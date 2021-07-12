Halloween in July: Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew

Happy Monday!
Instead of Christmas in July, I’m having some rib-tickling Halloween in July fun
with some gardening help from the skeleton crew!
Long time readers know I love Halloween but if Halloween
isn’t your cup of tea, I apologize in advance. <|;>)
Rod and Rowena are the skeleton crew at Hawthorne Gardens.
They came out of the closet early this year to lend a hand to help
with the deadheading, watering, weeding around the Potting Shed.
Rod is a master gardener and loves working in the garden!
He says there’s nothing like a little fresh air and sunshine to cure what ails you!
As a former beekeeper, Rod’s motto is Bee Kind.
He wants to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators
and the plight of the Bombus Skellitus in particular,
which have been dying off at an alarming rate.
Rod was reunited with his long lost love, Rowena, a couple of years ago.
It was love at first sight and he was drawn to her beautiful smile!
Rowena is passionate about flowers and serves as in house florist for Hawthorne Gardens.
She also loves to set a festive table, even if it’s just a table for two on the porch.
She can hardly wait for the Limelight Hydrangeas to burst into bloom
to use in her arrangements, which should be in about a week!
She says to make sure you don’t miss this Public Service Announcement:
Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five
Rowena shares Rod’s love for bees and is wearing her favorite garden apron.
Rowena doesn’t have the stamina she used to have and is often bone tired.
She’s content to sit and keep Rod company while he works and
watch the bees buzz and bumble around the Chaste Tree.
Rod has been busy as a bee with his garden chores, so Rowena encouraged
him to take a break and rest his weary bones. . .
Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .
I hope you found this humerus. ;)
Rod says “Bee Kind” and he hopes to see you again soon!
