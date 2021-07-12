Flowers, Garden, Halloween, Potting Shed, Summer

Halloween in July: Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew

by  • 43 Comments

 

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

Happy Monday!

Instead of Christmas in July, I’m having some rib-tickling Halloween in July fun

with some gardening help from the skeleton crew!

Black Hat Society Spooktacular Halloween Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Long time readers know I love Halloween but if Halloween

isn’t your cup of tea, I apologize in advance. <|;>)

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

Rod and Rowena are the skeleton crew at Hawthorne Gardens.

They came out of the closet early this year to lend a hand to help

 with the deadheading, watering, weeding around the Potting Shed.

Skeleton Gardener | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

Rod is a master gardener and loves working in the garden!

He says there’s nothing like a little fresh air and sunshine to cure what ails you!

Skeleton Gardener | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

As a former beekeeper, Rod’s motto is Bee Kind.

'Bee Kind' Skeleton in the garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

He wants to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators

and the plight of the Bombus Skellitus in particular,

which have been dying off at an alarming rate.

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

Rod was reunited with his long lost love, Rowena, a couple of years ago.

It was love at first sight and he was drawn to her beautiful smile!

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

Rowena is passionate about flowers and serves as in house florist for Hawthorne Gardens.

She also loves to set a festive table, even if it’s just a table for two on the porch.

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

She can hardly wait for the Limelight Hydrangeas to burst into bloom

to use in her arrangements, which should be in about a week!

Limelight Hydrangeas ready to bloom | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

She says to make sure you don’t miss this Public Service Announcement:

Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

Rowena shares Rod’s love for bees and is wearing her favorite garden apron.

Apiary Bee Apron on skeleton with bee skep | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #skeleton #halloween

Rowena doesn’t have the stamina she used to have and is often bone tired.

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

She’s content to sit and keep Rod company while he works and

 watch the bees buzz and bumble around the Chaste Tree.

Chaste Tree with bumblebees | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #bees

Chaste Tree with bumblebees | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #bees

Chaste Tree with bumblebees | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #bees

Rod and Rowena rest their weary bones and take a break from gardening | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers #bees

Rod has been busy as a bee with his garden chores, so Rowena encouraged

him to take a break and rest his weary bones. . .

Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers #bees

I hope you found this humerus. ;)

Rod and Rowena take a break from gardening | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers #bees

Rod says “Bee Kind” and he hopes to see you again soon!

Skeleton Gardener | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

More Rod and Rowena adventures:

No Bones About It: It’s Warmer by the Fire Pit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #humerus #skeleton #lake

No Bones About It: It’s Warmer by the Fire Pit!

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun

Skeleton Crew and Dogs on the Porch | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #humerus #skeleton #dogs

Skeleton Crew and Dogs on the Porch

Bone Appétit: Rod & Rowena’s Last Hurrah and Halloween Fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton

Bone Appétit: Rod & Rowena’s Last Hurrah and Halloween Fun

Rod and Rowena take a break from gardening | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers #bees
Halloween in July: Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers #bees #humerus

  43 comments for “Halloween in July: Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew

  1. Beth
    July 12, 2021 at 6:43 am

    This is a scream Mary! I can only imagine what your neighbors must think but I love your sense of fun! I hope to see more Rod and Rowena adventures in July! 🦴🐝🌸❤️

    Reply
  2. Kathy Menold
    July 12, 2021 at 6:46 am

    Good morning Mary, Up early this morning out on the porch watching the ariel show by our bats. Love your Halloween in July. Feel much like Rowena during these hot days of summer and could use a skeleton crew to help with gardening chores. Thankful for my flowering shrubs to provide some structure and color in my yard. Planted 5 Vitex and 3 Limelight Hydrangeas about 6 yrs

    and they are now in their prime. The Vitex are pollinator magnets and you can literally hear them hum when you go by them. Surrounded one with mountain mint and the variety of bees ,wasps and butterflies is amazing.
    Thanks again for making me smile this morning with your puns. My Mother used to say,she would stay cool in the dog days of summer by taking off her skin and dancing in her bones. What a great idea!

    Reply
  3. Joyce
    July 12, 2021 at 6:50 am

    Thanks for starting my Monday off with a smile and a laugh!!!

    Reply
  4. Rita C.
    July 12, 2021 at 6:56 am

    Hilarious, Mary. They look frighteningly real in their poses. Mary’s smile is to die for. 😜 Your garden looks about as amazing as your watering can collection!

    Reply
  5. Karen
    July 12, 2021 at 7:03 am

    Always happy to see Rod and Rowena any time of year. It’s a favorite holiday for so many of us. Thank you for the eye candy!

    Reply
  6. Cindi
    July 12, 2021 at 7:06 am

    Oh my! What a hoot! I,too, love Halloween and do a lot of indoor decorating but I may have to see if Rod and Rowena have any relatives that want to move to Virginia and spend time in my garden and woods. I have a life size witch that talks and spends most of October on my front porch. Last year she carried a sign encouraging folks to vote. I so look forward to your posts. Best way to start my day. Thanks for sharing your creativity. Peace to all.

    Reply
  7. Denise Voss
    July 12, 2021 at 7:20 am

    I agree with Cindi – what a hoot! And what a fun way to start the week! I, too, love all your posts. You are an AMAZING and CREATIVE woman. I love all your posts and look forward to seeing the next email in my inbox. Hope you have a great day! Thanks for sharing all your wonderful ideas.

    Reply
  8. Aquietlife
    July 12, 2021 at 7:42 am

    That was great fun thanks for the pre morning laughs! Its been so hot for so long I REALLY appreciate your whimsy and dead pan humor! I can’t imagine moving around that much to even take a picture 🤒

    Reply
  9. Ann Woleben
    July 12, 2021 at 7:51 am

    I have heard of Christmas in July, but I believe I like your Halloween in July even more. Too funny! Perhaps Rod and Rowena could deter the deer from entering my garden! As always, your garden is an inspiration to me. Thank you for your wonderful posts!

    Reply
  10. SUSAN
    July 12, 2021 at 7:55 am

    That is just too cute!!!

    Reply
  11. Kim
    July 12, 2021 at 8:04 am

    I love this post. Do they help keep the deer and crows out of your garden?

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 12, 2021 at 8:13 am

      Hi Kim, We don’t have deer (knock wood!) but they might scare them away! :)

      Reply
  12. marythore
    July 12, 2021 at 8:13 am

    Link for the large gold bee?

    Reply
  13. Jackie Remis
    July 12, 2021 at 8:20 am

    WONDERFUL!

    Reply
  14. Lanita Anderson
    July 12, 2021 at 8:33 am

    So fun, Mary!! Thank you for sharing and starting Monday off with a few laughs!! Blessings to you…..

    Reply
  15. Pat
    July 12, 2021 at 8:37 am

    Before I got out of bed this morning I thought I wouldn’t hear from you today as it isn’t the first or third Monday of the month. So what a nice surprise! What a fear start to the day.

    Reply
  16. Pat
    July 12, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Great not fear start to the day.

    Reply
    • Clara
      July 12, 2021 at 8:49 am

      Love that Rod and Rowena are getting to putter around the garden Mary! They brightened my day! Happy Monday! Clara❤️

      Reply
  17. Donna Perdue
    July 12, 2021 at 8:39 am

    How fun! All those skeletons would fit right in with Pirate Weekend on our lake next weekend. Gardens are gorgeous as always!

    Reply
  18. Donna
    July 12, 2021 at 8:53 am

    Rod & Rowena made my day today, and made me smile!

    Reply
  19. Ellen
    July 12, 2021 at 9:24 am

    LOVE LOVE LOVE IT! Laughing all the way through!! I love Halloween! In fact, I love all holidays that I can decorate for…this is a welcome break from all the Christmas In July that’s going around!! Don’t get me wrong, I love Christmas but sometimes it’s just too much! I’m hoping to see celebrations for HALLOWEEN & THANKSGIVING! I know that Halloween is not a national holiday but it is/was always fun and we need more fun and Thanksgiving (the forgotten holiday) we need more giving thanks!! Keep up the good work and don’t EXPIRE Rod & Rowena!! I think I might buy my own Rod or Rowena!! Again, another great idea Mary!!

    Reply
  20. Linda Primmer
    July 12, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Such a fun post Mary. I love that you are a kid at heart. Rod and Rowena are just precious. I could use their help in my gardens as well. Thanks for the smiles on this hot Monday morning.

    Reply
  21. Susan Martin
    July 12, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Funny, cute and as always wonderful!!!

    Reply
  22. Donna
    July 12, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Love the bee apron & all the humor that your post inspires. If we could all try to add to the fun in the garden, that would make for many more laughs. We need more Octobers in July for sure.

    Reply
  23. Christi
    July 12, 2021 at 9:35 am

    This is so fun so thank you! In the dog days of summer, I look so forward to my favorite time of year which is fall. I’m already looking forward to warm colors, autumn recipes, and just a bit of cooler weather. Thanks for posting!

    Reply
  24. Marcia
    July 12, 2021 at 9:42 am

    Love, love, love!!!

    Reply
  25. Andree Dampier
    July 12, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Loved this.

    Reply
  26. susan
    July 12, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Love it! 😆 I have a neighbor up the street that keeps her skellie out all year on the porch and she changes her look each season. Always look forward to seeing her!

    Reply
  27. Sandra Brown
    July 12, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Mary, you are tooooooooo much! I’m not much of a Halloween fan but love fall—& this post! You’re hilariously humorous!

    Reply
  28. Patti Mahlandt
    July 12, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    Mary, I can’t tell you how much I enjoy your posts and this skeleton garden posts was just what I needed today! This skeleton crew could come work in my garden any time. Love, love, love it!

    Reply
  29. Tina
    July 12, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    Oh my gosh, I lost it when you said that Rod was helping you with the “deadheading”!!! Sometimes I think that’s how they are going to find hubby and me after weeding the garden. One positive note is that I guess you no longer PERspire when you EXpire! :)

    Reply
  30. Linda Erickson
    July 12, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    What a wonderful blog! So funny and clever! Thanks for your hard work! It is so appreciated!

    Reply
  31. Everyday Living
    July 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    Mary, this is definitely a scream! What a fun Halloween in July. Your sense of humor is wickedly funny!

    Reply
  32. Barbara Zuleski
    July 12, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Delightful, I was wishing it was autumn this morning and fulfilled my wildest dreams

    Reply
  33. Amy Kaminski
    July 12, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    No bones about it. Rod and Rowena leave me bone-dry from laughter!

    Reply
  34. Joan Riker-Wilkie
    July 12, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    I love Rod and Rowena!! And
    Also BEES Keep those humerus posts coming

    Reply
  35. Nancy
    July 12, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    I laughed out loud! Thanks for the giggle! Rod and Rowena are putterers just like me… but they dress better then me when I’m gardening.
    Thanks for the fun!

    Reply
  36. the Painted Apron
    July 12, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    What wonderful fun Mary!! I’m not into Christmas in July this year either, but I am loving your summer skellie-fest with your hilarious skeleton crew! Love the Bee Kind tshirt, and yes, Save the Bees Please!!!
    Jenna

    Reply
  37. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    July 12, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Ha, glad to see they are getting a chance to stretch their bones a bit in the garden Mary! We can all use a little help in the yard this time of year… If Rod still mows the lawn, send him over please:@)

    Reply
  38. oldnewgreenredo
    July 12, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    Your Skelly Gang, just made me laugh!!!Great photos!

    Reply
  39. Donna
    July 12, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    Yay! My MOST favorite holiday ever! Cannot wait for October!

    Reply
  40. Pamela Sweeney
    July 12, 2021 at 10:49 pm

    Maybe my favorite post ever!

    Reply
  41. MaryAnne
    July 13, 2021 at 2:40 am

    Too funny! I love your wonderful Halloween ideas and now I can’t wait for October!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

