Weekend Mountains Views + Escaping the Heat

Happy Saturday!

We enjoyed a long weekend getaway to North Carolina’s High Country recently.

The Blue Ridge Mountains are two hour drive, making it a frequent destination

and getaway for the change in scenery and escape from the summer heat.

At an elevation of 4300 feet, the temperature drops 15 – 20 degrees,

providing some welcome relief from the heat and humidity.

Drink in the scenery and Blue Ridge Mountain views with me . . .

The rhododendrons were in bloom and buzzing with bees.

Everything is lush and green . . .

With a canopy of trees to filter the morning sunlight.

We always enjoy driving through the scenic countryside,

dotted with farms, barns and cows. . .

The cows and geese agree, ‘life’s just better here’. . .

in the summer. :)

One of these things is not like the other. :)

I’ll leave you with some sunrise photos with the clouds drifting along

the valley of the mountains like a lazy river.

In God We Trust.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Lola and Sophie want to know what you’re doing to stay cool this summer?

Happy Weekend ♥

