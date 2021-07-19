Buzzing with Bees: DIY Flower Arrangement and Summer Tablescape

Celebrate summer with a DIY flower arrangement and table buzzing with bees. You’ll also find flower longevity tips and additional floral and table inspiration.

Happy Monday!

I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends and sharing some flower therapy today.

You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.

‘Buzzing with Bees’ was our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms!

Long time readers know that I love all things *bee* so I was all abuzz when I found

this honeycomb and bee embossed metal container at Hobby Lobby

on clearance several weeks ago!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I tested it first to see if it was watertight. After I found it wasn’t,

I inserted a plastic container to hold the water for my blooms

and centerpiece for my table.

To arrange the flowers, I used a favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire,

an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam, as it is reusable.

I prefer white painted chicken wire as it’s rust resistant after repeated uses.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches wider than the opening of your container,

so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container.

Use waterproof floral tape if needed, to keep the chicken wire

from lifting as your arrange your stems.

Tip: Use a Lazy Susan Turntable for flower arranging and

easy viewing of all sides of your arrangement while working!

I used bee magnets attaching them to a metal binder clip on top of

a bamboo skewer, to add a bit of bee ‘jewelry’ to the arrangement.

These magnets are currently unavailable but there are some similar ones, here.

The bee magnets stick the metal binder clip so the arrangement is abuzz with bees!

I used a combination of grocery store and garden blooms for the arrangement.

Sunflowers, mums and alstroemeria are paired with the first of

the Limelight Hydrangeas, Kaleidoscope Abelia and Hosta leaves.

A yellow and white checked tablecloth is buzzing with bees. . .

Black and white checked round linen placemats from Crown Linen Designs frame place settings.

With honeycomb bee salad plates served up on black and white

buffalo check plates and white scalloped chargers.

Bees are buzzing on Napoleon Bee Flatware . . .

As well as Napoleonic Bee Laurel Wreath Embroidered Napkins

available through our flower friend, Lidy’s shop!

Along with Daisy/Bee Napkin Rings.

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:

🐝 Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.

🐝 Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

🐝 If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

🐝 Check your water level frequently, especially after the first day, and top it off if necessary.

Table Details:

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Honeycomb Bee Salad Plates / Williams-Sonoma

Bee Tablecloth and White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Daisy Bee Napkin Rings

Bee Napkins / Crown Linen Designs, used here

Black and white check round linen placemats / Crown Linen Designs, used here

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Napoleon Bee Flatware

Honeycomb Bee Tin / Hobby Lobby

Bee Magnets, Amazon, similar ones, here

Buzz over to visit my talented blogging friends to see their beautiful floral inspiration this week:

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with: Between Naps on the Porch