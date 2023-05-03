Cinco de Mayo, Dishes, DIY, Flowers, Tablescape, vase within a vase

How to Create a Colorful Arrangement with Limes for Cinco de Mayo or a Summer Fiesta

by  • 15 Comments

Find the easy steps to create a colorful flower arrangement and table centerpiece for Cinco de Mayo, using limes and something you usually throw away. An easy hack to make flower arranging a breeze and way to recycle too, that will brighten up any summer fiesta!

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece and Table for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #lake #alfresco

Happy Wednesday!

Cinco de Mayo is in dos days, and I

created a table and centerpiece in anticipation!

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece and Tablescape for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #lake #alfresco

I was finally able set an alfresco table!

Photographing a table outdoors is not without its challenges.

Between 20 mph winds, rain, pollen…*achoo*…catkins and maple ߴcopters

falling from the sky, this was my first opportunity

without interference from Mother Nature.

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer

I was anxious to create a centerpiece for a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

I was inspired when I saw limes were on sale this week (along with avocados).

No Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without some guacamole or a margarita,

both requiring limes!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

Create a flower centerpiece using limes and the plastic mesh netting! #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #recycle

I used a favorite ‘vase within a vase’ method for flower arranging, to create my centerpiece.

A smaller vase is placed inside a larger one, so the wall between the vases can be filled

with decorative material of your choice to conceal the flower stems

and match your theme for your table.

Note: I’ve had my vases for years but Hobby Lobby is a great place to find them.

Create a flower centerpiece using limes and the plastic mesh netting! #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #recycle

Here are the easy steps if you’d like to create a ‘lime vase’ your summer fiesta

or Cinco de Mayo celebration, along with a handy tip and hack

 that makes flower arranging a breeze and a way to recycle too:

Use your plastic netting bags that produce comes in, usually citrus and avocados!

Create a flower centerpiece using limes and the plastic mesh netting! #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #recycle

The plastic netting bag is strong and flexible, making it a perfect material to support your flower stems.

It also saves the step of taping off a grid pattern on your vase for flower arranging.

Cut your bag slightly larger than the top of your inner vase, and then use tape

to secure the plastic netting along the sides of your vase.

The netting is slippery and flexes, so try to pull it tight as you tape it in place.

I used waterproof floral tape (not stem wrap) to tape my netting to the vase.

The tape won’t be visible, so you can use any kind of tape as long as it holds the netting securely in place.

Create a flower centerpiece using limes and the plastic mesh netting! #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #recycle

The number of limes you’ll need will depend on the size of your vase and your limes.

I used almost the whole 2 lb. bag of limes for my 9-inch tall vase.

Limes typically don’t have seeds, but if you find any seeds when slicing them, remove

them before placing them in your vase,

so they don’t float loose once the limes are submerged in water.

Create a flower centerpiece using limes and the plastic mesh netting! #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #recycle

Start by adding your limes between the wall of your vase.

Don’t worry about the any juice from the limes on the walls of your vases,

you’re going to add water to the walls when you’re done, which will make the appearance

look neat and tidy and keep your limes stay from drying out.

A bamboo skewer comes in handy to help arrange your slices

between the walls of your vases.

Make sure your lime slices are packed fairly tightly or are slightly shingled

so they won’t shift or float once you add your water.

Create a flower centerpiece using limes and the plastic mesh netting! #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #recycle

Once your lime slices are arranged, add water to the walls of your vase.

Fill your inner vase with water and floral preservative

to help prolong the life of your flowers.

If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

I used some hosta leaves and garden foliage (abelia) and then added some grocery store flowers:

hydrangeas, sunflowers, mums, leftover Charmelia from my Mother’s Day arrangement,

a cheery orange gerbera daisy and Hypericum berries.

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece and Tablescape for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

After placing the vase on my table,

I decided the arrangement could use an additional pop of red,

so I added a couple of Fresno chili peppers

for a nod to spicy flavors and turn up the heat for Cinco de Mayo!

Add a chili pepper to a flower arrangement for Cinco de Mayo! #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

I used a bamboo skewer to attach the chilis

and tuck them in the vase among the flowers.

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

Cinco de Mayo tablescape #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

Table Details:

Tablecloth / Fiesta Cameron Stripe, Amazon

Portofino Melamine Dinnerware / Certified International, Amazon

Placemats, Striped Glasses / Target, several years ago

Treble Clef Flatware

Napkins / Kohl’s, many years ago

Napkin Rings / HomeGoods

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece and Table for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

You can use this same method with lemons to create a

Lemon Vase Flower Arrangement and Alfresco Summer Table.

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

Find a round-up of recipes with a fiesta of flavor

for your Cinco de Mayo celebration, HERE.

Cinco de Mayo: A Fiesta of Flavor and Recipes! #cincodemayo #dessert #appetizer #party #cocktail #margarita #dessert | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

You’ll find recipes for Cinco De Mayo Mini Taco Dips,

Dos Berry Salsa, Corn and Bacon Guacam-Olé

 and Key Lime Margarita Cupcakes, and more!

Create a flower centerpiece using limes and the plastic mesh netting! #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #recycle

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece and Table for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape #lake #alfresco

🌶️ 🌶️ 🌶️

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

DIY Lime Vase Flower Centerpiece and Tablescape for Cinco de Mayo or summer entertaining #diy #cincodemayo #flowers #hack #centerpiece #fiesta #summer #tablescape

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with:  Between Naps on the Porch

 

 

  15 comments for “How to Create a Colorful Arrangement with Limes for Cinco de Mayo or a Summer Fiesta

  1. Betsy
    May 3, 2023 at 6:59 am

    Hola Mary! Adding the chili peppers 🌶️ to the floral centerpiece is the perfect touch!

    Reply
    • Mary
      May 3, 2023 at 7:08 am

      Thank you Betsy! You’re up early this morning. :)

      Reply
  2. franki Parde
    May 3, 2023 at 7:29 am

    What Betsy said! I lol when I saw them…they are “da bomb!” Great ideas! franki

    Reply
  3. Ellen
    May 3, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Looks good enough to eat but not with heat!! I have those vases and now I found a new use for them!!! Thank you and CINCO DI MAYO to you!! 🌮🥙🌯🫔

    Reply
  4. Jenna
    May 3, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Very festive Mary! So clever to repurpose the netting from the fruit bag! Question, can you use the lime slices without adding water or do they last better with water? I love the variety of flowers you used in your arrangement and the addition of red peppers is brilliant, so cute!! Happy Cinco de Mayo 💃

    Reply
    • Mary
      May 3, 2023 at 8:58 am

      Thank you Jenna! The limes don’t dry out so they last longer and also look better submerged in water. Happy Wednesday❣️

      Reply
  5. Kathy Menold
    May 3, 2023 at 9:16 am

    Your Cinco de Mayo arrangement is just perfect. Love the use of Limes and Chili’s. The idea of the double vase is a very clever way to showcase the beautiful slices of fruit and I am now going to find some clear tall glass containers in my stash to use. Thanks again for your inspiration for every holiday and season. Makes life more fun.

    Reply
  6. Clara
    May 3, 2023 at 9:27 am

    Mary, I love your festive arrangement. The red peppers and berries really spiced up your bouquet. Your colorful table is perfect for Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy your day! It’s beautiful here. We’re having a reprieve from the rain currently. Clara❤️

    Reply
  7. Donna
    May 3, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Gorgeous, love the color and the red peppers. In Minnesota, our hosta are only up about half an inch. We must be patient for warm weather.

    Reply
  8. Aquietlife
    May 3, 2023 at 10:00 am

    Looks so festive and vibrant! I hear you on weather, in the 30s this morning, we just can’t get back to our normal warm sunny CA, rain for the week 🙁

    Reply
  9. Linda Primmer
    May 3, 2023 at 10:12 am

    Bravo Mary! 👏. The floral arrangement is lovely with limes and florals. The chili peppper 🌶️ adds the right touch for Cinco de Mayo. Love everything, from the striped fiesta tablecloth, Portofino plates and placemats. So glad your weather is allowing you to dine alfresco. I always appreciate the round-up of recipes too. Happy Wednesday🌻

    Reply
  10. Marsha
    May 3, 2023 at 11:46 am

    Love everything. Your posts are my go- to for entertaining! Your recipes are great and the decor is wonderful. Thank you

    Reply
  11. Pam
    May 3, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    Mary, I love your colorful arrangement and table! It is so festive and fun. The limes look fabulous in your outer vase. I understand the weather can make outside tables impossible. We have had 5 days of brilliant skies with sunshine streaming down. But the winds have been 17-20 mph each day! Tomorrow the winds are to die down some. That will be a welcome relief.

    What a stunning alfresco table for Cinco de Mayo! Happy Wednesday, Mary🌻💃🌶️

    Reply
  12. Sandra Brown
    May 3, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    Love it! Great, fresh content and inspiration! Let’s see, Cinco de Mayo on Friday, Coronation watching Saturday morning, and the Kentucky derby Saturday afternoon! What a fantastic two days! I’m pooped!

    Reply
  13. Diane Martin
    May 3, 2023 at 4:27 pm

    The very long cookie information tempts me to simply unsubscribe.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: