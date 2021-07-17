Dogs, Summer, Travel

Weekend Mountains Views + Escaping the Heat

North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountain Views | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Saturday!

We enjoyed a long weekend getaway to North Carolina’s High Country recently.

North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountain Views | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The Blue Ridge Mountains are two hour drive, making it a frequent destination

and getaway for the change in scenery and escape from the summer heat.

Blue Ridge Mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Banner Elk's town elk statue | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

At an elevation of 4300 feet, the temperature drops 15 – 20 degrees,

providing some welcome relief from the heat and humidity.

Drink in the scenery and Blue Ridge Mountain views | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Drink in the scenery and Blue Ridge Mountain views with me . . .

Rhododendron | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

The rhododendrons were in bloom and buzzing with bees.

Bee on Rhododendron | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

Everything is lush and green . . .

Sunlight streaming through trees in mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

With a canopy of trees to filter the morning sunlight.

Sunlight streaming through trees in mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

Trees with mountains in background | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

Mountains with farm and cows | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

We always enjoy driving through the scenic countryside,

dotted with farms, barns and cows. . .

Calf | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

Old barn in mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

Old barn with wagon in mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

White barn in NC mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

'In God We Trust' barn in NC mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

'In God We Trust' barn in NC mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

Banner Elk NC: "Life's Just Better Here" | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The cows and geese agree, ‘life’s just better here’. . .

in the summer. :)

Geese by pond | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

One of these things is not like the other. :)

Blue Ridge Mountains in NC | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I’ll leave you with some sunrise photos with the clouds drifting along

the valley of the mountains like a lazy river.

Sunrise in NC mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sunrise in NC mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sunrise in NC mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sunrise in NC mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sunrise in NC mountains | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

American Flag at sunrise | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

In God We Trust.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

'In God We Trust' barn with hay bales | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

Lola and Sophie want to know what you’re doing to stay cool this summer?

Lola and Sofie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs

Happy Weekend ♥

Weekend Mountain Views in North Carolina | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  1. Donna
    July 17, 2021 at 7:47 am

    Great pictures…although all that you post are beautiful especially your flowers

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 12:24 pm

      Thank you Donna! Happy Saturday ❤️🏔🌸

      Reply
  2. Linda🐝
    July 17, 2021 at 7:54 am

    Beautiful photos! Did you stay at a B and B?

    Reply
    • franki Parde
      July 17, 2021 at 8:38 am

      Oh, beautiful for spacious skies & mountain majesties! Only thing cool on our lake currently is “rootbeer floats!” Thanks for escape! franki

      Reply
      • Mary
        July 17, 2021 at 12:29 pm

        Thank you Franki! It was 94 / real feel 100 degrees with the humidity at our lake yesterday.
        Stay cool and enjoy your floats. 😀🚤⚓️

  3. Everyday Living
    July 17, 2021 at 8:00 am

    I would love to be in the mountains to escape our humidity. With all the rain, it is horrendous!

    Beautiful photos, Mary!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 12:32 pm

      Hi Pam, The “real feel”
      Is 99 here today with the humidity.
      Way too hot to lug the hose around and keep everything watered. Stay cool ❤️

      Reply
      • Everyday Living
        July 17, 2021 at 5:08 pm

        Mary that is stifling! It rains everyday, so no watering!

  4. Carole @ From My Carolina Home
    July 17, 2021 at 8:02 am

    Glad you enjoyed your trip to my part of our beautiful state!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 12:34 pm

      Happy Weekend Carole! I always look forward to weekend getaway to your neck of the woods. 😀🏔

      Reply
  5. Melinda
    July 17, 2021 at 8:07 am

    Seeing your photos of North Carolina Blue Ridge, I breathe JOY! 🌞❤️🇺🇸
    Thank you!

    I would love to be able to visit again. It has been too long since we have been to the mountains of North Carolina!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 12:35 pm

      Thank you for your visit Melinda! I hope you can getaway soon. Happy Saturday ❤️🏔

      Reply
  6. Gayle Dodson
    July 17, 2021 at 8:09 am

    Just beautiful!
    God Bless America!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 12:36 pm

      Thank you Gayle! Happy Saturday.❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

      Reply
  7. Vicki Hvidston
    July 17, 2021 at 8:10 am

    Wow, gorgeous! We aren’t beating the heat here in western MT (record-setting temps throughout the state right now), but fall is right around the corner. Thanks for sharing your getaway pictures……I feel cool already!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 11:28 am

      Thank you Vicki! I envy your early fall. We have plenty of heat and humidity ahead of us. Happy Weekend ♥

      Reply
  8. Jane
    July 17, 2021 at 8:10 am

    Your photographs are spectacular! I wish I could frame some of them. I especially like the ones with the suns rays shining through the trees. I always enjoy your posts. “Hello” to the girls!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 12:37 pm

      Thank you Jane! Enjoy your weekend! ❤️🏔🐾🐾

      Reply
  9. Susie
    July 17, 2021 at 8:28 am

    Beautiful pictures

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 12:38 pm

      Thank you Susie! ❤️🏔

      Reply
  10. Donna
    July 17, 2021 at 8:34 am

    Wonderful photos. . . esp. the countryside ones.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 12:39 pm

      Thanks Donna! Happy Weekend. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  11. themagnoliatreeblog
    July 17, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Stunning views and photos.

    Reply
  12. Aquietlife
    July 17, 2021 at 9:05 am

    So many lovely photos, especially enjoyed the light filtering through the trees. Looks like the girls had a great escape! No escape from heat unless at the beach, in the wind and fog, temps can be 65 degrees cooler! The mountains here are record breaking highs in the mid 90s, Yosemite valley floor was 111, as a lifetime Californian times are drastically changing…

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 1:31 pm

      I’m heat wimp and would be escaping to your beach house! What a temperature swing. Stay cool while gardening! ❤️🌸🌞

      Reply
  13. Susan
    July 17, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Gorgeous photos of the NC mountains! My happy place! Enjoy your visit and respite from the heat.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 1:32 pm

      Thank you Susan! Happy Weekend. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  14. Robin
    July 17, 2021 at 9:14 am

    Gorgeous pictures, every single one! Enjoyed very much. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 3:07 pm

      Thank you Robin! Happy Weekend. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  15. Barbara S O'Brien
    July 17, 2021 at 9:19 am

    Thank you for sharing your beautiful photos. God has created beauty all around us. From Newport Beach, California

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 3:08 pm

      Amen Barbara! Thank you for your visit and comment. Enjoy your weekend. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  16. Mary Anne
    July 17, 2021 at 9:26 am

    OMG soooo gorgeous! Thanks for the virtual vacation..Could you u provide me with a route you took and some places to stay? Thanks for your blog that brings such joy!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 11:11 am

      Thank you Mary Anne. ♥ We’re fortunate to have friends with a mountain house that share with us but before that we rented houses through VRBO. I highly recommend finding a rental at Blue Ridge Mountain Club if there is availability, which is where we stayed in this post. It’s a gorgeous property and has tons of walking trails that are easily accessible. Blowing Rock has a cute downtown area with places to eat lunch and a little shopping. The drive to Valle Crucis is pretty with lots of barns and farms, with a visit to the original Mast General Store while there. The Lodges at Eagles Nest has rentals which is where we stayed, HERE. It’s a beautiful property but be prepared to drive and take your provisions!

      Reply
  17. Liz
    July 17, 2021 at 9:29 am

    Your pictures are beautiful! God has blessed you with the gift of capturing HIs creative works. Whatever your hands and eyes touch and see, whether it it be the mountains, florals or creative tables you bring joy, happiness and beauty. Happy retreat to the NC /TN mountains. Love your “babies” photos too. They are precious!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 11:27 am

      Thank you for your sweet and very generous comment Liz! Happy Weekend to you. ♥

      Reply
  18. Sandra
    July 17, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Beautiful photos. I went to Beech Mountain at the beginning of May. Banner Elk has some nice Antique shops & restaurants. On the 12th of May we actually has some rain-snow,

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 1:38 pm

      Hi Sandra, Sping was definitely late arriving to the mountains this year! Happy Weekend. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  19. Carolyn Eisenman
    July 17, 2021 at 9:34 am

    Oh so breath taking. NC is one of the most beautiful and scenic states in the US. I love the mountains and always have. Prefer them to the beach any day.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 1:34 pm

      Thank you for your visit and comment Carolyn! We prefer the mountains to the beach too. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  20. Janet Robinson
    July 17, 2021 at 9:41 am

    Beautiful Mary! Thank you for such gorgeous and heartfelt pictures. It certainly has been very very hot and then rainy even here on the coast of Maine.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 11:32 am

      Thank you Janet! I would love to visit your beautiful state again. Happy Weekend. Stay cool. ♥

      Reply
  21. Sandra
    July 17, 2021 at 9:42 am

    Did Lola and Sophie make a stop in Marion, NC at the English Farmstead Cheese? They have some of the best cheese I have eaten. We brought an assortment home with us.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 6:14 pm

      Hi Sandra, we haven’t been there! It’s about a 50 minute drive from where we stay, we’ll have to plan a trip. Happy Weekend to you. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  22. pedigreehome
    July 17, 2021 at 9:46 am

    Beautiful photos. The Blue Ridge Mountains are majestic to see. Love the countryside, cows, geese and barns. Morning sunshine through the trees are God’s smile. I am in California. So nice to see “cool” inspiring photos.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 6:44 pm

      Thank you, I love ‘God’s smile’! Happy Weekend and hope you stay cool! ♥

      Reply
  23. Chloe
    July 17, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Thank you for sharing your excellent photographs of the beautiful Blue Ridge mountain scenery. Sustained hot temperatures in my microclimate don’t usually hit until August/September/October. When you start to feel crisp autumn air, I will be sweltering for two more months, but right now, I’m still enjoying cool nights and not-too-hot days.

    Reply
    • Clara
      July 17, 2021 at 11:22 am

      Mary, Your trip to the mountains looks relaxing. Blowing Rock and the Boone area are always fun get aways. It’s been several years since we have visited but it’s about time we take a mountain trip. Thanks for the lovely shots and inspiration. Enjoy your weekend! Clara❤️

      Reply
      • Mary
        July 17, 2021 at 11:30 am

        Thank you Clara! I hope you enjoy a getaway soon. Happy Weekend and stay cool. ♥

    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 11:22 am

      Hi Chloe, Thank you for your visit and comment. Our warmest weather is still to come in August and September. We’ve had 90+ degree days in October the past few years when it too hot for pumpkins! I’m keeping my fingers crossed for an early fall. :) ♥

      Reply
  24. Lee
    July 17, 2021 at 11:44 am

    Thank you for the visual beauty you bring. Here in the Phoenix area it is just plain miserable, and I so long for the green and mountains of NC. My husband went to Duke, and his dream would be to return to the area some day.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 5:45 pm

      Oh I don’t know how you handle that kind of heat Lee! Thank you for your visit and comment! Stay cool! ❤️🏔

      Reply
  25. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    July 17, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    That looks like a fabulous get-away Mary-enjoy:@)

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 5:47 pm

      Hi Lynn, I hope you’re staying cool this summer! Happy Weekend! ❤️🏔

      Reply
  26. Rita C.
    July 17, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Wow, Mary! Your photographs would give several of WV’s longtime best nature photographers a run for their money. Stunning photos!

    Reply
    • Mary Reynolds
      July 17, 2021 at 12:58 pm

      Beautiful !!! Just a 45 minute drive for us and always a wonderful temperature drop ! We were up for the day a few weeks ago but no rhododendron blooming. What area were you staying? Thanks 😊

      Reply
      • Mary
        July 17, 2021 at 5:50 pm

        Hi Mary, How wonderful you’re so close! We were in Banner Elk. Thank you for your visit and comment, Happy Weekend. ❤️🏔

    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 5:48 pm

      Oh you’re too kind Rita! Hope you’re staying cool, Happy Weekend. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  27. Ricki Treleaven
    July 17, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    Mary, your photography is stunning, and I enjoyed your photos so much.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 5:52 pm

      Thank you Ricki Jill! I saw you were joining Vanessa’s Mad Tea Party. Looking forward to seeing you Saturday. Happy Weekend and stay cool.
      ❤️☕️🎉

      Reply
  28. Tricia
    July 17, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    Such beautiful pictures! Thank you so much for sharing. I liked all of them, especially the ones with the sun shining through the trees, and of course Lola and Sophie!!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 5:54 pm

      Thank you for your visit and comment Tricia! Happy Weekend. ❤️🏔🐾🐾

      Reply
  29. Sandra Brown
    July 17, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    Beautiful! I grew up w/ the blue ridge mtns in Virginia in the background & consequently took for granted how special they are. Your pics are spectacular Spectacular! What kind of camera do you use?

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 6:46 pm

      Thank you Sandra! What a wonderful and scenic area to grow up with those mountain views! I have a Nikon D7500. Happy Weekend. ♥

      Reply
  30. Cyndi Raines
    July 17, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Oh my! Such beauty and you totally captured it all! Love the light streaming through the trees and those BEAUTIFUL sunrises are so awesome! The majesty of it all is breath-taking. Love the pups and their sweet faces, ♥️🐾. Mary, you make me long to visit your great state again. We were there in 2019 and loved those Blue Ridge Mountains for sure. My BFF (and maid of honor at our wedding 30 yrs. Ago) came for a week visit to help me with my new norm and we treked up to the Upper Peninsula. It was a lovely time for long chats and the scenery there did not disappoint. So much green and blue everywhere! We soaked in the awesomeness of the Great Lakes with Lake Superior capturimg our hearts with it’s vast beauty. It was especially fun to see her expressions of joy at the awesomeness of the lakes, — being from NM she had never seen such great amounts of water. The scenery was a healing balm for my soul as your lovely pictures also are. Thanks Mary. You always give such good medicine! Hugs!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 6:51 pm

      Happy Saturday Cyndi! There’s nothing like some girlfriend time and with a vacation and visit to the Upper Peninsula to boot! I can only imagine how vast and beautiful Lake Superior must be. We would love to visit one day but I don’t enjoy flying so much. :) You’re so sweet to visit and generous with your comments. Thinking of you. ♥

      Reply
  31. Pinky
    July 17, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Hi Mary, our real feel temp today is 105!!! It is brutal out there but rain and a cold front is coming through this evening and should cool things off. It has been a VERY hot summer in SE PA. Your pictures are beautiful. I LOVE the area of the Blue Ridge mountains, we have been there several times and always loved it. I have never seen a goose like the one “who is not like the others”!!!! Try to stay cool.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 5:38 pm

      Hi Pinky, The dog days of summer are here! I feel your pain, we were 100 yesterday ‘real feel’. So many places in the US including the west coast dealing with excessive heat! Thank you for your visit!
      Happy Weekend and Stay Cool. ❤️🏔

      Reply
  32. Kathleen
    July 17, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    Breathtaking photos!! Thanks so much for sharing.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 6:45 pm

      Thank you Kathleen! Happy Weekend to you! ♥

      Reply
  33. Brenda
    July 17, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    Love your photos, you have such an eye!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 17, 2021 at 7:23 pm

      Thank you for your sweet comment Brenda! Happy Weekend! ♥

      Reply
  34. Ellen
    July 17, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    Beautiful views! But only one picture of the puppies!! We would have to run in the rain to keep cool! We’ve had the wetest summer!! Rain, rain, rain & more rain! Yesterday alone, we got over 2 inches…I’m over rain! Thank you!!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 18, 2021 at 1:05 pm

      Thank you Ellen, wow that’s a lot of rain! Hope your dry up soon, Happy Sunday. ♥

      Reply
  35. Ann Woleben
    July 17, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Your photos are wonderful – magnificent views! We were in the mountains of our state, Virginia, this weekend – scenic and serene. I always enjoy the mountains, but there is something about being surrounded by water that always draws us home. Thank you for sharing your special trip.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 18, 2021 at 1:06 pm

      Hi Ann! I hope you enjoyed your mountain getaway! Happy Sunday ♥

      Reply
  36. Nancy
    July 17, 2021 at 10:33 pm

    Such lovely pictures of your get away. The sun rays coming through the trees were my favorites! And hugs to Lola and Sophie.
    Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

    Reply
  37. the Painted Apron
    July 18, 2021 at 10:00 am

    How nice to be able to escape the heat and get to the mountains in just a few hours! I have several friends that have places in the North Carolina mountains and they spend their whole summers there, it’s so beautiful! Lovely photo captures, and of course those adorable fur bundles! Have you had more rain than usual? I don’t remember a summer ever being this rainy!
    Jenna

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 18, 2021 at 12:54 pm

      Happy Sunday Jenna! I can understand why so many folks have second homes in the mountains to escape the heat. We have not had the rain that you all have had in AL. I’m still lugging the hose around and our pore-cleansing temperatures trying to keep everything alive and watered. Hope you’re enjoying some sunshine today at the beach. ♥

      Reply
  38. Paula
    July 18, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Hi ~Mary~
    Beautiful pictures!! From northern Indiana, I love going to northern Michigan to cool off near Mackinaw to see the MightyMac bridge !! The west side of the state has such quaint little towns along the lake , it definitely is worth the drive !! But, didn’t make it there yet, instead us girlfriends did a little road trip to Kentucky , we had Derby Pie and the most wonderful Peach Cobbler !!Love those southern comfort foods !
    Keep Cool and God Bless !
    Paula
    IN

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 18, 2021 at 12:51 pm

      Hi Paula! Your road trip with girlfriends sounds wonderful along with your trip to northern Michigan! That’s part of the country we’ve never visited. Thanks so much for your visit and comment. Happy Sunday ♥

      Reply
  39. Linda Campbell
    July 18, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Beautiful views. Looks so peaceful.

    Reply
  40. Kitty
    July 18, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Oh my goodness, Mary, can it get any better than those views??!! How I love the mountains and miss hiking with my beloved. Your photos are stunning and I appreciate that your shared the beauty with us. Happy Sunday!

    Reply

