and lovely! Love the pops of yellow next to the black and white check. You have a real knack for making all your tables bee-utiful!! Anyone lucky enough to be invited to your table is lucky enough.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:05 pm

      Thank you for your kind comment and visit Lauren! Happy Monday ♥

      Reply
  11. Aquietlife
    July 19, 2021 at 8:58 am

    Looks darling, I too am very all bee smitten! The jewelry always makes me smile, such a you addition! I had to laugh how you test first if water tight, something I never think of and suffer the consequences frequently!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:07 pm

      Happy Monday to you! I hope you’re staying cool while buzzing around your garden! ♥

      Reply
  12. Clara
    July 19, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Mary, Your arrangement and tablescape are abuzz with beauty! Your tablecloth, napkins and salad plates are gorgeous! The floral arrangement is so pretty and the container is perfect for it. Love the theme! The black and white accessories pair so well with the salad plates and tablecloth. Enjoy your week! Clara ❤️

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:10 pm

      Thank you Clara! You’re so kind to visit and comment. Happy Monday and week to you ♥

      Reply
  13. Shannon@Belle Bleu Interiors
    July 19, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Mary, this tablesetting is absolutely beautiful and such a lovely tribute to those ever important bees! Your floral arrangement is so pretty, and I love all the “bee” touches. The tablecloth caught my eye first thing. Wishing you a wonderful week ahead!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:10 pm

      Thank you for visiting Shannon! Wishing you a bee-utiful week ahead! ♥

      Reply
  14. the Painted Apron
    July 19, 2021 at 10:00 am

    Bee-u-tiful Mary! You certainly found all things bee! The container is total fun and the way you used metal clips on skewers to fly the bee magnets is so clever…love the black and white with the yellow pops of color from the sunflowers and adorable yellow check bee tablecloth! Such a fun theme for Monday Morning Blooms 🐝🌻
    Jenna

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:11 pm

      Thank you Jenna! Happy Monday to you! ♥

      Reply
  15. Sarah
    July 19, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Bees and black and white checks are making my heart buzz! You know this theme is near and dear to my bee loving heart. Honestly, I want to buzz right on to this table. Every image captures my attention and has me zooming in for closer looks at each detail. I’ve bookmarked this post and will be buzzing around these photos often. You always, always inspire me, Mary. Thank you!!!
    Happy Monday!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:13 pm

      I always think of you when I see black and white checks Sarah! Those CLD bee napkins are so ‘you’! Happy Monday ♥

      Reply
  16. Cyndi Raines
    July 19, 2021 at 10:52 am

    You are the Queen Bee Mary and this is a honey of a post! 😁♥️🐝 Love your new find and am happy that you have another bee container to add to your collection! I have placed the napkin rings on my Amazon future purchase / wish list, hehe. This tablescape is so full of summer and it’s buzzing with joy! It’s the best and says “bee happy” for sure! 🐝♥️ Hugs!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm

      Happy Monday Cyndi! Your comments always make my day. ;) Hope you’re finding some fun to fill your days after the visit and trip with your girlfriend. ♥

      Reply
  17. kyra dale
    July 19, 2021 at 12:27 pm

    Hooray for the use of hosta leaves in your arrangement!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:16 pm

      I love using hosta leaves in arrangements Kyra, I just have to keep the slug away. :) Thanks for your visit! ♥

      Reply
  18. Debbee
    July 19, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    Mary, you know how much I love a bee theme! This is the second bee-utiful table you’ve created recently including the World Bee Day hop in May. Gorgeous! Wish I had seen that planter at HL!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:20 pm

      Thank you Debbee and fellow bee lover! I know you’re an AIW fan so I wanted to mention that Vanessa at A Fanciful Twist is resuming her Mad Hatter Tea Party this Saturday if you want to join in the fun with a table.

      Reply
  19. Rita C.
    July 19, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Mary, what a great combination of soft yellows/creams with the black/white/ivory. Always so well done, always, whether it’s a table, a flower arrangement or, in this case, both! Love that little vintage napkin that’s wrapped around the bee napkin, such a nice touch. And your plastic tub fit perfectly right inside that honeycomb vessel. You’re always so clever in your use of small things you find like those magnets as skewers, and your tips in flower arranging. Great way to start this week – love your table, love your arrangement. Happy MMB!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:32 pm

      Thank you Rita! You are always so generous with your comments. I loved your latest table too! ♥

      Reply
  20. Chris Wells
    July 19, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    You definitely have a better Hobby Lobby than I do!! And the magnetic bees on binder clips and bamboo skewers…genius!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:33 pm

      Thank you Chris! Things fly out the door at Hobby Lobby, you have to *bee* quick. :)

      Reply
  21. FrenchGardenHouse
    July 19, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    Mary, I know how much you love all things bees, every single thing about your table is so charming! Your arrangement looks so happy in your metal container. Such a gorgeous and sunny color combination, too, with black, white and yellow.

    It is always a treat to share Monday Morning Blooms with you. Happy Monday!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      Thank you Lidy! Always happy to join you for some flower therapy. ♥

      Reply
  22. Maristella
    July 19, 2021 at 9:21 pm

    Exquisite table!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 19, 2021 at 9:43 pm

      Thank you Maristella! ♥

      Reply

Leave a Reply

